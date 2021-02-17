217
Scout Notes February 17

Guardiola hints at Double Gameweek 26 and 27 for City and offers Gundogan update

Double Gameweek 24 came to a conclusion on Wednesday evening as Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to ten points with a win over Everton.

Elsewhere on a generally underwhelming night for those with Fantasy interest, Burnley and Fulham played out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

SEEING DOUBLE

How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Double Gameweek 24

A throwaway line from Pep Guardiola in his pre-match interview on Wednesday evening set tongues wagging in the Fantasy Premier League world.

The City manager lamented a busy month ahead for his side before the clash with Everton, in doing so mentioning that games against Wolves and Southampton – City’s two outstanding fixtures following cup-related postponements – had been added to the calendar in March.

Those two matches could realistically only be added to Gameweeks 26 and 27 if we’re looking at City’s schedule before the March international break:

Premier League fixturesOther fixtures
February 21Gameweek 25: Arsenal (a)
February 24UCL, last 16: Monchengladbach (a)
February 27Gameweek 26: West Ham United (h)
March 2/3*Gameweek 26: Soton (h)/Wolves(h)?
March 6*Gameweek 27: Manchester United (h)
March 9/10*Gameweek 27: Soton (h)/Wolves(h)?
March 13*Gameweek 28: Fulham (a)
March 16UCL, last 16: Monchengladbach (h)
March 20FA Cup, quarter-final: Everton (a)
—————INTERNATIONALBREAK———————-

*Exact March dates are yet to be finalised by the various broadcasters

ARE YOU ILKAY?

Missing his first Premier League game since Gameweek 12, Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m) sat out City’s win at Goodison Park.

Guardiola had forewarned us that the German would miss out on the trip to Merseyside and he had more to say on the in-form midfielder ahead of kick-off, suggesting that a return to action in Double Gameweek 25 wasn’t yet assured:

Elsewhere on the fitness front, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) marked his return from injury as a late substitute.

We await news on Joao Cancelo‘s (£6.1m) condition, with the Portuguese defender taking a heavy kick to his knee in second-half injury time and limping through to the game’s conclusion.

ALL ABOUT MEE

More to follow…

217 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    People ate going to bench to likes of Mee/Tarkowski vs. WBA just because they have Pope, and one of them is going to score a header vs WBA.

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Does Mee return from head knock?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Protocol finishes before the start GW25

        https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

        Open Controls
      2. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah. Dyche said he's back for weekend.

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Still contemplating BB

      It largely comes down to SGW Burnley v WBA plus Martinez or SGW Leeds v Villa and 2x Martinez

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I’m edging towards 26 just because of the Dbl for Pope..

        A. Current 26 Pope Dunk Raphinha Bamford
        B. Current 25 Pope Dias Calvert-Lewin Antonio

        Open Controls
  2. estheblessed
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Currently on this approach which saves me a wild card;

    Pope / Martinez
    Alioski, Shaw, Cancelo, Stones / Dier
    Fernandes, Gundo, Salah / Grealish, Barnes
    Ings(c), Bamford, DCL

    Will probably do:
    Alioski to Rudiger and Ings/Bam to Watkins for DGW26 and BB.

    All sound OK?

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 11 Years
      just now

      You have the team everyone has. Looks good though to me. Hopefully Gundo plays

      Open Controls
  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    John O'Reilly hoisted his beer and said, "Here's to spending the rest of me Life, between the legs of me wife!"

    That won him the top prize at the pub for the best toast of the night!

    He went home and told his wife, Mary, "I won the prize for the Best toast of the night."

    She said, "Aye, did ye now. And what was your toast?"

    John said, "Here's to spending the rest of me life, sitting in church beside me wife."

    "Oh, that is very nice indeed, John!” Mary said.

    The next day, Mary ran into one of John's drinking buddies on the street Corner. The man chuckled leeringly and said, "John won the prize the other night at the pub with a toast about you, Mary."

    She said, "Aye, he told me, and I was a bit surprised myself. You know, he's only been in there twice in the last four years. Once I had to pull him by the ears to make him come, and the other time he fell asleep".

    Open Controls
  4. damiang2233
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is Salah likely to rise in the coming days?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No, he is on - 14. You an check his price change in the link below

      http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/Home/IndexAndroid2

      Open Controls
  5. Aster
      19 mins ago

      KDB in for Sterling?

      Worried KDB might not play against Arsenal though

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        should play but not the full 90.

        45?

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
        • 2 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
    • Winners900
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      what a relief Stones is actually going down now. So can wait with transfers !

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
          8 mins ago

          What if Laporte and Dias is the new favoured CB pairing

          Open Controls
          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            they conceded

            Open Controls
            1. JIMMY764
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Lol.

              Open Controls
          2. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Highly doubt that.

            Open Controls
      2. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Keep Gundo, Stones and Cancelo, or ship one def and get De Bruyne/Foden?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Keep for now.

          Open Controls
      3. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Which option.

        A. Targett & Mitchell (sub)
        B. Konsa & Webster (sub)

        Will be FH29

        Open Controls
        1. marcos11
            just now

            If you can, wait and see if Mitchell starts this weekend, otherwise I’d go with B

            Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          KDB on -99% on FPLstats!

          Open Controls
          1. Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            not interested tbh

            Open Controls
            1. HellasLEAF
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Soon but not yet.

              Open Controls
              1. Fudgy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Try fitting him in with Kane, Bruno and Salah

                Open Controls
          2. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Don't think he'll drop, getting brought in pretty heavily atm by the looks of it.

            Open Controls
        3. George James
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          Put in order of priority if on a WC...

          A) Kane
          B) Son
          C) Salah
          D) Bruno
          E) KDB

          Open Controls
          1. Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            Bruno, Salah, Kane, Son, KDB

            Open Controls
          2. Big Hands Barry
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            15 mins ago

            C
            D
            A
            B
            E

            Open Controls
          3. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            Tricky

            A
            E
            D
            C
            B

            Open Controls
          4. HaveYassineChikhaoui
              11 mins ago

              A, C, E, B, D

              Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              CDABE

              Open Controls
            • FPL Pillars
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              CDBAE

              Open Controls
            • Coys96
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              DACBE

              Open Controls
            • Gudjohnsen
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              DACBE

              Open Controls
            • marcos11
                just now

                Bruno Kane Salah Son KDB

                Open Controls
            • dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              17 mins ago

              Does the fact Sterling subbed after 80 minutes point to fact he will start Arsenal game or was he brought off as on YC

              Open Controls
            • Vazza
                17 mins ago

                How to improve the team below guys -

                ——-——Martinez————
                —-—Robbo Dias Stones——-
                Salah Bruno Son Grealish Gundo
                ———-Kane Watkins———-
                Bench: Lowton, Struijk, Brewster

                Open Controls
                1. Big Hands Barry
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Brewstsr to Bamford

                  Open Controls
                  1. Vazza
                      6 mins ago

                      No money ITB

                      Open Controls
                      1. Big Hands Barry
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Robbo brewster to dallas bamf?

                        Open Controls
                2. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Last Man Standing GW24 (737 teams)

                  Safety score = 78
                  Top score = Fudgy 138 on BB
                  LMS average = 93.07 (-0.85) = 92.22

                  77 teams to be removed, 660 through to GW25
                  Up to 12% or minimum out next GW
                  Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

                  https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

                  Open Controls
                  1. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 11 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Minimum 80 out next GW.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Fudgy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    14 mins ago

                    Yes I did it!!!! 😀

                    Open Controls
                    1. Vazza
                        9 mins ago

                        Well done mate

                        Open Controls
                        1. Fudgy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          thanks

                          Open Controls
                      • TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 11 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Might get that 3rd (real multiple) top 10K now.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Fudgy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Yeah, I need to nail 26 and 29 now.

