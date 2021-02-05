681
Moving Target February 5

Can Minamino boost Southampton’s FPL assets in time for Double Gameweek 25?

681 Comments
After their 9-0 defeat to Manchester United in the wake of an ongoing injury crisis, Southampton need a pick-up before Fantasy Premier League managers will consider them for Double Gameweek 25.

And they may already have the catalyst for that waiting in the wings, as Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) prepares to make his Premier League debut for the Saints.

The question is: how quickly can he make an impact?

Anyone having an early night on Sunday will have missed the most surprising deal of the deadline, which saw the Japanese international loaned out by Liverpool.

Minamino was thought to be an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side but it appears the boss wants him to get more Premier League experience first.

Southampton, who are going through an injury crisis, had been looking for attacking cover in the window and manager Ralph Hasenhüttl revealed Minamino was the perfect fit:

“I am very pleased to welcome Takumi to our squad for the rest of this season. He will help provide another good attacking option, and is importantly the right profile of player for us.

“This will give us some additional depth in our squad at an important time, and I am looking forward to beginning work with him on the training pitch.”

Ralph Hasenhüttl

The former Red Bull Salzburg player could be introduced to the team straight away, with Theo Walcott (£5.8m) and Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) becoming the latest Saints players to suffer an injury.

With a relatively low price and the potential for out-of-position appearances, will Minamino’s loan prove to be beneficial for Fantasy managers.

MINI-MINO

The signing of Minamino in January last year was heralded as a masterstroke, with the player costing around £7.25m due to a release clause.

Minamino made a name for himself playing for RB Salzburg in Austria, particularly with his performances in the Champions League.

His performance at Anfield for Salzburg, where he scored and was his side’s best player, had his future Liverpool teammates raving about him to Jurgen Klopp, urging him to sign him.

And his style even appeared to be perfectly suited to Klopp’s system, with Minamino frantically pressing defenders and unlocking defences with his dribbling skills.

Along with his style and pressing, Minamino also produced impressive attacking numbers, with 64 goals and 44 assists in 199 games for Salzburg.

So when Minamino arrived at Anfield, the hope was that he would provide quality cover and eventually challenge Liverpool’s front three.

But the attacking midfielder has often found himself on the periphery of the team since his move a year ago.

Hopes that this season would see him settle into English football did not pan out, with Minamino restricted to nine appearances, mainly from the bench.

Jurgen Klopp even suggested that the player’s height had counted against him, due to Liverpool’s issues at centre-back.

“Takumi is an incredibly good player and we didn’t give him enough chances, that’s the truth. That’s for different reasons. Sometimes it was just the size; because of our problems in defence we were not tall enough and then Takumi on the pitch you think, ‘OK, how can we do that then?’

Defending set-pieces is a very important part. It’s for the player not too interesting and for journalists probably not too interesting, but in some moments even these kind of things make the difference why one player is playing and the other not.”

Jurgen Klopp

Southampton were also surprised to hear Minamino would be available, having initially inquired about loaning right-back Neco Williams (£3.9m).

But upon hearing of Minamino’s availability, Hasenhüttl reportedly jumped at the chance, knowing Minamino was schooled in the “Red Bull way” which shares a lot of the same philosophies as his Southampton side.

THE RED BULL WAY

Minamino played his best football in Salzburg’s 4-2-2-2 formation, a system Hasenhüttl has replicated at Saint Mary’s.

Southampton’s style of play, which sees their team relentlessly press opposition and implement fast attacking play, also shares elements of Klopp’s Liverpool team, which is why Minamino has been allowed to head to the south coast.

In this system, Minamino was often the focal point of Salzburg’s offence, linking it with their midfield and acting as their main creative force.

Minamino’s control, passing range and dribbling skills were vital in Salzburg’s attack, with players making runs in behind him.

Former manager Jesse Marsch previously explained how his footballing brain was more valuable than his physical abilities:

“When I came [to the club], I knew he was going to be a big part of what we were about. He’s smart, very clever. He’s not pure explosive but he understands football, he understands how to make final plays and tactics.”

Jesse Marsch

As well as making final passes, Minamino’s dribbling skills developed as a number 10 in the Salzburg system, which gave him the freedom to drop deep and run at defences.

The Japanese forward was also one of the hardest working members of the squad, pressing right across the frontline and into the channels.

With all of the of the aspects of play shared by RB Salzburg and Southampton, it would appear Minamino should fit in straight away.

His creativity could also provide a much-needed boost to an ailing Southampton attack.

INGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER

Minamino will be joining a Southampton attack in dire need of goals and creativity.

Known for their vibrant attacking play last season with Danny Ings (£8.4m) at the helm, goals have completely dried up for the Saints.

They are the lowest scorers in the Premier League in their last six games, hitting the back of the net only two times.

