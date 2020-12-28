Frank Lampard rotates Chelsea squad as Aston Villa visit Stamford Bridge

In a Gameweek where Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) saw their fixture unexpectedly postponed, Frank Lampard has heaped misery on misery for Fantasy Premier League managers.

The Chelsea manager has made six changes from the side that lost 3-0 to Arsenal, omitting three of his club’s four-most popular Fantasy assets.

27.0% of managers own Kurt Zouma (£5.9m), not in the matchday squad for Gameweek 16 with Antonio Rüdiger (£4.5m) next to Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) at centre-back.

The 12.8%-owned Reece James (£5.2m) is also out of the squad, replaced at right-back by Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m), although Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) holds onto the left-back berth.

Further up the pitch, Timo Werner (£9.3m), still sat in 14.0% of squads, drops out of the starting XI, joining Kai Havertz (£8.2m) and Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) on the Chelsea bench.

That means a front-three of Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m), Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) going up against an Aston Villa defence forced to leave out Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) through suspension.

This is the first Premier League match that Dean Smith’s men will face without the centre-back this season, a first start together for Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) and Kortney Hause (£4.4m).

The rest of Aston Villa’s squad looks in good shape, especially compared to the second-string feel of Chelsea’s line-up.

The in-form Anwar El Ghazi (£5.7m) and Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) flank Jack Grealish (£7.8m) in the number 10 role while Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) starts up-front fresh from a hat-trick of assists against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea XI: E Mendy; Chilwell, Christensen, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta; Mount, Kanté, Jorginho; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Pulisic.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Hause, Konsa, Cash; D Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi, Grealish, B Traoré; Watkins.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek