Bruno Fernandes dominates captain selection for top 10k FPL managers

Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) is the overwhelming captain choice for Gameweek 20, especially for managers inside the top 10,000.

More than 88% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers at that level have stuck the captaincy on the Portuguese number 10, with few differential backers.

Second in the captaincy ranking is Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), with only 4.7% of players choosing him for their armband.

Way down in third is Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), with 1.43% of the picks, ahead of Spurs facing an out-of-form Liverpool side.

Reflecting what a popular captain choice Bruno is, the vice-captaincy picks are evenly spread among five picks.

Despite blanking in his last five games, more than 20% of managers are backing Salah to play back-up to their skipper.

Looking for a direct replacement for Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), Ilkay Gundogan (£5.6m) was chosen as vice-captain by 9.91% of managers in the top 10k.

The 8.33% who went with Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) as their vice-captain will have been disappointed to see the Leeds forward blank for a third game in a row.

Following on from Double Gameweek 19, around 3% of the top 10k used their Wildcard chip.

Unsurprisingly, there weren’t many takers for any of the other chips, with 0.76% of managers combined opting to their other chips.

With no KDB available, FPL managers deploying their wildcard went big in midfield.

Son Heung-min (£9.7m) was the second-most-popular wildcard choice after top captain pick Fernandes, backed by 69.74%.

Wildcard players also stuck with Mo Salah, with 57.54% choosing the Egyptian.

Gundogan was a popular pick to replace his City team-mate, being backed by nearly 50% of players. Jack Grealish (£7.7m) rounds out the top wildcard picks with 48.31% of the top 10k bringing him in.

Wildcard players, interestingly, did not go for West Ham’s Tomas Soucek (£5.3m).

The big Czech, who is the fifth most popular midfielder among top 10k players, scored two goals and picked up maximum bonus points.

Manchester City’s defence was also a key part of Wildcard squads, with John Stones (£5.1m) and Ruben Dias (£5.9m) the most popular pairing.

Michail Antonio’s (£6.4m) growing popularity is reflected by more than half of top 10k managers using their wildcard picking him.

And the forward proved just as popular with top 10k players not using any chips, seeing his ownership double from 30% to 60%.

The most notable absence from last week’s most popular players is KDB, and it seems like the funds raised from selling him have been pumped into attack.

Harry Kane (£11.2m), the most expensive forward, has been selected by 53.72% of top 10k players, at the expense of the injured Jamie Vardy (£10.1m).

Top 36.21% of players who picked Gundogan will have been celebrating after the West Brom game, with the midfielder scoring two goals.

Son was also a popular choice to replace KDB, who sees his ownership go from 35.88% to 58.8%.

With no Liverpool defenders in the top 10k teams and the Spurs attacking duo both seeing their numbers increase, it would appear players in that bracket are targeting the Liverpool game for returns.

Fresh off a 27 point haul in Gameweek 19, John Stones is now the most popular defender for the top 10k, seeing his ownership rise to 63.18%.

Team-mate and centre-back partner Ruben Dias has now joined him, with 37.63% of the top 10k convinced by City’s recent defensive performance.

Previously the most owned defender by the top 10k, Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) dropped out of the top five altogether.

Newcastle’s lack of goals convinced 40.2% of managers in the top 10k to select Stuart Dallas (£4.8m) in their teams.

Which chips did the top 10k FPL managers use in Double Gameweek 19?

  1. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is DCL price locked? Seems to be stuck at 0.0 on fplstats

    Open Controls
    1. Taff1952
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Until 30th jan

      Open Controls
  2. Arctic monkeys
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Can only make one of these moves

    A- Saka to Gundogan
    B- Werner to Kane

    What do you think ?

    Open Controls
    1. Arsenal10444
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      Keep Werner. He’s about to start scoring big points

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      B - Saka looking on good form at the moment. Can you lose someone else for Gundo

      Open Controls
      1. Arctic monkeys
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Bissouma to Gundogan and bench Bamford

        Open Controls
    3. Arsenal10444
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Neither

      Open Controls
    4. rubberdignerapids
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Arctic monkeys
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
  3. Arsenal10444
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    Need to get rid of Bamford and McCarthy. Who would you swap for with two frees?