Injuries to key personnel including Ings haven’t helped, but their lack of goal threat appears to run very deep.

FINAL THOUGHTS

With Southampton’s small squad and current injury crisis, Minamino is likely to see plenty of game-time, whether in midfield or up front.

The Japanese star has clearly had a tough time settling into Premier League football, but there have been flashes of what he can do.

And based on his previous form, he appears to be moving into a system more suited to his style of play.

It may be that Minamino needs to play with a strike partner or in a deeper position, rather than as a centre-forward in a three, as he did at Liverpool.

Southampton are in dire need of a creative body up front and in midfield, so if Minamino can replicate the form he showed at RB Salzburg, he could provide a much-needed boost to Southampton’s season.

His presence in the side could also bring Danny Ings back into the thoughts of Fantasy Premier League managers.

  1. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    How to fund Johnstone to Pope:

    A) Salah to Sterling, Mane or Rash
    B) Justin to Lowton
    C) Martinez to Pope instead

    Open Controls
    1. sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe I am overthinking about my team strategy, but I think we can only suggest the next transfers properly after knowing ones chip strategy until 26. A Sterling for me, without the info.

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Only wc left and not sure when I’ll be playing it 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah to Sterling sounds good if you dont already have2 city

      re: C villa will have dgws ahead. i'm holding Mart

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers 🙂 have stones and Dias currently

        Open Controls
        1. kennethrhcp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          meant to say 3 obviously 🙂

          GL

          Open Controls
  2. sunzip14
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Not sure what to do here with 2FT, 3.9itb, All chips intact. Not really confused about the transfer as Brewster>Bam or Mitchell/Forster> Burnley defense looks like an obvious move and save another FT. But very confused about chip strategy, which makes correctly picking one of the above 2 transfers important.

    DDG
    Justin, Cancelo, Coufal
    Son, Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Grealish
    DCL, Antonio
    Forster*, Stones, Brewster*, Mitchell*

    A) Use 3FTs to upgrade the bench and BB24
    B) WC25 and BB26
    C) A and WC 26
    D) Save WC and BB26

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      use 1 ft now to build for 24.
      save 2nd ft & dont even worry about Chip stratagy
      we'll know more going into the next deadline & you'll have 2fts & a clear picture on dgw26 so will be able to plan

      Open Controls
      1. sunzip14
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thank you. Will most probably do that. My worry now is which transfer to prioritize?

        A) Mitchell> Lowton (prepare for 24)
        B) Brewster>Bamford and bench DCL (nice fixture 23 and dgw25)

        Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just do Mitchell to Mee and reassess after the cup fixtures are done and double gameweeks confirmed

      Open Controls
  3. Bubbles1985
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    GTG?

    Martinez
    Cancelo Cresswell Digne
    Gundo Bruno Son Salah Soucek
    Antonio(vc) Wilson(c)

    Forster DCL Ayling Mitchell

    I have 2.2itb and 1ft

    Thoughts please?

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Would rather Antonio (C)

      Open Controls
    2. sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Would start DCL in place of Digne. Don't fancy Wilson captain.

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        cant play the game with 2 defenders

        Open Controls
        1. sunzip14
          • 4 Years
          just now

          oops!

          Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
        7 mins ago

        Not sure about your (C) choice, but everything else is fine

        Open Controls
      • Tsparkes10
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Looks good but I’d have every other player you have captain over Wilson bare digne

        Open Controls
      • kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        team looks good... but I'll add to thechange capt comments

        *hope you're not back here blaming us if you change & wilson does wreck

        Open Controls
      • Bubbles1985
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'll be honest the captain choice keeps changing but just have a gut feeling for Wilson this week!!

        Cheers for the replies

        Open Controls
      • Bubbles1985
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Turn on your notifications and I'll make sure I return when Wilson hauls... 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Any chance Chilwell starts against SHU?

      Open Controls
      1. pjomara
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'm going with Chiwell -> Alonso anyway

        Open Controls
    5. TeddiPonza
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Team:

      Martinez
      Stones Dias Coufal (Digne CTaylor)
      Salah Son Bruno Grealish Gundo
      Watkins Wilson (DCL)

      How is this plan:

      23. Watkins to Antonio
      24. Martinez to Pope
      25. Wildcard.

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
    6. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Looking at possible TC options.. feel free to add any I may have missed that you feel could be good. I have tried to rank mine in order of preference.

      Some of these doubles aren't confirmed but are "likely or possible" according to Ben Crellins spreadsheet here - https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pY6OQPf-toGsWCOfw5OJ_omCCj6IldLYYOuPYIGxZ1w/edit#gid=948043540

      POSSIBLE TRIPLE CAPTAINS
      -----------------------------------------

      KDB in GW26 vs WHU/WOL
      KDB in GW27 vs MUN/SOU
      Salah in GW26 vs shu/CHE
      Kane in GW26 vs BUR/ful or SOU
      Grealish in GW26 vs lee/shu
      Grealish in GW28 vs new/shu

      any others you fancy?

