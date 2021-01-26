2295
Dugout Discussion January 26

Man City stick with false nine in first game without KDB

2,295 Comments
Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), the in-form Phil Foden (£6.3m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) start in a front three for Manchester City in their first game without the injured Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m).

Popular budget midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (£5.6m) is part of a midfield three, with Rodri (£5.4m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m).

John Stones (£5.1m) and Ruben Dias (£5.9m) hope to continue their impress partnership at centre-back, with Joao Cancelo (£5.8m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) at full-back.

Ederson (£6.0m) continues in goal.

Callum Robinson (£5.4m) is back up front for Sam Allardyce’s West Brom side.

Big Sam will be hoping Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) can continue his good form, alongside Karlan Grant (£5.8m), Robert Snodgrass (£5.7m), Jake Livermore (£4.7m) and Romaine Sawyers (£4.8m) in midfield.

Semi Ajayi (£4.8m) lines-up at centre-back with Dara O’Shea (£4.3m), with Kieran Gibbs (£4.3m) at left-back and Darnell Furlong (£4.5m) at right-back. Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) is in goal.

In the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang £11.3m), Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) starts up-front for Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka (£5.3m), Emile Smith Rowe (£4.5m) and Nicolas Pepe (£7.6m) are supporting Lacazette.

Granit Xhaka (£5.2m) and summer signing Thomas Partey (£4.9m) start in centre midfield.

With Kieran Tierney (£5.4m) missing through injury, Cedric Soares (£4.6m) starts at left-back, opposite Hector Bellerin (£5.1m).

Rob Holding (£4.5m) and David Luiz (£5.4m) line-up at centre back, with Bernd Leno (£5.0m) in goal.

Danny Ings (£8.3m) and Che Adams (£6.0m) are the Saints’ chosen front two, with Theo Walcott (£5.8m) and Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) out wide.

Set piece specialist James Ward-Prowse (£6.1m) is in central midfield with Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m).

With both first choice full-backs missing, Yann Valery (4.7m) starts at right-back, with Jake Vokins (£3.9m) at left-back. Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) and Jake Stephens (£4.6m) continue at centre-back. Alex McCarthy (£4.7m) is in goal.

Man City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, Mahrez; Bernardo, Foden, Sterling

West Brom XI: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Gibbs; Snodgrass, Sawyers, Livermore, Grant, Pereira; Robinson

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Vokins; Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Walcott; Ings, Adams

Arsenal XI: Leno; Bellerin, David Luiz Holding, Cedric Soares; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Lacazette

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 20?

2,295 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bram
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    After being 2-8 from 2 opening games 37pts from the City boys is most welcome!

    Open Controls
  2. POTATO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Should be happy with 6 out of 7 returning so far but missed out on the the big hauls so pretty ordinary outcome.

    Open Controls
  3. LǝgleSs e|even
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    When defenders bag more double digits than fwds...
    😉

    Open Controls
  4. Mike2795647
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    45 from 5 (pre baps), captain still to go. Even had Zaha on bench. Happy with that

    Open Controls
  5. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Fat Sam lost dressing room already??

    Open Controls
  6. WE GO FOR IT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    SOn (c) vs bha so far. If I was sure Sterling was going to start, I would captain him.

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Gundo for me...

      Open Controls
  7. WE GO FOR IT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/26/man-city-stick-with-false-nine-in-first-game-without-kdb/?hc_page=20&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23289235

    Open Controls
  8. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Foden and Walker owners to smash it at the weekend!

    Open Controls
  9. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Sterling you beauty!

    Open Controls
  10. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/26/bruno-fernandes-dominates-captain-selection-for-top-10k-fpl-managers/

    Open Controls
  11. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Doing it tonight. So need some advice.

    Have Stones. Cancelo to replace?

    A) Coufal
    B) Dallas

    Open Controls
  12. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Saka + Laca almost making up for the fact that I went Son over Gundogan and have Soucek first sub.

    Open Controls
  13. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Mate in ML at 60 with Saka, Gundo, Cancelo, Soucek. Has Bruno (c) and four more left. 😀
    Decent gameweek for him.

    Open Controls
  14. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Interested to see the amount of "Gundo is a trap" comments we'll be seeing now.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Soucek and Gundo in the power mid.

      Open Controls
  15. Kane Lane
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Which one I have 6m in the bank.

    A) Adams>Calvert Free
    B) Antonio >Calvert Free
    C) Adams Bamford > Calvert Kane -4
    D) Antonio Bamford > Calvert Kane -4

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Very early doors, but thoughts on transfers:

    Martinez
    Robertson / Cancelo / Stones
    Salah / Fernandes / Gundogan / Soucek
    Vardy* / Antonio / Bamford

    Forster // Mitchell / Raphinha / Coufal

    A) Vardy/Bamford > Kane/DCL
    B) Vardy/Raphinha > Kane/Son

    I'd planned on A before today, but Bamford has been iffy whilst DCL has good fixtures (and even a potential DGW).

    I can still get Son for Raphinha by downgrading Robertson to ~6.2m DEF a week or so after (Robertson has MCI/LEI, whilst someone like Chilwell has SHU/NEW...)

    Brighton seem to have had a tiny bit of a resurgence, so maybe no need to double on them this week.

    Open Controls
  17. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    imagine being a Cancelo owner for 8 gameweeks and for new owners to come along this week and pick up his haul!!!

    Open Controls
  18. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Surely Cancelo is worth a hit?

    A. Brewster to Kane
    B. Bamford and Holding to Kane and Cancelo -4?

    Martinez
    Cancelo Stones KWP
    Salah Bruno Son Grealish Gundogan
    Kane Antonio
    Johnstone Dallas Coufal Brewster

    Open Controls
  19. Slurpy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    robbo to cancelo looks good so far then

    Open Controls
  20. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Started the season with 5 red arrows in a row, top 5m, felt like crap. Now looks like my 11th green in a row, never give up!

    Open Controls
  21. rupopo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Whoop whoop. 2.6 million in gw 10. Up to 100k at this minute with 67pts today...it's a grind!

    Open Controls
  22. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    RP

    Surely Cancelo is worth a hit?

    A. Brewster to Kane
    B. Bamford and Holding to Kane and Cancelo -4?

    Martinez
    Cancelo Stones KWP
    Salah Bruno Son Grealish Gundogan
    Kane Antonio
    Johnstone Dallas Coufal Brewster

    Open Controls
  23. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Gundo a serious captaincy candidate for the next gw along with Maddison and the Spurs boys

    Open Controls

