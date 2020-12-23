289
Podcast December 23

Scoutcast Episode 358 – Festive fixture planning

289 Comments
Joe and Az are joined by Seb to discuss the key issues for Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 15 and a busy Christmas schedule in the top flight.

The Scoutcast’s planning for Blank and Double Gameweeks in the New Year stepped up a gear this week with the announcement that next year’s League Cup final is set to move. This gives further insight into further blanks and Gameweeks are expected in 2021.

Our trio dissect the latest news and what it means for their early plans for Gameweek 18’s limited set of matches and Gameweek 19’s double ups.

In the meantime there is the small matter of Gameweeks 15 to 17 over Christmas to contend with. Joe, Seb and Az reveal the teams they are targeting and players in their plans.

Defenders are firmly on their shopping lists, with an injury to well-owned Chelsea left back Ben Chillwell (£6.1m) coinciding with an upturn in form and fixtures for Liverpool’s Andy Robertson (£7.3m) and Trent Alexander Arnold (£7.2m).

Leeds players are also of interest. Attacking intent is certainly not a problem for Marcelo Bielsa’s troops although FPL managers looking for clean sheets may be advised to turn elsewhere. Joe and Az use this part of the show to quiz Seb, who is a fan of the Yorkshire side, about the best assets to bring in.

Elsewhere, Seb takes his turn to pick a differential. After Sam’s audacious selection of Liverpool’s free-scoring false-nine Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) last week, the pressure is on for our latest guest.

Meanwhile, there are ‘rough with the smooths’ to air and Gameweek 15 transfer and captaincy plans to reveal.

Joe signs off with a message to all those listeners and viewers who are facing a particularly tough Christmas in this most difficult of years.

The Scoutcast will return next week to look ahead to Gameweek 16 in more detail.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 15

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe

289 Comments
  zon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Final call on a WC

    A) Adams + Raphinha + Dias + Dallas
    B) DCL + Lookman + Stones + Alioski

    Hesitant on losing DCL but overall upgrades and DGW swaying it for A atm, thoughts?

    Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Thinking A but it’s the wrong week to lose DCL! 🙁

      Open Controls
      zon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Tell me about it! Adams at Fulham though

        Open Controls
  kopite65
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    chillwell to ?
    A stones: have cancelo, (new, eve, che,} good fixtures after that, no blank, or dgw
    B coufal (bri, sou, eve, blank ,dgw
    C dier (wol, full, leeds, villa, shu. no blanks or dgw
    cheers

    Open Controls
    zon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

B

      B

      Open Controls
      kopite65
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        cheers, my thinking so far, good luck

        Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      B or C. B just about, C looks very good too

      Open Controls
      kopite65
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        cheers, coufal got the blank &dgw, dier got some good fixtures
        could have dier on f/h in 18, coufal back in for dgw

        Open Controls
  RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Keep coming back to this WC. Not sure it’s the best and I know it’s the total wrong week to WC but I’ve done it now. Will try to get Son or KDB next week. Don’t want to lose KDB or DCL this week. Any stand out mistakes?

    McCarthy
    Robbo, Dias, Dier
    Salah, KDB, Bruno, Raphinha
    DCL, Bamford, Adams
    (Johnstone, Coufal, Soucek, Taylor)

    Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Son or Kane* next week

      Open Controls
      Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        How are you planning to get one of the Spurs players back in?

        Open Controls
        RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          KDB+DCL most likely to leave. What you think? Is Robbo too much?

          Open Controls
          Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Robbo worth it for the DGW. If not doing the BB in DGW I would downgrade the more expensive defenders Dias and Dier to fodder for funds to put more in attack and try to keep one of DCL and KDB.

            Open Controls
            RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Yeah. I’m lost haha. Honestly wish I hadn’t WC’d. So much uncertainly and too many options! Tempted to just delete my team and enjoy Christmas

              Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I would not have Dias or Dier. I think Dias especially is not a good pick. He is due a rest and it could happen this week and then the fixtures aren't great - eve che.

      The plan would be to FH18 and BB19.

      I'd pick up someone with a DGW like Justin or KWP or even extra West Ham with Balbuena. I also think Chelsea defense is still very good. Zouma is appealing or James even if you are brave and think he'll start soon (which I do).

      I'd also have at least 1 Spurs attacker. Son or Kane. Those fixtures coming up with FUL LEE are plum. Son especially looks perfect for those.

      I'd lose DCL this week to build a stronger foundation with Son in with the intention to keep Son for the DGW as well.

      Open Controls
      RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Thanks Camzy. Lots of different opinions on here and I’m really torn myself. I like Dier and Dias. Wish I hadn’t WC now. Absolute horrible headache.

        Open Controls
      Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        If I had WC I'd build:

        McCarthy Johnstone
        Robertson Coufal Balbuena Taylor Zouma
        Salah Fernandes Soucek Son Raphinha
        Bamford Adams Martial

        Something close to this.

        The defense rotation is good through 18

        15 - Robbo, Zouma, Taylor
        16 - Robbo, Zouma Coufal
        17 - Robbo, Taylor, Coufal

        And then you have Son as Spurs cover for those plum games against FUL and LEE who concede lots of chances on the break. You're also extremely well stocked for DGW19 and carry Martial as a strong differential with a potential DGW in 17/18 to take advantage of.

        Open Controls
        RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Looks nice. Losing Grealish(PAL), KDB(NEW) and DCL(Shu) would be horrible. Honestly regret this WC so much

          Open Controls
          Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Yeah which is why I prefer a 16 WC... This is a 16 wildcard technically. But since you're in 15, I still think you can go for it. Keeping Grealish, DCL and KdB might be good for this week, but if you hold for this week they are eventual removes which is very awkward.

            Open Controls
            RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Or keep two and switch to Son+Martial in your example next week for a -4. Either way I’m in a hole and have messed up my season I feel

              Open Controls
              Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Nah that's far too reactionary. You can keep both and switch next week. But I'd just have Son from the start. Wolves not looking great. Maybe you keep DCL for this week and book a switch to Martial.

                Open Controls
    tomasjj
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Looks decent.
      So KDB to Son then next week?
      Or DCL+someone to Kane?

      Open Controls
      RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Possibly. I’m lost the

        Open Controls
  Saka_me_sideways
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Really good Scoutcast this week lads, covered everything I was wondering. thanks very much.
      Hope everyone on here has a great Christmas.

      Open Controls
      Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        I agree, great Scoutcast.

        Open Controls
    tomasjj
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      A) Coufal - home against Brighton
      B) KWP - away against Fulham

      Currently on Coufal.

      Also have options to bench midfielders/strikers like Wilson away at City or Neto home against Spurs.

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        A probably

        Open Controls
      tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yes, that is where I am.

        Open Controls

