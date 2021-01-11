188
Pro Pundit Teams January 11

The triple-ups I am considering for Blank Gameweek 18 Free Hit squad

Blank Gameweek 18 is just around the corner, and I wanted to use this opportunity to present some picks I feel should be part of your squad if you are opting to use the Free Hit.

At the time of writing, there was a lot of uncertainty looming around Spurs so, for the purpose of this piece I steered clear of the two clubs.

After all, the best way to maximise a Free Hit squad is to base as much as you can on things you are certain about.

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Blank Gameweek 18

Post a Comment
  1. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    How many points is an average good Free Hit worth? As in, how many hits could one take to avoid using it in BGW18 and expect a positive outcome?

    Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Captain:

    A. Kane
    B. Son
    C. KDB
    D. Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. RealSocialDads
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Going C personally, but a tough one this week

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A or C

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      KDB - might be false 9 again and Brighton missing a few players including Bissouma

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      KDB for me. Kane (vc)

      Open Controls
  3. lekalatch
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Could really use some help here guys...
    Not freehitting.
    1FT 4.0ITB

    Martinez*(no game)
    Dias Dier Holding Keane
    Son Bruno Saka Salah*(no game)
    Kane DCL*(injured)

    Steer; Burke Brewster Dunne

    So I’ll need to make at least 2-3 transfers. Questions are:
    - Get salah out?
    - Keep Salah, get DCL + Burke/Brewster out?
    - What Man City assets except for KDB are nailed? Mahrez/Foden/Bernardo
    - Is it worth getting Steer out for a cheap playing GK so I make it a full starting 11?

    Open Controls
  4. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maguire+Gundogan or Stones+Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      SAS

      Open Controls
  5. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    On FH Which is better
    A- Leno + AWB + Rashford +Saka + (Brewster ) 3-5-2
    B - Darlow + Dier + Gündogan + Laca (Saka) 3-4-3

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Or maybe Degea instead of Darlow

      Open Controls
  6. Bruno Commando
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    On a FH and not sure which pair of midfielders I should go with.

    1) Son + Neto
    2) Rashford + Saka

    Leno
    Stones Dias AWB
    Bruno KDB _____ _____
    Kane Wilson Laca

    Subs: Steer Mitchell Smith-Rowe Douglas

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Son + Saka

      Open Controls
  7. Totalfootball
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Shaw likely to play this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'm risking it

      Open Controls
  8. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    @Zophar. In regards to Darlow. Im sure Bruce said he may play Dubravka against SHU. I’d steer clear of Newcastle keepers.

    Open Controls
  9. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Thoughts on this FH team?

    Lloris
    Cancelo Stones Maguire Tierney
    KDB Bruno Son Rashford Saka
    Kane

    Can do something like Rashford & Maguire to Laca & Wilson or Rashford & Stones to Laca & Foden.

    But really not sure about it as Foden might not start and there are some injury doubts surrounding Wilson.

    Open Controls

