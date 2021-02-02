50
Podcast February 2

Scoutcast Episode 364 – Differential hunting as the FPL template falters

50 Comments
Joe and Seb are joined by FPL Surgery’s Josh to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 22.

With Harry Kane (£11.1m), Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8) out through injury Fantasy Premier League managers have plenty of cash in the bank.

But with template assets such as Son Heung-min (£9.7m) failing to find the net and Manchester City players continuing to succumb to rotation, should FPL managers be considering less well owned picks?

During the show Joe and Seb’s guest Josh takes his turn to pick a differential and widens the discussion out to include a range of low-owned gems.

Doubling up on assets and targeting unfashionable players with points potential is among the advice offered by Joe, while Seb wonders whether FPL managers need to change their attitude to home and away difficulty, to gain an edge.

Quickly spotting and avoiding well owned assets that are failing to deliver is another strong tactic. Our trio ponder the merits of swerving Spurs attacker Son, who badly needs his strike partner and key creator Kane to support him.

Manchester City are surprisingly offering value in players, such as John Stones (£5.2m). But which of their stars will play each week? The crew assess their minutes over the last ten matches to find out who Pep Guardiola is most likely to put in his side’s starting XI each week.

Partrick Bamford (£6.6m) takes centre stage as Joe, Seb and Josh analyse their eventful Gameweek 21. They also focus on an incredible set of unfortunate circumstances to hit one wildcarding member of the FPL community, in their look back at the previous week.

Fixtures over the next month are frisked and Gameweek 22’s transfer and captaincy plans finish off the show.

Plus, in this latest episode we find out the full story behind Seb’s youthful picture that accompanied the announcement of his additional role as a FFScout Pro-Pundit.

Joe and Seb will be back this Thursday night, when the Scoutcast is next live streamed on Youtube. This time they will be joined by Karam, who this week has unearthing some exciting news about a possible double Gameweek on the horizon for his side Manchester City.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel.  Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 22

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

50 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    GTG?

    DDG
    Stones, Cancelo, Digne
    Salah (C), Bruno(VC), Sterling, Saka
    Bamford, DCL, Antonio

    Subs: Martinez, Soucek, Coufal, Mitchell

    1FT, 2.4 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Honestly I would go Mitchell and Soucek over Digne and Saka
      Close call for Digne as he faces Leeds but you are sure that he will not get the CS points

      Open Controls
  2. Mr_Barbs
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) Soucek > Barnes
    B) Save FT

    Johnstone
    Cancelo, Stones, Digne, Dallas
    Salah(c), Bruno, Son, Gundogan
    Antonio, DCL

    McCarthy, Bamford, Soucek, Coufal

    Open Controls
    1. MoSalad
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Who would you bench for Barnes though?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr_Barbs
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thinking Dallas.

        Open Controls
  3. MoSalad
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Johnstone
    Cancelo, Stones, AWB
    Salah, Sterling, Fernandes, Barnes, Zaha
    Antonio, BamBam

    Areola, Cressy, BobbyDR, Coufal

    1ft £0.3m ITB

    Save transfer & G2G?

    Any thoughts around benching and bench order?

    Open Controls
  4. Mr_Barbs
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Soucek > Barnes
    B) Son > Grealish
    C) Save FT

    Johnstone
    Cancelo, Stones, Digne, Dallas
    Salah(c), Bruno, Son, Gundogan
    Antonio, DCL

    McCarthy, Bamford, Soucek, Coufal

    Open Controls
  5. linkafu
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Help:

    A- Robbo to TAA for free
    B- Gundo Son to Barnes Marhez for -4
    C- Robbo Gundo Son to TAA Barnes Mahrez for -8
    D- Robbo Son to TAA Barnes for -4

    Open Controls
    1. h3nh3n
        6 mins ago

        what's your team right now

        Open Controls
        1. linkafu
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Fabianski
          Cancelo Stones Robbo
          Salah Son Gundo Bruno
          Bamford Antonio DCL

          Mccarthy Raphina Justin Coufal

          Open Controls
          1. h3nh3n
              just now

              That seems gtg

              Open Controls
        2. how now brown cow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not sold on any of them

          Open Controls
          1. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            just now

            But the 3 could be bench this GW

            Open Controls
      • Gun gun
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        start antonio dcl bam tgt or sell foden to take CHO and bench one of the 3 strikers?

        Open Controls
        1. Monya Meow Meow
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          I would start all 3 strikers

          Open Controls
        2. linkafu
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          CHO could be bench for James

          Open Controls
      • Monya Meow Meow
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Gtg and save FT?

        Martinez
        Dias Cancelo Justin
        Salah(C) Son Bruno Grealish
        DCL Antonio Bam

        Steer Soucek Dallas Taylor

        Open Controls
        1. how now brown cow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yep

          Open Controls
      • arkom
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        McCarthy
        Justin / Coufal / Maguire / Cancelo / Dallas
        Bruno / Mane / Salah / Foden / Soucek
        DCL / Wilson / Bamford

        1 FT
        2.3 £ ITB

        A) Mane —> Grealish
        B) Foden —> Grealish
        C) Save
        D) Other?

