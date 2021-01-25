1563
Captain Sensible January 25

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 20?

1,563 Comments
The Gameweek 20 captaincy debate, if we can call it that, has only been about one Fantasy Premier League asset thus far: Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m).

His omission from Manchester United’s starting XI in an FA Cup win over Liverpool, which he still managed to get the winning goal in, has only made the clamour to captain him even stronger ahead of a plum fixture against Sheffield United.

Injuries and/or significant loss of goal-scoring form has hurt the usual challengers for the armband with Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) unavailable while Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) has blanked in five successive Premier League matches – all good news for Fernandes.

That said, does an injury to De Bruyne open up some differential options in the Manchester City side? Are there perhaps some outside picks up for grabs from the less popular teams? That’s what the Captain Sensible article is here for.

CAPTAIN POLL

KEY MATCHES

Manchester United v Sheffield United

What did FPL managers learn from FA Cup fourth round matches
The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 20

1,563 Comments
  1. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    I plan to bring in both Son and Gundo over the next 2 weeks, which order would you do it?

    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gundogan first

    2. Atwood
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Son then Gundogan for me. Think Spurs could get a few against Liverpool.

    3. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gundogan first because of the next three

      1. northernmuppet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

    4. mash
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Gundo first IMO, for the run of fixtures and penalties. I think they outweigh Son's potential against Liverpool and his high ownership %

  2. Atwood
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    1FT and 1.7 spare. Tempted to hold FT.

    Any ideas?
    Could do Balbuena > Shaw? Even Bissouma > Gundogan.

    Martinez
    Robertson - Stones - Justin
    Bruno - Salah - Grealish - Bowen
    Bamford - Kane - Antonio

    Dallas - Balbuena - Bissouma

    1. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Like the gundogan switch but then you have a bit of a bench headache every week they're both good transfer choices

      1. Atwood
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Could alternatively do Bowen to Gundogan I suppose, and keep Bissouma as bench fodder

        1. MattysFantasyFooty
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Unless you plan to switch to a 352 sometime soon or something but I don't really know I think you could save or take the punt on Gundogan if you really favour him for these upcoming games

          1. Atwood
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            I honestly haven't watched Gundogan play recently, so this whole hype seems strange to me.

            Thats a good plan. I mean, I could always just save and see where Gundogan plays without KDB. Then I have 2FT's to bring him in with more flexibility etc.

            Thanks for your help.

            1. MattysFantasyFooty
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              I haven't watched much either but going by the numbers Az and Mark were discussing on Blackbox there is genuine reason to go for him.

        2. northernmuppet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          I like that idea.. go for it!

    2. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hold and start Dallas over Justin

      1. Atwood
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks, yeah very torn between those two but Dallas may edge it

  3. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who to Play ?
    A- Dallas NEW (A)
    B- Coufal CRY (A)
    C- James WOL

    1. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      A - upside potential

    2. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

    3. mash
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I have a similar dilemma between A and B. Playing for B as it stands, but it's very close, almost a coinflip between them!

  4. MattysFantasyFooty
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Play one

    A. Robertson (Playing Kane and Son)
    B. Coufal
    C. Mitchell

    1. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Got the same Q.. def not C.. leading to B at the mo but we know Robbo can haul against anyone

      1. MattysFantasyFooty
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Very true just don't know how open spurs will be although the right side is usually their weaker side.

    2. Jon Snow
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I couldn't bring myself to bench Robbo

      1. MattysFantasyFooty
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah it's a lot of money to bench especially when he can get an attacking return

    3. Atwood
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you have Robertson you should start him. I know Liverpool look poor but he can always grab an assist.

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Fair comment..

      2. MattysFantasyFooty
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah currently on Robbo, thanks

  5. Jon Snow
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench two:

    Coufal (cry)
    Mitchell (WHU)
    Soucek (cry)
    Adams (ARS)

    1. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      2 & 4

    2. mash
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Mitchell and Adams

  6. northernmuppet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench two:
    A) Targett
    B) Chilwell
    C) Coufal
    D) Robbo

    1. Jon Snow
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      B and D if you're feeling brave

      1. northernmuppet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hmmmm not sure I'm that brave!

