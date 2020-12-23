Scoutcast Episode 358 – Festive fixture planning

Joe and Az are joined by Seb to discuss the key issues for Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 15 and a busy Christmas schedule in the top flight.

The Scoutcast’s planning for Blank and Double Gameweeks in the New Year stepped up a gear this week with the announcement that next year’s League Cup final is set to move. This gives further insight into further blanks and Gameweeks are expected in 2021.

Our trio dissect the latest news and what it means for their early plans for Gameweek 18’s limited set of matches and Gameweek 19’s double ups.

In the meantime there is the small matter of Gameweeks 15 to 17 over Christmas to contend with. Joe, Seb and Az reveal the teams they are targeting and players in their plans.

Defenders are firmly on their shopping lists, with an injury to well-owned Chelsea left back Ben Chillwell (£6.1m) coinciding with an upturn in form and fixtures for Liverpool’s Andy Robertson (£7.3m) and Trent Alexander Arnold (£7.2m).

Leeds players are also of interest. Attacking intent is certainly not a problem for Marcelo Bielsa’s troops although FPL managers looking for clean sheets may be advised to turn elsewhere. Joe and Az use this part of the show to quiz Seb, who is a fan of the Yorkshire side, about the best assets to bring in.

Elsewhere, Seb takes his turn to pick a differential. After Sam’s audacious selection of Liverpool’s free-scoring false-nine Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) last week, the pressure is on for our latest guest.

Meanwhile, there are ‘rough with the smooths’ to air and Gameweek 15 transfer and captaincy plans to reveal.

Joe signs off with a message to all those listeners and viewers who are facing a particularly tough Christmas in this most difficult of years.

The Scoutcast will return next week to look ahead to Gameweek 16 in more detail.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

