Scout Notes December 16

Giroud outshines Werner again as Chelsea regress at both ends of the pitch

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

  • Goals: Daniel Podence (£5.4m), Pedro Neto (£5.7m) | Olivier Giroud (£6.7m)
  • Assists: Owen Otasowie (£4.5m), Vitinha (£4.8m) | Ben Chilwell (£6.2m)
  • Bonus points: Podence x3, Neto x2, Chilwell x1

GIROUD NOT TO

Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) is fast becoming the key Fantasy Premier League forward at Chelsea as Timo Werner (£9.4m) continues to struggle in wide areas.

The former Arsenal striker scored the Blues’ only goal of the game as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Wolves, the second in his last three Premier League starts.

And if you go back to the beginning of Project Restart, no Chelsea player has found the net more often than Giroud (eight goals), who is working his way back to the top of the pecking order.

The Frenchman has started each of the last three Premier League matches for Frank Lampard’s side, lasting 90 minutes once and having his minutes managed around the 70-minute mark in two of them.

Any last remaining Werner owners who like the look of Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures West Ham (home), Arsenal (away), Aston Villa (home) might do well to consider his signature – especially considering the German international is without a goal since Gameweek 8 and has blanked three times in the last four matches.

TRANSFER TIMO?

Werner’s biggest problem in recent outings has been how isolated Chelsea have left him on the flanks of the front-three, whether or not Lampard stations him on the left or right-hand side.

Against Wolves, Christian Pulisic‘s (£8.2m) first start since Gameweek 11 pushed Werner onto the right, where even his most insightful of runs were regularly ignored by his team-mates.

So much of Chelsea’s play went down the left-hand side through Pulisic who did provide some cut and thrust but, very soon, it became predictable and one-dimensional.

But the nail in Werner’s FPL coffin came after Lampard switched his wingers, allowing the former RB Leipzig man some time on the left of the front-three, only for Chelsea to send everything down the right-hand side through Pulisic again.

“Pulisic provides us with some width and he’s very good at winning his one-on-ones. He’s had a few issues with the hamstring but he’s trained so he’s straight back in.” – Frank Lampard

It is certainly worth adding that Chelsea sorely miss Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m), Lampard’s side resembling the laboured outfit from the early weeks of the season during the Moroccan’s last injury.

“No (there wasn’t enough) after the goal. We didn’t hang on either. Performance (has changed). It’s what gives you results. Maybe the lads think they’re playing well and the second you think you’re playing well, anything can happen.” – Frank Lampard

CATCHING A CHILL

Despite a recent speight of clean sheets, Chelsea’s defensive credentials have taken a knock in their last two matches.

Between Gameweeks 6 and 10, the Blues conceded just one goal, letting in three since the start of Gameweek 12.

Giving up a lead at Molineux given Wolves’ current state of affairs is also rather alarming.

Before Tuesday night, they were yet to find the net in a game which Raúl Jiménez (£8.2m) had not started this season. 

Not including Fantasy assists, the Mexican was involved in a significant 31% of Wolves’ 109 Premier League goals since promotion before Gameweek 13 – so he has been a huge miss.

Accordingly, when Daniel Podence (£5.4m) cut inside Reece James (£5.3m) and Ben Chilwell (£6.2m) and fired past Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) it ended Wolves’ longest run without a Premier League goal since their promotion in 2018 (296 minutes).

Wolves chose James’ flank as one to target as they wound through the gears in the final third of the match, the right-back escaping a penalty thanks to the VAR, but leaving Kurt Zouma (£5.7m) exposed to a Pedro Neto (£5.7m) run in the closing stages. 

The Portuguese winger came into Gameweek 13 inside the top five best-value midfielders of the season (offering 9.6 points per million spent) and, by netting at Molineux took his attacking returns tally there to four in his last five.

Whether Chelsea’s defence can be trusted against West Ham is, of course, now under scrutiny in the Fantasy community while upcoming meetings with Aston Villa (home) and Manchester City (home) are also somewhat ominous.

Chilwell might have done enough to earn a stay of execution though, topping this game for key passes thanks to his involvement in corners and Chelsea’s persistence on playing the ball down their left-flank, producing his first attacking return since Gameweek 8.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Marçal, Neves, Dendoncker (Otasowie 46′), Semedo; Podence (Vitinha 90′), F Silva (A Traoré 61′), Neto.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Zouma, R James; Havertz (Havertz 71′), Kanté, Mount; Pulisic, Giroud (Abraham 71′), Werner.

