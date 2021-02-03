Alisson missing for Liverpool as heavily-backed captain Salah starts

Liverpool are without their first-choice goalkeeper for their Gameweek 22 meeting with Brighton.
Alisson (£5.9m) misses the Wednesday-night encounter with an illness, as reported by the Reds before kick-off.
That makes for a second Premier League start of the season for Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m) with Adrian (£4.2m) named on the bench.
With Sadio Mané (£11.9m) still on the sidelines, Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.6m) start in Liverpool’s front-line could see him drift into a more central role with Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) with Xherdan Shaqiri (£6.4m) earning his fourth start in the last five league games.
None of Liverpool’s new centre-backs make it into the starting XI just yet, leaving Jurgen Klopp to pair Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) with Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m) once again – although Ben Davies (£5.0m) is on the bench tonight.
Joël Veltman (£4.3m) is the latest defensive absentee for Brighton, who are forced to deploy Ben White (£4.4m) as a right wing-back with Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m) also on the sidelines.
Dan Burn (£4.2m) and Adam Webster (£4.4m) join Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) in the back-three while Steven Alzate (£4.3m), Yves Bissouma (£4.4m) and Pascal Groß (£5.8m) are the central midfield trio.
West Ham have shuffled the pack for their visit to Aston Villa with Jarrod Bowen (£6.2m) dropping to the bench as Jesse Lingard (£5.9m) makes his debut for the Hammers.
Ryan Fredericks (£4.2m) comes into the side but not at the expense of Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m), suggesting he is joining Lingard and Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) in an attacking midfield role behind Michail Antonio (£6.6m), who has registered attacking returns in three of his last four matches.
Aston Villa are almost exactly as they were, with the exception of Anwar El Ghazi (£5.6m) coming in for Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m).
Leeds and Everton are already in Gameweek 22, their game kicking off at 19:30 BST.
Gameweek 22 Starting Line-ups
Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Barkley, El Ghazi; Watkins.
West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal; Lingard, Soucek, Rice, Fredericks; Benrahma; Antonio.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Robertson, J Henderson, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Milner, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Firmino, Salah.
Brighton and Hove Albion XI: R Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Burn; March, Alzate, Bissouma, Groß, White; Trossard, Maupay.
Leeds United XI: Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Struijk, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.
Everton XI: Olsen; Digne, Godfrey, Mina, Holgate; A Gomes, Doucouré; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin.
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
2 mins ago
Only player who blanked: Salah.
Justin, Soucek benched.