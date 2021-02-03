406
Fixtures February 3

Which teams are waiting for confirmation of future FPL Double Gameweeks?

406 Comments
Eight Premier League teams are awaiting confirmation of their next Double Gameweek between now and the end of the season.

In this unprecedented and unpredictable campaign, the top-flight has produced considerably more postponements than usual.

And, while these have often been wildly disruptive for Fantasy Premier League managers, the fixture chaos has created a wealth of future opportunities to consider.

Manchester City are among a clutch of teams who still have two fixtures to be arranged, both of which are likely to cause Double Gameweeks.

Given their impressive defensive record this season, and the double-digit potential of João Cancelo (£6.0m), John Stones (£5.2m) and Rúben Dias (£6.0m), more Double Gameweeks for Pep Guardiola’s men is an exciting prospect indeed.

Aston Villa are another side with two more matches left to go into their schedule, boosting the appeal of in-form attackers such as Jack Grealish (£7.8m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.3m) as well as this season’s top-scoring goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (£5.2m).

Meanwhile, Fantasy managers might be hoping that Harry Kane (£11.1m) can return from injury in time to benefit from Spurs’ remaining fixtures and Double Gameweeks. Like Villa and City, they have two matches left to be rearranged.

WHICH FIXTURES NEED REARRANGING?

  • Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Aston Villa v Everton
  • Burnley v Fulham
  • Everton v Man City
  • Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Leeds v Southampton
  • Man City v Southampton

Teams with one fixture rearrangement:

  • Burnley
  • Leeds

Teams with two fixture rearrangements:

  • Aston Villa
  • Everton
  • Fulham
  • Man City
  • Southampton
  • Tottenham Hotspur

Teams with no fixture rearrangements:

  • Arsenal
  • Brighton
  • Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace
  • Leicester
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester United
  • Newcastle
  • Sheffield United
  • West Bromwich Albion
  • West Ham United
  • Wolves

WHEN COULD THE NEXT DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS HAPPEN?

Finding space for rearranged fixtures has been a challenging prospect recently.

Since December 5, there have been 12 FPL deadlines, including a total of five midweek deadlines, three of which took place in January.

However, the schedule is easing up as we move further into February with free midweeks opening up in the third and fourth weeks of this month.

The fifth round of the FA Cup, which occurs in the week beginning Monday, February 8, means none of the aforementioned fixtures can go into Gameweek 23.

However, the following midweek features just European football at present, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United and Spurs all in action.

Manchester City’s Champions League campaign restarts the following week, which means a match against either Everton or Southampton could move into Gameweek 24. They are scheduled to host Spurs during that round already.

The Saints are probably the most likely to face Manchester City in that midweek slot though, considering the authorities have to consider Aston Villa’s outstanding games too.

They still have to face Everton and Spurs and, with the latter involved in the Europa League in the midweek following Gameweek 24, the Toffees make more sense as Villa’s opponents at that point. If that fixture were to surface, it would come a few days after Dean Smith’s men travel to Brighton on Saturday, February 13.

Burnley’s meeting with Fulham could also be scheduled for this week considering neither side has European football to contend with.

Leeds and Southampton are in the same boat so it is worth saying that this fixture could appear instead of the Saints’ outstanding trip to Manchester City.

That said, the midweek of Gameweek 25 might be a more appropriate time for that fixture considering Manchester City’s involvements in the Champions League taking place in the week beginning Monday, February 22.

With the Citizens, Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester and Manchester United all in action on the continent that week, this could also be another viable place in the calendar for Aston Villa, Everton, Burnley and Fulham to play outstanding fixtures.

406 Comments Post a Comment
  1. thegaffer82
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    2FT's and I'm struck with a terrible bout of transfer inertia.

    After Soucek > Rashford (-4) cost me nearly 20 points in GW20, Bamford > Antonio (-4) cost me a similar amont; So, I actually refrained from removing Rashford (>Son) this week and thank god I did.

    I'm petrified to remove anybody now lest they get a massive haul.

    So am leaning towards a DF transfer this week (less of a ceiling for disaster!)

