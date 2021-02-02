Scoutcast Episode 364 – Differential hunting as the FPL template falters

Joe and Seb are joined by FPL Surgery’s Josh to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 22.

With Harry Kane (£11.1m), Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8) out through injury Fantasy Premier League managers have plenty of cash in the bank.

But with template assets such as Son Heung-min (£9.7m) failing to find the net and Manchester City players continuing to succumb to rotation, should FPL managers be considering less well owned picks?

During the show Joe and Seb’s guest Josh takes his turn to pick a differential and widens the discussion out to include a range of low-owned gems.

Doubling up on assets and targeting unfashionable players with points potential is among the advice offered by Joe, while Seb wonders whether FPL managers need to change their attitude to home and away difficulty, to gain an edge.

Quickly spotting and avoiding well owned assets that are failing to deliver is another strong tactic. Our trio ponder the merits of swerving Spurs attacker Son, who badly needs his strike partner and key creator Kane to support him.

Manchester City are surprisingly offering value in players, such as John Stones (£5.2m). But which of their stars will play each week? The crew assess their minutes over the last ten matches to find out who Pep Guardiola is most likely to put in his side’s starting XI each week.

Partrick Bamford (£6.6m) takes centre stage as Joe, Seb and Josh analyse their eventful Gameweek 21. They also focus on an incredible set of unfortunate circumstances to hit one wildcarding member of the FPL community, in their look back at the previous week.

Fixtures over the next month are frisked and Gameweek 22’s transfer and captaincy plans finish off the show.

Plus, in this latest episode we find out the full story behind Seb’s youthful picture that accompanied the announcement of his additional role as a FFScout Pro-Pundit.

Joe and Seb will be back this Thursday night, when the Scoutcast is next live streamed on Youtube. This time they will be joined by Karam, who this week has unearthing some exciting news about a possible double Gameweek on the horizon for his side Manchester City.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT