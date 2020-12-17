How Everton’s improved defence has damaged Calvert-Lewin’s supply lines

Leicester 0-2 Everton

Goals: Richarlison (£7.8m), Mason Holgate (£4.8m)

Richarlison (£7.8m), Mason Holgate (£4.8m) Assists: Alex Iwobi (£5.9m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m)

Alex Iwobi (£5.9m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) Bonus points: Holgate x3, Richarlison x2, Wilfried Ndidi x1 (£4.8m)

YOU’LL JUST HAVE TO FORCE YOURSELF GODFREY, THIS IS WAR

Carlo Ancelotti has finally solved his full-back crisis and managed to improve Everton’s defensive potential at the same time.

Without Lucas Digne (£6.1m), Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) and Fabian Delph (£4.9m) due to injury, the Toffees boss admittedly took some time to find a viable alternative, finally stumbling across it against Chelsea – and deploying it to good effect on Wednesday too.

In Everton’s last two matches, Ancelotti has used centre-backs on the left and right of a four-man defence, namely Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) respectively.

The end result has been a sudden leap in clean sheet potential. They have two shutouts from a possible two since the switch, more than the Toffees managed in their first 11 matches of the campaign.

That is, of course, an achievement made all the more impressive by the calibre of opposition in that time, Chelsea and Leicester both watching their recent run of hot attacking form halted by Everton.

With Arsenal (home) and Sheffield United (away) up next for the Toffees, anyone interested in a quick defensive return could find it on the blue half of Merseyside.

That said, Fantasy managers should take care before jumping on Robin Olsen (£4.5m), who came in for Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) for only his second start of the season at Leicester.

It appears that Ancelotti has not dropped his English shot-stopper, taking the opportunity of a tight turnaround to allow Olsen some minutes, rather than seriously challenge for the number one jersey.

“It’s a normal rotation. I want to give Robin (Olsen) opportunities to be involved in the squad. I have confidence in both of them – Jordan is doing really well in this moment.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Meanwhile, Everton could potentially suffer in the absence of defensive midfielder Allan (£5.3m) who sustained a hamstring injury in the first half at Leicester, which could rule him out of more games than usual during this busy time of the year.

WHAT’S CALVERT-LEWSIN?

Meanwhile, Everton’s recent improvements at the back do appear to have negatively impacted on Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£7.9m) Fantasy potential.

He is now two games without a Premier League goal, his longest dry run of the campaign thus far, although he has contributed two Fantasy assists in that time. And, were it not for an incredible save from Kasper Schmeichel (£5.5m) on Wednesday night, he might well have found the net at the King Power Stadium.

That said, it is still worth highlighting a slight regression in Calvert-Lewin’s service in this new-look Everton side, with much less prowess in wide areas.

Any team that replaces marauding full-backs with centre-halves is going to have less joy on the flanks going forward, as we have seen for the Toffees recently.

James Rodríguez (£7.7m) has also been a sore miss, especially considering how erratic Alex Iwobi‘s (£5.9m) crossing has been while deputising on the right-hand flank of the front-three.

While the quality of opposition over the last two matches could also be a factor in Calvert-Lewin’s form, it is worth remembering that Everton remain inside the bottom three on the Season Ticker for attacking potential between now and Double Gameweek 19.

VARD LUCK

It was another disappointing result for Leicester at the King Power Stadium, who have lost more games and conceded more goals than they have won or scored themselves this season.

It only serves to reinforce the existing trend regarding Jamie Vardy‘s (£10.3m) form this season, with just 28 of his 89 FPL points (31.4%) coming in home matches so far.

Vardy owners would be wise to retain some faith in the Leicester forward though, not least because three of the Foxes’ next four matches are on the road, where 61 of his points have come in 2020/21 (68.5%).

But the veteran centre-forward was also somewhat unfortunate to blank against Leicester, certainly a lot more involved in making things happen than earlier in the campaign when he was almost entirely reliant on penalties.

Vardy set up James Maddison (£7.1m) for a shot from range in the sixth minute and half-way through the opening period, James Justin (£4.9m) managed to get the better of Godfrey and put a cross on a plate for Vardy – whose effort was caught by Olsen.

Leicester were then awarded a penalty in the second half, which Vardy would, naturally, have taken, only to see VAR chalk it off, before Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) was adjudged to be offside when turning the number nine’s knock-down header into the net from a corner.

Leicester City XI (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Fuchs, Ndidi, Fofana, Justin; N Mendy (Iheanacho 73′), Tielemans; H Barnes, Maddison, Ünder (Pérez 62′); Vardy.

Everton XI (4-3-3): Olsen; Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Holgate; Doucouré, Allan (A Gomes 41′), Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin (Gordon 90′), Iwobi.

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 13

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT