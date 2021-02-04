850
Scout Academy February 4

Who are the best FPL midfielders under £8.0m with form and fixtures?

850 Comments
Fantasy Premier League managers have more money in the bank than they know what to do with right now.

The reason for that is the ongoing struggles of premium assets to either stay fit, find form or combine the two.

At the same time, a number of cheaper options have made put themselves on our radar – but which of them can we trust above all others?

We asked members of the Scout Academy which midfielders priced under £8.0m were the best investments moving forward.

Americans Talk FPL

Jason

Dugout discussion - souars + wbamci

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring against Aston Villa

The first name on my list has to be Ilkay Gundogan (£5.8m). Even before Kevin De Bruyne (11.9m) went down with an injury in Gameweek 19, the German international was already making his presence felt, with five goals in seven matches. Without De Bruyne, Gundogan netted two goals in two matches, and is now involved set pieces, taking Manchester City’s penalties.

While most of his contributions thus far have come from his adventurous runs into the box and calm finishing ability, his assist potential has remained bubbling under the surface. Only six midfielders have created more chances than him in the four Gameweeks prior to Gameweek 22, highlighting his potential for even greater returns in the weeks to come.  

American’s Talk FPL

Beraht

Barnes matches Vardy's output over last four ahead of Double Gameweek

Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring their first goal against Crystal Palace

With recent injury to Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) Leicester City are relying on a collective effort for goals. In two of their last three, Leicester have used a false-nine in Ayoze Perez (£6.0m). This strategy has caused an increase in penalty area touches, runs into the box and overall goal involvement for Harvey Barnes (£6.9m). With Wolves up next, who have conceded in 11 of their last 12 matches, I can see the winger continue to flourish in the next four Gameweeks.

American’s Talk FPL

FPL Hangover Podcast

WOLAVL dd

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish celebrates scoring

After a blistering start to the season, Jack Grealish (£7.7m) has gone under the radar recently. But his influence on the Villa team has remained significant and with the recent return of Ross Barkley (£5.9m), Villa’s attacking potential looks set to increase. As they face an Arsenal outfit facing injuries and bans in defence, he could have an enjoyable Gameweek 23.

FPL Hangover Podcast

FPL Gents

Barnes benched as Leicester rotate for Brighton clash

Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) looks to be offering FPL managers an excellent option right now. Although the Leicester midfielder has been picked up by a healthy number of FPL managers over the past few weeks, he still finds himself in just 7.3% of teams.

With a healthy run of fixtures on the horizon, Barnes could be a relatively inexpensive way into a Foxes’ attack despite his Gameweek 22 blank at Fulham.

FPL Gents

FPL Side Net

Who doesn’t love a bargain? Whether it’s going to the shopping mall for Boxing Day sales; hitting up your local thrift shop for a second-hand item; or clicking that link for the ‘flash sale’ in your inbox from your favourite retailer, there’s just something about getting that special thing at a discounted price that puts a smile on your face. Fantasy football is no different.

Before he was struck by injury, Diogo Jota (£6.6m) was suddenly in everyone’s squads as he helped form part of Liverpool’s ‘Fab Four’ and had us seriously asking if we could cover the likes of Sadio Mané (11.9m) and Mohamed Salah (12.6m) with him.

Right now, we find the ‘discount De Bruyne’ Ilkay Gündogan (£5.8m) who has quickly gone from 0.9% ownership, to a staggering 18% in a few months. Even with his price rising by the round, his attacking contributions and bargain price allow us all to splash the funds elsewhere in our side.

But one player I would like to point out, is Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) at 6.8% ownership. He has produced returns in four of his last five matches.

FPL Side Net – Peterson

FPL Focus

Sky Fantasy Football: Sticks and Stones? Who to bring in before the Overhaul?

Bakayo Saka (£5.4m) looks like a great option right now. Having nailed-down his starting place under Arteta, he has had 17 starts and 18 appearances this season, he boasts five goals and three assists which is amazing considering Arsenal’s poor start to the season.

