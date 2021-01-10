The best Arsenal players to consider for a Blank Gameweek 18 Free Hit squad

There is a host of Arsenal options to consider for Blank Gameweek 18 over the coming days.

Considering the Gunners’ offer impressive form, an appealing fixture but only one match in Double Gameweek 19, they are prime candidates for Fantasy Premier League managers playing their Free Hit chip.

We have run the numbers on Mikel Arteta’s men ahead of their meeting with Crystal Palace to find the best options, looking at individual form as well as how the Eagles have fared defensively of late.

As this article uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

HOW APPEALING IS THE FIXTURE?

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT