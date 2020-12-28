228
Dugout Discussion December 28

Frank Lampard rotates Chelsea squad as Aston Villa visit Stamford Bridge

228 Comments
In a Gameweek where Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) saw their fixture unexpectedly postponed, Frank Lampard has heaped misery on misery for Fantasy Premier League managers.

The Chelsea manager has made six changes from the side that lost 3-0 to Arsenal, omitting three of his club’s four-most popular Fantasy assets.

27.0% of managers own Kurt Zouma (£5.9m), not in the matchday squad for Gameweek 16 with Antonio Rüdiger (£4.5m) next to Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) at centre-back.

The 12.8%-owned Reece James (£5.2m) is also out of the squad, replaced at right-back by Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m), although Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) holds onto the left-back berth.

Further up the pitch, Timo Werner (£9.3m), still sat in 14.0% of squads, drops out of the starting XI, joining Kai Havertz (£8.2m) and Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) on the Chelsea bench.

That means a front-three of Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m), Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) going up against an Aston Villa defence forced to leave out Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) through suspension.

This is the first Premier League match that Dean Smith’s men will face without the centre-back this season, a first start together for Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) and Kortney Hause (£4.4m).

The rest of Aston Villa’s squad looks in good shape, especially compared to the second-string feel of Chelsea’s line-up.

The in-form Anwar El Ghazi (£5.7m) and Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) flank Jack Grealish (£7.8m) in the number 10 role while Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) starts up-front fresh from a hat-trick of assists against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea XI: E Mendy; Chilwell, Christensen, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta; Mount, Kanté, Jorginho; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Pulisic.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Hause, Konsa, Cash; D Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi, Grealish, B Traoré; Watkins.

228 Comments
  pavlev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    just realised the stupidity of VC robbo when salah captain.

    Open Controls
    Hect.OR 98th
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes, I've been careful never to C and VC from the same fixture this season.

      Open Controls
    Olson
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Deffo one lesson for this year

      Open Controls
    Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't worry. Liverpool match is getting postponed.

      Open Controls
    Third Eye Vision
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I learned that tip many years ago. I always stick to it.

      Open Controls
    Blzbobuk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Been burnt before on that so I am very careful now

      Open Controls
    Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Mark has Salah C Mane VC, doubt it will be postponed though.

      Open Controls
  Hect.OR 98th
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Get used to it. With what's going on nationally, I'm surprised professional football is continuing. I wouldn't be at all surprised if the PL was suspended for much or even all of January. Better that than having to muddle along with missing games, rescheduling them, etc.

    Open Controls
    Sid1891
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Agree to disagree
      With 200k a week most of people would

      Open Controls
    Pitch Perfect
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Agreed. FPL always involves luck. But not pot luck.

      Open Controls
    Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Maybe the Euros will get cancelled

      Open Controls
  PocketZola
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    KDB to Mane and chillwell to someone for a -4?

    Open Controls
  Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any idea when we’ll know if City will play next GW?

    Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doesn't sound good.

      Open Controls
    baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      More interesting is to know whether there are other cancellations atm

      Open Controls
    Kakashi Of The Leaf
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Wont keep my hopes high for that one.

      Open Controls
    Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If you ask every 5 minutes it will surely happen today

      Open Controls
    Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      depends if they have to close their training facilities, who is infected etc., looks doubtful though that they will play as it’s not far away time wise

      Open Controls
  JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    If only I pulled the trigger on KDB and DCL to Mane and Adams(-4). I’m FH18 but decided to wait a week to do it for free. FML

    Open Controls
    Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Mane might not play as well

      Open Controls
  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently -3

    In trouble being on -4

    A few autosubs this GW.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    Chucky
      • 7 Years
      just now

      out this week for sure...

      Open Controls
    Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Zero here! Safe.

      Open Controls
  Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    WC anyone?

    Open Controls
  Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Pulisic looks lively. Will deliver

    Open Controls
  Wirbelwind
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    This potential dumpster fire of a GW is also the qualifier for the cup right?

    Open Controls
    Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I was thinking exactly that. Yes it is.

      Open Controls
    Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Does anyone care about the FPL Cup?

      Open Controls
      Wirbelwind
        • 3 Years
        just now

        An extra chance to be disappointed each week, what's not to hate?

        Open Controls
    Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      obviously. Dead teams always win during the cup qualifier GW

      Open Controls
  IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Chelsea lads looking happy. They are gonna win today.

    Open Controls
  Chucky
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Coufal and Stephens coming in for Dias and Salah.. could have been worse...

    Open Controls
  Niho992
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Odoi haul incoming. So frustrated i choosed Perez ahead of him as Maddison placeholder

    Open Controls
  Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    With Covid surprise here and there, is it time to avoid double up from a team?

    Open Controls
  Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Will Lewis play this week? Not that he's going to get anything...

    Open Controls
  Danno - Emre Canada
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Debated on who to bring in, Bellerin or Cancelo for a couple of days and kept KDB, best bet on Bellerin to score now

    Open Controls
  baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    So it seems...

    Open Controls

