Can Ødegaard live up to his potential and become a viable FPL asset?

Martin Ødegaard (£6.0m) has arrived in England with much fanfare but can he have an impact on Fantasy Premier League managers this season?

The Norwegian international has joined Arsenal on loan until the end of the campaign after years of hype as a Real Madrid youngster.

Despite becoming the youngest player to ever appear for the senior team at the Bernabéu, things never really worked out for Ødegaard there.

After impressing on loan at Real Sociedad last season, it was thought he would challenge for a place in the Real Madrid team this season, but after making only seven league appearances and failing to impress, he will now spend the rest of the season at the Emirates.

The question now is whether or not he can become a viable FPL asset and, if not, can he boost the appeal of those around him?

In a show of faith, Arteta has handed Ødegaard the number 11 shirt, which once belonged to Mesut Ozil.

“He’s a player that we followed for some time and we believe that he’s got some special qualities that we need, that we have been missing. Now we have to give him a little bit of time. He hasn’t played that many minutes in Madrid, but he’s been training hard and he looks so excited. As are we, to have another big talent at our club.”

Mikel Arteta

He added:

“In the last few seasons he’s progressed and developed in the right way. I follow him very closely because he played for Real Sociedad which is my hometown and I know him really well. He’s such a talent. He needs the right environment, a little bit of time, but he’s got the qualities to be a success for us.”

Mikel Arteta

MESSY

Playing senior football at the tender age of 15, the world seemed to be at the feet of young Ødegaard, who was even called up to the Norwegian national team before his 16th birthday.

Before joining Real, he had his pick of clubs, training with Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich before making the move to the Spanish capital.

His move to Real at such a young age even made him a social media sensation, with YouTube clips of his skills going viral.

With his diminutive dribbling style and sweet left foot, early comparisons were made between him and a young Lionel Messi.

Being compared to the best player in the world at the age of 15 has not helped Ødegaard, who has struggled to live up to his early hype.

Notice how quickly Mikel Arteta batted away the question when Lionel Messi is mentioned:

I wouldn’t get close to that name you just mentioned (Messi) because it’s a lost battle in my opinion. Martin is Martin.”

Mikel Arteta

After failing to gain a route into a Real Madrid midfield containing Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric, Ødegaard has spent a number of seasons on loan, at clubs like Heerenveen and Real Sociedad.

And it was in Spain last season where he finally caught the eye, producing some of the best attacking numbers in the league.

PLAYING STYLE

As mentioned above, Ødegaard is an attacking midfielder with great passing ability who loves to run at defenders.

His breakthrough with Real Sociedad last season saw him play all-but-one game in a number 10 role, scoring seven goals and adding nine assists in all competitions.

Advanced stats from Statsbomb, listed on fbref, show Ødegaard isn’t afraid to let fly from range, shooting 49 times last season from an average distance of 21.3 yards.

But Ødegaard’s real strengths lie in his creative abilities, with the stats suggesting he’d have laid on a lot more than six assists had he been playing in a more prolific team.

The Norwegian played 75 passes throughout the campaign which resulted in a shot on goal for a team-mate.

His dribbling skills were also evident last season, with seven of his runs with ball contributing to an attempt on goal.

He finished the season with the highest amount of dribbles, 63, from the 94 he attempted.

Ødegaard also brings a huge threat from set pieces, taking corners and free kicks at Sociedad.

These numbers paint the picture of Ødegaard as a player who will look to run with the ball and play the final pass to colleagues, but isn’t afraid of taking on the shot himself.

His added threat from set pieces could give him numerous point scoring avenues in FPL if he can claim responsibilities from the current takers.

WHERE WILL HE FIT IN?

From Arteta’s assessment, it does not appear he brought Ødegaard in with a clear idea of the position he will play in, other than in one of Arsenal’s attacking positions.

“He’s a specialist playing in the pockets, to be in the number eight and number 10 positions. He can play on the sides, a really creative player, really comfortable on the ball in tight spaces, the capacity to create chances, to score goals. Something he has improved a lot is his work rate without the ball as well. It’s another option to give us more creativity in the final third.”

