Henderson at centre-back as Fabinho misses out for Liverpool

Liverpool are forced to use Jordan Henderson (£ at centre-back again following yet another defensive injury.

So soon after Joel Matip (£5.4m) returned from his recent absence, Fabinho (£5.4m) has been ruled out with what the club have described as “a minor muscle injury”.

Joining Matip in the heart of defence means Henderson cannot exert his influence over the Liverpool midfield, a possible contributing factor in Liverpool’s inability to score a Premier League goal this far into 2021.

It could also be bad news for anyone invested in Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) as his direct competitor in the Liverpool penalty-taking pecking order James Milner (£5.3m) comes into the midfield vacancy left by Henderson.

Fantasy favourites Sadio Mané (£11.8m), Andrew Robertson (£7.4m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) all find themselves firmly established in their roles for the trip to Spurs though – and Alisson (£5.9m) starts in goal.

Unsurprisingly, Jose Mourinho appears to have deployed a tactical ploy for a crucial Premier League clash.

He has named Eric Dier (£5.0m), Joe Rodon (£5.0m) and Ben Davies (£4.6m) in a back-three with Matt Doherty (£5.7m) and Serge Aurier (£5.2m) handed wing-back roles either side of Pierre Emile Højbjerg (£4.9m) and Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m).

That means a third successive benching for Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m), who has started just one of the last five Premier League matches.

Harry Kane (£11.3m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) carry the main goal threat tonight in a Spurs team hoping to pile on the recent misery for Liverpool.

Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m) joins them in what looks like a front-three on Thursday night, the Dutchman making back-to-back league starts for the first time since Gameweek 13.

Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) has started every Spurs Premier League game this season and holds his place for this crucial encounter.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-4-3): Lloris; B Davies, Dier, Rodon; Doherty, Højbjerg, Ndombele, Aurier; Son, Kane, Bergwijn.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, J Henderson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Milner, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

