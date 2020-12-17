Away day specialist Bamford gets home goal but set-piece issues remain for Leeds

LEEDS 5-2 NEWCASTLE

Goals: Patrick Bamford (£6.3m), Rodrigo (£5.7m), Stuart Dallas (£4.6m), Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m), Jack Harrison (£5.4m)| Jeff Hendrick (£4.7m), Ciaran Clark (£4.5m)

Patrick Bamford (£6.3m), Rodrigo (£5.7m), Stuart Dallas (£4.6m), Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m), Jack Harrison (£5.4m)| Jeff Hendrick (£4.7m), Ciaran Clark (£4.5m) Assists: Rodrigo, Harrison, Mateusz Klich (£5.5m), Pablo Hernandez (£5.7m) x2 | Callum Wilson (£6.6m), Ryan Fraser (£5.6m)

Rodrigo, Harrison, Mateusz Klich (£5.5m), Pablo Hernandez (£5.7m) x2 | Callum Wilson (£6.6m), Ryan Fraser (£5.6m) Bonus: Rodrigo x3, Harrison x2, Alioski x1

PAT THE TAKER

Patrick Bamford (£6.3m) scored his ninth goal of the season in Gameweek 13 as Leeds put Newcastle to the sword at Elland Road.

The striker scored the first of Leeds’ five goals, equalising in the first half after Jeff Hendrick (£4.7m) had wiped out the Whites’ clean sheet from a Callum Wilson (£6.6m) flick-on following a Ryan Fraser (£5.6m) cross.

After Rodrigo (£5.7m) headed a Raphinha (£5.4m) ball over Karl Darlow (£5.0m) onto the Newcastle crossbar, Bamford had the simplest of tasks to head home.

Bamford’s goal on Wednesday was only his second at home all season but it has been coming for several weeks. Considering that seven of his strikes have come on the road, trips to West Bromwich Albion and even Manchester United and Spurs between now and Gameweek 17 are sure to increase interest in the 40.7%-owned asset.

DALLAS BUYERS’ CLUB

Operating at right-back, Stuart Dallas (£4.6m) finally rewarded those who had shown faith in attacking abilities in Gameweek 13.

It was the Northern Ireland international who stole in at the far post to head home a Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) cross which put Leeds 3-2 up.

Luke Ayling (£4.5m) owners may feel slightly hard-done-by as Dallas scored from the position normally taken up by the Englishman, recent makeshift arrangements made at the back thanks to injuries to centre-backs Robin Koch (£4.5m) and Diego Llorente (£4.4m).

Ayling once again partnered Liam Cooper (£4.4m) at centre-back, with left-back Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) also getting on the scoresheets for Leeds’ fourth.

SET-PIECE BY PIECE

Clark heads past Illan Meslier from a corner

With the sides having gone in at the interval on level terms at 1-1, Rodrigo coolly converted a Jack Harrison (£5.4m) cross before Ciaran Clark (£4.5m) became the latest Premier League centre-back to expose Leeds’ deficiencies at set-pieces.

The Irish defender beat Ayling in the air to head past Illan Meslier (£4.6m) from a Fraser corner.

Before kick-off, Bielsa said on his team’s set-piece problem:

“The set-pieces are summed up by one of their players going up against one of our players. We have to beat them in this manner, in this way.” – Marcelo Bielsa

After the game, the Leeds manager remarked:

“We’re constantly trying to improve aerially – the organisation of the team will continue to do this.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Considering that Leeds are still struggling with set-plays, owners of Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m) could be licking their lips ahead of a Gameweek 14 meeting with the Whites at Old Trafford.

However, the concession from a Newcastle corner was just a blip on the radar of an otherwise impressive Leeds performance.

“I’m happy because it was a good performance, especially offensively because we were constantly creating chances. In the first half we weren’t very efficient but we were more so in the second half. The construction of the attack depends a lot on the individuality of the players.” – Marcelo Bielsa

MAGPIES’ WINGS CLIPPED

Harrison strikes a stunner past Darlow

Leeds substitute Pablo Hernandez (£5.7m) picked up two assists on his return from injury, first finding Alioski in the area as Leeds broke on Newcastle before setting Harrison free for a stunning fifth.

“It was a spur of the moment thing. I didn’t think about it too much. I was fortunate to get it in in the end. We’re always trying to be intense and play until the final whistle.” – Jack Harrison

Though the Magpies profited from Leeds’ set-piece issues, they managed to concede two goals in counter-attacks while searching for equalisers at dead-ball situations.

Knowing they are weak to such a scenario could boost interest in Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) or Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) for Gameweek 14, considering Fulham have been making progress in transitional phases of matches over the last few weeks.

And, of course, Newcastle face Manchester City (away) and Liverpool (home) in the two matches after that.

“I think simply we’ve given three poor goals away in the last ten minutes. I know Leeds caused us problems all evening but we showed a certain resilience and for me always looked a threat the other way. Unfortunately we’ve not defended well enough.” – Steve Bruce

While Newcastle boss Bruce knows his team’s naivety went punished in the final part of the game, Leeds had racked up 20 attempts on goal by 76 minutes.

COSTA LIVING

Marcelo Bielsa

Harrison and fellow winger Raphinha, who topped the shots count (seven) at Elland Road, may be more secure in their positions after former first-choice wide-man Helder Costa (£5.3m) was left out of Bielsa’s matchday 18. Following the game, the Leeds boss said of the Portuguese winger:

“No, no injury.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Bruce, meanwhile, stuck to his guns on Newcastle’s showing despite allowing Leeds 25 shots as the Whites racked up big ‘expected goals’ numbers.

“Not going to say that [the COVID-19 situation is to blame]. Up until the last twelve minutes or so I thought we gave as good as we got. We’ve been punished and given away bad goals. We’ve gifted them goals at the end which was unacceptable.” – Steve Bruce

Finally, Klich, team-mate Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) and Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden (£4.8m) all picked up their fourth bookings of the campaign in Gameweek 13. Each player will need to avoid another yellow card before their club’s 20th league fixture in order to dodge a one-match ban.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Ayling, Dallas; Phillips; Harrison, Klich (Shackleton 89′), Rodrigo (Hernandez 81′), Raphinha; Bamford (Roberts 83′).

Newcastle United XI (4-4-2): Darlow; Lewis, Clark, Fernandez, J Murphy; Fraser (Almiron 75′), S Longstaff, Hayden, Hendrick (Krafth 62′); Joelinton (Gayle 74′), C Wilson.