        Open Controls
      • Mikei
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Martinez
        Stones Cancelo Dallas
        Son Maddison Salah Bruno Gundo
        Antonio DCL

        Subs: Bamford Targett Mitchell

        GTG or Gundo to Grealish?

        Open Controls
        1. Jellyfish
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'd play Bamford over Antonio - otherwise g2g

          Open Controls
          1. Mikei
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Thank you.

            Open Controls
      • The Red Devil
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Martinez/Nyland
        Cancelo/Stones/Coufal/Alioski/Mitchell
        Salah/Son/Bruno/Gundogan/Soucek
        Kane/Bamford/DCL

        1 FT 5.8 ITB

        A- Kane to Wilson (bench soucek)
        B- Kane to Antonio (bench soucek)
        C- save FT (bench Kane)
        TIA!

        Open Controls
      • Rashers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Would you bring in . . .

        A. Bamford
        B.Firmino

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Nope

          Open Controls
          1. Rashers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Neither? Brewster to one of them I feel. Bamford with Palace looming too has me edging that way

            Open Controls
            1. h3nh3n
                just now

                Baps is right; neither. Wait for the double gameweek(s) and save up your 2 Its

                Open Controls
                1. h3nh3n
                    just now

                    **FTs

                    Open Controls
          2. DagheMunegu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 mins ago

            1ft don't know what to do with Werner

            Werner to Antonio/Bamford ?

            Martinez
            Cancelo Dias Digne
            Salah Bruno Son Gundogan
            Werner DCL Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              DCL? Everton should bounce back

              Open Controls
          3. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            What to do with Robbo?
            Feel he could be rested for the City game.

            Open Controls
            1. how now brown cow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Keep

              Open Controls
            2. Lazaretti
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Keep unless you have FT to use then I would maybe transfer. But no urgent need.

              I have Robertson, Coufal and Maguire and feel that all 3 might be rested. Also have Dallas and Cancelo so hopefully getting 3 playing defs.

              Open Controls
          4. how now brown cow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Take a hit or hold? Cant decide on a kane replacement.

            Meslier
            Dias Cancelo Justin
            Salah(c) Bruno Grealish Gundogan Soucek
            DCL Bamford

            Steer* Dallas Kane* KWP*

            Open Controls
            1. Lazaretti
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Difficult as there's no really good replacement. On the other hand you have really weak bench if KWP and Kane are out.

              Open Controls
          5. More Cowbell
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Quick question...

            so we know 3 City is essentially mandatory for like the next 9 weeks, but which three you're taking to battle?

            Open Controls
            1. how now brown cow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Have dias cancelo gundogan - will stick unless gundo fades out the picture.

              Open Controls
            2. linkafu
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Ederson Dias Sterling look the good shot

              Open Controls
            3. dbeck
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              I have had for some while triple city def, i'll prob hold this until KDB is back

              Ederson, Stones and Dias.

              I do think Cancelo is the best pick, if no other fires, i'll look at getting Stones to Cancelo

              Open Controls
            4. Corgzzzz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Cancelo, Dias and Gundo for me.

              Open Controls
            5. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              If Gundogan stops performing I might consider Cancelo, Stones and Dias just to have at least one playing.

              Open Controls
          6. h3nh3n
              4 mins ago

              Captan for this week:

              Bruno
              Cancelo
              Stones
              Gundogan
              Bamford??

              Open Controls
              1. linkafu
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Bruno

                Open Controls
              2. how now brown cow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Bruno out of those

                Open Controls
              3. W
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Bruno out of those is the safe bet

                Open Controls
            • phily4321
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              bench soucek or bamford?

              McCarthy
              Cancelo Dias PVA
              Salah Bruno Gundo Grealish Soucek
              Firmino Antonio

              Johnstone Bamford Chilwell Reguilon

              On a depressing note, I have picked a returning captain since GW 12

              Open Controls
            • W
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Person in 3rd overall has taken zero hits...

              Open Controls
              1. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                As Punch would say. “ That’s the way to do it!”

                Open Controls
              2. Jambot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                When your team is good enough to be in 3rd you don't really need to

                Open Controls
              3. Jellyfish
                • 8 Years
                just now

                has he got Wilson 🙂

                Open Controls
            • Jellyfish
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              I'm fancying a bit of a flutter on Wilson. Not seeing him in many of these RMT's and fancy points are there for the toons next 2 home games

              Open Controls
            • Alexis Nonsense
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Need to play two of these:

              a) Targett
              b) Holding
              c) Rapinha
              d) Dallas

              Open Controls
            • sp1122
                just now

                G2G? Only decision is whether to start DCL or Bamford.

                1FT planning to carry over

                Martinez
                Robbo, Dias, Stones
                Salah(c), Bruno(vc), Gundo, Grealish, Barnes
                Firmino, Bamford

                Steer, DCL, Dallas, Bednerak

                Open Controls
              • Gazwaz80
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Is Pereira for Leicester a good shout, got some minutes in and shown glimpses that he’s getting back into form?...

                Open Controls
              • Muscout
                • 1 Year
                just now

                McCarthy
                Cancelo Chilwell Dallas
                Salah (c) Bruno Son Barnes Gundo
                DCL Antonio

                Steer, Coufal, Lewis, Brewster

                4.9 itb, G2G? Bench order correct?

                Open Controls

