Scout Notes December 21

Budget forward Welbeck in form as Blades’ set-play woes bode well for Everton

BRIGHTON 1-1 SHEFFIELD UNITED

  • Goals: Danny Welbeck (£5.5m)| Jayden Bogle (£4.3m)
  • Assists: David McGoldrick (£5.2m)
  • Bonus: Welbeck x3, Solly March (£5.0m) x2, Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) x1
  • Red cards: John Lundstram (£5.0m)

ARE YOU WEL?

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) came off the bench to rescue a point for Brighton against a ten-man Sheffield United in Gameweek 14.

The striker, who was rotated by Graham Potter amid the congested fixture calendar, was sent on to replace Neal Maupay (£6.1m) after 65 minutes.

A Brighton free-kick in the 88th minute was poorly dealt with by Sheffield United, as the ball hit off Chris Basham (£4.7m) before landing in front of Welbeck.

The budget forward made no mistake from extremely close range, while also mopping up three bonus points for his 1.4% ownership.

Welbeck has four attacking returns in over the past six Gameweeks and only made his first start for the Seagulls in Gameweek 8 after building up match fitness.

The striker does have plenty of competition in the Brighton ranks but Gameweek 14 was his first time on the bench since making Potter’s XI in Gameweek 8.

While another benching in either Gameweek 15 or 16 is very possible given that little more than 48 hours separates Albion’s next two fixtures, Welbeck is posing the Seagulls’ main goal threat at present – Aaron Connolly (£5.3m) and Neal Maupay (£6.1m) haven’t scored in the last ten Gameweeks – and he will likely start more games than not in the weeks ahead.

He was denied a second goal when his late, on-target header was cleared by Basham, with a follow-up effort from Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£5.4m) hitting the crossbar.

TROUBLE BREWS

Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) lasted just 53 minutes on his first start Sheffield United start since Gameweek 8.

A first-half red card for John Lundstram (£5.0m) may not have helped the budget striker’s chances of staying the course at the Amex.

But Brewster has only managed 90 minutes once so far in his fledgling Blades career.

While the ex-Liverpool forward may have looked a budget blessing for FPL bosses after his transfer to Bramall Lane, it appears that Brewster is currently more of a curse in Fantasy terms.

JOHN LUNGESTRAM

Former FPL hero John Lundstram (£5.0m) received a VAR-assisted red card late in the first half for a lunging, full-force tackle on Joel Veltman (£4.3m). The midfielder will miss the next three gameweeks.

Sander Berge (£5.0m) was sidelined in Gameweek 14 with a hamstring injury and is now a long-term injury loss for the Blades, as Wilder finds himself without two senior midfielders for Christmas.

“A real freak injury. He has ripped the tendon away from the bone.” – Wilder on Berge

John Fleck (£5.6m), however, is available after being hooked in the first half on tactical grounds. Wilder explained:

It wasn’t an injury to John, it was a tactical one. We wanted to get another body at the top of the pitch.

Lundstram’s dismissal forced Wilder into a 4-4-1 formation for a short period in second half, before Brewster’s substitution saw a return to a back five. As can happen when teams go down to 10 men, it was a case of Brighton attack versus Sheffield United defence in the second period.

The Blades’ plan to soak up pressure and counter attack when possible worked to perfection on 63 minutes as substitute Oliver Burke (£4.3m) found Enda Stevens (£5.1m) in the Brighton half.

The Ireland defender found the run of his countryman David McGoldrick (£5.2m), who slipped the ball across the box for Jayden Bogle (£4.3m).

The Premier League debutant, who replaced Brewster, saw his effort deflect off Adam Webster (£4.4m) before looping over Robert Sanchez (£4.4m) in the Brighton goal.

SET PLAY TO THE WHISTLE

Both of these sides play in Blank Gameweek 18, with the Blades welcoming Newcastle to Bramall Lane while the Seagulls face a trip to Manchester City.

That looks to be the next time FPL bosses will consider captaining a player facing either Brighton or Sheffield United, with Man City assets the standout picks on paper despite several lacklustre showings in attack.

Brighton’s defensive numbers, then, will be of keen interest over the coming Gameweeks but not much can be read into those statistics from this particular game considering the Seagulls’ numerical advantage.

Owners of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m), meanwhile, will be pleased to see that Sheffield United conceded another eight shots from set plays against Brighton. The Toffees visit Bramall Lane in Gameweek 15.

On the missing Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m), Potter said pre-game:

Tariq has got a slight problem with his hamstring, so he’s ruled out of the game.

Brighton XI (3-4-2-1): R Sánchez; White (Zeqiri 71′), Webster, Dunk; March, Bissouma, Lallana, Veltman (Jahanbakhsh 46′); Trossard, Maupay (Welbeck 65′); Connolly.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; J Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck (Burke 32′), Ampadu, Lundstram, Baldock; McGoldrick (Osborn 70′), Brewster (Bogle 53′).

  1. JP\'s
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I've got Zaha and Grealish and looking to get rid of one of them, any thoughts on who?

      1. Siva Mohan
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        Zaha

      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        48 mins ago

        Get rid of Zaha, no contest

      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        48 mins ago

        Zaha reluctantly. Grealish is too involved to get rid imo.

      4. Sir Alex Telles.
        • 3 Years
        48 mins ago

        Zaha.

      5. Brehmeren
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        Zaha

      6. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        Same conundrum. Think I'm selling Zaha.

        1. JP\'s
            1 min ago

            Thanks guys

      7. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        This a good BB for GW19? Will FH18

        Fabianski • Martinez
        Robertson • James • Coufal • Dallas • KWP
        Salah • Bruno • Son • Grealish • Raphinha
        DCL • Bamford • Adams

        Anything else would be for a hit

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Similar to mine, looks decent as long as James is fit

        2. umerlfc
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Pretty decent
          Would be a bit nervy without Leicester though
          Can also consider Grealish - > Bowen or DCL - > Antonio if fit

          1. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Could do DCL and Grealish to Vardy and Soucek but I want the other 2 long term and would be a -8

            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I like that. Vardy looks great for the double

      8. Sir Alex Telles.
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Why would someone consider bench wenkery? Adds nothing to your score really.

        1. Black Knights
          • 8 Years
          43 mins ago

          Bigger green at end the week would be my only thought? So a more positive spin on things as you're moving out of the week.

          1. Sir Alex Telles.
            • 3 Years
            42 mins ago

            Fair enough, plus maybe the psychological effect that it has on noob ML rivals.

            1. Black Knights
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah i don't really see it until it gets mentioned on here from time to time.

      9. fpork
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Anyone considering Martial?

        1. JBG
          • 2 Years
          48 mins ago

          I would bring him in to my team asap if I could afford it.

        2. Sir Alex Telles.
          • 3 Years
          46 mins ago

          FH DGW 19 and I'll have in in my team.

      10. Rondon9
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Any ideas here gents?

        Martinez
        Chilwell Coufal Lamptey
        KDB Grealish Son Bruno Salah
        DCL Bamford

        4m - Taylor Mitchell Brewster

        2 FT 0.1 ITB

        Thanks

      11. Gunner Boy
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Bench one please:

        A- Chilwell (ars)
        B- Coufal (BHA)
        C- Stones (NEW)
        D- Ayling (BUR)

        1. Siva Mohan
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          A

        2. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Ha , tough but uf you have too D

        3. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 mins ago

          D

        4. Gunner Boy
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Between A and D and can't decide.

        5. jaywills
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          D - easy.

          Arsenal are one of the lowest scoring in the league.
          Coufal is getting assists and btown do not look to good either.
          Stones is on for a cleany there

          Ayling - leeds are SHIPPING goals.

      12. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        James -> Matip bad idea? Can't get Robbo without a hit.

        1. Siva Mohan
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          get Robbo .. worth it

          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            This

        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I’m considering it but his injury record puts me off. Might still take a punt and if it backfires then go TC instead of BB in 19

      13. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        58 mins ago

        IMO Fabianksi + Mendy would be the best combination for DGW19 BB. Strong defenses with two decent fixtures.

        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Yeah but takes up a lot of value unless you are playing 2nd WC gw 20 .

          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Even for GW 19 only would only be able to do with a pretty high TV

        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          There’s always a massive gk score in dgw! Could be any out of 4 or 5 keepers but I’d put fabianski as best choice

          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 mins ago

            Yeah, Fabianski locked into my FH19. Brilliant fixtures and makes plenty of saves unlike Mendy.

      14. Black Knights
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        I've just seen someone say that due to the scheduling this year, there won't be such large BGW/DGWs by the FA Cup Quarter Final stage. Can someone send me a link to the info for that please? Are games being rescheduled within the same week this year?

      15. Siva Mohan
        • 8 Years
        55 mins ago

        people living in the UK .. the new COVID strain going to affect PL games? reports say new strain is able to transmit more easily, cause more serious symptoms or render the vaccine useless.

        1. JIMMY764
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          53 mins ago

          Link a report that suggests the 'new strain' causes more serious symptoms or renders the vaccine useless.

          1. Siva Mohan
            • 8 Years
            51 mins ago

            one of many .. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-55312505

            1. JIMMY764
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              50 mins ago

              You should probably learn to read properly.

              "There is no clear-cut evidence the new variant of coronavirus - which has been detected in south-east England - is able to transmit more easily, cause more serious symptoms or render the vaccine useless."

            2. Feanor
              • 11 Years
              49 mins ago

              Try reading the thing you linked to.

              "However, the body learns to attack multiple parts of the spike. That is why health officials remain convinced the vaccine will work against this variant."

