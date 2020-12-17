850
Scout Notes December 17

How Everton’s improved defence has damaged Calvert-Lewin’s supply lines

850 Comments
Leicester 0-2 Everton

  • Goals: Richarlison (£7.8m), Mason Holgate (£4.8m)
  • Assists: Alex Iwobi (£5.9m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m)
  • Bonus points: Holgate x3, Richarlison x2, Wilfried Ndidi x1 (£4.8m)

YOU’LL JUST HAVE TO FORCE YOURSELF GODFREY, THIS IS WAR

Carlo Ancelotti has finally solved his full-back crisis and managed to improve Everton’s defensive potential at the same time.

Without Lucas Digne (£6.1m), Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) and Fabian Delph (£4.9m) due to injury, the Toffees boss admittedly took some time to find a viable alternative, finally stumbling across it against Chelsea – and deploying it to good effect on Wednesday too.

In Everton’s last two matches, Ancelotti has used centre-backs on the left and right of a four-man defence, namely Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) respectively.

The end result has been a sudden leap in clean sheet potential. They have two shutouts from a possible two since the switch, more than the Toffees managed in their first 11 matches of the campaign.

That is, of course, an achievement made all the more impressive by the calibre of opposition in that time, Chelsea and Leicester both watching their recent run of hot attacking form halted by Everton.

With Arsenal (home) and Sheffield United (away) up next for the Toffees, anyone interested in a quick defensive return could find it on the blue half of Merseyside.

That said, Fantasy managers should take care before jumping on Robin Olsen (£4.5m), who came in for Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) for only his second start of the season at Leicester.

It appears that Ancelotti has not dropped his English shot-stopper, taking the opportunity of a tight turnaround to allow Olsen some minutes, rather than seriously challenge for the number one jersey.

“It’s a normal rotation. I want to give Robin (Olsen) opportunities to be involved in the squad. I have confidence in both of them – Jordan is doing really well in this moment.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Meanwhile, Everton could potentially suffer in the absence of defensive midfielder Allan (£5.3m) who sustained a hamstring injury in the first half at Leicester, which could rule him out of more games than usual during this busy time of the year.

WHAT’S CALVERT-LEWSIN?

Meanwhile, Everton’s recent improvements at the back do appear to have negatively impacted on Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£7.9m) Fantasy potential.

He is now two games without a Premier League goal, his longest dry run of the campaign thus far, although he has contributed two Fantasy assists in that time. And, were it not for an incredible save from Kasper Schmeichel (£5.5m) on Wednesday night, he might well have found the net at the King Power Stadium.

That said, it is still worth highlighting a slight regression in Calvert-Lewin’s service in this new-look Everton side, with much less prowess in wide areas.

Any team that replaces marauding full-backs with centre-halves is going to have less joy on the flanks going forward, as we have seen for the Toffees recently. 

James Rodríguez (£7.7m) has also been a sore miss, especially considering how erratic Alex Iwobi‘s (£5.9m) crossing has been while deputising on the right-hand flank of the front-three.

While the quality of opposition over the last two matches could also be a factor in Calvert-Lewin’s form, it is worth remembering that Everton remain inside the bottom three on the Season Ticker for attacking potential between now and Double Gameweek 19.

VARD LUCK

It was another disappointing result for Leicester at the King Power Stadium, who have lost more games and conceded more goals than they have won or scored themselves this season.

It only serves to reinforce the existing trend regarding Jamie Vardy‘s (£10.3m) form this season, with just 28 of his 89 FPL points (31.4%) coming in home matches so far.

Vardy owners would be wise to retain some faith in the Leicester forward though, not least because three of the Foxes’ next four matches are on the road, where 61 of his points have come in 2020/21 (68.5%).

But the veteran centre-forward was also somewhat unfortunate to blank against Leicester, certainly a lot more involved in making things happen than earlier in the campaign when he was almost entirely reliant on penalties.

Vardy set up James Maddison (£7.1m) for a shot from range in the sixth minute and half-way through the opening period, James Justin (£4.9m) managed to get the better of Godfrey and put a cross on a plate for Vardy – whose effort was caught by Olsen.

Leicester were then awarded a penalty in the second half, which Vardy would, naturally, have taken, only to see VAR chalk it off, before Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) was adjudged to be offside when turning the number nine’s knock-down header into the net from a corner.

Leicester City XI (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Fuchs, Ndidi, Fofana, Justin; N Mendy (Iheanacho 73′), Tielemans; H Barnes, Maddison, Ünder (Pérez 62′); Vardy.

Everton XI (4-3-3): Olsen; Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Holgate; Doucouré, Allan (A Gomes 41′), Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin (Gordon 90′), Iwobi.

  1. Beavis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Apologies for the long post - Got 3 FTs and 0.2m ITB to use before WC16. What would you do?

    McCarthy
    Robbo, Chilwell, Lamptey
    Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish
    DCL, Bamford, Adams

    (Justin, Bissouma, Mitchell)

    A:
    GW14: KDB > Son
    GW15: Lamptey + Son > Stones + KDB

    B:
    GW14: Justin > Coufal
    GW15: Chilwell + Bruno > Dias + Sterling

    C:
    GW14: Justin > Taylor
    GW15: Lamptey + Bruno > TAA + Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I want 3fts

      Open Controls
      1. Herman Toothrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        A from those.

        Although not really a fan of any

        Open Controls
        1. Beavis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Feel free to get creative if you have any other ideas! I'm all ears.

          Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hi Beavis. All transfers from here should probably be planned according to GW18/19 strategy

      gw14 Justin to Coufal
      gw 15 Chilwell to Zouma/James and keep 1ft

      something like that imo

      Open Controls
      1. Beavis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate but I have my first WC which I will use in GW16 (the last possible time to use it). So for now I'm just looking to maximise points in only these next 2 GWs.

        Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Wouldn’t be getting in son to immediately get rid. Wouldn’t get rid of Bruno either. This week Justin to Coufal then maybe look to get rid of Mitchell and get Son/Kane.

      Open Controls
  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hi guys. Looking at FH18, BB19, WC20 after Camzy's great post yesterday

    Current team (2ft, 0.6itb)
    Martinez Steer
    Zouma James Taylor Justin Mitchell
    Salah KdB Son Bruno Soucek
    DCL Bamford Adams

    With 5 transfers (in order hopefully):
    Mitchell to Coufal (gw14)
    Justin to Dallas (gw15)
    DCL & KdB to Kane & Mount (gw16)
    Steer to Fabianski (gw17)

    Looks ok? Or am I going backwards 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good if all goes to plan.

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks. here's to hoping

        Open Controls
    2. Beavis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      It looks like an okay plan but I think I would feel a bit uneasy a) getting Mount in and b) using 3 of my next 5 transfers on DFs/GKs. Might set you up well for the DGW but seems a missed opportunity to maximise points before then.

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Mount just for the double, bit of a punt. Can only go up to 7.3 by then as it stands

        Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Those looking to bb in dgw19.

    are you planning to keep kdb and son?

    They have single games - but playing Palace at home and Sheffield away....

    Think I'm keeping.....

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keeping Son, Kane, Martinez with only 1 game in gw19. Will use bench boost anyway. Then get everyone I want back on wildcard gw20.

      Opinions above?

      Open Controls
    2. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Keeping.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I'm keeping son and kdb.

        I don't think I'll need to wildcard in 20....

        Open Controls
    3. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Keeping son and Kane, don’t own KDB. Will be ditching Grealish and DCL prior to GW16 for Adams and Bruno

      Open Controls
  4. Amey
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone here not giving a damn about GW 18 & playing TC in GW 19 ?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I have such a horrible OR rank, I am going to try and maximize this 1st blank and DGW. FH18, BB19, WC20. See my post above

      Open Controls
  5. dshv
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    HELP

    Mccarthy
    Chilwell james dias taylor mitchell
    Son soucek bruno kdb salah
    Dcl watkins davis

    0.4 itb 2ft
    WC - when i really have to use that one... 28th of december ?

    Dont want to waste a ft so what to do ??

    Open Controls
    1. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Before deadline in GW16.

      Help below, pls.

      Open Controls
  6. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Repost, got no help.

    Brough Ryan in for this run, Fulham and SHU. Finaly Brighton could put on the field the good defensive stats they were posting on paper, and they did. Ryan was not even on sqad, and now Potter is saying he lost his place.

    Already on -4 with 0 ITB.
    No alternative except playng without GK or Bring Sanchez for another -4. Toughts?

    Ryan*
    Dias KWP Targett ( Taylor)
    KDB SALAH FERNANDES SON GREALISH
    DCL BAM

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Would do it next week. -4 for a goalkeeper bit risky. You never know he could play

      Open Controls
  7. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    How many double gameweekers will U plan to have in 19?
    11/12 for me

    Open Controls
  8. andres
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    what chip strategy are you using for Gw18/19 if you used your first WC already?

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      FH18, BB19

      So building my squad up with FT now for 19

      Open Controls
  9. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Took a - 4 last nite..

    Vardy/Jota/DCL ➡️
    Kane/Son/Brewster

    Front 7 now.

    Grealish/Son/kdb/Bruno
    Bam/Kane

    Will give Kdb s'hampton game and then may switch to Salah for free nxt wk. Can't ignore Salah consistency.

    Also iv managed to keep Robbo..

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sorry Soucek also there*

      Open Controls
  10. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Martinez
    Chilwell Dias Lamptey
    Salah KDB Bruno Grealish Zaha
    DCL Bamford

    (Steer Brewster Kilman Mitchell)
    0.6m

    Good to save FT here?

    Open Controls