Mikel Arteta

Had Ødegaard arrived at the start of the season, then he may well have been thrusted straight into an Arsenal side struggling to score goals.

But since Arteta’s introduction of a group of younger players into the first team, Arsenal have hit a real purple patch of form, beginning with their convincing 3-1 win over Chelsea.

In that time, winger Bukayo Saka (£5.4m) has established himself as one of the best, young attacking players in the league.

Playing mostly off the right-hand side, the 19-year-old has scored three goals and laid on two assists in the last six Gameweeks, cementing his place in Arteta’s first team.

And while the goals are not yet flowing, there are high hopes for Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m), who Gunners fans will expect to be in and around the team this season.

But the real surprise package of this season for Arsenal has been the emergence of Emile Smith-Rowe (£4.5m), who plays in Ødegaard’s favoured number 10 position.

Smith-Rowe has proven to be Arsenal’s main creative outlets, and has the most assists to his name this season.

Aside from a red-card induced defeat to Wolves, the Gunners’ attack has been in good condition of late. Only league-toppers Manchester City recorded a higher expected goals rating (xG) than the them between Gameweeks 15 and 21.

So, if things are not broken, will Arteta want to rush Ødegaard into the side?

SMITH NO?

That could depend on Smith Rowe who, since breaking into the team against Chelsea, has started every Premier League game for Arsenal.

That said, the 20-year-old has only completed the full 90 minutes on one occasion, with Arteta hauling him off in six of the eight games he has featured in.

Arteta has even hinted that he would have liked to have been able to rest Smith Rowe more than he has done.

“Emile cannot play every single game, as we knew the other day. For example, in the FA Cup he was injured, he could not play. The other day [against Southampton on Tuesday], he could only play certain minutes because he was struggling for the last minutes. It has been a massive step for him for what he was doing three, four months ago and what he is doing right now. We need options.”

Mikel Arteta

Could this be where Ødegaard fits into the equation? As cover for Smith Rowe?

Either way, it is perhaps too early to expect him to fulfil that role with regularly considering Arteta said ahead of the defeat at Wolves that the loan signing is not quite ready for action yet.

“When you see him training and everyone is pushing to be involved (it’s good). He hasn’t been here long enough (to start yet) and maybe he needs more time.” – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s manager has insisted that Smith Rowe is in the team on merit, so there is certainly work for Ødegaard to do.

That is, of course, unless Arteta finds a way to select them in the same team, something he has entertained and refused to rule out whenever questioned about it.

“Of course, they can play together, and it is not about pushing somebody else [out of the team]. Emile has earned his right to play the way he is performing – and Martin has to earn that.”

Mikel Arteta

“(Ødegaard and Smith Rowe) can play together. Good players can play together.” – Mikel Arteta

The two players appear to offer a very similar level of creative to each other, but Ødegaard looks like he carries much more of a goal threat.

Stats taken from since Smith-Rowe broke into the Arsenal team show he has taken five shots in seven starts, with four of those coming in the box.

Gameweeks 15 to 21

These numbers are beaten by fellow attackers Saka, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) and Nicolas Pépé (£7.7m), who have all played fewer minutes. Even deep-lying centre midfielder Granit Xhaka (£5.2m) has taken on more shots than Smith Rowe.

It appears that Ødegaard’s initial minutes could come in a number 10 role, with Smith Rowe due a rest, and that he could offer Arsenal an added goal threat when deployed in this position.

But if he wants to nail down the number 10 role as his own long-term, then he will have to do a lot to displace Smith Rowe in his current form.

FINAL THOUGHTS

On the face of things, Ødegaard looks like he could turn into a very useful FPL asset.

He combines goal and assist potential, and takes his fair share of set pieces as well.

But the Norwegian may find it hard to secure a place in one of the league’s better attacks, especially considering how settled Arteta currently is on his best front-four.

And although his price of £6.0m appears very accessible, there is an even better bargain close to home.

At just £5.4m, Saka combines both goal threat and assist potential and is already a nailed-on asset for Arsenal. If Ødegaard does come into the team at some point, he could only make the young Englishman a better prospect for Fantasy managers.