        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Not sure what being brave has to do with it. If it's about ownership, Coufal has the highest ownership of the four in the top 10k (or serious managers in general).

    2. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      c d

    3. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      AC

    4. 420king
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      AC or AD if you're feeling brave.

    5. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      So a bit more on this as I see I'm not the only one struggling here..

      A) Targett - good form but already have Martinez so likely bench
      B) Wolves not in good form.. but ditto Chelsea.. new manager boost?
      C) Coufal - palace no great shakes... West Ham in form
      D) Robbo - hey it's Robbo..

      So likely benching A.. torn on the other one

  7. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    2 questions please

    1. What impact will KDB out have on Gundo's overall positioning?

    2. Any update on Rashford? Will captain Cavani if ruled out

    1. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      just now

      1. We don't really know but folks think Bernardo will take up the KDB role but surely you'd think it may hinder Gundo's output a little
      2. I don't know the answer only just came on here

    2. Jon Snow
      • 5 Years
      just now

      1) Two 8s Gundo and Bernado with Rodri behind maybe?

  8. POTATO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    "Man City will have DGW in GW24, 26, and 27 if they beat Swansea in the FA Cup" - Ben Crellin on twitter.

    Should I keep Ederson as rotating keeper with Martinez, or take a hit to go Ederson Dier >> ????? Stones?

    1. POTATO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      I already own Dias, and want space for a City mid to replace KdB

    2. 420king
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Did you play your BB already?

      1. POTATO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Yes, got good returns from Ederson GW18/19 but now redundant with Martinez.

    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep Ederson

      Fixtures are starting to pile up and with CL on the horizon too they’re playing twice a week for about 5 weeks! With Laporte back I smell rotation

  9. Taegugk Warrior
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    For -4
    A. Adams to watkins
    B. Adams to Antonio
    C. Soucek to grealish
    D. Robbo to Cancelo

    1. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  10. Nightf0x
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Vardy to

    A) watkins (saka to grealish/tarore next gw already planned)
    B) ings
    C) dcl
    D) cavani (have bruno already)
    E) kane (have son already & will use most of the itb blocking other transfers to improve the team)

    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B or C for my money

      Prefer DCL right now

  11. mash
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Robertson Cancelo Justin Coufal
    Salah Fernandes Gundogan Soucek
    Bamford Antonio

    Johnsone Adams Dallas Anguissa

    Already used my FT to do KDB to Gundo, but any of these moves worth a hit? 7.7 in the bank

    A) Dallas to Dias
    B) Soucek to Sterling
    C) Soucek to Son
    D) Adams to Kane

    I'm most strongly considering doing A, and then one or both of C and D for GW21. What do you reckon?

  12. tc93
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who to start? Robbo (Spurs) or Coufal (Crystal Palace)

    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Robbo

    2. nadman89
      • 9 Years
      just now

      always robbo

  13. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anybody fancy Ings ?

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not really my kinda fella in looks lol

    2. nadman89
      • 9 Years
      just now

      read some article about their xG being the lowest in league last 3-4 gws . no fullbacks , no redmond no djenepo and walcott doesnt know how to pass i think there are better options

  14. Ronny Sandstone
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Cant decide on Gundogan or a second City defender? - imagine lots are having same conundrum
    anyone?

    1. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends what city defender and if you think they will outscore Gundogan

    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Defender is the top priority

  15. nadman89
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    let me rephrase this from before

    who to bench ( have grealish and targett also from villa)

    a)bamford ( new a )
    b)wilson (leeds h )
    c)watkins (burn a)

    1. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      C

  16. YEAH PITCH!
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bring in

    A) Antonio

    B) Ings

    1. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  17. Lukakwho
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    De Bruyne and Vardy to ....

    1. nadman89
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      zaha and kane

    2. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Gungo / Kane

