81
Scout Notes December 16

Why De Bruyne blanked against West Brom as Johnstone stars again

81 Comments
Share

MAN CITY 1-1 WEST BROM

  • Goals: Ilkay Gündogan (£5.4m)
  • Own goals: Ruben Dias (£5.6m)
  • Assists: Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) | Semi Ajayi (£4.8m)
  • Bonus points: Gündogan x3, Kevin De Bruyne x2 (£11.9m), Sterling x2

DE BLANK OR NOT DE BLANK?

Owners of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) were left frustrated by Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.

The Belgian struggled to find the space to operate at his best level in Gameweek 13 as Slaven Bilić’s men executed the perfect away-day game plan at the Etihad Stadium.

With a trip to Southampton awaiting Manchester City on Saturday, the opening day of Gameweek 14, there are already mutterings of considering De Bruyne’s position in our squads – although it is worth assessing some of the mitigating circumstances for his midweek blank.

West Bromwich Albion were a massive contributing factor holding a compact 4-1-4-1 shape with incredible discipline and organisation for the entire game. 

De Bruyne’s recent double-figure hauls at the Etihad Stadium were produced in games when he had the space to stretch his legs, drive the ball forward centrally to either pick out a pass or have a shot from range.

Against the Baggies, the gaps were so small that De Bruyne had very little opportunity to find his colleagues, who suffered from the same problem.

On multiple occasions, the Belgian was forced to either drop deeper to find this space or push out wide to the right flank – in either case, this only served to isolate him from Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m), Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) and Phil Foden (£6.4m) even more.

Average positions from the Etihad Stadium in Gameweek 13

Unable to play through the lines, Pep Guardiola’s men were largely restricted to hopeful balls into the box; meat and drink for West Bromwich Albion’s tall centre-backs to clear against City’s diminutive attackers.

Will the Citizens meet such a stubborn wall of resistance in every game this season? Absolutely not, especially not when three of their next four matches are on the road (Southampton, Everton and Chelsea).

JOHNSTONE’S PAIN TROPHY

Another important reason why De Bruyne backers were left wanting was West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) who produced some truly incredible saves during the closing stages.

When De Bruyne dropped deeper later in the game, he played two trademark whipped balls into the box, putting chances on a plate for Sterling and Ilkay Gündogan (£5.4m) from close range. These late key passes appear to have played a big part in De Bruyne securing two bonus points.

However, in both of these events, Johnstone was up to the challenge with sprawling stops that few Premier League goalkeepers would be capable of replicating.

A few minutes before those big chances, De Bruyne was handed a direct free-kick in his favourite area of the pitch, just on the edge of the penalty box.

The Belgian’s effort was destined for the bottom right-hand corner but Johnstone pushed it round the post spectacularly.

“The free-kick was a good save. It came through a lot of bodies. The headers were both close and luckily I managed to get a leg to them and keep them out of the net.” – Sam Johnstone

Johnstone already led the Premier League for saves before Gameweek 13 and, at the time of writing, he has extended his lead over Illan Meslier (£4.6m) to 10.

At the Etihad Stadium, the former Manchester United custodian made six stops, taking his tally of save points on the road to eight for the season.

It was another performance that might ask questions of how Fantasy managers select their captains moving forward. After all, selecting De Bruyne at home to the division’s worst defence should have resulted in a double-figure haul, right?

But while West Bromwich Albion have conceded five goals against the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace, their encounters with the bigger clubs, against the prime captain candidates have often been tight.

They raced into a 3-0 lead and eventually drew 3-3 with Chelsea back in Gameweek 3, Gameweek 8 saw them narrowly lose 1-0 to Spurs while the Baggies lost by a single goal to Manchester United at Old Trafford in Gameweek 9.

Across those three matches, Johnstone accrued 17 saves, an average of 5.7 per game, in line with the six registered against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The goalkeeper’s next meeting with a big-club captaincy candidate is in Gameweek 15 when West Bromwich Albion travel to Anfield…

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; B Mendy (Walker 75′), Aké, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gündogan; Foden (Aguero 76′), De Bruyne, Sterling; Jesus.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-1-4-1): Johnstone; Gibbs, O’Shea, Ajayi, Furlong; Sawyers; Diangana, Gallagher, Livermore (Krovinović 80′), M Phillips (Peltier 87′); Grant (Austin 70′).

81 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gravless are for Kinnear
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Big Sam = Clean Sheets

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Be interesting to see an article on his fire fighting effect and the change in clean sheet % after his recent mid season appointments.

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Big Sam in 2020 - who the frig knows?

      But I'm guessing he'll have lost a fair bit of what made him a decent-ish manager.

      Open Controls
  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    So Bilic sacked then?

    Open Controls
  3. fr3d
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Hits leading up to DGW19 and suffering the aftermath in GW20/21/22 is not worth a huge GW19 score imo. For me it will all come down to whether I think an early WC20 is worth it or not.

    FH18 is locked in though.

    Open Controls
    1. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      What do you mean by "the aftermath in GW20/21/22"?

      Open Controls
    2. beetlejuice
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I reckon it is not worth wildcarding GW20.
      FH 18 or 19 makes sense.

      Open Controls
  4. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Thoughts on how to use the 2FTs?

    Martinez McCarthy
    Chilwell Cresswell Lamptey KWP Kilman
    Salah KDB Bruno Grealish Bissouma
    DCL Bamford Wilson

    2 FT, 1.6 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. JollyGoodYellows
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'd get one of Son or Kane although it would involve removing one of your big 3 from midfield.

      Open Controls
      1. merin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        I can afford to do Grealish McCarthy -> Son Steer. Not quite sure I want to loose Grealish thought, and I want Kane a bit more tbh...

        Open Controls
        1. JollyGoodYellows
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Are you prepared to lose KDB? If you wanted Kane or Son that's what I'd do. This season more than any other everyone is going to have to go without some big hitters, it's personal preference on whom though.

          Open Controls
      2. merin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I might wait to get Son/Kane until GW15 when their fixtures turn. Any other ideas for transfers?

        Open Controls
  5. JollyGoodYellows
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Thought this might be my week but yet again my captain choice was wrong. How would you use these 2FTs? 0.1itb

    Mccarthy (Martin)
    Zouma James Konsa (Dallas Neco)
    Salah KDB Bruno Son (Anguissa)
    DCL Bamford Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Swap KDB and a forward for Kane and a cheaper mid

      Open Controls
      1. JollyGoodYellows
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Cheers, you know he'll haul the second I take him out though..

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Can’t have them all and I think Kane will massively outscore KDB this season

          Open Controls
          1. JollyGoodYellows
            • 2 Years
            just now

            You are probably right. I'm 0.2 short of doing KDB + Wilson > Grealish + Kane, but could do Zouma + KDB + Wilson > Creswell + Grealish + Kane?

            Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any ideas on this or just KDB to Salah?

    Martinez
    Robo/Chilwell/Dallas
    KDB/Bruno/Son/Grealish
    Vardy/DCL/Bamford

    Open Controls
  7. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Thoughts on Sterling and Brewster to Neto and Kane for free. Have the exact money so will probably do it tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice moves

      Open Controls
      1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers. Feels very strange going without a city attacker but I watched that game last night and they looked a shadow of their former selves

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          David Silva is a huge miss in these sort of games

          Open Controls
    2. JollyGoodYellows
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can't argue with those moves.

      Open Controls
  8. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Why was Bilick sacked?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Oops Bilic

      Open Controls
    2. Party time
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      The west bromwich albion board triple captained Kdb

      Open Controls
      1. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        😆

        Open Controls
  9. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Putting armband on midfielders is just not working for me. In 9 attempts out of 13, midfielders have scored only 94pts at an average of 10.44

    In remaining attempts, 86pts have been scored by forwards at an average of 21.5pts.

