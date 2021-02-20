821
Dugout Discussion February 20

Areola the chief Fantasy focus as Fulham host Sheff Utd

821 Comments
Only the Fantasy Premier League differentials are on offer as Fulham and Sheffield United close out Saturday’s Double Gameweek 25 action.

Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) is the most popular starting asset in tonight’s Craven Cottage clash but sits in just 4.0% of teams worldwide.

Rhian Brewster (£4.4m) still has the backing of 6.4% of managers but, as per usual, is on the Sheffield United bench.

Fulham are in a back-four again with Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) and Ola Aina (£4.5m) either side of Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m).

Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) provide the width in attacking midfield with Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) operating in the number 10 role behind Josh Maja (£5.5m), who scored twice on his full Fulham debut at Everton.

Sheffield United are rather running on fumes in terms of squad selection, now without John Egan (£4.7m) now in the physio room alongside Jack O’Connell (£4.7m).

Kean Bryan (£3.9m), Phil Jagielka (£3.9m) and Chris Basham (£4.6m) are the back-three although first-choice full-backs Enda Stevens (£5.0m) and George Baldock (£4.9m) both feature.

With Brewster on the bench, Oli McBurnie (£5.6m) and Billy Sharp (£5.5m) lead the line tonight.

Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; A Robinson, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina; Reed, Anguissa; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Cavaleiro; Maja.

Sheffield Utd XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Jagielka, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Ampadu, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, Sharp.

Double Gameweek 25 so far…

Everton finally won their first Premier League match at Anfield for the first time since 1999 and there was involvement for some key Fantasy assets.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) was named on the bench but still managed to get himself an assist after he came on and was fouled by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m).

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) netted the resulting penalty, his second goal in his last three away matches.

Richarlison (£7.9m) also extended his recent form when he opened the scoring in the first few minutes of the encounter.

He has now scored in each of his last two matches, James Rodríguez (£7.7m) laying on the assist this time around. The Colombian has now registered an attacking return in two of his last three starts too.

Everton’s first clean sheet since Gameweek 15 came at the expense of a Liverpool attack that, once again, offered little going forward at home.

They have found the net just twice in their last six Premier League outings at Anfield.

Wolves restrict heavily-backed Bamford as Meslier suffers freak own goal

  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Always 2 for the nipple man

    
    1. Tony Martial
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Shame.

      
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Take the 6, could be handy with Martinez having a really tough game

        
        1. Tony Martial
          • 2 Years
          just now

          True but wouldn’t be surprised even if Leicester score and win to see Martinez have 5/6 points

          
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Three would be unnatural.

      
  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Sheffield United might go down.

    
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      In other news: water is wet

      
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      In other news: water is not wet

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Man bit dog

        
  3. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Quick poll:

    Will Liverpool beat SHU?

    
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

      
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      El Crapico

      
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sheffield are bad but come on, they’re not that bad.

      
    4. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Like a weird training drill:

      No defence v no attack

      
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Let’s be honest
        The whole season is basically full sized training matches with no crowds
        Man City haven’t lost a training session in 3 months

        Just like we saw TOT v WBA, bad attack still trumps bad defence. In this case I don’t know which one is which

        On a side note, I’m tempted by Salah c hahaha

        
  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Two saves and flag for Areola.

    
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He’s fine

      
  5. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Feel very good getting away with benching Martinez

    
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Martinez laughs in the face of 6 points.

      
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      6 might not be enough

      
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Even if he gets 10, I got away with it...

      
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        What if he gets 20?

        
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          I think they are going to miss Grealish and cash more than folks think. Watkins may be a no go for me

          
          1. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Assuming Grealish is actually injured

            
  6. n-doggg
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Need a cheap villa defender. Who is going to replace Cash?

    
    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Most likely Elmo.

      
  7. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Areola owners group hug.

    
    1. Pépé Pig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hope he's ok. Looked sore after that last save

      
      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Doesn't matter if injured. Will play Martinez rest of the season

        
      2. Peskey
          just now

          He is not injured. He kicked the opponent and went down himself because he was afraid a penalty would be given, to make it look like a collision

          
      3. Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yo

        
      4. Vinyl78LP
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Defintely, plus having Aina as well makes it sweeter.

        
        1. Pépé Pig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Good buy that

          
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      GW38 Fulham v Newcastle could be tasty

      
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        CS points for all, no the house!

