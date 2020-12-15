Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 fixtures confirmed by FPL

Fantasy Premier League have officially confirmed that a Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 will take place in January, following the announcement of next month’s television fixtures on Tuesday.
Five Premier League games will fall into the former, with 15 in the latter – barring any further rejigging.
The schedule is as follows:
Blank Gameweek 18
- Sheffield United v Newcastle
- Wolves v Everton
- Manchester City v Brighton
- Aston Villa v Spurs
- Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Double Gameweek 19
- Fulham v Chelsea
- Wolves v West Brom
- Leeds v Brighton
- West Ham v Burnley
- Aston Villa v Everton
- Leicester v Southampton
- Sheffield United v Spurs
- Liverpool v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Crystal Palace
- Arsenal v Newcastle
- West Ham v West Brom
- Leicester v Chelsea
- Leeds v Southampton
- Fulham v Manchester United
- Liverpool v Burnley
The pairs of fixtures for the ten clubs involved in Double Gameweek 19 are thus as follows:
It should be said that three postponed fixtures (two from Gameweek 1 and one from Gameweek 11) are yet to be rearranged. They are:
- Burnley v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Aston Villa
- Aston Villa v Newcastle
It’s possible that two of those could still fall within Gameweeks 18 or 19, thus adding to the Double Gameweek 19 fixture bonanza or meaning that fewer teams will be without a match in Blank Gameweek 18.
We’ll be looking closer at chip strategy and players to target in the coming days and weeks as we gear up for what will likely be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season.
