FFS Mini League & Community Competitions Gameweek 20

Welcome to the Gameweek 20 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions, when only one of these mini-leagues’ leaders avoided a Bruno Fernandes captaincy failure.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

League code: Available on Members and Home pages when signed in.

Eligibility: Open to all those who have a registered Fantasy Football Scout account – paid or free.

Ulrik Varela Greve (aka FPL Viking) is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league and is now sixth overall, four points ahead of Kevin Rose (aka FPL Saffer) and six ahead of last week’s leader Adam Jenkins.

This is Ulrik’s first season. He Wildcarded in Gameweek 18, having used his first three chips way back in Gameweeks 2, 5 and 6, but still has his Bench Boost available.

The FFScout Community Members mini-league is still the Best League in FPL based on the average score of the top five teams in each league.

Our current top five are Ulrik Varela Greve, Kevin Rose, Adam Jenkins, Peter Barone and Nathan Jobling, all of whom are in the overall top 25.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

(click on image above to enlarge)

The form manager is Mark Sainsbury, who’s notched an impressive 393 points over the last five Gameweeks. And he clearly enjoys a splurge in the transfer market given that he’s amassed the joint-most points hits in the top 20.

But according to Fusen’s FPL Statistico, Mark’s made an impressive 267 points from immediate transfer. Life must taste pretty good for the high-flying Fantasy boss.

A reminder that to receive your free copy of the Dossier for the Community Members mini-league, please go to the Mini League Mate website to sign-up. The League ID is 584. The Dossier will be emailed to you at the end of each Gameweek.

We’re dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways throughout the season, however only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) will be able to claim a prize. Also, managers must be registered one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.

The manager of the month for January will be announced after Gameweek 21. The previous recipients of a £50 Amazon voucher are:

September Hamdy Sameeh October Emmanuel Oloche November James Frimpong December Josh Paulin

FFSCOUT OPEN FPL LEAGUE

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

Kevin Rose (aka FPL Saffer) is the new leader of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5u05vz) after Wildcarding in Gameweek 18 and Bench Boosting in Gameweek 19. He’s up to eighth overall, eight points ahead of second-placed Pandin Bruyne.

Last week’s leader Mark Hinksman drops to fifth.

Kevin has been playing since at least 2006/07 when he came 63,120th, which is still his best finish to date.

There are currently 49,089 people participating in the open-to-all Fantasy Football Scout mini-league.

The FFScout Open FPL League is back in the top five Best FPL Leagues, in fifth position. Our current top five in this one are Kevin Rose, Pandin Bruyne, Maruf Hossain, Justin Keown and Mark Hinksman, all of whom are in the overall top 51.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold), won again in League 1 and still leads Meet the Manager guest Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) by three points (45 points to 42).

Chris Astin also won again in League 7 Division 18 and is still the highest-scoring manager in our head-to-head leagues with 57 points out of a possible 60. He has now risen to 66th overall.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 21 ahead of the deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 20 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 37 points, with 108 managers removed.

In total there were 4,557 entries to this year’s competition and just 1,039 go through to Gameweek 21, when the elimination threshold will rise to 10%.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2021/22 season.

Gameweek 20’s joint highest-scoring managers were John Lloyd and Mladen Petrovic, who each scored 88 points. John is in his 11th season, finishing 179th in 2014/15 and currently 42,380th, while Mladen in his ninth, aiming for his first top 100k finish and currently 12,542nd.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

PROS AND CONS

Andy LTFPL is still the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits and has now entered the overall top thousand in 989th position.

He has also increased his lead in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league and is 39 points ahead of Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers).

FFS Front End Developer Joe Collett remains at the head of the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league (which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits) despite slipping to 11,131st overall. He is 24 points ahead of Pro Pundit Holly Shand.

‘TOP’ MINI-LEAGUES

Alaa Khaled Mokhtar still presides over my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq) and is up to 313th overall. Vegard Knutsen is level with him on points but has made a greater number of transfers.

Paul Strange is a new entrant in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh) and comes straight in at number one, 13 points ahead of last week’s leader Phil Olorenshaw, and is 363rd overall.

Paul has been playing since at least 2006/07 and is 989th in our Career Hall of Fame, finishing 5,287th last season.

The aforementioned Phil Olorenshaw is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx) and has entered the overall top thousand in 870th position. He’s four points ahead of Craig Eady and five ahead of last week’s leader Marcus O’Toole.

My Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6) also has a new entrant coming straight in at number one – Phil Olorenshaw again, 22 points ahead of last week’s leader John Forshaw.

Killingholme Clay is unmoved at the summit of the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4) and is now 10,886th overall, eight points ahead of S.E.A. siders.

2016/17 Champion Ben Crabtree still leads Simon March’s FPL Champions League and has risen to 105k overall, six points ahead of 2017/18 Champion Yusuf Sheikh.

BEST OF THE REST

Greg Brożyński remains No 1 in Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league and is up to 2,205th overall after captaining Sterling (the only leader of any of our featured mini-leagues not to have had a captain fail with Bruno Fernandes). But Daniel Coughlan is now only three points behind.

Andy Short is still top of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league despite slipping to 3,648th overall, 45 points ahead of Callum Croal.

My January to May League (league code h62bh1) is the third of our featured mini-leagues to have a new entrant coming straight in at number one – John Forshaw, who is three points ahead of Phillip Bourne and six ahead of last week’s leader Benny Hanaphy.

John has risen from 118k to 3,176th overall since the league started scoring in Gameweek 17.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league that you are eligible for, simply enter the League code in the 'Join private league' section on the FPL site. Any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.