However, now Arsenal are finding some consistency in their performances Saka has the potential to add to that tally. With an xG of 4.84 going into games against Manchester United, Wolves and Aston Villa I think he can get some decent returns, especially considering his incredibly cheap price tag.

FPL Focus

FPL In The Dugout

Pogba making case for FPL inclusion as United face more appealing fixtures

There are some very interesting assets in the £8.0m bracket, which is a good thing especially with so many premium picks being injured, rotated or not on form.

Ilkay Gundogan (£5.8m) is a more popular choice after the injury of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m). With seven goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances, the German international has found his scoring boots and has given Pep Guardiola an attacking midfield drive in the absence of the ever-reliable De Bruyne.

Paul Pogba (£7.7m) is the final iTD differential. Manchester United are pushing for top spot and with Pogba getting a rest against Southampton, he should be back for the Everton match. His individual experience and talent will be a huge factor in their pursuit for the top four. Bruno Fernandes (11.4m) takes the trophy for the best stats, but Pogba’s involvement in attack is continuously growing and will really be a factor in Manchester United’s success or failure in the title chase.

FPL In The Dugout

FPL Talking Points

As Ilkay Gündogan (5.8m) has become an incredibly popular choice given his performances over the last few Gameweeks, those who are chasing in their mini-leagues may be interested in an alternative option from Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) has started the last nine Premier League games for Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola’s latest comments about the Portuguese midfielder indicate that he is finally back to his best. A goal and two assists in his last four matches show that might just be true enough for consideration in our teams.

In some late transfer window news, I’m going to keep an eye on how quickly Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) can break into Southampton’s starting XI after his short-term loan move was confirmed.

Finally, anyone who has watched Jonjo’s Shelvey‘s (£5.3m) performances in the last four Gameweeks knows that he’s been unlucky to only have one assist. He finally delivered on his promise by netting in Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

FPL Talking Points

FPL Shake N Bake

Lamptey injury news, Maddison's haul and other FPL talking points

When looking at midfielders priced under £8.0m, there is only one man I can talk about, and I could talk about him all day, every day. 

Since breaking into the Coventry City team at just 17 and scoring the goal to avoid relegation on the last day of his debut season, it was clear to me that James Maddison (£7.3m) was destined for big things. 

He continues to improve his game every season, and with three goals and four assists in his last seven games, he is clearly a man in top form.

While a blank against Leeds may have concerned his owners, Maddison’s potential only increases with each positive update we receive about Jamie Vardy (£10.0m).

Maddison also provides the ideal combination of form and fixtures, with Wolves and Villa coming in the near future.

FPL Shake N Bake

What’s happening in the Scout Academy?

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19

January saw the launch of our new Fantasy Football Scout Podcast Scout The Gameweek from the Scout Network. Hosted by the Scout Network’s Sam from the FPLFamily, the first three episodes have seen guest appearances from Ted Talks FPL, FPL Nymfria and Leo from Bendito Fantasy.

Over the next few weeks you can hear from the likes of the Scout Network’s Adam from the FPL experiment Podcast as well as the Scout Academy’s very own FPL Chip Chat, FPL Side Net and FPL Gents. Scout the Gameweek is available on all your usual podcast platforms.

American’s Talk FPL

Jason and Beraht have been busy throughout January producing two videos every week on their YouTube channel and managing to keep pace with the hectic Gameweek schedule.

The guys at American’s Talk FPL are preparing to restart their Champions League content very soon as well, with the competition kicking off again on Tuesday, February 16.

FPL The Hangover Podcast

Along with their usual weekly episodes, the guys at the FPL Hangover Podcast have launched their first Livestream/Watchalong to celebrate their 100th Episode!

FPL Focus

This month FPL Focus has started a brand new show on Wednesday called Wildcard Wars in which content creators and FPL managers come on to pick a Wildcard team to try beat his team for a place in his Hall of Fame.

The first show saw Glen Kightly choose his team FPL FOCUS – WILDCARD WARS FT GLEN KIGHTLY.

