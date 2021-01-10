242
The best Arsenal players to consider for a Blank Gameweek 18 Free Hit squad

There is a host of Arsenal options to consider for Blank Gameweek 18 over the coming days.

Considering the Gunners’ offer impressive form, an appealing fixture but only one match in Double Gameweek 19, they are prime candidates for Fantasy Premier League managers playing their Free Hit chip.

We have run the numbers on Mikel Arteta’s men ahead of their meeting with Crystal Palace to find the best options, looking at individual form as well as how the Eagles have fared defensively of late.

As this article uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

HOW APPEALING IS THE FIXTURE?

The case for Aubameyang as part of a Free Hit squad in FPL Blank Gameweek 18

  1. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Circuit breakers incoming?

    https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1348343774221578242

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      How exactly would it help?

      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        This. Might aswell cancel whole season

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          How would that help?

          1. S.Kuqi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Wouldn't have to worry fpl for a while

    2. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      I'd prefer stronger sources than Ben Crellin

    3. PlumaPiedra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      Didn't he say earlier it may just be horse racing or has that changed?

    4. Olson
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Christmas has been an unmitigated disaster and it's reflected in wastewater monitoring, testing, hospital admissions and deaths. I can't believe it wasn't suspended in new years round, let alone the FA Cup going ahead. Expect more high positive returns in the next couple of rounds of testing and draw your own conclusions about where this is going. That said, I drew mine shortly after Christmas and here we are, cha-ching

    5. IF GW18=FH then GW19=GW17
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      I've heard a rumour from Ben Crellin that he's heard rumours, pass it on. (So many people are saying the election was probably rigged, so it must be true :-D)

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    If the villa game is ON...would u FH this?

    -4

    No keeper

    Stones Maguire Mitchell Lewis(?)

    Sterling KDB Son Bruno

    Kane Brewster..

    1. Black Knights
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      No.

      1. Klip Klopp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No to which of his 2 questions?

    2. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Touch and go, Mitchell, Lewis and Brewster are not going to get you many points.........

  3. Black Knights
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    So you’d have to imagine that if we’re getting word from Villa tomorrow, that definitely doesn’t leave long enough to organise spurs v Fulham into the slot should villa fail us.

    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Teams should step in I think to get the season played, my rugby league side hull Fc agreed to step into a fixture at around 14 hours notice

  4. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    56 mins ago

    Jose Mourinho says he expects the club's next game to be on Wednesday against Aston Villa.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/jonathandveal83/status/1348347917799718914

    1. Black Knights
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      It’s the hope that kills you.

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Of course he would like to play decimated team.

  5. bitars
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    With all these postponed games would it be better if you instead just get the points for the games thats been rescheduled gradually? So that means you will never have any players that blanks (as long as they starts) and no dubble game weeks.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      What?

      1. Black Knights
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        So like if you had Grealish, Son and then villa spurs doesn’t go ahead, you just get the points when they rearrange it (even if you don’t own them at that later stage). So people who missed out in the first place don’t jump on the bandwagon when it becomes a DGW.

        Would be my interpretation.

        1. bitars
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Exactly. Sorry for my English 🙂

          1. Black Knights
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Your English is fine. There isn’t a very clear way to explain your suggestion but we understand!

    2. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      ????

    3. PlumaPiedra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      So your players are locked per fixture not gameweek?

    4. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Proper riddle that

    5. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Simple answer is no.

    6. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      And what happens when the january transfer window changes the fortunes of players

  6. Vazza
      54 mins ago

      Would you do Curtis Jones to Saka for a 4 point hit?

      I’m intending to save my FH but play BB in GW19...

      1. Sarri-ball
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Depends if need saka for this week?

        Personally i would saka will easy make 4 points on jones longterm

    • balint84
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      A) Adams, KWP TO Antonio, Coufal
      B) Justin, Zouma TO Dias, Coufal

      1. balint84
        • 4 Years
        just now

        in dgw

    • Sarri-ball
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      After that comments are people more positive that villa v spurs might be on?

      Iv 3 spurs and watkins/targett. -4 will get me 12 players incase 1 of villa misses out

      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        32 mins ago

        I think we can be more optimistic but no point worrying until we get what looks like an official decision tomorrow.