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 13

Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 fixtures confirmed by FPL

192 Comments
  Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Reese James to be dropped against West Ham?

    If so I have a problem because my bench is awful.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not sure he'd be dropped

      Open Controls
    NABIL - 1 season 1der
• 8 Years
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wouldn't surprise me

      Open Controls
    3. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Why would he be dropped? Chelsea's trouble is up front by and large. Similar to Arsenal really, Frank won't consider other players too often.

      Open Controls
    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      He's been one of their best players, didn't have his best game last night but not sure I can see him being dropped other than just for a rest

      Open Controls
    5. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dropped/rested ..I can definitely see Azpi starting one of the next 2.. probably Arsenal would be my guess but who knows

      Open Controls
    6. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why drop him?
      Chelsea problem was going forward.
      Havertz and Werner were awful.
      rotation maybe with Azpi

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        He was pretty shite defending, could be rotated altho unlikely imo

        Open Controls
  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Best GW14 captain:

    A) Salah (cpa)
    B) KDB (sot)
    C) Fernandes (LEE)
    D) Kane (LEI)

    Open Controls
    jimmy.floyd
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    NABIL - 1 season 1der
• 8 Years
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      D or C

      Open Controls
    4. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      A or C currently on C

      Open Controls
    5. Yome
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    6. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        My reasoning.
        A - Is palace a bogey team for Pool? Not sure but still Palace got decent results vs top sides + Salah away
        B - Hard to predict match, Saints could even win
        C - Leeds will make this a tough game for ManU + Bruno at home
        D - Kane has 14 goals in 10 vs the foxes

        There’s no choice to be made imo

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          5 in 1 match..

          Open Controls
          1. Trophé Mourinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            5 in one match again you say? 😀

            Open Controls
            1. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I think it was last game of the season not sure what year.. Yeah he's a great option next week, slightly bricking it..

              Open Controls
    7. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      C or D

      Open Controls
    8. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
• 7 Years
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    10. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    11. Runaway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    The Red Devil
• 5 Years
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      E- grealish

      Open Controls
    13. Amey
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Penandes

      Open Controls
  3. da Beeeez
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    A

    Open Controls
    1. da Beeeez
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      oops - that was too Miguel

      Open Controls
      The Knights Template
• 7 Years
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Good answer

        Open Controls
  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    if oyu have your wildcard left would you say below is the best strategy?

    WC 16 - builidng a long term team including those for 18
    GW18 - play with 8/9/10 - can have all the main assets
    GW19 - FH

    Means you can build the wildcard team how you want without having to worry about DGW

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm aiming for just 8 for blank, no free hit but I think it's normally low scoring, hopefully just get the captain nailed

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Gonna free hit for 18 I think then start setting my team up for 19

        Open Controls
  5. Jet5605
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best 4.4m or less defender for GW14?

    A - CTaylor (v WOL)
    B - Webster (v SHU)
    C - Lewis (v FUL)

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Gunner Boy
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    I've got 2 FTs and 05 itb and no idea what to do?
    Should I plan for Blank GW18 from now?

    Martinez
    Lewis Chilwell Coufal
    Son Bruno Salah Grealish
    Kane Bamford DCL

    subs: Steer Dallas Bissouma Mitchell

    Open Controls
  7. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    My plan is to free hit in gw18 and use fts from now for dgw19 and bench boost ideally

    However, I will still want to bring in either son or Kane for gw16 onwards.

    Should be able to have 11dgw players plus 3 others with the likes of kdb and son / kane

    Sounds like a plan? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I have the same plan. But thinking about Salah TC instead of BB. That way I can keep the likes of Riedewald not upgraded on the bench, which would be money on the bench from GW20 onwards otherwise.

      Open Controls
  8. Jet5605
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    KDB cappers not suffering too badly with those 2 BAPS. It's the same as an assist and a YC

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Good save from the free kick and 2 certain goals missed.. Pretty unlucky I say..

      Open Controls
    2. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Not really

      Don’t own KDB but he could have / should have had 2 assists and a goal in the last 10 mins

      Open Controls
  9. mookie
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    I think I'll just play my WC in GW16, navigate the BGW, have 2 FTs and take 2 hits for the DGW. Also TC whoever will be on form between Vardy, Bruno, Mane and Salah.