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      It's just a statistical quirk. There's no underlying suggestion that MFers are bad captain picks. And, actually, the vast majority of my captain 'wins' have been MFers

      Open Controls
  10. Tomsk
      24 mins ago

      Is Cancelo first choice at left back now?
      Mendy was hopeless last night. Pep doesnt trust him defensively in the harder games and provided no service in a game that should've been made for him. Surely his days at City are numbered.

      Open Controls
    • myteamissheeeeeeeet
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Seem to be struggling a bit compared to others in my mini leagues recently and I'm not sure why! Thoughts on the below and the proposed changes please? I really want Son as you will see below.

      McCarthy
      Justin Chilwell James
      Salah KDB Bruno Grealish
      Watkins Bamford DCL

      4.0 Targett Bissouma Kilman

      1.4 in the bank

      A. Grealish & Targett to Son & 3.9 fodder
      B. Grealish & James to Son & 4.6 defender
      C. Step away you'll be ok!

      Open Controls
      1. reism1
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • merin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      How to get Kane in this team. Any ideas?

      Martinez McCarthy
      Chilwell Cresswell Lamptey KWP Kilman
      Salah KDB Bruno Grealish Bissouma
      DCL Bamford Wilson

      2 FT, 1.6 ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        KDB to cheaper mid, Wilson to Kane

        Open Controls
      2. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wilson to Kane, KDB to Son

        Open Controls
        1. merin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Cant afford it

          Open Controls
          1. ClassiX
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Would the same moves, but using DCL instead of Wilson, give you enough cash?

            Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Salah has only blanked twice so far...

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        He's the most expensive player in the game for a reason clearly

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          Just wondering why I haven't perma C him... Probably because it's boring and I don't always think he will return a decent score. But really should stick C on him for the rest of the season.

          Open Controls
          1. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Funnily enough, I captained Salah for one of his two blanks 🙁

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Typical isn't it?

              Open Controls
            2. JBG
              • 2 Years
              just now

              I did the same, against SHU.

              Open Controls
          2. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Dont like it. Im sure your overall cap scores is higher than salahs overall score

            Open Controls
    • In Bale We Trust
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not to be a Moaning Michael, but could whoever is in charge of FFScout's ticker go ahead and update it? Ben Crellin's spreadsheets don't quite have the sex appeal of the FFScout ticker.

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Sounds like a moan to me 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Looks like they don't care anymore, since it's not a passion project anymore

          Open Controls
        2. In Bale We Trust
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Don't you know if you put a clause at the start of a sentence mitigating what you plan to say further on in your sentence, it makes it all totally acceptable? It's called the "No offence" blanket.

          Open Controls
          1. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            I reject the 'no offence' blanket. It offends me 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. In Bale We Trust
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Touche

              Open Controls
    • Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Absolutely no idea what to do here bearing in mind the BGW and dgw coming up, all my defenders except Lamptey have awful fixtures!? 2FT 0.2ITB.

      Martinez Johnstone
      Justin Lamptey KWP Coufal Mitchell
      Salah KDB Bruno Son Grealish
      DCL Wilson Brewster

      Open Controls
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Johnstone to McCarthy and save the second
        Justin to Dallas and save the second

        comes to mind first, if you want to prepare for BB GW19.

        Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      1 lesson I’ve learnt this season is to go with the cheaper option when possible

      I could have got balbuena or ogbona instead of cresswell and I knew it was splitting hairs between them but paid the extra just because I had it at the time, now I ish I had that 0.6 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        Or Coufal

        Open Controls
      2. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        No hard and fast rule for this I think.

        Some cheapies really are better value than more expensive teammates. Some, don't even come close to 'covering' their more illustrious colleagues.

        e.g Barkley never was going to be better than Grealish. Whereas Justin has done better than any of the more expensive Leic Dfers

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Fair point, comes down to a bit of luck I suppose

          Open Controls
    • Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Narrowed it to 2 options.

      1) FH in GW19 and transfers for GW 18 or

      2) FH in GW 18 and transfers for BB in GW 19 and probably WC in GW 20.

