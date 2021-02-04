Double Gameweeks 24 and 25 confirmed as rescheduled fixtures are announced

The Premier League announced new dates for three previously postponed top-flight fixtures on Monday afternoon – and in doing so, confirmed that Double Gameweeks 24 and 25 would take place.

These ‘mini’ Double Gameweeks will occur immediately before what is expected to be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season, with details of that expected to be thrashed out after the FA Cup fifth round has taken place in a week’s time.

Manchester City, Everton, Burnley, Fulham, Leeds United and Southampton are the six teams who will enjoy two Premier League matches in either Gameweeks 24 or 25, with the new schedule as follows:

Wednesday 17 February

18:00 Burnley v Fulham

20:15 Everton v Man City

Tuesday 23 February

18:00 Leeds v Southampton

Gameweek 24 doubles:

Manchester City: Tottenham Hotspur (h), Everton (a)

Tottenham Hotspur (h), Everton (a) Everton: Fulham (h), Manchester City (h)

Fulham (h), Manchester City (h) Burnley: Crystal Palace (a), Fulham (h)

Crystal Palace (a), Fulham (h) Fulham: Everton (a), Burnley (a)

Gameweek 25 Doubles:

Leeds United: Wolverhampton Wanderers (a), Southampton (h)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (a), Southampton (h) Southampton: Chelsea (h), Leeds United (a)

