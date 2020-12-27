445
Scout Notes December 27

The FPL Round-Up: Pep on Cancelo, Lampard to rotate and Richarlison update

445 Comments
Share

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

  • Goals: Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m), Granit Xhaka (£5.2m), Bukayo Saka (£5.1m) | Tammy Abraham (£7.2m)
  • Assists: Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe (£4.4m) | Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m)
  • Bonus: Saka x3, Lacazette x2, Bernd Leno (£4.9m), Xhaka x1

A much-changed, and much-improved, Arsenal saw off Chelsea to ease the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta.

The result meant a third straight away loss for the Blues, incurring the wrath of boss Frank Lampard, who branded his players ‘lazy’.

Fantasy managers were ill-served by Lampard in the run-up to the match, with injury doubts over full-backs Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) and Reece James (£5.2m) prompting many to sell them on.

As it happened, both started and promptly handed their remaining owners another day without clean sheet points – Chelsea have managed just one shut-out in their last five games.

The team’s most popular attacking player, the 15.3%-owned Timo Werner (£9.3m), made it seven starts without a goal, although his opportunities were severely limited when Lampard hooked him at half-time:

Timo today wasn’t giving us enough with or without the ball and some of it we have to give him time because it is a different league, but also we have to get there quickly. So we’ll see about his tiredness. I will have a conversation with him, but it was a decision I just felt I had to make.

Werner won’t be the only player nervously checking the teamsheet for Gameweek 16’s visit from Aston Villa on Monday either:

I will have to rotate players, I will have to see after Arsenal where players are in their fitness, every individual is different, we will do our best to get the turnaround right.

Arteta has an extra day to plan for the Gunners’ trip to Brighton, with the immediate future of the benched Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m and 7.4%) the main Fantasy concern.

In his absence, Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m), Granit Xhaka (£5.2m) and Bukayo Saka (£5.1m) got the goals, while Emile Smith-Rowe‘s (£4.4m) energy caught the eye.

Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) managed a late consolation goal – his third in two matches – and Bernd Leno (£4.9m) then saved a Jorginho (£4.8m) penalty, but the hosts deserved their win, with the outstanding Saka bringing in maximum bonus points for his 2.4% ownership.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tierney, Mari, Holding, Bellerín; Elneny, Xhaka; Martinelli (Pepe 71), Smith Rowe (Willock 65), Saka; Lacazette (Mustafi 90+2). 

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Zouma, R James; Mount, Kanté (Havertz 74), Kovacic (Jorginho 45); Werner (Hudson-Odoi 45), Abraham, Pulisic.

Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United

.
  • Goals: Ilkay Gundogan (£5.4m), Ferran Torres (£6.9m)
  • Assists: Raheem Sterling (£11.4m)
  • Bonus: Gundogan x3, Joao Cancelo (£5.6m) x2, Nathan Ake (£5.4m) x1

A routine win for Manchester City came with another unremarkable score from the team’s most popular Fantasy asset, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m).

More than 189,000 managers sold on the 23.8%-owned Belgian heading into the match after a run of just one assist from three starts.

And a further blank on Boxing Day has prompted another 58,000+ to put him in the top three for Gameweek 16 sales, including (presumably) some of the 561,821 who captained him against Newcastle.

With Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) ill and Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) still being eased back from injury, City manager Pep Guardiola handed the striker’s role to Ferran Torres (£6.9m), who steered home the team’s second goal of a predictably one-sided contest.

But it was Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) who had he most penalty area touches (12) on the day, and from one of those he set up Ilkay Gundogan (£5.4m) for the opener.

That was the midfielder’s second goal from his last three starts, and although he later picked up a knock, he played it down post-match.

I got a couple of kicks on my foot, but it shouldn’t be that bad. I should be able to go again on Monday.

Based on Guardiola’s penchant for rotation, that confidence looks ill-advised.

And the manager’s comments on Joao Cancelo (£5.6m), who impressed at both ends of the pitch on the way to a fourth clean sheet in five matches, should send shivers down the collective spine of his 6.1% ownership:

He’s a player with incredible quality, and his regeneration and physicality is incredible. He could play tomorrow!

Newcastle, meanwhile, came to defend, did that well, but not well enough and then left, with their main attacking threat, Callum Wilson (£6.6m) missing out with a knock – and boss Steve Bruce’s desire not to risk him after four matches in 12 days.

