Scout Notes December 20

Calvert-Lewin offsets longest goalless streak with another Fantasy assist

EVERTON 2-1 ARSENAL

  • Goals: Yerry Mina (£5.5m) | Nicolas Pépé (£7.6m)
  • Own goals: Rob Holding (£4.4m)
  • Assists: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m), Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) | Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m)
  • Bonus points: Mina x3, Sigurdsson x2, Maitland-Niles x1

NUMBER NINE

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) continues to divide Fantasy Premier League opinion with his latest Gameweek score below six points

It was the third match in a row that Everton’s centre-forward failed to find the net, his longest goal drought of the season so far.

But Calvert-Lewin does remain blankless in that time, assisting in every match from Gameweek 12 onwards. Each of them has been a Fantasy assist, the first a foul for a penalty, then a shot scored on the rebound and, against Arsenal, he forced Rob Holding‘s (£4.4m) own goal.

How strong Calvert-Lewin’s Fantasy credentials are right now, perhaps depends on what his owners are looking to get out of him. If steady returns work for you, then he is certainly delivering solid, if not spectacular, appeal.

However, one thing is for certain: Calvert-Lewin is offering less objective value compared to earlier in the campaign, slipping below Callum Wilson (£6.6m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.3m) for points per million spent after 14 Gameweeks (or 13 in the case of the Leeds forward).

We recently highlighted that Everton’s improved defensive ability, achieved by deploying centre-backs as full-backs, had damaged Calvert-Lewin’s supply lines and the same seemed to be true against Arsenal.

Chances were few and far between for the striker on Saturday who, up against Arsenal’s back-three, was tasked with more of the dirty work than usual, holding the ball up and pressing from the front to protect his team-mates.

Obviously, it has to be pointed out that the last three matches have pitted Everton against ‘bigger’ opposition (it is hard to use the term “better” when referring to Arsenal these days). 

While that could be considered mitigating circumstances, they are circumstances that could continue throughout the winter period with Manchester City (home), Wolves (away), Aston Villa (away) and Leicester (home) four of Everton’s next six opponents.

GYLFI PLEASURES

It is also no surprise that Calvert-Lewin’s recent dip in value has coincided with James Rodríguez‘s (£7.7m) absence from the Everton team.

Unsurprisingly, Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) has not been able to replicate the Colombian’s early-season form in his last three outings on the right-hand side of the Toffees’ attack.

However, it is worth pointing out that Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) has taken on some responsibility for getting the team going from central areas.

Ancelotti has mostly favoured 4-3-3 this season, a system that does not typically get the best out of the Icelandic international, who is most comfortable as a number 10.

The Everton manager switched to 4-2-3-1 for the Arsenal game, with Tom Davies (£5.2m) deputising for the injured Allan (£5.3m) and André Gomes (£5.4m) in a deeper role next to Abdoulaye. That allowed Sigurdsson to have a more advanced role in central areas, finishing top for key passes among Everton players.

“(Gomes) had a problem in training. It is not possible to train. Because we have a lot of games, we don’t want to take a risk. I think he will be available for Chelsea on (Boxing Day).” – Carlo Ancelotti

Crucially, his role in penalties means he has registered a goal involvement in each of his last two Premier League home games (one goal, one assist), as many as in his previous 17 at Goodison Park.

GO ON MASON

Everton’s defensive improvements with centre-backs at full-back continued against Arsenal, despite giving up a first-half penalty.

Over the last three matches, the Toffees are still yet to concede from open play, particularly encouraging as they prepare to face the Premier League’s second-lowest scorers Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

However, it is still worth pointing out the complications with signing Everton defenders.

While Mason Holgate (£4.8m) and Ben Godfrey (£5.0m), in particular, have done well in wide areas, the return to full fitness of Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) is a factor worth monitoring.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper position remains uncertain too, Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) coming back in for Robin Olsen (£4.5m), under Ancelotti’s pretence of this being “normal rotation” for this time of year.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s own goal-scoring problems persisted at Goodison Park. They have not scored from open play in any of their last five Premier League away games, with their two goals on the road since Alexandre Lacazette’s (£8.2m) strike against Liverpool coming from the penalty spot. 

Could that bode well for Brighton, the next side to host the Gunners? They were without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) on Saturday, who missed out with a tight calf.