    How's Holding > Shaw looking and roll the other FT?

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      That is a good use of a FT

      Open Controls
    2. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Why was Shaw replaced after 45 mins? His attacking numbers are great.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Rested

        Open Controls
        1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    3. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Don't like it myself, Shaw is a card magnet and rarely fit. Telles could play easier games while Holding is absolutely nailed on.

      Open Controls
  2. TimoTime
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Start DCL or Soucek next week?

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Soucek probably as he has the easier fixture

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Soucek

      Open Controls
    3. Brehmeren
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      DCL

      Open Controls
  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Those of you with all ur chips intact and money to spend are you looking to load up your bench with in form good players for the doubles etc ahead?

    At the risk of spending all ur Kdb money but with a WC in hand it don't really matter does it?

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      I'm waiting for someone to post a fantastic strategy for those with all chips and I will just follow that (with my own choice of players to fill the squad).

      Will definitely target one of the DGW's for BB and a smaller DGW for TC chip

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        Follow Andy

        Open Controls
        1. thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          Let's talkFPL Andy you mean?

          I do watch some of his vids actually. But he's used his WC and BB already if I recall correctly so he may not come up with the best strategy for those with all chips intact

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            Yeah different strategy but whatever he's been doing has been working

            Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Correct, as long as you plan to WC before 26, then no point of planning long-term.

      You could certainly make a case for saving WC until 30 (Crellin seems to be doing that). I'm still on the fence about this.

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        The benefit of saving it for later would be to capitalise on all the short-term DGWs of teams like City, then use WC to reduce your investment in those teams before they have fewer/no doubles and some blanks in the last part of the season, and also reduce spending on the bench.

        Open Controls
  4. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Think it might be time to move from triple city defence. Prepare for a DGW24 when i can bring in an attacker.

    Mccarthy
    Dias Stones Cancelo
    Salah Bruno Son Grealish
    DCL Antonio Watkins
    forster mitchell coufal riedewald
    3.8ITB 2FT

    2 free transfers. Any opinions? Could go stones > alonso?

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Alonso or Rudiger,I would get Chelsea def

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Stones to Shaw. Or Rudiger if you really want a Chelsea defender. Can't see Alonso being nailed with Chilwell around.

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      I’d wait and see on Alonso. What about AWB?

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Certainly an option alongside Shaw. Do united have a DGW coming ?

        Open Controls
  5. CRO KLOPP
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    1 FT

    Fabianski
    Dias Stones Maguire
    Salah Bruno Son Gundo
    Bamford DCL Antonio
    (Martinez Coufal Mitchell Zaha*)

    A) Save
    B) Zaha to Grealish if he is injured

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Like the transfer a lot. But it's gunna leave you with a big benching headache (week after week!)

      Open Controls
      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        Cheers,I am planing to WC soon so it's not a big deal

        Open Controls
      2. Jellyfish
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        I think big bench headaches are necessary this season. This is not a season for bench fodder

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
    3. DK_13
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      B if you are going to play him, if not save and wait for dgw news for 24 and get more players for it

      Open Controls
      1. DK_13
        • 5 Years
        just now

        But then coufol has a great game too(incase you bench gundo), no leno is what makes the transfer a 50-50

        Open Controls
  6. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Would you start Gundogan or Dcl?

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Gundo

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Gundy probably

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Gundo

      Open Controls
    4. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      cheers

      Open Controls
    5. Brehmeren
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'm starting DCL

      Open Controls
      1. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Any thoughts behind that?

        Open Controls
  7. Aster
      37 mins ago

      How to minimise my losses with no chips left?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Haven’t a clue.

        Open Controls
      2. DK_13
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Plan for blanks and doubles and get all the prime assets that most might have, have safe captaincy choices in those weeks and hope for the best

        Open Controls
      3. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Take the middle road.

        i.e when there's a DGW then get the main players with doubles, but don't go all out to get 11DGWers. Similarly, when there's a blank, go for the main guys who have games but don't worry about players like 4.5DFers who may blank.

        That would be my general strategy anyway

        Open Controls
        1. Aster
            23 mins ago

            Thanks guys!

