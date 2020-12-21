221
Scout Notes December 21

The Vardy injury latest as Leicester assets continue to impress in away fixtures

221 Comments
Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Leicester City

  • Goals: Jamie Vardy (£10.2m), Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) own-goal
  • Assists: Wesley Fofana (£5.0m)
  • Bonus: Vardy x3, Fofana x2, James Justin (£4.9m) x1

Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) made it two double-digit hauls in three Gameweeks as Tottenham slumped to a second defeat in five days.

The Leicester striker scored from the penalty spot, thanks to a VAR-inspired decision involving a Serge Aurier (£5.2m) push on Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) deep into first-half stoppage time.

He then gained an assist after the break when his header went in off Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) for an own goal.

Up, Up When Away

Leicester made it six wins out of seven away from home this season as Vardy scored his 19th goal in his last 19 Premier League matches on the road.

Up next for the Foxes? Manchester United at home. 

But a Gameweek 18 blank is preceded by trips to Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, so the immediate future is still plenty bright enough for the 26.8% who own the striker.

They were treated to an injury scare when he limped off in the 88th minute, but the man himself played that down after the match:

I’m getting older aren’t I?! Just a little tweak, it’s better to come off instead of risking anything. It’s absolutely fine.

His manager, Brendan Rodgers, added:

That’s the same injury but we’ve got a week now which is really nice. We haven’t had too many of them.

It will give him a chance to recover and hopefully he will be okay for next weekend.

Rodgers also acknowledged the lopsided nature of his team’s results:

We have to start winning at home. We miss the fans at home, like every side, but we and I need to look at more solutions to break sides down who defend deeper. I think we looked like a mature side today, which is really pleasing.

Whether he can find some solutions for the United visit remains to be seen.

Backline Boost

Kasper Schmeichel (£5.5m) saved the one big chance Spurs created, which fell to Son Heung-min (£9.7m), but the Foxes generally kept the home side at arm’s length.

Leicester have managed a very respectable five clean sheets this season, and two of them have come in the last three Gameweeks.

Those managers on Schmeichel (10.8%), and in particular James Justin (£4.9m and 22.7%), should be confident of more of the same at Palace, who have blanked in two of their last three home matches.

Spare a thought for the 5.0% of bosses who stayed loyal to Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) – even if many of them are less-than-proud captains of ‘ghost ship teams’. 

The Belgium international returned from a seven-match injury lay-off, only to be subbed off four seconds before the magic 60-minute mark, turning six big points into a scraggy one.

Justin, incidentally, was deployed as a right-sided centre-half for the first hour of this encounter, moving over to left wing-back when Castagne was withdrawn.

It’s worth monitoring his attacking numbers over the next few weeks if he stays in the back three but he was still allowed the chance to get forward as a Sheffield United-style overlapping/underlapping centre-back and would have had an assist had it not been for a VAR check overturning a Maddison goal.

Mourinho Not The Merrier

Two straight defeats do not a happy Jose Mourinho make:

It’s a game we lost with a penalty and own goal, but the result looks like the opponent was in control, which is not true. It wasn’t a game they deserved to win or a game we deserved to lose. It was not a good game, it was a poor game.

That was a predictably one-eyed assessment, but Fantasy managers need to stay clear-eyed about Tottenham’s immediate prospects, which remain good.

Their schedule (wol FUL LEE avl shu) is strong, with three away games to suit their counter-attacking style and home fixtures against a much-improved, but still far from impregnable, Fulham defence and a Leeds team that frequently neglects to defend at all.

Spurs seem to be totally reliant on Son and Kane for their attacking output: of the eight attempts the Lilywhites had on Sunday, six came from the pair.

While that’s a concern for Spurs fans, it’s great for owners of the deadly duo, knowing that most of the north Londoners’ offensive play will be funnelled through the talismanic twosome.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-4-1-1): Lloris; Aurier (Winks 64), Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso (Moura 49), Ndombele (Bale 45), Kane, Son.

Leicester City XI (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Justin; Castagne (Amartey 60), Ndidi, Albrighton, Tielemans,; Maddison, Barnes (Praet 84); Vardy (Iheanacho 88).

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 14

221 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Westfield Irons ⭐️
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best cheap forward for a GW15 punt?
    (WC in GW16 so this is a cameo appearance!)
    1) Adams v ful
    2) Watkins v PAL
    3) Richarlison v shu
    4) Martial v lei
    5) take a hit for Firmino v WBA
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    2. Woy_is_back
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    3. SlowStart
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I like the firminho pick

      Open Controls
    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    6. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      3 or 5

      Open Controls
    7. Tsparkes10
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      A or 5

      Open Controls
    8. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    9. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      3

      Open Controls
  2. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Martinez Forster
    Chillwell Cresswell Justin Lamptey Dunne

    Salah Son KDB Bruno Grealish
    Watkins Bamford Brewster

    0.0itb 2FT

    need to burn my FT.. but cash is the issue..
    Who needs to go out?
    Lamptey or Cresswell or Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. SlowStart
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lamptey

      Open Controls
      1. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Lamptey

      Open Controls
  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best Max 7.6 mid for DGW 19?

    A) Bowen
    B) JWP
    C) Klich
    D) other?

    Open Controls
    1. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Raphina?

      Open Controls
    3. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. ALI_G
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Soucek?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Is he A better pick than the above, or just cheaper?

        Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Raphina

      Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Reese James confirmed out tonight but could play in gw 16.

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      How do you know it's confirmed??