      So, which you prefer, 1 chip or 3 chips?

      Open Controls
      1. Chris_H
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'd like to hedge my bets and keep some powder dry for later in the season. Also considering transfers for GW18 and TC in GW19

        Open Controls
      2. beetlejuice
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        If you believe more DGWs to come go with the first option

        Open Controls
      3. Dichio24
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        3) FH GW18, TC Salah GW19

        Open Controls
      4. Kabayan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        2 atm but no need to WC immediately

        Open Controls
    • kime67
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      i did salah to kdb and can switch back to salah but surely i keep kdb for soton?

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Why is Soton a good fixture tho? They have a decent defence and city have just failed to break down Fulham or West Brom at home in any significant fashion

        Open Controls
      2. kime67
        • 3 Years
        just now

        true im 50/50 on going back

        Open Controls
    • Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      What scores better next GW:

      A) Salah (cpa) and Bamford (MAN) -4
      B) Vardy (tot) and Raphinha (LEE)

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        *Raphinha (MAN)

        Open Controls
      2. kime67
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        salah bamford is what u want

        Open Controls
      3. wagner is king
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        salah

        Open Controls
      4. reism1
        • 1 Year
        just now

        a

        Open Controls
    • wagner is king
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      which 3 big hitters are the best trio?
      already have Son.
      was thinking Salah, Fernández and KDB as already have Son as spurs cover
      but starting to knee jurk after city last night.

      salah, vardy, KDB, kane, Fernández ?

      Thanks in advance.

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Salah Kane Bruno (and Son) is what I want

        Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Salah, Son and Fernandes imo.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 2 Years
          just now

          And Kane if you can squeeze him in to your team.

          Open Controls
    • reism1
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      My predictions for tonight
      Ars v Sou (away)
      Lee v New (home)
      Lei v Eve (draw)
      Ful v Bri (away)
      Liv v Tot (draw)
      Whu v Cry (home)

      Whats yours?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Away
        Home
        Home
        Draw
        Home
        Home

        Open Controls
    • BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tinkerman Pep doesn't pick Mahrez....crazy

      Open Controls
    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Sack the man that just took a point off Man City... well done WBA you’ve dug your grave. Enjoy relegation once again

      Open Controls
    • NateDogsCats
        1 min ago

        McCarthy (Martinez)
        Robbo Dias Zouma (Justin Mitchell)
        Son Bruno KDB Gross Raphinha
        Vardy DCL (Brewster)

        Have 2FT, 1.1m itb

        A) Robbo, Son, Vardy > Taylor, Salah, Kane -4
        B) Raphinha, Vardy > Grealish, Ings
        C) Something else?

        Struggling with this a bit. Had no Salah this season but think he's as essential as can be with Jota's injury meaning there's very little chance he misses a game and I don't really have to make a sacrifice for him here (Vardy out for next week was always the plan and I actually want Taylor) and having Kane for Leicester is very tempting. On the other hand I want Ings and think he could be a good differential going forward and Southampton have some of the best form in the league, and I think Grealish will pick up again with Barkley being available.

        Open Controls
      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        In FanTeam it's so interesting because the strategy there is completely different! Wildcard is available until GW19 so the plan is to stock up on GW18 players and then WC all the doubles in 19.

        Lloris
        Dias Cancelo Tierney
        KdB Son Grealish Neto XX
        Kane XX

        It looks like I'm gonna try and build towards something like this. With those two slots open. Might be something like Aubameyang + Podence.

        Open Controls
      • BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        How does Arteta stay in a job when Bilic is sacked?

        Open Controls
      • built_this_city
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Got 2 frees and this team -

        Mendy, Button
        Dias, Konsa, Justin, Mitchell, N Williams
        Son, Salah, Bruno, Grealish, Mendy
        Kane, Bamford, DCL

        How does Dias and Mitchell to Coufal and Taylor/Lowton sound? want to start bringing people in for the double gw.

        Open Controls

