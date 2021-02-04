459
Fixtures February 4

Double Gameweeks 24 and 25 confirmed as rescheduled fixtures are announced

The Premier League announced new dates for three previously postponed top-flight fixtures on Monday afternoon – and in doing so, confirmed that Double Gameweeks 24 and 25 would take place.

These ‘mini’ Double Gameweeks will occur immediately before what is expected to be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season, with details of that expected to be thrashed out after the FA Cup fifth round has taken place in a week’s time.

Manchester City, Everton, Burnley, Fulham, Leeds United and Southampton are the six teams who will enjoy two Premier League matches in either Gameweeks 24 or 25, with the new schedule as follows:

Wednesday 17 February

18:00 Burnley v Fulham
20:15 Everton v Man City

Tuesday 23 February 

18:00 Leeds v Southampton

Gameweek 24 doubles:

  • Manchester City: Tottenham Hotspur (h), Everton (a)
  • Everton: Fulham (h), Manchester City (h)
  • Burnley: Crystal Palace (a), Fulham (h)
  • Fulham: Everton (a), Burnley (a)

Gameweek 25 Doubles:

  • Leeds United: Wolverhampton Wanderers (a), Southampton (h)
  • Southampton: Chelsea (h), Leeds United (a)

LEGOMANE’s FIXTURE MATRIX

ANDY’S INSTANT REACTION

  1. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Double DGW for Decordova-Reid - I knew it was a shrewd pick 😛 ..

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I brought him in before Xmas thinking it'll be fun to own a Fulham striker/winger. Turned out he was a right back. Never again!

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Maybe he changed position - he had a few attacking returns earlier this season - not to mention I ofc benched him for his 7 points haul last GW .... But really, only reason I got him was sgw18+dgw19 (in which he payed one and got one point) and couldnt afford Antonio

        Open Controls
  2. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    DDG
    Cancelo Stones AWB
    Salah Bruno Gundo Barnes
    Antonio DCL Bamford

    Johnstone Chilwell ESR Coufal

    2 FT and 4.3 in the bank

    1. DDG and Chilwel to Pope and Lowton for free
    2. DDG and Barnes to Pope and Grealish for free
    3. Just DDG to Pope and carry one transfer (Play chilwell and AWB first on bench as Chilwel has Sheffield)

    Open Controls
  3. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone like a punt on CHO or Mount?

    Cheap as chips!

    Open Controls
    1. NateDogsCats
        just now

        CHO definitely, he's looked very good

        Open Controls
    2. Saka_me_sideways
        7 mins ago

        Raphinha > Barnes last week is getting worse and worse.

        Open Controls
      • onceuponatyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        If I have Martinez, no point in bringing in Pope right? I don't have BB.

        Open Controls
        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I think it’s still a good shout

          Open Controls
      • Shatner's Bassoon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Lots of love for Burnley with some kind fixtures and DGW. But over the last 6 matches they're ranked bottom for xG scored and 5th bottom for xG conceded.

        Are they really worth it?

        Open Controls
        1. Pedersen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I have no love or intentions in getting any of them

          Open Controls
        2. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          They’ve had a tough last 4 to be fair

          Open Controls
          1. Rasping Drive
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            *last 6

            Open Controls
        3. DK_13
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Last 6 had manc, Liverpool, chelsea, Aston villa, west ham, United. (6 of the current top 9)

          Open Controls
          1. DK_13
            • 5 Years
            just now

            And probably the worst 3 attacking wise didn't play (spurs without kane, lei without vardy and Everton)
            So in a way that was the toughest run they will have all season

            Open Controls
      • Niadu
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cancelo against Liverpool OR
        DCL against Man United

        Open Controls
        1. NateDogsCats
            1 min ago

            Cancelo

            Open Controls
          • Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Cancelo for sure

            Open Controls
          • Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Cancelo
            Defensive prospect: Liverpool have not scored in last 3 home games.
            Offensive: They are leaky at home

            DCL = poo

            Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Is Chris Wood essential?

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            More than

            Open Controls
          2. tambourineman
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Impossible to ignore

            Open Controls
        3. OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          best Burnley defender to bring in?

          Open Controls
          1. FF Dirtbag
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Mee

            Open Controls
            1. Pep Roulette
              • 3 Years
              just now

              This

              Open Controls
        4. DK_13
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Wc25 bb 26 has a problem now. Can't have more than 1 Leeds(Leeds won't have a double in 26)

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            If you are bench boosting in 26, you may not even need to use the Wildcard. It depends on your team.

            Open Controls
          2. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            All the better for us that have already used wc and bb in gw's 18-19 - I think it levels out with those who still have wc and bb, at least with a couple of hits here and there

            Open Controls
        5. davies
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thoughts on this plan?

          GW23: Save ft
          GW24: Rudiger > Lowton + save ft
          GW25: Grealish/DCL/Antonio > Raph/Ings/Bamford (-4)
          GW25: WC

          Martinez
          Dias Stones Lowton
          Salah Sterling Bruno Son Raphinha
          Ings Bamford

          Cheers.

          Open Controls
        6. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bench one this week

          A. Cancelo vs Liverpool (A)
          B. Maguire vs Everton (H)
          C. Mee vs Brighton (H)
          D. Coufal vs Fulham (A)

          Open Controls
          1. Dosh
            • 6 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        7. GoonerSteve
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Did Chilwell come on last time Alonso started?

          Open Controls
          1. GoonerSteve
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Ignore me, just checked.

            Open Controls
          2. LOLarov
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            no 0 mins

            Open Controls
        8. kennethrhcp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          R.james still need to go?

          Open Controls
        9. Flynny
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Is digne now the obvious Chilwell replacement?

          Was going to get awb.....

          Can bench digne at United ahead of the double.....

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Plenty of space for both

            Open Controls
        10. Alisson WondHaaland
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Chilwell to:
          A) Shaw
          B) Rudiger
          C) Lowton
          D) Justin

          Open Controls
          1. Hadebayor Mum
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            I have literally no idea. Was just going to get Justin or Shaw or Rüdiger, now I think I might just get Mee.

            Open Controls
          2. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Rudiger

            Open Controls
        11. Finding Timo
            just now

            Taken the advice of people and looked at my SGW defenders for DGW24 and I have Dallas, Justin & holding (+2 city) so surely Burnley defender would outscore those 3?

            Open Controls
          • wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            just now

            For us with no FH it will be tough in Wc(gw25) to have Lee and Sou players,11 players with double games in dgw26 and a descent bench for blank gw29.

            Open Controls

