Scout Notes January 27

Raphinha brings in double digit haul as Bamford blanks again

NEWCASTLE 1-2 LEEDS

  • Goals: Miguel Almiron (£5.6m) | Raphinha (£5.4m), Jack Harrison (£5.4m)
  • Assists: Callum Wilson (£6.6m) | Rodrigo Moreno (£5.7m), Raphinha
  • Bonus Points: Raphinha x3, Almiron x2, Harrison x1

A star turn by Raphinha (£5.4m) earned Leeds a first win since Gameweek 16 as Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) blanked and was subbed off after 59 minutes for an inglorious one-pointer.

In Fantasy terms, it was all about how the 50.1% owned Bamford would get on against a defence with just the one clean sheet since Gameweek 10, with a decent level of interest in Stuart Dallas (£4.8m and 14.1%) and Callum Wilson (£6.6m and 18.8%) to add some spice.

Rapha the Gaffa

There was no suggestion that Bamford was taken off with an injury issue.

In the end, he simply had a poor match and was easily upstaged by midfielder Raphinha, who scored his second goal in four Gameweeks to make it five attacking contributions from his last six starts.

And he wasn’t finished there either, setting up Jack Harrison’s (£5.4m) winner just four minutes after Newcastle had levelled through Miguel Almiron (£5.6m).

Leeds’ schedule doesn’t exactly scream investment. Once a weekend trip to Leicester is out of the way, they’ll host Everton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa and travel to Arsenal, Wolves and West Ham.

What it doesn’t do is scream sales either, although Bamford is surely on borrowed time for many as he’s scored just once since Gameweek 13.

But if any Leeds player is going to break into a few FPL squads, it could be Raphinha, who now has three goals and as many assists from a season in which he only started his first match in Gameweek 10.

MIDDLE MEN

Harrison remains the side’s highest point-scoring midfielder In FPL, with 76, and he made it two goals in four matches with the winner at St James’ Park.

More interest surrounded Dallas, however, as the defender was again handed a place in midfield by coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Dallas, with three goals and two assists, remains the team’s most potent defender, but his attacking threat is not necessarily enhanced by a place in midfield.

And while his points from six clean sheets are always welcome, only two teams have conceded more goals than the 35 let in by Leeds.

Dallas appeared to be limping at times in the second half, not that Bielsa seemed concerned post-match.

“I couldn’t tell you how he is at the moment because I haven’t been informed of anything just yet.”

Marcelo Bielsa

The coach was more worried about centre-half Diego Llorente (£4.4m), who lasted just nine minutes of his first league start for the club before succumbing to a hamstring problem.

“He has a similar problem to the one as before. It’s a problem for him, us, all of us. In this moment, Diego’s state of mind worries me because of the succession of injures.”

Marcelo Bielsa

BRUCEY NO BONUS

Bielsa’s Newcastle counterpart, Steve Bruce, rolled the dice after the break, bringing on Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) and unshackling a side that had been set up to negate Leeds’ attacking threat rather than exploit the visitors’ defensive weaknesses.

It worked, in terms of stats if not the result, as Bruce acknowledged.

“We had 20-odd shots, we hit the bar and we were unfortunate we didn’t score more. That’s the best we’ve played in weeks. It was good to see the forward players on the pitch to make that possible for us, what a difference if we keep Ryan Fraser right – and Miguel Almiron – then we know we are going to be that threat.”

Steve Bruce

It’s going to take more than words to convince Fantasy managers to go near Newcastle assets at present.

And the one Magpies player with significant FPL ownership – Wilson – has now blanked for six straight Gameweeks.

Newcastle (5-4-1): Darlow; Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Hayden, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis; Shelvey, Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser (Gayle77); Wilson.

Leeds (4-5-1) : Meslier; Allioski (Klich 56), Cooper, Llorente (Struijk 10), Ayling; Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford (Roberts 60).

Should we stick or twist on Leeds assets for Gameweek 20 & beyond?

405 Comments
  1. DonBenzema
      13 mins ago

      Would you guys make this move?

      Vardy and Dallas -> Kane and Mitchell (-4)

      Mitchell would be my fifth defender, so won't be counting on him to start every game

      
      1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        I like Dallas plays Oop too, what other defenders could you get rid of?

        
        1. DonBenzema
            just now

            Holding and Coufal but that would leave me short of funds

            
      2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Thank god i chose to get gundo in, would of really been in the mud then without Soucek and Cancelo

        
      3. Rinseboy
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        sideways swith Sterling to Gundo? Will wait till all games played

        The extra cash allows me to upgrade Bamford and Raph to DCL.and Son so is tempting!