    Open Controls
  10. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Should I just do KDB back to Salah ?

    Martinez
    Robo/Chilwell/Dallas
    KDB/Bruno/Son/Grealish
    Vardy/DCL/Bamford

    Open Controls
  11. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Morning dzz, need to start planning a route as i have 2FTs.

    Have 7 gw18 players: Martinez, Lewis, Son, Kdb, Burke, Dcl, Watkins
    5 dgw19 players: Chilwell, James, Salah, Bruno, Bamford
    3 duds: Forster, Douglas, Burke

    Really think it's a great dgw to BB as cheap enablers have great fixtures i.e. leeds/west ham which is rare. However, with only 5 dgw players, that means spending FT's to get 13 dgw players which isn't that much of an issue as i anyway need to sort out my 3 dud players

    Question is
    1) Going forward is it too much money wasted (around 1m) to have a backup gk and 4.5m 5th defender/mid?
    2) When will the other villla games be rescheduled? as that could dictate the route to take

    Open Controls
  12. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Who you prefer to have for gw 14

    Kane or salah ?

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    2. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    3. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    4. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    5. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Salah

      Open Controls
  13. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Should I keep Foden in the vein hope he starts at the weekend? Only got him in this week, seems silly taking out after one week

    Open Controls
    1. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Don't think he will start against SOU

      Open Controls
  14. greggles
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    What a dreadful start to the wildcard week! I axed Podence and got KDB (c) in.

    Having said this, watching the Man City game last night was helpful (if really frustrating). On another night, KDB could have had a couple of goals and two or three assists (if his teammates could kick a ball either side of the goalkeeper). If I hadn't watched the game, I might have rage-dropped KDB, but he will get points over this favourable run, hopefully with a couple of big scores.

    It has kept up my streak of never owning him when he does well, and having him when he does nothing (or gets injured!)

    Open Controls
  15. QUEN
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Morning all

    Sorry if this has been asked to death but wildcard number 2 when does that crop up again? Read deadline for number 1 is 28 December, is the new one available straight after?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      From 2nd Jan

      Open Controls
    2. Phlajo
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Should be start of GW 17, which is Jan 1st

      Open Controls
    3. mookie
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, you can use the 2nd one in GW17.

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 7 Years
        just now

        "The Wildcard chip can be used twice a season. The first wildcard will be available from the start of the season until Mon 28 Dec 14:30. The second wildcard will be available after this date..."

        Open Controls
  16. Phlajo
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    2FTs here, and not really sure what to do.

    Martinez
    Zouma Chilwell Coufal Lewis Bernardo
    Salah Kdb Bruno Son Grealish
    Bamford Watkins Brewster

    0.4 itb

    Could do Zouma -> Dias, as City has GW18 fixture, and roll other FT. Not really. Would also be nice to upgrade Bernardo to a playing defender, but would have to downgrade elsewhere to make it happen.

    Any ideas here?

    Open Controls
    1. bialk
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Just A

      Open Controls
  17. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Just cannot decide who to get rid of in order to get Kane:

    A) KDB - gives me funds to invest in defense. Allows me to have Vardy, Bamford, Kane up top but Podence as 4th mid.
    B) Vardy - gives me 4 solid mids with Kane, Bamford up top. Exact funds with no spare cash to upgrade elsewhere.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tommyg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Vardy out of the two.

      Open Controls
  18. Kakashi Of The Leaf
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    I am all for Gw 19 FH. Allows differentials like TAA , Robertson, Ings, Antonio, Double Ham defence and Maybe Pulisic/Ziyech.

    But it means building up for GW18 with FT. Have 5 starting GW 18 already. Have 6 FT'S till then. Have No Spurs atm. Will get them in definitely.

    The issue with GW19 FH is that you are stuck with dross players from Gw18 beyond GW 20 and further.

    Thoughts??

    Open Controls
  19. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Keep Zaha or move to Grealish and save transfer??

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      After games obviously

      Open Controls
    2. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I’d probably just keep Zaha tbh, lesser owned could be a nice diff. Grealish will still do well tho no doubt

      Open Controls
    3. Tommyg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'd keep zaha until Barkley is back.

      Open Controls
    4. Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      How can you move to Grealish and save transfer?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.