                          Open Controls
                    2. Silecro
                      • 3 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Wow, just saw that i'm still in it! Nice little surprise 🙂

                      Open Controls
                    3. FPL Pillars
                      • 4 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Through, tenth greenie in a row now. The lawn gunna keep on growing, nobody be mowing.

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        Good time to update the link 🙂

                        Open Controls
                    4. CRO KLOPP
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      How many participants were they this year in LMS TM?

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        4550 or thereabouts.

                        Open Controls
                  3. DA Minnion
                    • 8 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Man City rotation over the next while is going to be hell. Will be single game weeks for lots of city assets.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Pick & stick

                      Open Controls
                    2. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Absolutely

                      Case to be made for Ederson? His returns pretty well match Dias exactly so far - the City defenders aren't really smashing it with attacking returns - Robbo, VVD and TAA they are not.

                      Open Controls
                  4. fcsaltyballs
                    • 5 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Pope
                    Cancelo Stones Robertson
                    Salah Fernandes Gundogan Raphinha
                    Bamford DCL Antonio

                    Martinez Soucek Coufal Ferguson

                    2 FT, 5.4 itb

                    1. Soucek >> Son (save 1FT for 26)
                    2. Antonio >> Ings (save 1FT for 26)
                    3. Antonio >> Watkins (save 1FT for 26)
                    4. Coufal >> Dallas (save 1FT for 26)
                    5. Combine 2 of the above??

                    Thanks all

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fudgy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      12 mins ago

                      1 and 5 looks strong

                      Open Controls
                      1. Fudgy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        1 and 4*

                        Open Controls
                    2. HaveYassineChikhaoui
                        8 mins ago

                        3 for the DGW and BGW29 player in one.

                        Open Controls
                      • Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        1 and 3 for 26 and 29. Coufal is cheap enough to keep on your bench for 29

                        Open Controls
                    3. Vazza
                        14 mins ago

                        How to improve the team below guys -

                        —————Martinez————
                        ———Robbo Dias Stones————
                        Salah Bruno Son Grealish Gundo
                        ————Kane Watkins————
                        Bench: Lowton, Struijk, Brewster

                        Open Controls
                      • tuturututu
                          14 mins ago

                          How is this looking for next gw?

                          Martinez
                          Shaw, Dallas, Stones
                          Salah, Bruno(c), Sterling, Maddison, Gundogan
                          Kane, Bamford

                          Rudiger on the bench

                          Open Controls
                          1. Oooo Matron
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Looks good. Are you keeping Sterling for the future?

                            Open Controls
                          2. Il Capitano
                              just now

                              Looks good

                              Open Controls
                          3. g40steve
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            Remove?

                            A, Foden for Raphinha
                            B, DCL for Ings

                            Open Controls
                            1. Blue&White85
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              B

                              Open Controls
                              1. g40steve
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                just now

                                Cheers.

                                Open Controls
                          4. Bleh
                            • 4 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Best move here? 8.3 ITB and all chips remaining including WC.

                            A. Mitchell > Dallas (-4)
                            B. Stephens > Raphinha (-4)
                            C. Both the above (-8)
                            D. G2G

                            Martinez (4.0)
                            Dias, Stones, Cresswell, Mee (Mitchell)
                            Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Soucek (Stephens)
                            Bamford, Ings (DCL)

                            Open Controls
                            1. Oooo Matron
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              Raphina for me

                              Open Controls
                          5. vincentwsho
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            How would you put the bench order for these 3?

                            1) DCL
                            2) Cresswell
                            3) Stones (already starting Dias)

                            Open Controls
                            1. Oooo Matron
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              1 min ago

                              DCL first

                              Open Controls
                            2. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
                              • 2 Years
                              just now

                              123

                              Open Controls
                          6. Oooo Matron
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Sterling triple captain fail! Any thoughts here? Might stick & give myself two transfers for DGW 26 chaos.

