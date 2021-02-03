Which teams are waiting for confirmation of future FPL Double Gameweeks?

Eight Premier League teams are awaiting confirmation of their next Double Gameweek between now and the end of the season.

In this unprecedented and unpredictable campaign, the top-flight has produced considerably more postponements than usual.

And, while these have often been wildly disruptive for Fantasy Premier League managers, the fixture chaos has created a wealth of future opportunities to consider.

Manchester City are among a clutch of teams who still have two fixtures to be arranged, both of which are likely to cause Double Gameweeks.

Given their impressive defensive record this season, and the double-digit potential of João Cancelo (£6.0m), John Stones (£5.2m) and Rúben Dias (£6.0m), more Double Gameweeks for Pep Guardiola’s men is an exciting prospect indeed.

Aston Villa are another side with two more matches left to go into their schedule, boosting the appeal of in-form attackers such as Jack Grealish (£7.8m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.3m) as well as this season’s top-scoring goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (£5.2m).

Meanwhile, Fantasy managers might be hoping that Harry Kane (£11.1m) can return from injury in time to benefit from Spurs’ remaining fixtures and Double Gameweeks. Like Villa and City, they have two matches left to be rearranged.

WHICH FIXTURES NEED REARRANGING?

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa v Everton

Burnley v Fulham

Everton v Man City

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds v Southampton

Man City v Southampton

Teams with one fixture rearrangement:

Burnley

Leeds

Teams with two fixture rearrangements:

Aston Villa

Everton

Fulham

Man City

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

Teams with no fixture rearrangements:

Arsenal

Brighton

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Leicester

Liverpool

Manchester United

Newcastle

Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion

West Ham United

Wolves

WHEN COULD THE NEXT DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS HAPPEN?

Finding space for rearranged fixtures has been a challenging prospect recently.

Since December 5, there have been 12 FPL deadlines, including a total of five midweek deadlines, three of which took place in January.

However, the schedule is easing up as we move further into February with free midweeks opening up in the third and fourth weeks of this month.

The fifth round of the FA Cup, which occurs in the week beginning Monday, February 8, means none of the aforementioned fixtures can go into Gameweek 23.

However, the following midweek features just European football at present, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United and Spurs all in action.

Manchester City’s Champions League campaign restarts the following week, which means a match against either Everton or Southampton could move into Gameweek 24. They are scheduled to host Spurs during that round already.

The Saints are probably the most likely to face Manchester City in that midweek slot though, considering the authorities have to consider Aston Villa’s outstanding games too.

They still have to face Everton and Spurs and, with the latter involved in the Europa League in the midweek following Gameweek 24, the Toffees make more sense as Villa’s opponents at that point. If that fixture were to surface, it would come a few days after Dean Smith’s men travel to Brighton on Saturday, February 13.

Burnley’s meeting with Fulham could also be scheduled for this week considering neither side has European football to contend with.

Leeds and Southampton are in the same boat so it is worth saying that this fixture could appear instead of the Saints’ outstanding trip to Manchester City.

That said, the midweek of Gameweek 25 might be a more appropriate time for that fixture considering Manchester City’s involvements in the Champions League taking place in the week beginning Monday, February 22.

With the Citizens, Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester and Manchester United all in action on the continent that week, this could also be another viable place in the calendar for Aston Villa, Everton, Burnley and Fulham to play outstanding fixtures.