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I want to BB in 26 but with them Kane fixtures.. TC looks necessary

        Open Controls
      2. seewhyaxe
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        As in stands:

        KDB injured, Kane injured, Salah out-of-form.

        So left Grealish?

        Open Controls
        1. OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Kane due back GW24/25
          KDB due back GW26

          just in time to cause havoc

          Open Controls
    7. fusen
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Ignoring all other players.

      If you had to bench either Gundo or Salah, who would you bench?

      Open Controls
      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Gundo

        Open Controls
      2. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        gun

        Open Controls
    8. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bottomed

      With likely DGWs for City in GW24(confirmed), GW26 & GW27, should I hold onto Sterling for this great run of DGWs? Other City players are Cancelo & Gundo.

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Get Dias for third city

        Open Controls
      2. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        If you already have him.....(as I do as well).....it's a tough sell to use 2 FT to get from him to Dias............Sterling's upside is too high

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think those are the perfect ones.

        Open Controls
      4. sunzip14
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Keep until 24. If he still doesn't perform KDB could be back for 26 and further. If not, get Dias for 26, 27.

        Open Controls
      5. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers everyone!

        Open Controls
    9. Flynny
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Who to start?

      A....Chilwell at Sheffield (no idea if he starts and potential cameo)

      B.....coufal at West ham (already got soucek and Antonio so a lot of eggs in that basket)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        I would punt on Chilwell

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers.....guess its likely he comes on if he doesn't start??

          Open Controls
          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            I would say it's unlikely

            Open Controls
      2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        If you are holding - A. But I'm currently playing both.

        Open Controls
    10. Il Capitano
        12 mins ago

        WC, BB and TC all remaining.

        1FT 4.5m ITB

        McCarthy
        Coufal Cancelo Justin
        Soucek Salah Son Gundogan Bruno
        Bamford Antonio

        Johnstone - Adams Lowton Stones

        With the DGW announcements I'm considering saving FT this week, then Johnstone > Pope and Adams > DCL next week to go all in on DGW24. WC25 and BB26 looking likely, but nothing set in stone yet.

        A couple of calls to make this week:

        Captain
        A) Antonio
        B) Son
        C) Bruno

        Play
        1) Justin
        2) Lowton

        Open Controls
      • DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Is Pope + Mee overkill for DGW24?

        Open Controls
        1. Il Capitano
            8 mins ago

            I'm thinking of doubling up also, will most probably WC after so it's as good a punt as any for that week

            Open Controls
            1. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              just now

              If I get them, I would hold through BB GW26.....going to dead-end my team to GW29 and WC GW30

              Open Controls
        2. DMP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          From 1 394 987 to 63 925 in 9 GW. 9 Greeen arrows in a row.

          Another 9 to top 1k now. 😀

          Open Controls
        3. Steager
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          I have 2 free transfers in the bag, so don't want to waste this transfer. Please suggest how to use this transfer?

          Team below:

          Mendy
          Stones AWB Coufal
          Gundo Sterling Salah Bruno
          Bamford DCL Wilson

          Bench: Areola Justin ESR Mitchell 4.3 in bank.

          Thinking Mitchell to Lowton for DGW.
          Sterling to Son but then Sterling has DGW.
          Wilson to Antonio, but Wilson has Southampton and playing well.

          Please suggest?

          Open Controls
          1. kennethrhcp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            just mitch to lowton & bank 2nd ft

            Open Controls
        4. thetommy14
            11 mins ago

            Start DCL or Gundo?

            Open Controls
            1. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              8 mins ago

              Gundo

              Open Controls
            2. sledger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Hard one, i though Gundo but rmt has DCL and Gundo bench 1

              Open Controls
          • seewhyaxe
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Zaha to Gundogan for free and roll the other FT is no brainer right?

            Team as follows:
            Martinez / 4.0
            Cancelo / Stones / Coufal / James / Mitchell
            Salah / Bruno / Son / Grealish / Zaha*
            Bamford / Antonio / DCL

            2FT, 1.3m itb
            Ta

            Open Controls
            1. seewhyaxe
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Probably prudent to have 2 FTs going into the DGWs..

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              I would actually look to bring in Raphinha this GW. Good fixture against Palace and preparation for DG25. Gundo doesn't have a great fixture this GW and probably not a priority until next GW

              Open Controls
              1. seewhyaxe
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Good shout, thanks!

                Open Controls
          • Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Is Pope or Mee a priority for my team this GW or roll FT?