        1. Sarri-ball
          • 11 Years
          31 mins ago

          100% iv worked out my swaps depending if on or not. But 100% rather be on

          1. Flynny
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Unlikely to know which villa players will feature rho

            Guess it makes son and kane a shoe in on free hit??

    • Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      I am pretty certain the Villa game is going to go ahead by the sound of it. It is less about volume of cases than time before the next game, and they have had plenty of time to prepare.

      However I don’t think you will know which Villa players are out.

      1. Sarri-ball
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        Im ok with that. Its my 3 spurs i need lol

      2. Ron_Swanson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        All depends on the number of positive results tomorrow

        1. Flynny
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Would mean kane and son for free hit as villa could be depleted ?

      3. STEP rOVERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Prepare. The training ground is shut!

      4. Netters2018
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I cant see it going ahead the training ground is still shut with less than 72hrs to the game.

    • boroie
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Thoughts on this FH squad...

      DDG
      Cancelo Tierney Shaw
      KDB(C) Bruno(VC) Son Foden Saka
      Kane Lacazette

      BPF; Brewster Ampadu Clark

      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        Will foden play?

        Smith Rowe perhaps?

        1. Flynny
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Also think shaw may be injury doubt

    • boroie
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      A - Foden & Kane
      B - Sterling & Wilson

      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        I would go B

      2. marcos11
          just now

          B, unless you’re pretty confident Foden is nailed

      3. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        Smith Rowe as a genuine playing 4.4 option opens a lot of avenues

        1. Flynny
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          Indeed. Especially if we need kanw and son in our free hit squads

          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            just now

            In my WC squad with Kane Son KDB Bruno and 2 City defs as the spine

      4. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Not only millionaire kickball players at it... word that the snooker Worlds is going to see a few withdrawals tomorrow.

        1. CroatianHammer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Masters I should say

      5. balint84
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        Would you do it in DGW?
        A) Adams, KWP TO Antonio, Coufal (losing Southampon players, to WH players)
        B) Justin, Zouma TO Dias, Coufal (minor improving)

        1. marcos11
            1 min ago

            B

        2. Croaker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          40 mins ago

          Gundogan or Cancelo for a Man City triple up? Have Dias and KDB already

          1. Konstaapeli
            • 4 Years
            24 mins ago

            Cancelo

            1. Flynny
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              Cancelo gundo kdb

              Dias has ceiling of 6.

              Mote upside with gundo

        3. King Carlos
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          Will Ederson be back for gw18. He was a sub today after all... so no more covid?

          1. Black Knights
            • 8 Years
            29 mins ago

            Yeah must be no longer isolating and negative.

          2. PlumaPiedra
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            You'd expect so. Doubt Steffen will keep him out the team.

        4. PlumaPiedra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          32 mins ago

          If Spurs do play half a Villa team does that make Kane and Son better captain choices than KDB and Bruno?

          1. Black Knights
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            You’d think so.

          2. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Yeah

            1. Flynny
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Would want both spurs for free hit I suppose

        5. Frucke
          • 6 Years
          30 mins ago

          Sterling or kane? (FH)

          1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Kane atm.

            1. Frucke
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Ty

          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            Kane

            1. Frucke
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Thanks!:)

              1. Flynny
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Totally depends.

                Sterling may be injured

                Villa may be depleted

        6. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          25 mins ago

          Foden certainly looks more like a good option compared to a few weeks ago. Could we go as far as saying he s enough to cover city attack ? Bruno and kane are nailed in my team and can't afford both kdb and Salah. On wc

          1. Epic ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            He's only started about twice in the last 10 or so.

            1. John Nerdelbaum
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Don't piss on Hamsterdam's chips

          2. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Sterling Torres Gundo KDB Foden Bilva Marhez into 4 spots. I dont like it

          3. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Thanks guys. Will probably go for kdb and 2 defence

          4. PlumaPiedra
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            He's certainly good enough when he plays but that's the problem. He draws you in and then doesn't play for 6 weeks.

        7. AC Me Rollin’
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          Thoughts on my FH team, would appreciate any recommendations for changes...

