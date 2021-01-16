396
Metrics January 16

Which chips did the top 10k FPL managers use in Double Gameweek 19?

Fantasy Premier League managers ranked among the top 10,000 have turned to the chips for Double Gameweek 19.

While none has reached the same deployment level as the Free Hit did in Blank Gameweek 18, the Wildcard, Triple Captain and Bench Boost earned a spread of attention.

In total, 51.1% of the top 10k played a chip for Double Gameweek 19, a little over half of them.

Unsurprisingly, the Bench Boost was the most popular of those, 25.4% of the top 10k asking their substitutes to step up for Double Gameweek 19.

36.3% of them have now used that chip over the first 19 rounds of fixtures but it is certainly significant that 63.7% of the managers at this level are holding it for a later opportunity.

Total usage of the Triple Captain chip has also more than doubled following Saturday morning’s deadline, 16% of the top 10k presenting their skipper with an enhanced armband.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) is the key man in this Double Gameweek 19 subplot, with 8.9% of the top 10k Triple Captaining the Manchester City midfielder.

5.4% have gone with Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), 0.8% backed Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) and 0.3% went for Jamie Vardy (£10.1m).

Why FPL managers should focus on the short-term this season

As you can see above, even though this is the busiest week of the season for Triple Captaincy chips among the top 10k, 73.8% of them are still holding onto it for later usage.

Meanwhile, 7.2% of those at this level used the Double Gameweek 19 as a springboard for a whole new squad.

16.7% of the top 10k have pulled the trigger on the second Wildcard since the turn-of-the-year. However, 83.3% are still waiting for a better opportunity to arise.

The Free Hit chip has had its day among the top 10k, total usage for that chip rising to 88.5% after the Blank Gameweek 18 fixtures.

2.6% of managers in the upper echelons used it to reap the temporary benefits of the Double Gameweek 19 schedule.

For the first time this season, we now have more top 10k managers having deployed two chips instead of one or zero.

44.9% have now used two since the second Wildcard became available. Only 2.9% have gone chipless since that time.

Interestingly, 10.3% of these managers have already used up three of the four at their disposal.

The most interesting thing to note from the template of most-owned players among the top 10k for Double Gameweek 19 is what has happened to the ownership of Spurs’ two key attackers.

Considering the Blank Gameweek 18 matrix was so heavily populated by Free Hit figures, it serves better to compare this latest template with the one from Gameweek 17.

And what we can see is that Harry Kane (£11.1m) has maintained a stable showing among the top 10k. In Gameweek 17, 47.2% were in possession of the striker and that has fallen by just 3.5 percentage points ahead of Double Gameweek 19, despite just one fixture.

The top 10k have not been quite so patient with Son Heung-min (£9.7m) considering the wealth of premium midfielders set to play twice in Double Gameweek 19.

As of Saturday morning’s deadline, the South Korean international is owned by 55.1%, making him the fifth-most popular midfielder at this level.

However, that is a far cry from the 80.4% ownership among top 10k managers Son experienced in Gameweek 17.

At the same time, De Bruyne has broken into the top-five most-popular midfielders for Double Gameweek 19, now owned by 58.6% and overtaking Son in the matrix of most-owned players.

In total, just nine of the 15 players included in this matrix have two matches scheduled for Double Gameweek 19, perhaps why so many of the top 10k are waiting for another chance to play the Bench Boost.

The six who have just one match are Kane, Son, Patrick Bamford (£6.6m), Stuart Dallas (£4.8m), Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m) and Alex McCarthy (£4.7m) – three of those denied a second by Southampton and Leeds’ FA Cup-related postponement.

Some of the top 10k were happy to sell some members of that trio, despite an upcoming, as yet unconfirmed, Double Gameweek.

McCarthy’s top 10k ownership has dropped from 59.7% to 47.6% between Gameweeks 17 and 19, Dallas’ has gone from 57.1% to 50.9% while Walker-Peters’ ownership as this level has shrunk by 8.1 percentage points in that time.

Bamford’s backing has been a little more stable. He was owned by 90.3% of the top 10k in Gameweek 17 and by 84.7% of them past Saturday morning’s deadline.

Wildcarding managers in the top 10k are less interested in the Spurs assets than the majority.

As you can see, Bamford, Antonio and Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) were all present in more of these squads than Kane for Double Gameweek 19.

And only 35.9% of these top 10k Wildcards selected Son in their new squad.

De Bruyne is the focus of the Double Gameweek 19 captaincy as 47.7% of the top 10k handed him the armband for home matches against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Salah finished the race in second place with 35.6% captaincy backing although his superior ownership at this level means he has the highest top 10k effective ownership for Double Gameweek 19 (120.2%).

Fernandes’ opening match of the round at Liverpool, plus his four yellow cards so far this season, seem to have put the punters off him for the captaincy.

Just 7.2% of the top 10k chose him as their Double Gameweek 19 skipper, Vardy (3.1%) and Kane (1.3%) completing the top five.