FPL Focus has also been making regular Gameweek reviews and preview videos over on his YouTube channel.

FPL Chip Chat

FPL Chip Chat have recently launched their FPL Road Chip. FPL Road Chip comprises of a series of videos outside some of our local London Premier League Clubs. These video’s are exclusively available on their Instagram page. They have also started to record video content for some of our podcasts to provide you with more visual content. This new video content is available on FPL Chip Chat’s brand new YouTube channel.

FPL Gents

FPL Gents posts about all thing FPL on multiple social media platforms every single day.

On their site the guys at FPL Gent update the FPL return probabilities ahead of every gameweek deadline.

This month Oscar has created a video for the FFScout YouTube channel looking at the different section of the FFScout Premium Members Area and how it can be used to aid an FPL Managers decision making. Keep your eyes peeled for more from Oscar soon!

FPL Side Net

Throughout January, FPL Side Net have produced three new episodes covering the normal Gameweeks as well as the all important Blank and Double Gameweeks. These podcasts saw FPL Side Net talk through various strategies on chip usage, as well as the changing landscape of FPL in the Covid world. Their boys had some big scores to celebrate, and some chip results to commiserate as they reviewed and previewed the Gameweek’s as they came thick and fast throughout the month. 

FPL In The Dugout

FPL iTD has been busy throughout January posting his POWERPLAY squads over on Instagram to give his followers transfer guidance in an attempt to be the number one ranked FPL manager for the Gameweek!

He has also been regularly hosting Q&As looking ahead to the upcoming Gameweeks and discussing topical talking points through video Instagram posts.

FPL In The Dugout has plans for a giveaway once iTD reaches 1000 Instagram followers – head over and give him a follow!

FPL Talking Points

It has been aquiet January for the public-facing side of the FPL Talking Points website. However, FPL Talking Points has been hard on the back-end of the website to completely restructure how individual content creators are presented on the site. 

It is FPL Talking Points goal to take the focus away from individual episodes and posts and promote more evergreen content for each contributing member of our FPL Community. FPL podcasters, content creators and streamers can request to join the site ahead of the launch of some exciting new features!

FPL Shake N Bake

FPL Shake N Bake has continued to preview each Gameweek throughout January. He played his Freehit chip in Gameweek 18, and during his previews highlighted his move to bring in Cancelo in Gameweek 20 (just in time for his monster haul!)

FPL Shake N Bake has also been collaborating with some other members of the Scout Academy, to highlight the great work that is going on.

FPL Shake N Bake has some exciting plans to feature a guest contribution from a current professional footballer, getting his insights on FPL – keep an eye on his website for more on this!

850 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rains of Castamere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    How on earth do I pick 3 to bench? I bench boosted in 19 so I've got a nice (but often painful) decision to make.

    Cancelo Stones AWB Maguire Coufal
    Salah Son Bruno Gundogan Soucek
    Antonio Watkins Bamford

    Want to play Soucek at Fulham but surely his points are unsustainable.

    Open Controls
    1. Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Bench is currently: Soucek, Stones, Coufal

      Open Controls
      1. Hybrid.power
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Bench Watkins instead of Soucek

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would bench Watkins. He misses too many big chances and very seldom gets bps

      Open Controls
      1. Benteke Fried Chicken
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        But he scored twice against arsenal the last time they played.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          That doesn't mean he will score 2 om Saturday. Soucek in-form scoring both headers and shots and has a higher ceiling

          Open Controls
    3. OLEgend
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would bench Stones Maguire Soucek

      Open Controls
    4. Lemongrab
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      I would be tempted to bench Salah over Soucek...

      Open Controls
      1. BIGJOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Soucek better option than Salah this week.

        Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd bench Watkins, AWB, Maguire.

      Open Controls
    6. Count Your Blessings
        11 mins ago

        My bench would be Gundo, Maguire, AWB

        Open Controls
      • Rains of Castamere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        thanks all, food for thought

        Open Controls
    7. J to the T
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      2 FT and the exact money in the bank to do the following moves.... will price changes catch me out? Thoughts on Shaw?

