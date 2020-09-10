512
Mini League Mate September 10

Fantasy Football Scout partners with Mini League Mate for 2020/21

512 Comments
We’re delighted to announce a new arrival to the Scout Network today, in the form of Mini-League Mate, a smart new service designed to make the most of any Fantasy Premier League mini-league.

Established by the Fantasy-obsessed Jory brothers, the service provides an invaluable weekly update on all the vital data, points and bragging rights delivered directly to the mailboxes of every manager in your mini-league.

It’s split into two parts – the first being ‘The Deadline Day’ mail, which is sent straight after the deadline ahead of the kick-off and allows you to easily see exactly how the different teams in your mini-league are lining up, including interesting data such as most transferred in/out, most captained and average starting XI/formation.

Then, once the last ball has been kicked in anger, you get the real meat in the form of ‘The Dossier’, a stat-packed breakdown that not only allows you to easily see whose captain pick came off (and who chose very poorly) but actually provides an insightful tool to plot the coming week, identify differentials and hopefully overhaul your opponents.

More specifically, this means charts and statistics detailing: Leaderboard Deep-Dive, Mini-League vs the World, Points Breakdown, Manager of the Week, Biggest Riser and Faller, Best Players in League this Gameweek, Best and Worst Transfers Made, Bandwagons, Squad Value Tracker, Chips Tracker and the Mini-League Template Team.

You’ll also be provided with some fun awards to aid social-bragging rights, including the desirable ‘On a Hot Streak’ and ‘The Maverick’, as well as the slightly less sought-after ‘Lord of the Dullards’.

Crucially, only one person in the mini-league needs to register and then share the relevant link with everyone (or, as some people are doing, choose not to share and keep all the insights for yourself!)

Want to give it a go?

There are multiple packages on offer, ranging from £1 a week for the basic Deadline Day service to the ultimate ‘Sheikh’ option for personal treatment, but our recommendation is the ‘Set and Forget’ – offering the best value deal for the whole season as a one-off fee of £19 (N.B. they have just moved to Patreon and so are still working out the kinks, but as outlined in the description, you will only be charged once if you went for this!)

To check it out, simply click the link here and don’t forget to mention ‘FFS’ as the place you found out.


What the makers say

Mini League Mate’s founder, Logan Jory, explains his inspiration:

For one of my mini-leagues, we used to have stats and awards on our Gameweek in an Excel sheet with all our faces superimposed on real Premier League managers’ bodies, which provided so much entertainment on our WhatsApp group that we thought other people would surely enjoy this type of companion service.

To us, Mini League Mate is a social and fun service at its core. There are plenty of tools and articles out there for an FPL manager to use to make more informed picks (like the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area), but we wanted to enhance the fun, rivalry side of the game that we love – partly because we aren’t particularly good managers!

512 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bird24
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Hi guys
    His this for a team
    Nyland,Mcarthy
    TAA,KWP, Vignagre, Egan, Douglas
    Auba, stephens, foden, son havertz
    Ings, Werner, Davis
    Got 3m in the bank to swap de bruyne in

    Open Controls
  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    In your opinion who are the standout 4.5 - 5.0 DFs to have for the first 4 - 6 GWs

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Better Call Paul
      • 4 Years
      just now

      KWP think he’s nailed for Southampton (4.5)

      Open Controls
  3. Jrot94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Just not seeing many mid-priced MF I feel confident about out of the gate, and really think Wilson is the guy to own on Newcastle (worth the extra buck to ASM). Feel like Robertson is the best 7.0 player am I crazy?

    McCarthy
    TAA/Robbo/Davies/James
    Salah (or Auba)/Son/Havertz
    Werner/Ings/Wilson

    Bench is usual dreck

    Never gone 442 before, but can't find myself not picking one of those 3 strikers and don't like any cheap MFs. Crazy?

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      When comparing cross position you need to factor in the opportunity cost.

      7m defender plus 4.5m defender or 7m midfielder plus 4.5m defender.

      Barnes & Justin/KWP better than Robbo & Bissouma.

      Open Controls
      1. Jrot94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        totally get it and agree, just not sold on Barnes either. I don't like any of the 6-7m options at MF. I think Robbo outscores him and I'm not playing the 4.5 defender or the 4.5 MF (although understand value of bench depth)

        Open Controls
        1. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          I’m all over Barnes atm. He’s my differential.

          7m is a cheap way into the LCFC attack. Barnes can surely only improve again this year. Rodgers loves him and insists he shoots more often.

          Open Controls
  4. Jrot94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    James may be the guy over time, but tough out of the gate...

    Open Controls
  5. MrCloppity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA Robertson Walker- Peters Davis
    Auba Mane Saka ASM Son
    Werner

    Nyland, Mitchell, Wickham, Davis,

    Is it worth a -4 Gameweek 2
    Auba & Son out
    KDB & Fernandes in

    Iv got 1 million in the bank and can’t afford the moves if they price move

    Open Controls
  6. Rammy83
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Hi Guys please rate this team:
    Lloris/ Nyland
    TAA/ Egan/ Vinagre/ Justin/ Mitchell
    Salah/ Havertz/ C. Pereira/ Greenwood / Bissouma/
    Kane/ Vardy / Antonio/

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  7. SwissWavey
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    A bit of a panic over Armstrong but I think I'm happy now. Happy with my squad, happy with my plans for first 2 weeks.
    Barring last minute injury news I think I'm done tinkering.

    Enjoy the season folks! Good luck to all.

    Open Controls
  8. Easy Cheesy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    4 x £5.5m in my team. Any views in the below?

    Ryan, mcarthy,
    Taa, dier, james, shaw, buur
    Auba, asm, keita, saka, doucore
    Kane, werner, vardy
    £0.5m ITB

    Survives two games then Auba/ Worse striker/ worse £5.5m out for a -4 re-investing £27.5m

    Will be bit of a bench headache w dier, james, shaw, asm, keita, saka, doucoure, buur but also seems to work up to GW8

    Any views appreciated

    Open Controls
  9. Kloptimus Prime
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Anyone going without Salah and doubling up in defence with TAA and Robbo?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      prolly after GW1

      Open Controls
    2. kempc23
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes, but TAA and VVD. I wont be captaining Salah, so he isnt worth it, IMO.

      Open Controls
  10. Zladan
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Anyone fancy sharing their differential(s)?

    Mine is Harvey Barnes (4.5% tsb)

    Cheap and nailed with great opening fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Is he nailed?

      Open Controls
    2. kempc23
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Maybe Pereira, 3.8% and created lots of chances last season.

      Open Controls
  11. kempc23
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Robbo and ASM or VVD and Pereira? Like the look of Pereira.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.