Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 fixtures confirmed by FPL

Fantasy Premier League have officially confirmed that a Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 will take place in January, following the announcement of next month’s television fixtures on Tuesday.

Five Premier League games will fall into the former, with 15 in the latter – barring any further rejigging.

The schedule is as follows:

Blank Gameweek 18

Sheffield United v Newcastle

Wolves v Everton

Manchester City v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Double Gameweek 19

Fulham v Chelsea

Wolves v West Brom

Leeds v Brighton

West Ham v Burnley

Aston Villa v Everton

Leicester v Southampton

Sheffield United v Spurs

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Newcastle

West Ham v West Brom

Leicester v Chelsea

Leeds v Southampton

Fulham v Manchester United

Liverpool v Burnley

The pairs of fixtures for the ten clubs involved in Double Gameweek 19 are thus as follows:

🗓️ Possible DGW19 pairings [pt 2]:



😇 Southampton – Leicester (a), Leeds (a)

🏠 Fulham – Chelsea (h), Man Utd (h)

👿 Man Utd – Liverpool (a), Fulham (a)

🏆 Liverpool – Man Utd (h), Burnley (h)

🍷 Burnley – West Ham (a), Liverpool (a)#FFScout #FPL — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) December 15, 2020

It should be said that three postponed fixtures (two from Gameweek 1 and one from Gameweek 11) are yet to be rearranged. They are:

Burnley v Manchester United

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Newcastle

It’s possible that two of those could still fall within Gameweeks 18 or 19, thus adding to the Double Gameweek 19 fixture bonanza or meaning that fewer teams will be without a match in Blank Gameweek 18.

We’ll be looking closer at chip strategy and players to target in the coming days and weeks as we gear up for what will likely be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season.