            Open Controls
      4. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        Bamford or Watkins?

        Open Controls
      5. DK_13
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Will WC in 25, TIA

        Leno to

        A)ddg ( EVE wba){no United defender}

        B)Mendy ( shu NEW){no chelsea}

        C)Fabianski ( ful SHU){have Cresswell}

        D)McCarthy (new WOL) {wolves were terrible before red, Southampton bounce back after every heavy defeat, possible double in 24}

        Open Controls
        1. CRO KLOPP
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          Mendy

          Open Controls
      6. Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        Need .7 for a transfer and only to play this week. Which is best?

        DCL-> Wilson
        Stones-> 4.3
        AWB-> Rudiger
        Targett-> Strujik

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          AWB > Rudiger is a bit of a sickening move after this last haul but I think it's the best move.

          Open Controls
      7. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        Sterling owners...........hold or sell and get Son?

        Open Controls
        1. ivantys
            21 mins ago

            Holding, City have a lot of doubles and even though I don't see him starting all, he will play most.

            Open Controls
          • Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            19 mins ago

            Get Son

            Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          How’s everyone doing in the cup? It’s currently 20-34 in my favour in mine.

          Open Controls
          1. Aster
              21 mins ago

              35-34 in my opponent's favour..

              His cap is Gundogan, mine is Sterling.

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                19 mins ago

                Woh. Unlucky opponent there.

                Open Controls
            • Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              20 mins ago

              22 each all square. AWB coming off the bench or not will be the key to my progress I think.

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                16 mins ago

                Good luck there.

                Open Controls
                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 6 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Thanks will need it 😉

                  Open Controls
            • Tony Martial
              • 2 Years
              20 mins ago

              34- 18 he has AWB first on his bench and Chillwell starting 🙁

              I’ve played 2 he’s played 3

              Open Controls
              1. Tony Martial
                • 2 Years
                19 mins ago

                Least I’ve a healthy lead

                Open Controls
              2. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                18 mins ago

                Oh damn. Must have a keen eye on Chilwell then.

                Open Controls
            • CRO KLOPP
              • 3 Years
              19 mins ago

              I lost my tie last gmwk due to Sterling c, Salah vc.
              I don't mind,it did influence my decisions on tranfers a bit

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                17 mins ago

                Fair enough. It’s only the cup. I keep forgetting I’m in it.

                Open Controls
                1. CRO KLOPP
                  • 3 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Yes it is,Nice to see you still in it. Good luck

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Cheers.

                    Open Controls
            • Chris_H
              • 11 Years
              16 mins ago

              My oppo has Maddison (c) which'll be genius or a disaster

              Open Controls
            • Kannbury
                3 mins ago

                21-44 down, need Salah to save me again!

                Open Controls
            • Eddie - Back to Square Owen
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              30 mins ago

              Have we had any update on KDB?

              Open Controls
              1. CAPA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                9 mins ago

                Weeks away yet I think was said yesterday

                Open Controls
                1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
            • I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              29 mins ago

              This article says Southampton are more likely to get DGW24 than Everton but everything I've read suggests the opposite?

              Open Controls
            • Eddie - Back to Square Owen
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              For those who haven't seen it yet. Quite refreshing.

              https://twitter.com/OptusSport/status/1356867769354964999?s=20

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                13 mins ago

                Yeah good laugh.

                Open Controls
              2. wulfranian
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                Epic.This is class from Dyche.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn9WXJBTijE&ab_channel=TheHighPerformancePodcast

                Open Controls
            • Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              17 mins ago

              NEW ARTICLE POSTED

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/03/fernandes-punishes-saints-ailing-defence-as-man-united-face-more-appealing-fixtures/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_23353306

              Open Controls
            • Fit_to_drop
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              What changes would you make to this outfit?

              2FT's , .4 ITB - not having a decent sub bench has cost me of late.

              Martínez
              Cresswell Cancelo Stones Robertson
              Fernandes Gündogan Salah Son
              Bamford Antonio

              Forster Mitchell Stephens Kane

              Open Controls