      This week
      TAA and Romeu to Shaw and Soucek

      McCarthy
      Cancelo Shaw Coufal (Stones Targett)
      Salah Gundo Bruno Son Soucek
      Antonio DCL (Watkins)

      Next Week
      Watkins to Kane

      McCarthy
      Cancelo Shaw Coufal (Stones Targett)
      Salah Gundo Bruno Son Soucek
      Antonio (DCL) Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Rains of Castamere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Watkins scored twice against Arsenal last time and they're missing Leno... that Runarsson is an accident waiting to happen.

        Open Controls
        1. J to the T
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Interesting. Thanks. One to have a think about. If I want Kane for the WBA game someone has to go. Antonio has Fulham and SHU so needs to stay. DCL has United then Fulham!

          Open Controls
        2. Count Your Blessings
            just now

            Ryan will probably play.

            Open Controls
        3. OLEgend
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Keeping McCarthy?

          Open Controls
          1. J to the T
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Newcastle doesn’t feel like a time to sell but I agree he looks weak.

            Open Controls
      2. Van der Faart
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        2FT

        0.5 ITB

        Martinez/McCarthy
        Dias Cancelo Cresswell
        Bruno Son Salah Barnes Soucek
        Bamford Watkins

        DCL Holding Taylor

        Any suggestions on moves? Thanks

        A) Salah to Gundo, DCL to Vardy(if fit?)

        B) Salah to Grealish

        C) Barnes to Maddison

        D) something else

        Open Controls
        1. OLEgend
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Taylor to Shaw?

          Open Controls
      3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Which teams are likely to have a DGW24?

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          City, Everton

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          At the moment it is suggesting City Everton but there is still a chance it could be City Soton

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            City triple up continues. Dont see anyone from Southampton I would want to get. Ings maybe. Everton- DCL and Digne.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              just now

              City should have two games 24, 26 and 27

              Open Controls
        3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Man City, but it is far from 100%

          Open Controls
      4. Slitherene
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Don't want to roll a FT, kindly suggest?

        Martinez ¦ Forster
        Cancelo Maguire Coufal
        Bruno Rashford Grealish Barnes
        Jesus Ings Wilson
        ¦ Saka Holding ascelles

        2 FT, 4.6 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Jesus or Ings to Antonio/Bamford and Roll 2nd FT then Barnes/Rashford to Gundo in 24

          Open Controls
      5. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Just looking at some stats, Manchester United had 14 shots on goal, scored 9 but McCarthy got 6 saves. Penalties don't count as SOG?

        Open Controls
        1. Benteke Fried Chicken
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Own goal was a deflection

          Open Controls
          1. The Train Driver
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Oh, right, forgot about the OG!

            Open Controls
      6. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        2ft and 0.7itb, need a fresh pair of eyes on a move?

        Ederson (Johnstone)
        Dias Robertson Digne (Stones, Targett)
        Son Mo Bruno Soucek Grealish
        Antonio Watkins (Brewster)

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          48 mins ago

          Instead of burning a FT, consider Johnstone to Sanchez

          Open Controls
          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            yeah or even down to fodder

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              Brighton top of the FDR. He could be a good option to start ahead of Martinez

              Open Controls
              1. dbeck
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Ederson you mean

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Oops I read that as Martinez! Just downgrade to fodder.

                  Open Controls
        2. hullcityfan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          47 mins ago

          Robbo to Chelsea def?

          Open Controls
          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            idk, liverpool havent conceded more than one goal a game for ages. Is their defence that bad? Feel like robbo is a hold, last night i was right i am ripping him out but i'm not so sure

            Open Controls
        3. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          35 mins ago

          Robbo to Justin/Shaw/Chelse defender.

          Open Controls
          1. deshawn7
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Second this. Robbo has been off form for CS and TAA seems more creative lately.

