309
Metrics December 19

Salah building up massive power in top 10k after Gameweek 14 haul

309 Comments
Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) has forged himself an increasingly significant role among Fantasy Premier League managers inside the top 10,000.

After a surge of ownership in Gameweek 12, and a goal against Spurs, the Egyptian is the most powerful asset at this level for Gameweek 14.

Despite pre-game rumours of a benching, which proved to be true, no player was captained by more top 10k managers this weekend than Salah.

28.6% of them backed him for the trip to Selhurst Park, the reward eventually coming after his 57th-minute introduction for Sadio Mané (£11.9m).

The fact that Salah still managed to record a 16-point haul from the bench puts some pressure on the other key captain candidates – all of whom play their Gameweek 14 matches on Sunday.

Harry Kane (£10.9m) came a close second in captaincy debate among the top 10k, backed by 25.1% of them.

That is an intriguing result considering the Spurs man was the third-most-popular skipper in the latest Fantasy Football Scout captain poll, backed by just 9.8% of our voters.

The top 10k and our readers also found some disagreement over Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m). Ahead of a home match against Leeds, the Manchester United man was the second-best captain according to the captain poll (20.6%).

A larger portion of the top 10k handed him the armband in the end (22.9%) but it is still a smaller contingent than Salah and Kane were able to muster.

The top 10k’s relationship with Son Heung-min (£9.6m) is also interesting to analyse. 

84.5% of them possess the South Korean, making him the most-owned at this level, 13.9 percentage points above what Kane can boast.

However, only 6.4% of the top 10k were prepared to captain Son for Gameweek 14, roughly a fifth of how many were more comfortable handing Kane the armband.

As a result, despite the perceived advantages of midfield options compared to forwards, it means Kane is a more powerful weapon in the upper echelons than Son.

The Englishman boasts effective ownership of 95.7% for Gameweek 14, compared to 90.8% for his midfield counterpart. Although Salah leads the way this week. He is “effectively owned” by 96.5% and already 16 points to the good before Spurs have even kicked a ball.

That brings us right back to how dangerous Salah is proving to non-owners moving forward, especially in Gameweek 15.

The disparity between his effective ownership and the figures posted by Kane and Son are sure to be even larger during the Boxing Day fixtures.

That’s when Liverpool host the Premier League’s worst defence in West Bromwich Albion while Spurs travel for a much sterner test at Wolves.

As Fantasy managers prepare for the busy Christmas period, there was relatively little movement in the template, suggesting a number of those in the top 10k fancied rolling a transfer.

However, there was one massive shift in midfield, connected with, yes, you guessed it, Salah.

The Egyptian was owned by 54% at this level for the 2-1 win over Spurs but 68% of top 10k managers had him in their side for the 7-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

His seven-point score at Anfield in Gameweek 13 was probably not large enough to trigger that rise on its own, the fact that just over 280,000 managers worldwide signed Salah for Gameweek 14.

Examining the template more closely, we can pinpoint a few signs of where managers compromised to make room for him.

Fernandes saw his top 10k ownership drop from 61.1% to 55.2% and it looks as if Patrick Bamford (£6.3m) remains the man to downgrade to for such moves. His ownership at this level rose by 6.5 percentage points between Gameweeks 13 and 14. 

With Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 on the way, top 10k managers have left off the chips for this latest round of matches.

The Wildcard was used by just 0.7% of them, although this was still the most popular chip for Gameweek 14.

It will be interesting to see when those with first Wildcards still in their back pocket use them over Christmas.

23.3% of the top 10k are yet to deploy it and only have two more Gameweeks in which to pull the trigger.

The best FPL chip strategies for upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks
My favourite teams to target for upcoming FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks

309 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which one is better for gw15? (Will play WC in gw16)

    A) Mane —> Salah (free)
    Or
    B) Bruno & Chilwell —> Salah & Stones/Dallas (-4)
    ...bought Bruno in at 10.5, now he is 11.0(sell him for 10.7), will lose 0.2 value

    Open Controls
    1. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      A) before Salah rises in price. Then, barring injury, just keep him for the season

      Open Controls
    3. Pomp and Circumstance
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      keep Bruno

      Open Controls
    4. Bun Rab L3D2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      A if you must.

      Open Controls
    5. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    6. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    BOTTOMED

    Was Armstrong rested or dropped against City? Chances of him starting against Fulham?

    Open Controls
    1. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Well with ings out, they need him.....

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I replied to you on the previous page.

      Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Cheers everyone

      Open Controls
  3. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Looking for a cheap striker to replace Wilson, while building a team for DGW19.