        
        1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Always abundance of goals on final day

          
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        For those who live on rations.

        
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        In real life football could be crucial

        
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          That's what I meant, rather than from an FPL point of view 🙂

          
    3. Esalman
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Anyone with 10 DGW players, how many hits are you willing to take to transfer in a few more?

      
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        It’s having the right double gameweek players that’s the hard part

        
        1. Esalman
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Hmm with 2 hits I can get Foden or Barnes. With 3 maybe even Kane.

          
          1. gogs67
              just now

              Foden won't start both so that's a SGW player on paper.
              Having 11 DGW's doesn't necessarily mean 22 games sadly.

              
        2. The Point About It Is
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          none

          
        3. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          -4, maybe -8 if they are clear improvements.

          
          1. Esalman
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Basically I will have to get rid of Coufal and Soucek. Though not a good idea considering I don't have FH to play in gw29.

            
        4. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Might consider a minus 8

          Thinking Spurs and Villa come free as they get extra game in 26 and 29

          
      2. El Fenomeno R9
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        6 goals in 5 matches...

        
      3. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        Have 10 DGW players. Will probably use 1 FT for Ings -> DCL. Remaining SGW players are Bamford (AVL), Raphinha (AVL), Dunk (wba), Vestergaard (eve).

        Which of the following move(s) should I do to prepare for BB26?
        A. Bamford -> Watkins/other similarly priced fwd (-4)
        B. Vestergaard -> any def up to 5.6 except Man City or Shaw (-4)
        C. Both for -8
        D. None

        FH29 so not concerned about whether players play in 29.

        
        1. Esalman
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          On the same boat, planning to use BB so might end up taking -8.

          Open Controls
        2. Luca2910
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Nice, but are they the right 10 you have playing, I have 9 playing double but 3 of them not good enough picks

          
      4. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Areola is the greatest success of my Wildcard

        Open Controls
        1. wantsharptv
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I got him and martinez on bench. Got a feeling martinez will outscore him (sadly)

          
      5. Herman Toothrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Somebody please tell me Lookman to Raphina was the right call....

        
        1. Egg noodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Even if it wasn't?
          OK it was, if it makes you happy.

          
          1. Egg noodle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            It's a joke. A bad one. It was the right call

            
      6. Luca2910
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        KDB back and no one seems to be using their WC and placing him for the next DG, wtf??

        
        1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Ain’t it, I have but I feel strangely alone.
          They will after his haul vs Arsenal tomorrow

          
          1. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Yeah, I thought a few more people would roll the dice and not wait to see the fixtures before activating WC.

            
            1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Hopefully have an advantage now in TCing Kane or taking one (maybe 2 hits) and BBing

              
        2. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          He is in my team. 0.92% top 10k EO differential for tomorrow, haven't had that in a while!

          
          1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Wow looking forward to that! Have Kane for tomorrow too!

            
        3. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Can't have all the premiums

          
          1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Fixtures too good to go without as well as the fact they’re firing

            
          2. Luca2910
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Agreed, so what are people thoughts re premium picks for DG?
            A. KDB, Bruno, Kane
            B. Bruno, Kane, Salah
            C. Salah, Kane, KDB
            D. KDB, Salah, Bruno

            
      7. wantsharptv
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'm taking a -16 to BB and set myself well to GW29

        
        1. Luca2910
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Risky, 16 point hit to get back what 30, so 14 point gain, not good enough for a bench boost IMHO

          
        2. KAPTAIN FUDGY
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          I’m debating whether to take a -8 and BB lol

          
        3. Egg noodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ok, the players will make sure to not get injured to allow your plans to succeed. They will also promise to be in top form come GW29.

          
      8. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Everton undoubtedly the best Merseyside team this season

        
      9. vova
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Is Ben Davies a good way into Spurs defence?

        
        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Not sure there are any good ways into their defence, there's lots of rotation and they always find a way to concede.

          Maybe if Reguilon remains out, then he's OK.

          
        2. Egg noodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          No

          
        3. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not if you’re thinking 29 too - Reguilon lurks.

          Really dubious about Spurs defence. Had Reg for ages and when Spurs were good. Great defensive stats but always conceded

          

          Open Controls

