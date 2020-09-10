Fantasy Football Scout partners with Mini League Mate for 2020/21

We’re delighted to announce a new arrival to the Scout Network today, in the form of Mini-League Mate, a smart new service designed to make the most of any Fantasy Premier League mini-league.

Established by the Fantasy-obsessed Jory brothers, the service provides an invaluable weekly update on all the vital data, points and bragging rights delivered directly to the mailboxes of every manager in your mini-league.



It’s split into two parts – the first being ‘The Deadline Day’ mail, which is sent straight after the deadline ahead of the kick-off and allows you to easily see exactly how the different teams in your mini-league are lining up, including interesting data such as most transferred in/out, most captained and average starting XI/formation.

Then, once the last ball has been kicked in anger, you get the real meat in the form of ‘The Dossier’, a stat-packed breakdown that not only allows you to easily see whose captain pick came off (and who chose very poorly) but actually provides an insightful tool to plot the coming week, identify differentials and hopefully overhaul your opponents.

More specifically, this means charts and statistics detailing: Leaderboard Deep-Dive, Mini-League vs the World, Points Breakdown, Manager of the Week, Biggest Riser and Faller, Best Players in League this Gameweek, Best and Worst Transfers Made, Bandwagons, Squad Value Tracker, Chips Tracker and the Mini-League Template Team.

You’ll also be provided with some fun awards to aid social-bragging rights, including the desirable ‘On a Hot Streak’ and ‘The Maverick’, as well as the slightly less sought-after ‘Lord of the Dullards’.



Crucially, only one person in the mini-league needs to register and then share the relevant link with everyone (or, as some people are doing, choose not to share and keep all the insights for yourself!)

Want to give it a go?

There are multiple packages on offer, ranging from £1 a week for the basic Deadline Day service to the ultimate ‘Sheikh’ option for personal treatment, but our recommendation is the ‘Set and Forget’ – offering the best value deal for the whole season as a one-off fee of £19 (N.B. they have just moved to Patreon and so are still working out the kinks, but as outlined in the description, you will only be charged once if you went for this!)

To check it out, simply click the link here and don’t forget to mention ‘FFS’ as the place you found out.



What the makers say

Mini League Mate’s founder, Logan Jory, explains his inspiration:

For one of my mini-leagues, we used to have stats and awards on our Gameweek in an Excel sheet with all our faces superimposed on real Premier League managers’ bodies, which provided so much entertainment on our WhatsApp group that we thought other people would surely enjoy this type of companion service. To us, Mini League Mate is a social and fun service at its core. There are plenty of tools and articles out there for an FPL manager to use to make more informed picks (like the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area), but we wanted to enhance the fun, rivalry side of the game that we love – partly because we aren’t particularly good managers!