    Che Adams my best bet? ful and WHU next, with lei and lee in the DGW.

    Open Controls
    1. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      That’s what I’m doing.

      Open Controls
    2. Bun Rab L3D2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      If you have Bamford. Che seems the best option atm. I'm hoping Antonio gets fit.

      Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yep. Adams if you don't have Bamford.

      Open Controls
  4. TH14 - INVINCIBLE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    I think it's a good shout now Palace bring back Mitchell. Abysmal from Clyne and when Mitch was in they looked a better squad

    Open Controls
  5. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Worried Bruno (c) here, after Salah's performance, thinking he may not get attacking returns :-/

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Nothing 'we' can do, just ride out and plan for next GWs

      Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Always a chance it happens

      Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah’s performance has no bearing on Bruno

      Open Controls
  6. Pomp and Circumstance
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    currently have Mahrez--keep on WC? (have time to decide, using it for GW 15); why didn't start today (just rotation?)--he usually does well when he plays

    Open Controls
    1. Bookkeeper
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      missed two good chances today, will Pep keep faith in him?

      Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      No. All City attacking assets are overpriced this year with their goal scoring way down. No end in sight to this trend either.

      Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  7. bigdip
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    2 FT & 0.9mn itb. Any transfers worth doing?

    Mccarthy (Forster)
    Cancelo, James Taylor (Lewis, Justin)
    Bruno (c) Son, Salah, Soucek (Gordon)
    Vardy DCL Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Pomp and Circumstance
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Vardy --> Kane

      Open Controls
  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    This potential Reece James injury is so annoying. I really hope it's nothing but the fact he went for a scan and there was a report about it doesn't bode well...

    I know I said that Pool defenders aren't value for money, but at this point, I don't know what other defenders I could even want that have a DGW in 19...

    Thoughts on:

    James + Grealish > Robertson + Raphinha

    I'd be getting both these guys in to stay until at least GW19. Both have great fixtures until the double and for the double itself.

    Open Controls
    1. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Decent. Just not sure on the best Leeds mid to get.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah it's much of a much-ness on picking one of Harrison, Klich or Raphinha.

        Raphinha has the best/highest xG/shots, Klich most nailed and on pens, Harrison creates the most chances.

        I think just pick one and stick.

        Open Controls
    2. Bun Rab L3D2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Good moves for me. Chelsea not keeping cleanies any more.

      Open Controls
    3. puhd
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not sure mate

      Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      With GW19 in mind then it's good one but do you need to do it GW15? Can't wait for GW16? James and Grealish are on fine fixtures. Well, I did not realise the James' injury news and will keep an eye.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Kinda has to be now because of the James injury or else I'm down a player. I'm not super happy about losing Grealish, but the flipside is that Raphinha/Leeds have a nice BUR that game as well.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Something has to give ... I am loosing Grealish as well his fixtures turn bad from GW16 and will not need him until GW20. Will bring him back albeit loosing value 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Exactly. If James is out I'm probably gonna do it.

            Open Controls
    5. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Avl scored 7 vs Liverpool
      Liv scored 7 vs Crystal Palace

      Grealish has CP next and Barkley could be back. What could go wrong?!?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah well if James is out I'm down a key player so not super keen to wait. I can't fund it any other way either.

        Open Controls
  9. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    What do you think this DGW19 team?
    Few transfers away from the current team, 10 DGWs + Son

    Fabianski (Martinez)
    James Robertson Coufal (Taylor Mitchell)
    Salah [TC] Bruno Bowen Son (Burke)
    Bamford Adams Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looks good I suppose.

      Open Controls
    2. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Is Bowen a good choice i like West Ham’s fixtures and I’m currently looking at him but idk much about him

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Haven't checked his stats yet but watching few WHU games, he did well right flank with Coufal and took corners as well

        Open Controls
        1. MattysFantasyFooty
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          If he’s on corners sounds good just don’t know if he’s as good as soucek gonna be a tough call. Like the Salah TC I’m planning on following you there

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes either him or Soucek, it's my GW16/17 transfer so still have time to check the stats

            Open Controls
  10. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Brought Ings in this week 🙁

    What do I do with him now?

    Open Controls
    1. Bun Rab L3D2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wait for confirmation of how bad. Plenty of cheap strikers to drop to if needed.

      Open Controls
  11. Tony Martial
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Stones 8 points first on my bench FFS

    Wonder does Greenwood not feature for us tommorow

    Open Controls
    1. Pomp and Circumstance
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      is Stones a good choice on WC?