The next two will take place over five days and involve visits from Liverpool and Leicester, ensuring interest in Newcastle assets – aside from the 15.7%-owned Wilson – remains the wrong side of meh.

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake; Gundogan (Foden 90+1), Rodrigo (Fernandinho 57); De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling; Torres (Aguero 77).

Newcastle United XI (5-4-1): Darlow; Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie (Lewis 66); Murphy, Hayden, M Longstaff, Almiron (Gayle 82); Joelinton (Carroll 71).

Sheffield United 0-1 Everton

  • Goals: Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m)
  • Assists: Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m)
  • Bonus: Sigurdsson x3, Michael Keane (£5.1m) x2, Yerry Mina (£5.5m), Mason Holgate (£4.8m) x1

Everton made it four wins on the bounce – three involving clean sheets – with a hard-fought victory over an increasingly desperate Sheffield United.

‘Desperate’ also adequately describes those (few) Fantasy managers still hoping for returns from Blades players, so after a quick mention of yet another blank for the 6.6%-owned Rhian Brewster (£4.5m), it’s back to Carlo Ancelotti’s side for the rest of this report.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) scored the winner, his third return in those four victories, from an Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) assist in the 80th minute.

The fact that was the first shot on target in the second half spoke volumes as to the attacking play on offer from both teams.

Then again, with both James Rodriguez (£7.7m) and Richarlison (£7.8m) still out for the visitors, that was no great surprise as the 60.9%-owned Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) blanked for the first time since Gameweek 10.

Ancelotti confirmed that Richarlison would not be ready to return against Man City on Monday:

There is no possibility to prepare the team. We have to think about the players who can recover in two days. After that, we have to rotate some players. Richarlison is following his concussion protocols and has to stay out.

That could prompt plenty of Calvert-Lewin sales – he’s currently sixth for Gameweek 16 transfers out – as the striker struggles for goals without the Brazilian in the team.

And with a clean sheet a tall order against Guardiola’s troops, it’s no surprise to find zero Everton players in the top 30 for purchases either, despite such a fine run of recent form.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, McGoldrick (Norwood 63) Osborn, Ampadu, Stevens; Brewster (Mousset 76), Burke (McBurnie 45). 

Everton XI (4-5-1): Pickford; Holgate, Keane (Coleman 66), Mina, Godfrey; Doucoure, Davies (Gomes 74), Sigurdsson, Gordon (Bernard 55), Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 15

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

445 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lord of Ings
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pick one:-
    1)che Adams
    2)Wood.

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Anyone?

      Open Controls
    2. Cahill
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      1. As you said

      Open Controls
    3. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Same dilemma lol. Wood has the fixtures but it's Burnley...

      Adams plays for a better team but he's a bit hit or miss.

      Open Controls
    4. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
    5. Fiqz Fariss
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Adams

      Open Controls
  2. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    No replies on previous pages..

    Really not sure what I need to change here... Is this G2G for the GW? Right captain choice & bench order?

    Meslier
    Dier - Dallas - Taylor
    Bruno - KDB - Salah (c) - Soucek
    DCL - Kane - Bamford

    Subs: Martinez - Coufal - Stones - Burke

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      KDB to son?

      Open Controls
    2. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      G2g. Maybe bench DCL for Stones

      Open Controls
  3. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Come oooon Blackbox !!! Hope they don't do it at 2am

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Tbh i think it will be a quick one. A template has emerged.

      Open Controls
  4. thepancakeman123
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Already made my transfer this week before Matip got injured. James will probably be benched next game too. I have Coufal and Balbuena vs Southampton to come in, which isn't great. Do I take a hit for someone or keep what I have?

    Open Controls
  5. Orion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    KDB & DCL ———> Son & Kane for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  6. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Only 20% of the top 10k own all 4 of Salah/Son/Bruno/Kane
    Nice.

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      3 of those 4 blanked

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        good, those % were prior to this week. I imagine with WC's the % will drop even more prior to gw 16

        Open Controls
    2. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice. I am on that train

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      3 of those are bad picks.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        No, they are not. That's why you are on 9/10 red arrows. Get them all for next 2

        Open Controls
    4. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      throw in Bamford and Grealish...and it drops to 9%
      😎

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        On that train as well 😉

        Open Controls
    5. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      just now

      On that train for the last 2 gws, not sure if its the train to be!

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Which train is currently better?

