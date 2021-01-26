Man City stick with false nine in first game without KDB

Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), the in-form Phil Foden (£6.3m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) start in a front three for Manchester City in their first game without the injured Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m).
Popular budget midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (£5.6m) is part of a midfield three, with Rodri (£5.4m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m).
John Stones (£5.1m) and Ruben Dias (£5.9m) hope to continue their impress partnership at centre-back, with Joao Cancelo (£5.8m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) at full-back.
Ederson (£6.0m) continues in goal.
Callum Robinson (£5.4m) is back up front for Sam Allardyce’s West Brom side.
Big Sam will be hoping Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) can continue his good form, alongside Karlan Grant (£5.8m), Robert Snodgrass (£5.7m), Jake Livermore (£4.7m) and Romaine Sawyers (£4.8m) in midfield.
Semi Ajayi (£4.8m) lines-up at centre-back with Dara O’Shea (£4.3m), with Kieran Gibbs (£4.3m) at left-back and Darnell Furlong (£4.5m) at right-back. Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) is in goal.
In the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang £11.3m), Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) starts up-front for Arsenal.
Bukayo Saka (£5.3m), Emile Smith Rowe (£4.5m) and Nicolas Pepe (£7.6m) are supporting Lacazette.
Granit Xhaka (£5.2m) and summer signing Thomas Partey (£4.9m) start in centre midfield.
With Kieran Tierney (£5.4m) missing through injury, Cedric Soares (£4.6m) starts at left-back, opposite Hector Bellerin (£5.1m).
Rob Holding (£4.5m) and David Luiz (£5.4m) line-up at centre back, with Bernd Leno (£5.0m) in goal.
Danny Ings (£8.3m) and Che Adams (£6.0m) are the Saints’ chosen front two, with Theo Walcott (£5.8m) and Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) out wide.
Set piece specialist James Ward-Prowse (£6.1m) is in central midfield with Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m).
With both first choice full-backs missing, Yann Valery (4.7m) starts at right-back, with Jake Vokins (£3.9m) at left-back. Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) and Jake Stephens (£4.6m) continue at centre-back. Alex McCarthy (£4.7m) is in goal.
Man City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, Mahrez; Bernardo, Foden, Sterling
West Brom XI: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Gibbs; Snodgrass, Sawyers, Livermore, Grant, Pereira; Robinson
Southampton XI: McCarthy; Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Vokins; Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Walcott; Ings, Adams
Arsenal XI: Leno; Bellerin, David Luiz Holding, Cedric Soares; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Lacazette
After being 2-8 from 2 opening games 37pts from the City boys is most welcome!