  1. Captain_Shirokov
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Martinez
    Cancelo, Dier, Dallas
    Salah, Bruno, Son, Grealish
    DCL, Bamford, Antonio

    (Steer; Soucek, Dias, Coufal)

    Thoughts on what move to make? Have 2FTs, 2m in the bank and don't want to burn a FT.

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Dallas > Shaw

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        This. I prefer a defender to have at least the chance of a CS and attacking points. I can't see Leeds getting a CS any time soon

        Open Controls
        1. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          But owning Dallas is fun 🙁

          Open Controls
    2. TeddiPonza
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      DCL to Wilson for one week punt and reverse it the week after.

      Open Controls
    3. Count Your Blessings
        4 mins ago

        It's perfect. If you're BBing in GW26 then it's a proper time to buy the second GK.

        Open Controls
        1. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Interesting point. Yes BB is the plan, I probably won't have a better time to bring in a second keeper than this week.

          Open Controls
    4. martyhan
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Mitchell to?

      A. Shaw
      B. Justin
      C. Rudiger

      Open Controls
      1. ZakyJ
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Justin, did you see his position when he scored?

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Got to be Justin. He is a rank killer! LEI have great form on away fixtures and have Wolves away next.

        Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. Goat
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      5. Cornholi0
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Shaw. 4,9 is a steal!

        Open Controls
    5. ZakyJ
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Martinez (Forster)
      Cancelo Stones Justin Coufal Alioski
      Gundo Salah Grealish Bruno Soucek
      Bamford DCL Kane

      2FT 2.4itb

      What to do, do i keep Kane in now? If so is there anything else other than upgrading Alioski>Dallas or Stones to Dias?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I would be inclined to lose Kane. I know he is due back next week but I think I would like him to have at least a game under his belt after his injury

        Open Controls
    6. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Nothing worth a hit right?

      McCarthy
      Dias Stones Shaw
      Gundagon Bruno(c) Son(vc) Salah Grealish
      Antonio Bamford

      Forster, DCL, Holding, Mitchell.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Interesting that you have Son but not captain. No hits needed here. McCarthy will need to changed at some point though

        Open Controls
      2. Lazaretti
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
    7. TeddiPonza
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Play 1 out of: Digne (mu) Stones (liv) CTaylor (BHA). Rest of defence is Dias and Coufal.

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        similar dilemma below Digne vs Stones. Currently on Digne due to attacking potential

        Open Controls
      2. ZakyJ
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Taylor

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Prob still injured

          Open Controls
      3. Goat
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Stones

        Open Controls
    8. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Stones to :

      a) Cresswell
      b) Shaw
      c) Azpi
      d) Someone else?

      Rest is Digne-Dallas-Coufal-Dias.

      Thanks guys.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Shaw

        Open Controls
      2. marcos11
          12 mins ago

          Chelsea defender, Alonso for returns or one of the CBs for nailedness

          Open Controls
        • The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        • Cornholi0
          • 10 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        Start Digne or Stones? Leaning towards Digne due to his attacking potential and I think City and Everton will concede.

        1FT 6.7itb
        Martinez
        Cancelo Digne Cresswell
        Salah Bruno Gundo Raphinha Soucek
        Bamford Antonio
        (Johnstone DCL Stones Holding)

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Can't argue with that

          Open Controls
      4. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Watching Ragnarok on Netflix in anticipation of what's going to happen later with a Chilwell no show. Great show.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          It's not over until the fat lady sings.

          Open Controls
      5. Goat
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Gundo -> Son (C) for free?

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nope. Lose someone else.

          Open Controls
          1. Lazaretti
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            This.

            Open Controls
      6. merin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Suggestions on who to get instead of Chilwell? And maybe other transfers?

        Martinez Steer
        Chilwell Cancelo Digne Coufal Dallas
        Salah Bruno Son Gundogan Soucek
        DCL Antonio Watkins

        2 FT, 3.7 ITB

        Open Controls
      7. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Hi....5.8mitb and 1ft. ....Is this team set up correctly? And would you do soucek to son for free?