          Leno
          Holding, Cancelo, Stones
          Saka, Son, De Bruyne (C), Fernandes (VC)
          Kane, Wilson, Martial

          Ramsdale / Yedlin / Ndombele/ Mitchell

          1. IF GW18=FH then GW19=GW17
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Would be a little worried about Cancelo playing

            1. PlumaPiedra
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Withdrawn at half time today surely a good sign?

              1. IF GW18=FH then GW19=GW17
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                In that case more promising.

            2. AC Me Rollin’
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              That and he has played 90min the last 6 PL games, not too worried about that.

            3. AC Me Rollin’
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              That add 4 x bench fodder for possible cancelled games and that, so all good ; )

        8. andres
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          assuming villa tot is off... surely selling tot players is a priority?

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            Thinking long term and keeping kane

          2. Black Knights
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Update tomorrow but looks more optimistic for villa spurs.

            1. UNDERWORLD7
              • 9 Years
              just now

              It is looking more positive which is good 🙂

          3. Ron_Swanson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I’m pretty sure it’s off but I’m not selling my Spurs players. I’ll probably FH 18 and then play it by ear

        9. Klip Klopp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          I still haven’t activated my FH and quite frankly I dunno what I’m waiting for? Is it time to play it or should I field this 8 + a hit

          This is my 8. I have 0FT and 0.8 itb.

          Martinez
          Cancelo / Dier
          Son / Fernandes / KDB
          Kane / DCL

          Bench: Foster, Raphina, Bamford, Coufal, Chillwell, Bissouma

          A. Worth doing Chilwell to Stones?
          B. Bissouma to Smith Rowe for -4
          C. Any other suggestions?

          1. IF GW18=FH then GW19=GW17
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            I'm waiting

            1. Klip Klopp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              What are you waiting for? Tomorrow's update on the Spurs Villa game?

              1. IF GW18=FH then GW19=GW17
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Yep and possibly new announcements of any more positive test results affecting BGW players.

        10. KAALI_DAAL
            12 mins ago

            Will Mccarthy make it to DGW?

          • pundit of punts
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Heads up in case the villa game goes ahead.

            Doesn’t look like Martinez is self isolating from the Instagram stories of him and his wife’s.

            They have been cooking pasta together.

            Nothing of significance on Grealish‘a profile though.

            1. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              Nothing like a good ‘stalker’ 🙂

            2. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Haha big brother is watching

            3. Salarrivederci
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Martínez is really THE guy to keep/get/have from Villa.
              I might keep now even if I decide to press the WC 🙂
              If I just knew that Spurs would play either Fulham or Villa, then my double up in goal would be Martínez - Areola 😀

            4. mikess
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              He could be isolating together with his wife

          • Gudjohnsen
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Do Grealish or Martinez have covid19?

            1. Ron_Swanson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Not sure. But if anyone at Villa has it you’d think Grealish would be favourite

              1. pundit of punts
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Why

            2. Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Not sure why people are even thinking about keeping Villa players for a few weeks, value or not

          • g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Hoping the Villa game is on even if my players are out think I might get away without using a chip?

            Martínez
            Stones, Cancelo
            Grealish, Bruno, Son, KDB
            Kane, Watkins

            1. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Wow !!! It will really hit you if it is off. Same as me. 3 villa and two spurs as well but I will have 6 players. So I think that I will run with it.

          • SomeoneKnows
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Assuming AVL-TOT isn't cancelled but Martinez still needs isolation... Who is the best keeper to own for BGW18 & DGW19?

            De Gea? Someone else?

            1. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              I would say Ederson. 3 home games against 3 lower teams. Too good to miss.

              1. SomeoneKnows
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I agree, but already maxed out on city players

          • The Train Driver
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Scout tweet updates non existing, have been several manager announcements and news related to FPL worth tweeting.

            1. PlumaPiedra
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Give them a Sunday off.

          • balint84
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Stones+ money
            Or
            Dias

            1. Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Im going Diaz Cancelo. If one has an issue you can go down to Stones

          • Werner Bremen
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            A Ederson and Wan Bissaka

            B DDG and Dias