                            Martinez
                            Dallas Cancelo Mee
                            Grealish Fernandes Sterling Salah Son
                            Bamford Watkins

                            Subs: Button, Dias, Dawson, Brewster

                            Open Controls
                            1. wulfranian
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              save ft imo.I am thinking Sterling->Raphinha.

                              Open Controls
                          7. Fudgy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            10 mins ago

                            I want to wildcard now but it means ditching triple Burnley before WBA D:

                            Open Controls
                            1. wulfranian
                              • 4 Years
                              7 mins ago

                              He will score again!Keep for sure.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Fudgy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                6 mins ago

                                He looked very good tbh

                                Open Controls
                                1. wulfranian
                                  • 4 Years
                                  just now

                                  Yeah,he is such a passionate player.Also in the last 4 away games Wbrom has conceded a goal from a forward (Kane, Sharp, Antonio,Silva).

                                  Open Controls
                          8. Il Capitano
                              8 mins ago

                              WC, BB, TC remaining

                              1 FT 3.6m ITB

                              McCarthy Pope
                              Stones Cancelo Lowton Dallas Coufal
                              Soucek Bruno Salah Son Gundogan
                              Adams Bamford Antonio

                              A) Soucek + Antonio > Raphinha + Ings (-4) (Possible BB25 if Gundo is fit, WC26)
                              B) WC25, BB26

                              Open Controls
                            • Dele
                              • 4 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Who to remove for Dallas?

                              A) Dias
                              B) Cancelo
                              C) Digne
                              D) AWB

                              Open Controls
                              1. waldo666
                                • 10 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                C

                                Open Controls
                                1. Dele
                                  • 4 Years
                                  just now

                                  Not Cancelo considering he’s injured?

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Il Capitano
                                  4 mins ago

                                  C

                                  Open Controls
                              3. jdp219
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                8 mins ago

                                For gw25:
                                Pope, Martinez
                                Cancelo, Stones, Mee, Kilman, Coufal
                                Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Grealish, Soucek
                                Antonio, DCL, Bamford

                                2FTs, 4.2itb
                                1) DCL, Soucek > Kane, Raphinha
                                2) DCL, Coufal > Kane, Dallas
                                3) Antonio, Soucek > Ings, Raphinha

                                Open Controls
                              4. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
                                • 2 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                WBA attack has improved recently. Diagne looks decent.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
                                  • 2 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Failed reply to Fudgys post

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Fudgy
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  just now

                                  I know. It's basically;

                                  Pope + Lowton + Barnes

                                  vs

                                  Martinez + Dallas + Kane

                                  Open Controls
                              5. TorresMagic™
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • Has Moderation Rights
                                • 11 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                Missed the games today, anything important to note?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Coys96
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  Cancelo got a knock at end. Burnley solid defensively, unlucky to give a CS up. Fulham not great defensively and city strong defensively and good in attack.

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Fudgy
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Another reminder to avoid Sterling

                                  Open Controls
                                3. FPL Pillars
                                  • 4 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Sterling was reporting playing but I listened via radio and the only time they said his name was twice, one when he lost the ball and the second when he was subbed off.

                                  Open Controls
                                4. TorresMagic™
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 11 Years
                                  just now

                                  Cheers all.

                                  Open Controls
                              6. DA Minnion
                                • 8 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                Sterling to Kdb for free.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Gudjohnsen
                                  • 4 Years
                                  just now

                                  Yes

                                  Open Controls
                              7. FPL Kaka
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                KDB over Son on a WC?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Coys96
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  Prefer Son tbh

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
                                  • 2 Years
                                  just now

                                  No, too early to bring in KDB.

                                  Open Controls
                              8. Gabbiadini
                                • 3 Years
                                just now

                                Do we think Antonio will drop next update?

                                Open Controls