      Open Controls
      1. fusen
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    2. fusen
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Why did you bench Stones?

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Southampton. Though they’d score tbh

        Open Controls
        1. fusen
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I bought Stones and already have Dias. I have a decent bench though so am always going to do it with a good def hopefully first off the bench to fill in any gap.

          I'd play them both in nearly all their upcoming games. Stones is in unreal form at the moment

          Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      just now

      You benched Stones?

      Open Controls
  12. Toby Lerone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    When the hell did Reece James get ruled out for West ham game? I brought him in of course and now he's out! Joke of a season

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not ruled out yet. But unlikely to play...

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Where’s the news?

        Open Controls
  13. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    What are people's early plans for chips for the BGW and DGWK?

    I heard there might be more fixtures to contend with to be announced?

    Open Controls
    1. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      TC Salah 19 is a lock for me

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I will definitely FH in 18. Beyond that nothing else planned.

      Open Controls
    3. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      just now

      FH BGW and nothing on the DGWK as it stands for me.

      Open Controls
  14. Foozeball
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    I would like to get Ruben Dias, but with 2 games in a 3 days (and 3 games in 6 days), if there is any game he would get rested, it would be Newcastle at home. Stones already got his rest against West Brom (which City paid for). I would like to think Pep learned his lesson from West Brom about rotating his CBs, but you never know with the Pep Roulette...

    Open Controls
    1. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He’ll get rested league cup city could play there u12s and beat arsenal atm were dreadful, bound for relegation of arteta doesn’t get sacked

      Open Controls
  15. MattysFantasyFooty
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Do you think you can pass by in gw18 with 8 playing players or is that too little?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      That's fine I guess. My draft FH team does not look convincing.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      That's fine I guess. My draft FH team does not look convincing.

      Open Controls
      1. MattysFantasyFooty
        • 7 Years
        just now

        What is it? currently I have like 7 but ones Mitchell so gonna need to reshape a bit

        Open Controls
    3. Foozeball
      • 3 Years
      just now

      8 playing players should probably be okay. As long as Brewster isn't counted lol

      Open Controls
  16. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    What would you do with Ings?

    Open Controls
    1. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sell until he starts going again to be honest and Southampton’s tougher run won’t help, there are too many forward options right now firing to miss out on

      Open Controls
      1. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Who would you be looking at swapping him to? (have bamford)

        Open Controls
    2. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Wait for injury news but I don't see him playing against Fulham at the very least (saints fan).

      Open Controls
  17. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    I’m sure the laws of football were changed so that things like the double disadvantage didn’t occur ie) a player cannot be shown the red and a penalty conceded in the same play, unless for violent conduct or deliberate handball. VAR got that one wrong yet again. It’s either a red card and free kick outside the box for the initial point of contact, or a yellow card and penalty. It cannot be both negatives against Fulham.

    Open Controls
    1. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      just now

      There’s circumstances where it happens ie Luiz Chelsea last season taking the player out when they had a clear tap in with no GK

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Good point, though I think it maybe the fact it was a second yellow rather than a straight red

      Open Controls
  18. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on Werner,Podence,Chilwell to Brewster, Salah, Alioski (-4) tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Don't love it as two of who you are trading out are good options.

      Open Controls
  19. Maarrrr17
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone else unable to see player history on the fpl site?

    Open Controls
  20. Phil's Stamps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Bottomed.

    Would you BB this lot or just save the chip for a later DGW?

    4.0 Grealish DCL Lamptey

    I have exact money to upgrade the keeper to Leeds/Sou for a hit, but I'd probably have to do it now.

    Open Controls
  21. Tony Martial
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    2FT 0.0 ITB

    Greenwood and Mitchell -> Dier and Benrahma? (6.1)?

    Martinez
    Targett Chillwell Stones
    Greenwood Bruno Salah KDB
    Adams Kane Bamford

    Foster,Lamptey,Burke,Mitchell.

    Open Controls
  22. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Save FT?

    Best C?

    Excuse the formatting 🙂

    Martinez18/19
    Zouma19/19, Robbo19/19, Dallas19/19
    Bruno19/19, Son18/19, Grealish18/19, Salah19/19
    Kane18/19, Bamford19/19, Watkins18/19

    Forster0/0, Soucek19/19, Coufal19/19, Lamptey18/19,

    .7

    Open Controls
  23. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Having a go drafting FH team GW18, any thoughts folks?

    Ederson (Martinez)
    Dias Regulion PVA (Targett Lewis)
    KDB Neto Son Zaha (Podence)
    Kane [C] DCL Wilson

    Open Controls

