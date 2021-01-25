Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 20?

The Gameweek 20 captaincy debate, if we can call it that, has only been about one Fantasy Premier League asset thus far: Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m).

His omission from Manchester United’s starting XI in an FA Cup win over Liverpool, which he still managed to get the winning goal in, has only made the clamour to captain him even stronger ahead of a plum fixture against Sheffield United.



Injuries and/or significant loss of goal-scoring form has hurt the usual challengers for the armband with Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) unavailable while Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) has blanked in five successive Premier League matches – all good news for Fernandes.

That said, does an injury to De Bruyne open up some differential options in the Manchester City side? Are there perhaps some outside picks up for grabs from the less popular teams? That’s what the Captain Sensible article is here for.

CAPTAIN POLL

KEY MATCHES

Manchester United v Sheffield United