              1. Siva Mohan
                • 8 Years
                47 mins ago

                right!

                https://www.cambridge-news.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/covid-vaccine-new-strain-coronavirus-19492258

                "Dr Susan Hopkins, of Public Health England, has warned until further studies are carried out there cannot be certainty the vaccine will be effective against the new Covid-19 variant."

                let's hope for the best..

                1. JIMMY764
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Great source that. PHE have been full of accurate observations and projections so far....

                  She's just stating the blindingly obvious anyway, seen as there can't be any certainty (at this stage) that the current approved vaccine will have the desired effect on any of the strains anyway! Pointless discussion, who knows what's going to happen FPL wise.

        2. Feanor
          • 11 Years
          52 mins ago

          No report has said it renders the vaccine useless. Take that BS to facebook.

        3. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          Spread the Cheer Siva , lol

      16. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        53 mins ago

        Tricky options for you lad, here it is though:

        For the double gameweek, all nailed I think:

        A) Mendy (FUL a LEI a) / Alioski (BHA h SOU h) / Lowton (WHU a LIV a)
        B) Meslier(BHA h SOU h) / Taylor (WHU a LIV a) / Coufal (BUR h WBA h)
        C) Meslier(BHA h SOU h) / Bednarek (LEI a LEE a) / Coufal (BUR h WBA h)

      17. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        52 mins ago

        Just get fit already Antonio

        1. Sir Alex Telles.
          • 3 Years
          33 mins ago

          An injury waiting to happen.

      18. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        51 mins ago

        Thoughts on this transfer plan?
        Gw 15: Save
        Gw 16: Kilman + Grealish > Robbo + Raphinha

        Martinez Meslier
        Chilwell Konsa Coufal Kilman Mitchell
        Salah Bruno Son Grealish Anguissa
        Kane Bamford Adams

        1 FT 0.8itb
        FH 18, BB 19

      19. jaywills
        • 4 Years
        50 mins ago

        Any ideas here lads?

        Mccarthy
        Chilwell Justin Lamptey
        KDB Grealish Son Bruno
        Werner Bamford Watkins

        Steer, Soucek, Mitchell, Johnson

        2 FT 2.0 ITB

        Playing WC in GW 16,

        Thanks!

      20. umerlfc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Any consensus on the Best Leeds mid?

        A) Klich
        B) Harrison
        C) Raphinha

        1. JIMMY764
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          47 mins ago

          C

        2. Sir Alex Telles.
          • 3 Years
          46 mins ago

          C

        3. Siva Mohan
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          C

      21. Siva Mohan
        • 8 Years
        46 mins ago

        BB or TC GW19?

        1. Sir Alex Telles.
          • 3 Years
          31 mins ago

          Neither.

      22. OptimusBlack
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        Robbo C for GW 15 as a Gamble i don't have Salah other options are
        KDB , Mahrez , Bamfrod ,Burno , Grealish and Kane

        G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/12/21/the-vardy-injury-latest-as-leicester-assets-continue-to-impress-in-away-fixtures/

      24. Netters2018
        • 2 Years
        41 mins ago

        Afternoon all
        Im riding out gw18 and fh19 so thinking justin to stones this week to add another player for gw18?

        Martinez
        Dallas Coufal Lamptey
        Son, Grealish, Bruno, Salah (c) KDB
        Bamford DCL

        Bench Justin Brewster Mitchell.

        Any other ideas welcome.

      25. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        41 mins ago

        Come lads, tricky options, this is deep cut stuff 🙂 :

        For the double gameweek, all nailed I think:

        A) Mendy (FUL a LEI a) / Alioski (BHA h SOU h) / Lowton (WHU a LIV a)
        B) Meslier(BHA h SOU h) / Taylor (WHU a LIV a) / Coufal (BUR h WBA h)
        C) Meslier(BHA h SOU h) / Bednarek (LEI a LEE a) / Coufal (BUR h WBA h)

      26. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 6 Years
        40 mins ago

        Kane, James > Martial, TAA (-4)?

        yay or nay?

      27. s11m
          40 mins ago

          martinez
          chillwell, vester, dier
          grealish, son, salah, fernandes
          vardy, dcl, bambam

          Thinking of bringing in KDB, would you do following? So from 343 to 352

          vardy, dcl OUT - kdb, che adams IN

          1. Nay08
              just now

              so this means using 3 transfer? you just said 2 forward (vardy, dcl) to 1mid (kdb) 1 forward (adams).
              i dont like it tho. vardy vs kdb, kdb win but not by much. dcl vs adams, dcl win by more margin than vardy vs kdb.
              just my opinion tho

          2. Nay08
              26 mins ago

              which choice is better?
              for DGW19, with a little long-term consideration

              1. Kane, Chilwell, coufal, Cavaleiro, bowen
              2. Son, Chilwell, Creswell,Watkins, bowen
              3. Son, Robbo, creswell, watkins, soucek/cavaleiro
              4. Kane, Robbo, Coufal, 2 of Soucek/cavaleiro/Klich

