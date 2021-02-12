Who are the best Man City players to own for FPL Double Gameweek 24?

Manchester City can offer a wealth of viable options at both ends of the pitch for Double Gameweek 24.

The question is, of course, how many should Fantasy Premier League managers invest in and which assets are the best to consider.

We have run the rule over the form of Pep Guardiola’s men, the data behind their upcoming opponents and picked out some key statistics behind certain individuals.

THE FORM

Manchester City have been the kings of the form charts over the winter period.

After a stuttered start to the campaign, their last 12 matches have been a display of imperious superiority compared to the rest of the Premier League.

During that period they have won 10 games, drawn two, been the only side in the division to go unbeaten and amassing 32 points, at least seven more than anyone else.

Furthermore, Guardiola’s men have conceded on just three occasions (0.3 per game) and their total of 26 goals is bettered only by Manchester United, who had more than a few mitigating circumstances go their way in the 9-0 win over Southampton.

Considering Manchester City are top of so many key metrics of late, the case for choosing three of their players for Double Gameweek 24 is strong indeed.

The more pressing question is perhaps whether or not Fantasy managers should double-up in defence or attack when it comes to Manchester City.

To answer that, it makes sense to take a closer look at their upcoming opponents…

THE FIXTURES

