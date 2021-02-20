Areola the chief Fantasy focus as Fulham host Sheff Utd

Only the Fantasy Premier League differentials are on offer as Fulham and Sheffield United close out Saturday’s Double Gameweek 25 action.

Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) is the most popular starting asset in tonight’s Craven Cottage clash but sits in just 4.0% of teams worldwide.

Rhian Brewster (£4.4m) still has the backing of 6.4% of managers but, as per usual, is on the Sheffield United bench.

Fulham are in a back-four again with Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) and Ola Aina (£4.5m) either side of Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m).

Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) provide the width in attacking midfield with Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) operating in the number 10 role behind Josh Maja (£5.5m), who scored twice on his full Fulham debut at Everton.

Sheffield United are rather running on fumes in terms of squad selection, now without John Egan (£4.7m) now in the physio room alongside Jack O’Connell (£4.7m).

Kean Bryan (£3.9m), Phil Jagielka (£3.9m) and Chris Basham (£4.6m) are the back-three although first-choice full-backs Enda Stevens (£5.0m) and George Baldock (£4.9m) both feature.

With Brewster on the bench, Oli McBurnie (£5.6m) and Billy Sharp (£5.5m) lead the line tonight.

Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; A Robinson, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina; Reed, Anguissa; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Cavaleiro; Maja.

Sheffield Utd XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Jagielka, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Ampadu, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, Sharp.

Double Gameweek 25 so far…

Everton finally won their first Premier League match at Anfield for the first time since 1999 and there was involvement for some key Fantasy assets.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) was named on the bench but still managed to get himself an assist after he came on and was fouled by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m).

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) netted the resulting penalty, his second goal in his last three away matches.

Richarlison (£7.9m) also extended his recent form when he opened the scoring in the first few minutes of the encounter.

He has now scored in each of his last two matches, James Rodríguez (£7.7m) laying on the assist this time around. The Colombian has now registered an attacking return in two of his last three starts too.

Everton’s first clean sheet since Gameweek 15 came at the expense of a Liverpool attack that, once again, offered little going forward at home.

They have found the net just twice in their last six Premier League outings at Anfield.