Post a Comment
  1. Viper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Justin saving my bench boost blushes. Still not great at all though 😆

  2. swobe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Really liked the look of Leicester today despite Vardy misfiring. Barnes, Maddison or Teilemans?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Only ever owned Teilemans in past and only one I'd get again

      1. swobe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        Interesting as he seems to be the deepest of the three. I was feeling Maddison or him

    2. El Lobito 10
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      All three

      1. swobe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        great run of fixtures on the way

    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      All looking good. Maddison for me.

      1. swobe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        will have to investigate. been restructuring last few GWs and Robbo to Mitchell will welcome one of them in. Madders was my first thought but all of them look up to it

    4. Free Hat
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      They only looked good the last 35 minutes tbh.

      1. swobe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        had the most chances against a resolute Southampton. Thought they did well considering poor delivery from Barnes and lack of Vardy. But I get you

    5. dshv
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Okay tielemans was a lucky today. But vardy will explode every week ...

      1. swobe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        long term Vardy gets the most points but for FPL value mids look more interesting to me in the coming weeks

    6. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      My total transfers this week were bringing in Barnes and Justin (and Vardy) for the double for a -8 ... 2 out of 3 isn’t bad ... thank God Vardy was VC only (maybe he can redeem himself vs Chelsea).

      1. swobe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        luckily what commentators thought was hamstring pain was just his recurring hip problem. If he's starting v Chelsea would be confident of returns.

  3. Deulofail
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    I've only have 2 players play so far. Seems everyone's having a more exciting gameweek so far.

  4. Phil's Stamps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    I hope Mark didn't BB in the end. Anyone with a link to his team?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      He did. Google Mark Sutherns FPL team and its the first result.

    2. Il Capitano
        41 mins ago

        He did

      • Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        Cheers, and oh dear. At least he brought in Antonio.

      • swobe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Still on for a cracking week despite that flop.

      • Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/581/standings/c

        This should work!

    3. El Lobito 10
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Brought in Maddison. 9 points, decent. But if Brodge had left him on, he would have been double figures for sure.

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Brave move that paid off, well done

    4. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Michail Antonio really is a 6.3m beast isn't he? 12 goals in 17 games since July is impressive enough but when you consider that 5 of those appearances had really restricted minutes due to fitness problems it becomes even more meritorious.

      When he's not lame he's pretty much essential imo.

      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        Racist

      2. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Hardly touched the ball outside of the gift from Tarkowski

        1. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yeah, he's still nowhere near 100% fit but still racks up 9 points. As I said, at 6.3m he's difficult to overlook.

    5. Infected by ebolasie
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      30 points with 17 left to play, though I did take a -8. Hows everyone doing?

      1. dshv
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        21 (-4) from 5 .... and have many to play

      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        29 mins ago

        On bb 21 from 6, no hits and a little disappointed with it blanks from souceck, bamford, areola and vardy

      3. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        I'd rather not say, triple Leeds has really killed off my GW.

      4. Il Capitano
          27 mins ago

          21 with 13 to go assuming Johnstone's out for the next game, no hits, no chips. Vardy a big disappointment tonight

        • Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          29(-8) with 21 left to play (touch wood all play both games)

        • Iceball
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          25-4 with 22 to go if you count captain twice

        • Huddersfield
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          8 From Coufal and Bamford so far.

        • PlumaPiedra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          35 with 18 to go depending on Johnstone and Vardy.

        • DagheMunegu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 mins ago

          12 from 1

        • Traction Engine Foot
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          22 with 17 to play, no hits, no chips, acceptable I guess

        • baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          23 - 8 from four. 20 to go.

          1. baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            all chips intact

        • Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          33 from 6.

        • grumpyman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          17, -12 from 3. 19 to go, KDB TC.

        • Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          17 (-8) from 3 and TC Salah..

      5. Davros
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        Antonio looks pretty sharp

        1. Infected by ebolasie
          • 4 Years
          37 mins ago

          Yep. He also increases the appeal of the other Hammers attackers. Bowen looked good today, if only he was more clinical

          1. Davros
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yeah

        2. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          36 mins ago

          Looked very good for the amount of time he was off.

        3. swobe
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          nearly choked bringing him in seeing how leggy he looked v Stockport

      6. dshv
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Long term..

        1. Raphinha to saka
        2. Taylor to holding
        3. Keep ft

        1. Infected by ebolasie
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          3 for now. I'd try to save transfers in GW 20 and wait till DGW announcements

        2. TLF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          3. Arsenal fixtures aren't great and Raphinha v Newcastle is more than OK, Leeds just had an off day, I own and am keeping.

          1. swobe
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            they haven't looked great past few weeks

            1. TLF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              18 mins ago

              Their last premier league game was against Spurs away on 2nd Jan when they lost 3 nil but that's a tough match for any team to be fair. Prior to that they beat WB 5-0. I think they need to get into a rhythm again after a bit of a break & I'll be keeping Bamford and Raph for now but if they look like they've lost their way over the next few weeks I'll look to ship.

