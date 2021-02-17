Guardiola hints at Double Gameweek 26 and 27 for City and offers Gundogan update

Double Gameweek 24 came to a conclusion on Wednesday evening as Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to ten points with a win over Everton.

Elsewhere on a generally underwhelming night for those with Fantasy interest, Burnley and Fulham played out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

SEEING DOUBLE

A throwaway line from Pep Guardiola in his pre-match interview on Wednesday evening set tongues wagging in the Fantasy Premier League world.

The City manager lamented a busy month ahead for his side before the clash with Everton, in doing so mentioning that games against Wolves and Southampton – City’s two outstanding fixtures following cup-related postponements – had been added to the calendar in March.

🗣️ Pep Guardiola ahead of kick-off, seemingly suggesting a DGW26+27 for Man City: "You see the schedule that we have at the end of February and especially March, when the Premier League included two more games in this period, against Wolves and Southampton."#FFScout #FPL pic.twitter.com/ccyA4mxfkw — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 17, 2021

Those two matches could realistically only be added to Gameweeks 26 and 27 if we’re looking at City’s schedule before the March international break:

Premier League fixtures Other fixtures February 21 Gameweek 25: Arsenal (a) February 24 UCL, last 16: Monchengladbach (a) February 27 Gameweek 26: West Ham United (h) March 2/3* Gameweek 26: Soton (h)/Wolves(h)? March 6* Gameweek 27: Manchester United (h) March 9/10* Gameweek 27: Soton (h)/Wolves(h)? March 13* Gameweek 28: Fulham (a) March 16 UCL, last 16: Monchengladbach (h) March 20 FA Cup, quarter-final: Everton (a) —————INTERNATIONAL BREAK———————-

*Exact March dates are yet to be finalised by the various broadcasters

ARE YOU ILKAY?

Missing his first Premier League game since Gameweek 12, Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m) sat out City’s win at Goodison Park.

Guardiola had forewarned us that the German would miss out on the trip to Merseyside and he had more to say on the in-form midfielder ahead of kick-off, suggesting that a return to action in Double Gameweek 25 wasn’t yet assured:

🗣️ Pep Guardiola on Ilkay Gundogan: "He's much better, it's not a big issue. To avoid risk today we give him a few more days to recover, hopefully against Arsenal or Monchengladbach will be ready."#FFScout #FPL #GW24 #DGW24 #MCFC #EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/SLrQzQs7jP — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 17, 2021

Elsewhere on the fitness front, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) marked his return from injury as a late substitute.

We await news on Joao Cancelo‘s (£6.1m) condition, with the Portuguese defender taking a heavy kick to his knee in second-half injury time and limping through to the game’s conclusion.

ALL ABOUT MEE