        Thanks

        Martinez
        Cancelo dallas awb (dias coufal)
        Salah bruno (c) grealish gundog soucek
        Antonio watkins (dcl)

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          I wouldn't do that move due to Kane still out injured. I would roll the FT

          Open Controls
          1. Lazaretti
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Prob this too. At least wait Spurs Chelsea game...

            Open Controls
            1. Flynny
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Cheers.....yes, will dego wait and see how spurs look tonight

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                Surely the game tonight shouldn't be the over-riding factor for bringing in Son or not? They are playing WBA in 23. Kane out is the deciding factor not to bring in Son.

                Open Controls
                1. Flynny
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  It is a factor......if spurs look slow and out of sync they is less puahcfpr me to bring in son.

                  If spurs look great then I'm more likely to get him

                  Open Controls
                  1. Flynny
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Less push for me to get son.

                    But hear what you say re kane

                    Open Controls
      8. Lazaretti
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Best Zaha replacement 8.8 budget. OR 700k ish

        A) Grealish
        B) arkley
        C) Maddison
        E) Chelsea mid to surprise everyone and to get raise in ranks.
        D) Other

        Front 8 atm.
        Gundogan - Mount - Fernandes - Salah - Zaha
        Wilson - Bamford . DCL

        Open Controls
      9. ZakyJ
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Bring in Watkins or Antonio? Keeping in mind Watkins will have more DGWs and i still have BB to play

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          antonio for the next 2

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Antonio

          Open Controls
      10. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        2FT, 5.8ITB.

        How does Bissouma + Bednarek -> Grealish + AWB/Digne look?

        Martinez
        Dias Stones Dallas
        Gundogan Bruno Salah Son
        Bamford Antonio DCL

        Johnstone Coufal Bissouma Bednarek*

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          Very good moves

          Open Controls
        2. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          I'd just do Bednarek to a similar priced guy (rudiger, white, mee) and play over stones this week. Float the other FT

          Open Controls
        3. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Unnecessary bench headache and use of cash?

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            just now

            What else can I do with the cash?

            Open Controls
      11. LOLarov
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        FT this week

        A) Sterling --> Son
        B) Salah --> Son
        C) Don't touch Son without Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          C for me

          Open Controls
        2. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          c

          Open Controls
      12. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        looking for a cheap guy i can roll out this week, who would you recommend, judging by the season ticket these are the best options imo:
        A) Rudiger
        B) Mee
        C) White

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 mins ago

          I like all 3 of those options but would go for mee as I think he's most likely to get a big haul over the next 2/3

          Open Controls
        2. tomasjj
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          I got Rudi in.

          Open Controls
        3. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I guess the other option is Creswell but conscious of adding more money into my back line

          Open Controls
      13. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 mins ago

        would you bother playing Hokey Cokey with West Ham assets to get Antonio

        I want to keep double defence for Fulham and shef so only option to get him is to do

        souceck and Lacazette > Grealish and Antonio -4

        good move or just hold souceck

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          I did soucek>grealish ahead of this week which backfired but was done to setup adams>antonio this week

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          I had Cresswell, Coufal and Soucek and transferred out Coufal to open that 3rd spot for Antonio. One of the best strikers in FPL. I would rather lose a WHU def than Soucek

          Open Controls
        3. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          hmm would also mean getting Grealish - I would be tempted

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Yep, and I also have zero villa coverage for the upcoming doubles so I can kill 2 birds

            Open Controls
        4. CABAYE4
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I would just hold.

          Would you be that surprised if Laca and Soucek scored higher?

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            No, certainly wouldn’t which makes the decision hard, laca looks great atm if arsenal don’t self destruct

            Open Controls
      14. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        GTG here ? 1 ft made, hopefully I can climb back into the top 5k as fast as I dropped out.

        Mccarthy
        Cancelo Coufal Cresswell
        Bruno(C) Son Salah Gundogan Grealish
        Antonio Bamford

        johnstone DCL Stones Ayling

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Interesting you have Son but not going to cap him.