            Frees up funds to upgrade on Brewster

            Open Controls
      7. highsguy
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Best GK to have for the next few weeks?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Sanchez? !!!

            Open Controls
          2. OLEgend
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Sanchez,Mendy,Degea

            Open Controls
        • camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          OK my season has changed now, I'm chasing and my rivals have a very similar team. Even with 75 this wk iv not moved position

          With ownership in mind is Grealish ➡️ Barnes a good or bad decision?

          Open Controls
          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            ownership should never impact your transfer decisions imo

            Open Controls
          2. Ruth_NZ
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            It's a bad one.

            Open Controls
          3. Zladan
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Mount a solid differential over next 3.

            Open Controls
        • aapoman
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          What are peoples' plans with Salah? I'm highly considering selling and spreading funds elsewhere. Liverpool just don't look that appealing anymore.

          Open Controls
          1. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            38 mins ago

            Keeping

            Open Controls
            1. Indpush
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Out for Son. Allows me to get Kane and have 14 players with potential to play two games in w26 for BB without playing my WC in wk 25

              Open Controls
        • VTown
            58 mins ago

            What to do here? 5.2 itb with 2 ft

            Martinez (Meslier)
            Dallas Cancelo Creswell (stones digne)
            Gundo Salah Bruno Soucek Grealish
            Bamford Watkins (Dcl)

            A - Meslier - 4.0
            B - DCL - Antonio
            C - Digne - Man U defender
            D - Soucek/Gundo - Son

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Everton have a possible DGW24 so I would hold until confirmed. I'm not going with Son since Kane is out. Rather than burn a FT, consider Meslier to fodder or Sanchez. Brighton top of the fixture difficulty rating list and could be a good option to start ahead of Martinez in the short term

              Open Controls
              1. VTown
                  just now

                  Thanks for your advice. Will consider Sanchez

                  Open Controls
            2. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              58 mins ago

              Play

              Martinez or De Gea
              Shaw or DCL

              Currently Martinez and Shaw

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                15 mins ago

                Martinez Shaw. I'm benching DCL and starting Digne

                Open Controls
              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                14 mins ago

                If in doubt, play the attacker. DCL over Shaw.

                Open Controls
              3. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                Martinez & Shaw

                Open Controls
            3. Jet5605
              • 6 Years
              54 mins ago

              Who gets benched from these three?

              A - Stones (liv)
              B - Coufal (ful)
              C - Dallas (CRY)

              Open Controls
              1. Indpush
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Stones

                Open Controls
            4. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              54 mins ago

              NEW ARTICLE POSTED

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/04/can-odegaard-live-up-to-his-potential-and-become-a-top-fpl-asset/

              Open Controls
            5. Tinmen
              • 7 Years
              53 mins ago

              Folks, is Cavani a good shout?

              I’m actually thinking of getting and captaining

              Open Controls
            6. El_Gigante
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              53 mins ago

              Martinez (Fab)
              Lowton | Dier | Coufal (Digne, Stones)
              Sterling | Gundo | Bruno | Son (c) | Soucek
              Wilson | Bamford (DCL)

              2FT, 4.5itb

              Struggling to come up with sensible transfers.. Sterling > Rashford (given upcoming fixtures) ?

              Open Controls
            7. Dosh
              • 6 Years
              50 mins ago

              Best defender to own for the next few? Max. budget available.

              Open Controls
              1. Jet5605
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Mee

                Open Controls
            8. Jet5605
              • 6 Years
              45 mins ago

              Which defender gets benched from these three?

              A - Stones (liv)
              B - Coufal (ful)
              C - Dallas (CRY)

              Open Controls
            9. poulteren
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              43 mins ago

              Hi all, i would be hugely appreciative of any help.

              What would you do with this team please? I have 2FTs and lots (3.2mn) cash

              Martinez / Forster

              Dallas, Coufal, Juston, Pieters, Stones

              Sterling, Slaha, Fernandes, Gundogan, Son

              Bamford, Davis, Watkins

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.