        Martinez
        Stones Dias Maguire
        Salah Sterling Bruno Raphinha
        Bamford Antonio Kane
        Johnstone Soucek Coufal Mitchell

        
      4. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Looking way ahead to GW24 when Man City play Spurs.

        I'm on triple City and Son & Kane. Imagine most will be the same based on the teams posted in this forum.

        I'd want to keep my Spurs and City assets as they will most likely have a double gameweek in 26.

        How would you approach this fixture? Would you play all 5? Dropping any of them would seem like sacrilege but having 5 of your starting 11 playing in one fixture doesn't sit well with me (unless you're free hitting)

        Know a lot can happen til then but this game will impact any future strategy as this is pretty much half of my first 11.

        
        1. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          I will play all 5.

          But Son to Rashford isn’t out of the picture for 24&25

          
        2. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          There will still be points to be gained in that game. Play all that are viable.

          
      5. Zladan
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Martinez
        Cancelo Stones Justin
        Salah Bruno Son Raph Gundogan
        Antonio Bamford

        Button Mitchell Coufal Brewster

        Question to you guys:
        Mitchell or Bamford to Kane (c)?

        
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          How can you do Mitchell to Kane???

          
          1. Zladan
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            £8m in the bank from KDB to Gundogan last week.

            
            1. Zladan
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Ahhhh my bad lol Brewster to Kane**

              
      6. Artemon
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        What are Stones/Dias owners thinking? Feels like that Cancelo haul has been coming for weeks, he could have had more goals/assists last night too

        Is Stones/Dias to Cancelo a waste of a transfer - Yes or No?

        
        1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          I'm sticking with the pair tbh, if I was to do that transfer I would of done before west brom game

          
        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I wildcarded this week. I thanked Stones for his DGW haul and switched him for Cancelo.

          I'd prioritise the defenders thus: Cancelo, Dias, Stones.

          
          1. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Dias haul next haha

            
      7. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Antonio's stats are utterly insane. Could have had another couple last night. Despite benching Soucek I feel I got off lightly from that game...

        
        1. Dele
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          I’ve got a front 3 of Bamford, Kane, Antonio and decided to bench Antonio.

          Never again, he looked insane, could have been seriously damaging!

          
          1. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Think I'm going to just be starting him and Soucek together, West Ham look great.

            
          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I just wildcarded out Antonio, Soucek and Coufal. I was suckered by the idea that Soucek doesn't score with Antonio on the pitch, and I reckoned Antonio wasn't fit enough for 2 games a week. Now I need to get Antonio and Soucek back!

            
        2. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I think that Palace is all over the place in defense. Out of form Liverpool put up 7 on them:)

          
      8. Il Capitano
          10 mins ago

          Appreciate Raphinha's efforts this week, but City triple-up is hard to resist.

          Forward line is a bit naff too, Antonio/Watkins the only options I can bring in if I get Kane.

          1FT 1.5m ITB

          McCarthy Johnstone
          Cancelo Justin Coufal Stones Lowton
          Salah Bruno Son Raphinha Soucek
          Adams Bamford Vardy*

          A) Vardy > Kane
          B) Vardy > Kane + Raphinha > Gundo (-4)
          C) Vardy > Kane + Bamford/Adams > Antonio/Watkins (-4)

          
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            B

            
        • Fred54
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          If you sort OR by January and then go to top guy he has gone from nearly 1 million OR to 24K in 2 GWs.

          
        • Gudjohnsen
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Stick with Sterling or do Sterling to Gundogan?

          
        • Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 mins ago

          Coufal and Bamford > Digne and Antonio -4?

          (own Fabianski and need to lose 1 hammer if I want Antonio)

          
          1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
            • 1 Year
            just now

            yes

            
        • DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          I'm still incandescent with rage about Antonio's wasted opportunities last night......

          
        • SomeoneKnows
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Is there a Zambian witchdoctor in the crowd?

          I would like to kindly ask that Bruno doesn't start today so that I could maximize my points from my VC (Cancelo) and my first sub (Soucek)

          
        • Chopmahoney
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          For my free transfer this week I have no pressing issues so am thinking of upgrading either Coufal or Holding to Justin. Justin home to Leeds would replace Shaw away to Arsenal on field.
          Would u do this and who would u get rid off.