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Only 2 days rest between chelsea and wba game, plus early kick off. Everton still look fragile at the back and bruno hauled in reverse meeting

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Very good point, I didn't notice the short resting period between the two games. If Pickford is back then that could change my decision from Antonio to Bruno

              Open Controls
              1. drughi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                antonio is also in my consideration for captaincy

                Open Controls
        2. ZakyJ
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          nearly exactly the same as mine, below

          Open Controls
      15. ZakyJ
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Martinez
        Cancelo Justin Coufal
        Gundo Salah Grealish Bruno(C) Soucek
        Bamford Antonio(VC)

        (Forster DCL Alioski Stones)

        How does this team look any changes either with my FT or within the team/bench?

        Open Controls
      16. BHA_Seagull
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        what do you do with Kane?

        Have 2 FT and front 3 of Antonio and DCL.

        Any concrete news on when he might make a return?

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          could be back for city and probably will so keep now I think

          Open Controls
        2. ZakyJ
          • 5 Years
          just now

          i just sold him for Antonio, 5 mins ago. you wont play him for at least 2 weeks as hes not playing this weekend and then his next game is Man City and no way you play him against them on his first possible game back. my other striker is Bamford

          Open Controls
      17. LOLarov
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        2FT & 2,2m ITB --> What the hell can I do here lads? I need to sort my defense out and Get Antonio in but have 2 x WH already.

        Fabianski
        Cancelo Chilwell Coufal
        Salah Bruno Sterling Gundy Soucek
        Bamford DCL

        Steer; Adams Mitchell Ferguson

        Open Controls
      18. hullcityfan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Would you start:

        1. Dias (liv) - starting Cancelo already
        2. DCL (mun)

        Dias has probably been my signing of the season but might make sense to bench him for one week.

        Open Controls
        1. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Tough one, probably DCL.

          Open Controls
        2. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Dias- you just know if you bench he will get first City goal in 1- 0 victory

          Open Controls
        3. ZakyJ
          • 5 Years
          just now

          DCL, i think

          Open Controls
      19. Captain_Shirokov
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Best keeper to get in alongside Martinez for a DGW26 BB?

        Pope, Guaita?

        https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1356375356211654658

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Sanchez might be good option if Brighton lose to Leicester in cup with possible double of WBA (a) and NEW (h)

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Probably Meslier for me. I won't be tempted to play him outside of the doubles and he has Fulham in GW29 guaranteed so I'll at least have him.

          Open Controls
      20. poulteren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        sorry for repeated post but please could you suggest two players for this team / help?
        i would be hugely appreciative of any help.

        I have 2FTs and 3.2mn cash

        Martinez / Forster

        Dallas, Coufal, Juston, Pieters, Stones

        Sterling, Slaha, Fernandes, Gundogan, Son

        Bamford, Davis, Watkins

        (1)

        Open Controls
      21. tom2224
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Martinez
        Dias Stones Dallas
        Salah B. Fernandes Grealish Gundogan
        Antonio Bamford DCL

        (McCarthy Rapinha Coufal James)

        Got 2FT and 4.6m ITB.

        James > Shaw to use 1 FT up?

        Open Controls
      22. Jellyfish
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Those with double City defenders - are you sticking or looking to scale back? The strategy has paid off for me these past 3 gw's but a more challenging run of fix coming up for them has me considering cashing in on Stones for a Chelsea def (looking at Azpi) and just going forward with Dias as my City defensive cover

        Open Controls
        1. tom2224
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I dont usually change something until its broken. Chelsea still need to convince me before i go near their assets.

          Open Controls
        2. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          yeah tempted to lose stones and get sterling alongside gundogan but not sure yet

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Sticking for now. Best def in the league. I would rather wait and see before use a FT to lose a city def

          Open Controls
      23. Athletico Underachieving
          just now

          Martinez (Areola)
          Couf, targett, Dallas, stones, cancelo
          Bruno, son, madders, gundo, Salah
          Watkins, bamford, DCL

          1FT. 2.5 ITB

          Feeling quite deflated despite 68 with Son to play...any obvious moves for next week?

          Fancying either Targett - Shaw or Watkins - Antonio

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.