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm going DCL for Bam. Why waste FT on McCarthy?

      Open Controls
      1. Arsenal10444
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Only have 0.5 in the bank. Can’t do Bamford to Calvert lewin

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Martinez, DCL or Antonio

      Open Controls
  4. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Why do I still feel like Gundagon is a trap?

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      If he is a trap I hope I fall in a few more like it

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lol true. I just feel like if I get him, his goals will dry up

        Open Controls
        1. Hubert
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I felt that way when I brought him in before this round. I was wrong.

          Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      Please continue to feel that way.

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Eyeing up him or Sterling for Soueck.

        Open Controls
    3. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah, I’d avoid if I were you. I mean, he’s nailed, in arguably the best time in EPL history, scores every time he plays and is on pens. Oh, and he’s 5.5m. But, I’m sure you can see through all that to discover the turpitude.

      Open Controls
      1. ReindeerHotdog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        The best team in EPL history?

        Yikes.

        Open Controls
  5. MikeS
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Transferred soucek out for gundogan, how should I feel :/

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      For free. Doesn’t matter. For a hit you lost points

      Open Controls
    2. rubberdignerapids
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Gundo better pick in the longrun- I benched Soucek this week like many others, but getting rid for Son next week, so no big deal. Enjoy having the best value city attacker for a while mate!

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate, yes that's why I got him in. Looks great for the next few and I have Antonio too

        Open Controls
  6. rubberdignerapids
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    g2g for GW21 bar any injuries or cancellations?

    Johnstone (McCarthy)
    (C)ancelo, Robertson, Stones (Coufal, Mitchell)
    Salah, Gundo, Son, Bruno (Lookman)
    Kane, Antonio, Bamford

    0itb 0ft

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Good generally, but wouldn't start Johnstone against any opponent with the current state of WBA.

      Open Controls
  7. huhhh
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Should have start barnes instead of foden):

    Open Controls
  8. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Sutherns got 60 with a benched Soucek

    Open Controls
  9. Right In The Stanchion
      15 mins ago

      Foden taken off early to save him for Sheffield United?? Didn’t watch the game...

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I mean he did play 90 min in the cup so no surprise there.

        Open Controls
      2. jomikijiq
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        yeah

        Open Controls
    • Neto
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Is this the ultimate template team at the moment?

      Martinez - Forster
      Stones - Cancelo - Chiwell - Justin - Mitchel
      Salah - Son - Fernandes - Gundogan - Grealish
      Kane - Bamford - Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. rubberdignerapids
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        No because that's a benching headache in attack

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Not for me, Bamford benched easily this weekend.

          Open Controls
      2. 420king
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        with Bamford Justin and Mitchell permanently benched?

        Open Controls
        1. Neto
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Mitchel is the only designated bench fodder

          Open Controls
      3. jomikijiq
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        DCL for Bamford soon

        Open Controls
      4. Brimble82
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not enough Soucek!

        Open Controls
    • davies
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Anyone keeping Bamford?

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Me, but I'm benching him at the weekend.

        Open Controls
      2. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Hell no. To the no no no

        Open Controls
      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Going for DCL or Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Not Antonio?

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Got him already

            Open Controls
            1. Make United Great Again
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Ahh 3-4-3

              Open Controls
      4. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        Bamford -> DCL lined up if all goes well

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Where’s the DCL love coming from again?

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Newcastle and then Leeds next, possible double game week soon, Everton got all best players back and he scored at weekend- but Leicester game will be good test.

            Open Controls
          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            I believe having a near fully fit squad (Digne, Rodriguez, Richarlison) will greatly improve Everton's offensive output like we saw early season. DCL thrives on service and has NEW lee mun FUL as fixtures with a possible DGW in 24 too, so I like him a lot for goals over the next few.

            Open Controls
      5. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        For now yes, he’s on pens and it’s an away game

        Open Controls
      6. COVID-CASUAL
          just now

          Yeah I'm keeping. I don't knee jerk players out of my side on one performance.

          Open Controls
      7. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 mins ago

        Hope the people waiting to see how Gundo would fare without KDB against West Brom are convinced now.