            1FT 6.7itb
            Martinez
            Cancelo Digne Cresswell
            Salah Bruno Gundo Raphinha Soucek
            Bamford Antonio
            (Johnstone DCL Stones Holding)

            Open Controls
            1. _Ninja_
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Save

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                4 mins ago

                Cheers, would you priorities one of them or go with both next GW?

                Open Controls
                1. _Ninja_
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  1 is enough

                  Open Controls
            2. DALEDOBACK
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              I think i'd go Stones over Digne

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                just now

                It's a tough one. I can either go with Stones who has a ceiling of 6 CS + bps points or Digne who has a higher ceiling with attacking potential. Liverpool need to go for this and I know City have great defensive stats but I can see city conceding.

                Open Controls
          • Tsparkes10
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Martinez to Pope and save 2nd ft?

            Martinez
            Coufal Justin Dias Dallas
            Son Raph Greal Bruno
            Antonio Bamford
            (Johnstone, Salah, Stones, DCL)

            Open Controls
            1. DALEDOBACK
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              I'd be reluctant to get rid of Martinez

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              I wouldn't lose Martinez. Johnstone to Pope if you have the funds.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                just now

                surely Salah over one of those defs?

                Open Controls
            3. boombaba
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              can you afford to get pope for johnstone? im reluctant to sell Marty in case villa have a DGW soon after....

              Open Controls
            4. _Ninja_
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Can you afford Johnstone to Pope?

              Play Salah over a defender.

              Open Controls
            5. Tsparkes10
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              I can not :/. Salah to Sterling or Rash helps fund it or DCL to Watkins

              Open Controls
            6. Bruno BaNani
              • 8 Years
              just now

              What a bench!

              Justin —> Lowton to save cash.

              Salah —> Sterling could be a good move.

              If the latter, then do johnstone —> Pope

              Open Controls
          • DALEDOBACK
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            Martinez
            Cancelo, Mee, Coufal
            Gund, Son(c), Salah, Bruno
            Bamford, Antonio, Kane

            Steer Grealish Stones Mitchell (-4)

            GTG?

            Open Controls
          • boombaba
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            likely villa have a DGW in the next few weeks ?

            Open Controls
            1. Bruno BaNani
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yes. At least in gw26

              Open Controls
            2. House Frey Wedding Planner
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Gw26 most likely

              Home games against EVE and TOT to be rescheduled still

              Open Controls
          • Bruno BaNani
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Bench one from each pool:

            A)Digne
            B)Dias
            C)Stones

            1)DCL
            2)Watkins
            3)Salah
            4)Gundogan

            Open Controls
            1. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              C1

              Open Controls
          • 03farmboy
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Who to bench this weekend?

            Meslier/ McCarthy
            Digne, rudiger, Stones, Justin, alioski
            Salah, Bruno, Gundogan, soucek, Saka
            Calvert Lewin, Antonio, Bamford

            Hard to choose 3 players to bench?

            Open Controls
          • Tsparkes10
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            To fund Johnstone to Pope...

            A) Salah to Sterling, Rash or Gundo
            B) DCL to Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. Blue&White85
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Neither. Just get a Burnley defender instead.

              Open Controls
              1. Tsparkes10
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Which means Dallas, Justin or Coufal out who I’m happy with :/ hmm

                Open Controls
          • Blue&White85
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            How does this look as a plan between now and 26?

            23: Sterling to Son
            24: Chilwell to Cancelo
            25: Antonio to Adams
            26: DCL to Kane

            This would give:
            DGWK 24: 5 players
            DGWK 25: 4 players
            DGWK 26: 11 players (Possibly Kane TC)

            Open Controls
          • dabber7
              1 min ago

              Please chaps, any advice on who to make first sub for this GW would be greatly appreciated ...

              Cresswell, Cancelo, Dias*, Shaw*
              Salah, Bruno, Son, Gundo,
              Antonio, Bamford, DCL*

              A: Dias
              B: Shaw
              C: DCL

              Many thanks

              Open Controls
            • Krafty Werks
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Martinez
              Cancelo / Coufal / Dallas
              Salah / Sterling / Bruno / Raphinha
              DCL / Antonio / Firmino

              Johnstone, Justin, Anguissa, Stones

              2FT's & 0.3ITB

              Plan is this week Firmino > Ings then for GW24 Johnstone > Pope. Obviously Pope kinda essential for their fantastic double in GW24. Ings v Newcastle this week does look decent when obviously after the 9-0 thrashing they're gonna want to bounce back and Danny's the man and on pens. Then Southampton double in GW25 vs Leeds & Chelsea, a likely pretty good double in GW26 and also a possible double in GW27 too? GTG?...go ahead and bring in the Danny man NOW?!! Yay or nay? Thanks.

              Open Controls