“(Aubameyang) has got a small muscle injury so he will be out for a few days I think. I don’t know (if he’ll be fit for the next match). We’ll have to assess him again.” – Mikel Arteta

Everton XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Holgate; T Davies, Doucouré; Richarlison (Kenny 90+2′), Sigurdsson, Iwobi (Coleman 83′); Calvert-Lewin (Tosun 90+3′).

Arsenal XI (3-4-3): Leno; Tierney, D Luiz, Holding; Saka, Elneny (Willock 64′), Ceballos, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Nketiah (Lacazette 76′), Pépé (Martinelli 71′).

Post a Comment
  1. Avery78
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Any advice please? Got 14.7 to fill 1 Def and 1 Mid
    Rashford and Reece James to ?

    A. TAA and Hendo
    B. Dier and Son

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Prob B - Spurs have some good fixtures and I don't think Hendo will get another goal

      Open Controls
    3. Marcin the Pole
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Definitely B

      Open Controls
  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Soucek and Coufal 2moz.

    2 or 4 pts between them?

    Open Controls
    1. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 5 Years
      just now

      3. Fancy a Coufal booking.

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Unfortunate GW14 transfer Justin to James hasn't worked out.

    What's your thoughts on these early transfer suggestions:
    James and Watkins to Robbo and Davis

    WC16
    2FT 0.7itb
    Martinez
    Chilwell Cancelo James*
    Salah KDB Bruno Grealish*
    DCL Bamford Watkins*
    (Peacock Taylor Bissouma Ayling)

    Open Controls
  4. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Only have Watkins two games cut should I get rid again? How was he this evening?

    Open Controls
    1. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Average

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Worked hard but his positioning wasn't great. Team mates not passing to him.

      Open Controls
      1. Avery78
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        This game today and the last game no one seems to be passing to him Plus he’s not on penalties

        Open Controls
    3. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No service as usual. Frustrated owner.

      Open Controls
    4. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Give him the Palace game then get rid.

      Open Controls
    5. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hes almost as bad as Wesley

      Open Controls
    6. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Very poor.

      Not involved in build up play.
      Can't stay onside.
      Has limited threat in the air so crosses are no use to him.
      Poor first touch.
      Can't take penalties.

      Villa are playing well without him being involved i.e. it is in spite of him, not because of him.

      Open Controls
  5. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Aguero or Firmino only for Gw15?WC in gw16.

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Firmino sounds good for a 1 week punt vs WBA

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Got to be Firminho. Looking great at the moment and playing for a team that will score more than 1 goal!

      Open Controls
  6. Wılly
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Lamptey & Grealish

    to

    TAA & Benrahma?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Prefer Robbo.

      Open Controls
  7. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    66 and a red arrow. Give me strength. Kane captain ruined the week. Chilwell and Soucek left to go so not ideal. No changes until after Xmas so Merry Christmas and see you on the other side.

    Open Controls
  8. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    TAA or Robbo?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Robbo.

      Open Controls
  9. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    The fixture tracker allows you to "bin" a gameweek. That is an excellent addition

    Open Controls
  10. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who will be in tier 2 sooner?

    A) London
    B) Arsenal

    Open Controls
  11. Milkman Bruno
      2 mins ago

      What to do here folks? 1ft .8itb

      Martinez
      Dias, Cresswell, Mings
      Salah, Bruno, Son, Grealish
      Kane, Wilson, Bamford

      Forster, Amartey, Ferguson, James

      Wilson to someone? Ferguson to Dallas/Coufal? James to Soucek ?

      Thanks in advance.

      Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Any Leeds fan here? Chances of Struijk or Davis starting against Burnley?

      Open Controls
    • JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Can someone convince Kane isn't essential?

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He's not essential. There you go.

        Open Controls
    • insertcomedyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Coufal or Dallas? Free-hitting in 18, probably, so look at the double GW 19 in particular.

      Fixtures are basically identical.WHU obviously more solid, but Dallas obviously more attacking...

      Open Controls
    • Marcin the Pole
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Okay, I'm stumped. Not often I post a team without giving options, but what do I do here (needs Salah)?

      McCarthy
      Coufal KWP Chilwell
      Son KDB Bruno Grealish
      Watkins Kane DCL

      Nyland Justin Bissouma Mitchell

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
      1. Marcin the Pole
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        0FT 0.8 ITB

        Open Controls
    • Bruce Lee
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      FH18
      TC/BB19

      What is your plan for the chips?

      Open Controls
      1. Marcin the Pole
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        FH18, undecided on 19 yet. Probably BB

        Open Controls