        Open Controls
        1. 420king
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Are you his agent?

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 mins ago

            If only I was!

            Open Controls
          2. Make United Great Again
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            LOOOOL

            Open Controls
      8. W
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Went with Foden over Gundo last GW and it has turned out to be a terrible decision so far...
        Sideways switch Foden to Gundo this week?

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
        2. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          If Foden is at LW he should do well against Sheff Utd's weaker right flank, I'd hold.

          Open Controls
        3. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Probably not as could be Foden’ s haul next

          Open Controls
        4. estheblessed
          • 6 Years
          just now

          You missed out on a good haul but sheff united next ... Yes do it!

          Open Controls
      9. Punky
          8 mins ago

          Nice start: Cancelo(cap), Stones and Gundogan 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Great cap choice. I thought about it but didn't have the bottle

            Open Controls
        • Alisson WondHaaland
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Bench one, sell one

          A) Antonio LIV(H)
          B) Bamford LEI(A)
          C) Watkins SOU(A)

          Open Controls
          1. estheblessed
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            B)

            Open Controls
          2. W
            • 7 Years
            just now

            C, B

            Open Controls
        • Right In The Stanchion
            8 mins ago

            Calvert-Lewindowski brace against this poor Newcastle team.

            Bringing him in for The Earl of Bamford.

            Open Controls
            1. estheblessed
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Yea I would love to have

              Kane, Antonio, DCL

              Waiting to see how Everton get on tomorrow...

              Open Controls
          • Make United Great Again
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            I’m not understanding the DCL love.

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 mins ago

              Excellent.

              Open Controls
              1. Make United Great Again
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Oh shut up.

                Open Controls
                1. Flair
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  😆

                  Open Controls
            2. jomikijiq
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              amazing underlying stats this season
              amazing fixtures
              chance of DGW24
              James, Digne, Rich all back

              Open Controls
            3. W
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Rodriguez and Digne back mean that many chances will be created, and DCL is invariably on the end of them

              Open Controls
            4. estheblessed
              • 6 Years
              just now

              His stats are very good. Been out of form but Everton had some big injuries/suspensions which had a big impact.

              Also his next fixtures are Newcastle then Leeds. I'm gonna see how he does against Leicester before I make a call.

              Open Controls
          • bigdip
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Taylor & Adams to Mitchell & Antonio?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            2. fish&chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              For free? Probably worth it for a hit to be fair

              Open Controls
              1. bigdip
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                for free

                Open Controls
          • fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Egan & bamford -> digne & DCL (-4)

            Yes or no?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            2. estheblessed
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Yes I think that is a definite upgrade. Not sure about the minus 4 tho. Also wait and see how Everton get on tomorrow

              Open Controls
          • vincentwsho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Saka and Socuek benched this week 🙁

            Was planning to buy Son this week, but who to replace?

            Initially was planning to replace Soucek, because I wanted to switch to Antonio with the 3rd West Ham slot, but after yesterday I have no idea

            Open Controls
          • Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            I knew KDB was holding City back...

            Open Controls
            1. Pepeye
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              KDB was watching wondering if he'll get back in the team

              Open Controls
          • estheblessed
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Anyone have 3 West ham?

            Cresswell, Soucek and Antonio?

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Dawson,Soucek and Antonio here!!

              Open Controls
            3. jomikijiq
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Coufal, Soucek, Antonio

              first 2 benched this week

              Open Controls
          • Bennyboy1907
              1 min ago

              Adams to Kane is locked in

              -4 for bam to DCL? Watkins?
              I have Antonio

              Or jus hold and play Bamford this week too

              Open Controls
            • wulfranian
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              I can't find Douglas in the defenders list...

              Open Controls
            • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Story of my fpl season summed up in one -4 transfer

              KDB out Gundogen in (the very good decision)
              Brewster out Cavani in (the very bad decision)

              Why you ask? Cavani has not played yet

              Well it meant I was going to bench Soucek because he was playing as a defensive mid these days - apparently. Of course he gets 15 points weighing down my bench.
              Cavani needs to score well to justify that!

              Two steps forward one back.

              Open Controls

