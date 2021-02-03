1669
Dugout Discussion February 3

Alisson missing for Liverpool as heavily-backed captain Salah starts

1,669 Comments
Liverpool are without their first-choice goalkeeper for their Gameweek 22 meeting with Brighton.

Alisson (£5.9m) misses the Wednesday-night encounter with an illness, as reported by the Reds before kick-off.

That makes for a second Premier League start of the season for Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m) with Adrian (£4.2m) named on the bench.

With Sadio Mané (£11.9m) still on the sidelines, Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.6m) start in Liverpool’s front-line could see him drift into a more central role with Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) with Xherdan Shaqiri (£6.4m) earning his fourth start in the last five league games.

None of Liverpool’s new centre-backs make it into the starting XI just yet, leaving Jurgen Klopp to pair Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) with Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m) once again – although Ben Davies (£5.0m) is on the bench tonight.

Joël Veltman (£4.3m) is the latest defensive absentee for Brighton, who are forced to deploy Ben White (£4.4m) as a right wing-back with Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m) also on the sidelines.

Dan Burn (£4.2m) and Adam Webster (£4.4m) join Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) in the back-three while Steven Alzate (£4.3m), Yves Bissouma (£4.4m) and Pascal Groß (£5.8m) are the central midfield trio.

West Ham have shuffled the pack for their visit to Aston Villa with Jarrod Bowen (£6.2m) dropping to the bench as Jesse Lingard (£5.9m) makes his debut for the Hammers.

Ryan Fredericks (£4.2m) comes into the side but not at the expense of Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m), suggesting he is joining Lingard and Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) in an attacking midfield role behind Michail Antonio (£6.6m), who has registered attacking returns in three of his last four matches.

Aston Villa are almost exactly as they were, with the exception of Anwar El Ghazi (£5.6m) coming in for Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m).

Leeds and Everton are already in Gameweek 22, their game kicking off at 19:30 BST.

Gameweek 22 Starting Line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Barkley, El Ghazi; Watkins.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal; Lingard, Soucek, Rice, Fredericks; Benrahma; Antonio.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Robertson, J Henderson, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Milner, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Firmino, Salah.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: R Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Burn; March, Alzate, Bissouma, Groß, White; Trossard, Maupay.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Struijk, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

Everton XI: Olsen; Digne, Godfrey, Mina, Holgate; A Gomes, Doucouré; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin.

  1. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Only player who blanked: Salah.
    Justin, Soucek benched.

    1. Kane and Ablett
        1 min ago

        Never bench never captain...

        1. PLerix
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Ah, Baines and Salah. Noted.

      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Same here with Mendy to go

    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Last week:
      Sterling (C), Son (VC) - No Salah

      This week:
      Sterling to Salah (C) -4

      Season over

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Robbo > Dunk done

    4. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Martinez and Grealish still combine for 10 pts despite losing. So consistent

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Gross error proven, Rashford > Salah [C] ...

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Just don’t make any transfers as you might be disappointed

    6. Kane and Ablett
        1 min ago

        Salah is still a good pick given there’s so many good budget picks but Brighton have been tight for while for anyone actually watching the football. Suarez coming in for 4.4....

      • Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        68 points and red arrow! Son still to go

      • UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Aaaaaaand out come all the mega high scores being flaunted

      • Gravless are for Kinnear
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        What does a captain success feel like? It's been so long

      • threeputt
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh well the majority had the (c) fail too so no great shakes

        Well played Brighton, thought they were magnificent

      • Ch0udini
          1 min ago

          Salah the only player in my team without even the smallest return this gameweek (including bench!) and I captained him. Incredible...

        • fedolefan
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Move over Emi Martinez. There's a new king in town. His name is ROBERTO SANCHEZ!!!

        • Podge
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Every other player I have scored bar Salah (c)

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Same, scored, assisted or cs. How could we choose Salah as c????

          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Likewise. I'm counting Martinez 1 BP as a return.

        • Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Next week knowing FPL
          Son blank
          Bruno blank
          Salah brace

        • Pépé Pig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Martinez with a cheeky bap after conceding 3

        • camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Shaw or AWB?

          For Robbo. Done with him 100% after tonight.

          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Same decision to make.

        • Party time
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Potter for that matter

        • fcsaltyballs
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Martinez
          Robertson Stones Cancelo
          Salah Fernandes Gundogan Raphinha
          DCL Bamford Antonio

          Forster Soucek Coufal Ferguson

          1 FT, 6.9 itb

          What to do here??

          1. Raphinha / Soucek >> Son (seems hard after they both scored)
          2. Ferguson >> AWB / Shaw (bench Robertson)

          Thanks

          1. Podge
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Do nothing

        • Fer Fuch's Ake
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          >600,000 net transfers bringing Salah this GW, how fickle is this game

        • Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          just now

          The PL title is gone. Might as well lose against City on Sunday to make sure Man U have no chance of winning the title. Lol.

        • SallySlayer
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Kneejerk reaction..would you wildcard this team?
          Leno (!)
          Coufal - Robbo - Cancello (taylor, mitchell)
          Salah - Barnes - Gundo - Fernandes (bissouma)
          Wilson - Bam - DCL

        • threeputt
          • 11 Years
          just now

          89 pts with Salah (c) after bonus with Dier to go, I'll take that