            2. TLF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              15 mins ago

              Re the defeat to Crawley in the cup, I don't really count that as it wasn't their first team playing.

              1. swobe
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                12 mins ago

                you're probably right. I moved Raph to Soucek this week but will be holding Bamford for long haul

        3. Stram Dunk
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          26 mins ago

          2

      7. Davros
        • 11 Years
        38 mins ago

        Why in the world do I have a Burnley striker in my team?

        1. Wild Rover
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          People don’t realise he’s from New Zealand, otherwise they wouldn’t have bought. They haven’t produced a decent player since Ryan Nelson 😉

          1. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            Racist

          2. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            How about Winston Reid?

      8. pitstop1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        Could be the worst bench boost in history here ... zero

        Johnstone 0, Caylor 0, Dallas 2, Robinson -2

        1. pitstop1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          Oh, and a -12 which included Robinson

        2. Wild Rover
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          Painful, but I really can’t see why you played it

        3. Il Capitano
            12 mins ago

            Rough, but would never had BBd that

            1. pitstop1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              It does look a touch foolish now, granted.

              1. Il Capitano
                  just now

                  I was inches away from a McCarthy - Raphinha Lowton Dallas BB, for a whopping 7-9 points, don't beat yourself up about it BB is an awkward chip

          • Huddersfield
            • 5 Years
            22 mins ago

            Who's the biggest threat to ur rank this gw?
            For me Kane 48.53% in my rank tier.

            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              16 mins ago

              No Salah

              1. Huddersfield
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                107.48% Scary.

                1. Kiwivillan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I bought Firmino just as some Pool attacking cover

                  1. Huddersfield
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Firmino of the big games.

            2. JJeyy
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              Kane/Son/Justin

              1. Huddersfield
                • 5 Years
                13 mins ago

                Sheffield won't concede more than 1 imo.

              2. baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                They have to be mine too

            3. PlumaPiedra
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              Son/Kane/Grealish

              1. Huddersfield
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                I think that Sheffield will do well.

                1. PlumaPiedra
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  So do I and the good thing is it's only a single game to worry about.

                  1. Huddersfield
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    I have Son tho . First time for a while with an EO less than 60%.

            4. Il Capitano
                11 mins ago

                KDB, assembling the sofa fortress already

                1. Huddersfield
                  • 5 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  lol u need a big one, can be rested tho.

                  1. Il Capitano
                      2 mins ago

                      Could be nasty, ML rival TCd him. Couldn't bring myself to sell Robbo and Son for hit

                      1. Huddersfield
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        The right call.

                2. _sidney_will
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Kane & Grealish

              • JJeyy
                • 5 Years
                22 mins ago

                Will Ole deploy his classic 3atb to make is a boring tight game, or try win it with 4atb?

                1. swobe
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Could bring Lindelof into a 3atb but doubt it. 4231

                2. Tony Martial
                  • 2 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  We’re going to go with the same team as Villa. Edi might play instead of Tony if he’s injured

                  Would much rather the team we played vs Burnley though

                  1. swobe
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    So Matic over Fred/McTominay? Why? (pool fan)

                3. Amey
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  DDG
                  AWB Bailly Maguire Shaw
                  McTomnay Fred
                  Pogba
                  Bruno
                  Rashford Cavani

                  This would be the lineup IMO

              • Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                8 mins ago

                Found this interesting

                Villa players FPL teams

                https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/kyrd6n/matt_targett_sold_himself_and_grealish_for_a_hit/

                1. Marcin the Pole
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  If Targett is out, I'm done with this game. Nothing goes right this season.

                  1. swobe
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Hourihane kept Martinez and Grealish.
                    McGinn brought in Watkins.
                    Targett brought in Robertson and captained him with the funds so maybe he just loves Robbo.

              • tomasjj
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Missed the game - how did Vardy play?

                1. Brosstan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  missed 2 sitters. Standard FPL stuff.

                2. baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Wastefully

                3. Marcin the Pole
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Could have had a couple of goals. Looked in touch but might be injured.

                4. tomasjj
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Thanks!
                  Too bad...my TC.

                5. Amey
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  7 shots
                  No goal

                  Highest ever in his career.
                  Unlucky

              • camarozz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                6 mins ago

                How much does Big Sam stand to earn if he keeps West Brom up?

                1. swobe
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Read in the mirror and mail he's getting over 1mil for every place he moves up the table.

                2. Amey
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Sven figure sum

              • The Hunt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                6 6 8 8 6 2 6 = Stones' returns since being welcomed back into the fold in GW10. That's bloody 6 PPG which puts him MILES clear of any other defender with a similar profile. Surely, he's pretty much essential right now at 5.0m?