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        just now

        https://www.google.com/amp/s/theathletic.com/news/chelsea-reece-james-injury-latest/OZDjI2h8VbcS%3famp=1

        Open Controls
  5. Yankee Toffee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    If I save my FT in GW17, FH in BGW18, will I have 2 FT for DGW19?

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
      1. Yankee Toffee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Damn, that's too bad!

        Open Controls
    2. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    3. Tosa86
      • 3 Years
      just now

      if i remember correct, when you play the FH reset free transfer.

      Open Controls
  6. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Keeping or losing??
    A) DCL
    B) Grealish
    C) Chelsea defender
    D) City players

    Open Controls
    1. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      K
      K
      L
      K

      Open Controls
      1. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        this

        Open Controls
      2. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        with my 2FT shall I lose Chillwell or Lamptey or both?

        Open Controls
        1. Yankee Toffee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Just Lamptey, roll that other FT, you'll prob need it closer to GW18-19

          Open Controls
    2. SlowStart
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Holding DCL, Grealish TBC

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      keeping all for GW15. Grealish most likely to lose first

      Open Controls
    4. weaver93
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      k
      l
      k
      l

      Open Controls
    5. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      just now

      L
      K
      K
      K

      Open Controls
  7. linkafu
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    2 FT 0,2 itb

    Mc Carthy

    James Robbo Lamptey
    Bruno Salah Grealish Son Bowen
    Jesus Bamford

    Forster Justin Brewster Dunne

    Plan is:

    Jesus and James to Adams and TAA

    Yes or No?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably yes but it depends on Aguero

      Open Controls
      1. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Whatever happen, Jesus is going out for sure. He's been a trap in my team every times I got him. I'm tired of him

        Open Controls
  8. DGW Sane TC Fail....
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Wasn't expecting that Spurs performance sitting deep and trying to hit Leicester on the counter at home. it was a dire display that has me questioning my assets. i thought he would let spurs off the leash and have a go a teams now after the bad run. Do we expecting him to keep doing the same thing or be more expansive in the future?

    Open Controls
    1. WE GO FOR IT
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He will always have defense as his first priority. I can't see them scoring 4/5 goals a lot. Maybe agaisnt weaker oppositions who attack them, like Leeds perhaps. But in most games, 2//3 would be the max goals they score, prioritizing the defense when they take the lead.

      If you've hold on to the double up, I'd keep it till GW18/19 at least. Post that, depending on how they do, I feel having one might be enough.

      Open Controls
  9. ivantys
      10 mins ago

      Next GW can see spurs and wolves trying to counter each other 😀

      Open Controls
      1. DGW Sane TC Fail....
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah knocking it around the back four four 90 mins. the sideways and backward passes from spurs yesterday was bad.

        Open Controls
        1. DGW Sane TC Fail....
          • 10 Years
          just now

          four for 90mins

          Open Controls
      2. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        0-0 written all over it

        Open Controls
        1. ivantys
            just now

            Can see wolves nicking it

            Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        2FT - James and Watkins to Robbo and Davis? Plan to WC16

        Effectively Watkins vs Robbo in GW15

        Open Controls
        1. ivantys
            just now

            Watkins is the most casual and kneejerk pick this season.

            Open Controls
        2. HippY
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          I still my wildcard remaining.

          I guess I should bring in a complete 15 for the double game week and use bench boost? And do free hit GW18? And if any fires need putting out after that point I have another wildcard to burn.

          What could go wrong?

          Open Controls
          1. Tsparkes10
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Hmmm I’m in the same situation... probably the right idea but not sure I want to put myself in the place of using my second wc so early. And focusing my current wc on gw19 could be a bad idea for 16 and 17

            Open Controls
          2. ALI_G
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            it depends on how many players you have for BGW18 and DGW19

            Open Controls
            1. HippY
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I have 8 who would play the double gameweek

              Open Controls
          3. Max City
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            the season has not even reached its halfway

            Open Controls
          4. Sanchit
            • 5 Years
            just now

            The only issue is how much money do you spend on the bench

            Open Controls
        3. Fuddled FC
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Simple one..buy

          A) Dallas
          B) Taylor

          Open Controls
          1. Max City
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            A probably

            Open Controls
          2. Stram Dunk
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
          3. Sanchit
            • 5 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        4. pjomara
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Early DGW team (bench boost):
          McCarthy
          Chilwell, Dallas, Matip
          Mane, Salah, Fernandes, Soucek
          Vardy, Ings, Bamford
          sub: Areola, Justin, Cresswell, Grealish
          Just requires 4 transfers.

          Open Controls
          1. weaver93
            • 9 Years
            just now

            like the matip pick, depends IF he can stay fit..

            Open Controls
          2. Max City
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            how many DGW players?

            Open Controls
        5. WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Think I already now the answer but just want to confirm anyway.
          Example:
          I have Kane (SP: 10.7) in my original team
          I decide to not keep him in FH19 team and remove him at the start of the week. But later on, I feel like i want him (in the FH team itself). So, when I get him back, I will get him at his current price (Price in that GW) right?

          And when the team reverts back to my original team when GW19 begins, He will again revert back to 10.7, provided there haven't been any price changes?

          Open Controls
          1. DGW Sane TC Fail....
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            what ever team you had in GW18 you will get back in GW 20.

            Open Controls
          2. Wirbelwind
            • 3 Years
            just now

            yes

            Open Controls
          3. Max City
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I'd be happy to know the answer

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.