        Open Controls
  7. tommo1989
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Do we think DCL starts tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    1. OBAMA
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      yh

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Probably rested imo

        Open Controls
  8. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    In isolation, is going without Kane for the next 2 too risky? Vardy with 2 good fixtures and double gameweek would surely cover if not exceed Kane's output?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Back to back hatricks

      Open Controls
    2. Bossworld
      • 2 Years
      just now

      He was rotten tonight, seemed to be playing very deep in midfield

      Open Controls
    3. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Lots of rumours floating around that vardy will get a rest (managing an injury)

      Open Controls
  9. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Planning for a strong 11 for DGW19, best use of 2FT this GW:

    1. Grealish DCL >> Fernandes Wood
    2. KDB DCL >> Fernandes Kane (have Son)
    3. KDB DCL >> Fernandes Vardy (due a rest)

    Thanks guys.

    Open Controls
  10. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Last two spot on WC?

    A: Son and 4.6 def
    B : TAA and 7.3 MiD (Maddison or who else)

    Open Controls
  11. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts? wafer thin bench. Will FH GW18.

    Martinez
    Robertson, KWP, Dallas
    Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Grealish
    DCL, Bamford, Adams
    Johnstone | Bissouma, Lamptey, Mitchell

    A) KDB -> Son (Lamptey -> Coufal/ Taylor next week)
    B) Lamptey -> Coufal / Taylor
    C) A & B for a -4

    Open Controls
  12. Cahill
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bottomed gents!

    Start

    1 PVA
    2 Coufal

    Thx

    Open Controls
  13. Tony Martial
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which one??

    KDB and Lamptey -> son and robbo (have Trent and Kane)
    or
    KDB and Lamptey/Mitchell -> Mané and 5.1/4.4.

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Mane gives you an easy transfer back to a City midfielder in 20.

      Open Controls
  14. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Wood or Barnes?

    Open Controls
  15. Agamenmon
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Which 3 from 5 would be best for GW16

    1) Walker-Peters WHU (H)
    2) Justin CRY (A)
    3) Cresswell SOU (A)
    4) Chilwell AVL (H)
    5) Taylor SHU (H)

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      just now

      KWP
      Taylor
      Chilwell

      Open Controls
  16. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    34 points,worst gw of the season.

    Open Controls
  17. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Who to start please?

    A....Reece james v villa

    B.....coufal at saints

    James likely to be rotated surely? Thanks

    Open Controls
  18. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Bottomed

    Who to bench from this bunch?

    Dallas KWP Coufal Taylor
    Salah KDB Bruno Son Grealish
    DCL Bamford

    Open Controls
  19. matiakez
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    start Martinez or Johnstone this week?? Martinez feels the sensible option?

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I’m starting Martinez

      Open Controls
  20. TSILIKAFENEIAKOS
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    With front 6being :

    KDB Salah Bruno Grealish
    Bamford DCL

    Would you do :

    A. KDB to Son
    B. Grealish + DCL -> Kane + 5.0M (-4)

    Open Controls
  21. Wizardh
      just now

      What would you go for?

      A) Firmino from GW16, Maddison from GW 17 and Rashford from GW19
      B) Lacazette from GW16, Rashford from GW17 and Ziyech from GW19

      Open Controls
    • The_Fish
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Trent or Vardy for 16, 17 and 19?

      Open Controls
    • konrad.sygula95
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hi,
      what would you do with that team?
      A Kdb and DCL to Son and Vardy
      B just Kdb to Son
      C Kdb to Son and Kilman to TAA
      D something else?

      Martinez
      Dier/Coufal/Cancelo
      KDB/Fernandes/Salah(c)/Grealish
      Watkins/DCL/Bamford

      Bench: Forster/KWP/Kilman/Bissouma
      2ft 1.1 itb

      Open Controls
    • Saka_me_sideways
        just now

        Grealish > Maddison till after the DGW?
        Doesn’t feel me with confidence but only other option is raphinha.

        Open Controls
      • Tinmen
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Guys, Will Aurier get his place back?

        Open Controls
      • DonBenzema
          just now

          Any recent news on Rashford? Beginning to regret buying him last night

          Open Controls
        • Chucky
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Bench two. thanks
          A) Zouma
          B) Dias
          C) Chilly
          D) Taylor
          E) Grealish
          F) Coufal

          Open Controls
        • Bossworld
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Still clinging onto hope of getting into the cup in GW16, 50 points from 10 without any changes since Gw1

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.