          
        • The Mighty Whites
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          1FT, 3.4 ITB, thoughts?

          Martinez, Johnstone

          Cancelo, Dias, Dallas, Coufal, Mitchell

          Salah, Fernandes, Son, Raphinha, Anguissa

          Kane, Bamford, Antonio

          Raphinha to Gundogan?

          
          1. Zladan
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Anguissa to Gundogan

            
            1. The Mighty Whites
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Surely that just gives benching headaches though?

              
              1. Zladan
                • 3 Years
                just now

                It would leave you with my front 8.

                Looking at Leeds and WHU fixtures, it seems easy to rotate them. Benching Antonio or Raph/Bamford.

                Also would you rather have Anguissa coming off your bench or one of those guys?

                
              2. SilentLemonMan
                  just now

                  better to have benching headaches with covid around

                  
          2. Gudjohnsen
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Only way Bruno doesn't play tonight is if he's injured.

            
            1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              I pray not, bamford vc lol

              
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Gundof my vc. Wouldn't mind, as all my ML have Bruno cap and not-so-clever vcs!

                
            2. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Cancelo VC, bottled it last minute

              
            3. ZLATAN'S PONYTAIL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              In my fantasy world he gets a rest.

              Soucek off the bench and Cancelo cap = 32 points. Come on Bruno lad... Go enjoy a spa day

              
          3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Time for Bamford to go?

            
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Oh yes

              
          4. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            I think Bamford is done in my team.

            Bamford > Antonio looking like my transfer this week. Not the best fixtures for WHam admittedly, but Antonio is a beast and can score against anyone

            
            1. SilentLemonMan
                2 mins ago

                I was also thinking his time was up, considering DCL as Digne is back

                
                1. thegaffer82
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I’d rather see DCL come back into a bit of form before I pulled the trigger on that one.

                  But could be golden!

                  
                2. Warby84
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Also he’s now 7.6m which was good to see..

                  
              • Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                My plan too but will bench Bam and do the trf after Hammers play Liverpool.

                
                1. thegaffer82
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  I don’t really have the bench for that 🙁

                  
            2. SilentLemonMan
                3 mins ago

                Everton and Leicester have decent fixtures. Invest in Everton defence or Leicester attack?

                A) Coufal > Digne/Keane

                B) Bamford/Watkins > DCL

                C) Soucek > Maddison/Barnes

                
                1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Bamford > DCL

                  
              • mdm
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Which option:

                A. ESR -> Son
                B. Bamford -> DCL
                C. Both for -4

                Thanks!

                
                1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  B

                  
                2. linkafu
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  C

                  
              • linkafu
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Cancelo captain was crazy yesterday! one of my best choice since I play the game. Sitting with 74 points Salah Bruno Son Robbo to go! Have to hit the 100 for consecutive GW!!!

                Transfer plan for next GW: Wood out DCL in

                
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  good stuff!

                  
                2. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  You had the balls where I and many others didn't. Congrats.

                  
                3. DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  mate, that's incredible, i'm so happy for you

                  
              • aapoman
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                People who went Sterling over Gundo how are you feeling? Felt like s**t when Gundo scored his second but at least Sterling's goal and assist slightly eased the pain.

                
                1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Pretty much sums it up 🙂 Hopefully will win the war, even after losing the first battle.

                  
              • Pukkipartyy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                GW21 Front three is Bamford Antonio DCL.
                Bench Bam?

                
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Definitely, if you're not selling him. I'd bench Tony for that one and go 4-5-1 or something.

                  
              • CrouchDown
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Should I still stick with my plan of Soucek > Son next week?

                Martinez

                Cancelo Dallas Mitchell

                Salah Bruno Gundo Soucek

                Kane Antonio Bamford

                Subs: McCarthy, Coufal Bissouma Taylor

                
              • DannyDrinkVodka
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                A) Bamford>Kane
                B) Soucek>Son

                
              • mdm
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Bench one:

                A. Bamford (lei)
                B. Saka (MUN)

                Thanks.

                
              • Henrik Larsson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Brought Foden in for DG19 instead of Gundo. Such a poor decision in hindsight.

                Should I go Foden > Gundo this week or hold my nerve for another week?

                
              • Distinctly Average
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Can someone please enlighten me on gundogan?

                Was this sudden surge in form expected? Since when does he score this many goals?

                Feel like I've screwed up so badly going for Foden over him - was this just terrible luck or am I missing something?

                

              