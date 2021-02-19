553
Scout Notes February 19

Wolves restrict heavily-backed Bamford as Meslier suffers freak own goal

Wolves 1-0 Leeds

  • Goals: None
  • Own goals: Illan Meslier (£4.7m)
  • Assists: Adama Traoré (£6.0m)
  • Bonus points: Rui Patrício x3 (£5.3m), Raphinha x2 (£5.4m), Nelson Semedo (£5.2m)

MESS-LIER

Owners of Illan Meslier (£4.7m) endured a cruel evening as Leeds opened Double Gameweek 25 with a trip to Wolves.

In a relatively cagey encounter, the Whites’ goalkeeper was slowly building an impressive score, registering five saves in the opening period.

However, a dreadful piece of bad luck robbed him of what could have been a solid start to Double Gameweek 25 in the 64th minute.

Adama Traoré (£6.0m) who had mostly been kept quiet by Leeds’ full-backs, found some space in the middle for a speculative shot that struck the crossbar and went into the net off Meslier.

Before the own goal, the shot-stopper was projected a 10-point haul courtesy of a clean sheet, one save point and three bonus. After it, Meslier was down to just one point.

While there could be more joy against Southampton, it is certainly a hard start to the round for his 5.8% ownership.

WHAM BAM

It was a similar narrative for Patrick Bamford (£6.9m) who did not enjoy the best of starts to Double Gameweek 25 either.

The striker may have been backed by 80% of the top 10k for the captaincy but he endured a quiet evening at Molineux.

Wolves three-man defence smothered him while the hosts’ wing-backs and central midfielders did a solid job of cutting off his supply lines too.

As a result, Bamford only had two real moments where he looked even close to scoring.

In the middle of the second half, he was left with the scraps of a Liam Cooper (£4.3m) rebound but could not get enough power on his header to trouble Rui Patrício (£5.3m).

And then in the final 10 minutes, after Tyler Roberts (£4.6m) had played him through, Bamford unleashed a rising finish across goal and beyond Patrício, only to see it ruled out for a tight offside.

RAPH WITH THE SMOOTH

Raphinha (£5.4m) owners were also subjected to a teasing performance, the mid-priced midfielder very unlucky not to come away with a clutch of attacking returns.

In the 19th minute, he found Cooper with a free-kick delivery from the right, the centre-back unable to get adequate purchase on the ball.

Just after the interval, Luke Ayling (£4.4m) crossed into Raphinha at the near-post only for Conor Coady (£4.8m) to make a timely block.

Then between the 62nd and 70th minute, the Brazilian midfielder watched Cooper spurn three separate opportunities from corners. 

Had they fallen to Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) or Bamford, perhaps it would have been a different story.

In the closing stages of stoppage time, Raphinha’s speculative ball forward was seized upon by substitute Hélder Costa (£5.0m) who snatched at the finish despite the space in front of him.

And seconds later, Raphinha’s near-post header was turned around the post by Patrício, ensuring a match that could have produced a big haul turned out to be his first blank (in terms of attacking returns) since Gameweek 19.

Still, his high number of key passes, compared with a swathe of off-target shots opened the door for Raphinha to claim two bonus points in his first Double Gameweek 25 outing.

LINE-UP LESSONS

With Wolves lining up as an unchanged team for the first time in the league since Gameweek 8, the more interesting formation at Molineux was Leeds’.

Having tried and largely failed to ask other members of his squad to fill in for Phillips this season, Bielsa went for a different approach entirely by not directly replacing him.

“It’s not the first time (Phillips) has been absent. We have played well without him. Of course, he’s a big player but we have to adapt.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Instead, the Leeds manager moved away from the usual 4-1-4-1 shape and opted for 4-4-1-1 instead.

Mateusz Klich (£5.2m) and Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m) played as traditional central midfielders on Friday night with the extra man not behind them, but in front of them instead.

Bielsa handed that role to Roberts who sat just behind Bamford and would have come away with an assist were it not for a VAR call.

With Klich and Shackleton in the middle, Stuart Dallas (£5.0m) was returned to the left-back position after a prolonged spell in midfield. Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) was the man to make way, appearing only as a second-half substitute.

Struijk’s pairing with Cooper at centre-back ensured Luke Ayling (£4.4m) returned to right-back.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Moutinho, Neves, Semedo; A Traoré, W José, Neto.

Leeds United XI (4-4-1-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Struijk, Ayling; Harrison, Klich, Shackleton (Hernández), Raphinha; Roberts; Bamford.

553 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fcsaltyballs
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Stones Robertson
    Salah Fernandes Gundogan Raphinha
    Bamford DCL Ings

    Martinez Soucek Coufal Ferguson

    1. Soucek Coufal Ferguson >> Barnes Targett Shaw (-4) (play BB)
    2. Soucek Robertson >> Son Shaw (maybe TC Son)
    3. Soucek Bamford >> 4.2 Kane (maybe TC)

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
        6 mins ago

        If you are thinking about a TC Kane is the best option.

        Open Controls
        1. fcsaltyballs
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yes just nervous of Spurs being Spurs

          Open Controls
      • Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Replied last page: I think that's a bit of a waste of points and a chip tbh. Why not just make transfer(s) for the XI and bench the players you don't want to play like a normal week?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Referring to (1). So naturally would vote against that

          Open Controls
          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yeah after looking at ways to get Kane or Son it makes more sense to focus on a solid XI doesn’t it

            Open Controls
      • Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        3

        Open Controls
        1. fcsaltyballs
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Thank you

          Open Controls
      • Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Seems like you might benefit from taking a look at this https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pY6OQPf-toGsWCOfw5OJ_omCCj6IldLYYOuPYIGxZ1w/edit#gid=978674552

        Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Anyone figured out a decent
      Bamford and Raphina replacement combo for a hit and BB with nothing ITB.
      Barnes DCL etc would be nice but leaves very little for the other spot.

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Is going to DCL and say Harrison Reed worth it?

        Open Controls
      2. sk24
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Jorginho?

        Open Controls
      3. grooveymatt65
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        i wanna bring in dcl as well! for bamford

        Open Controls
      4. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        I probably won't sell Raphinha after today's performance, but something like Watkins and McTominay?

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah that’s the point is it worth it. Raphina certainly is a class act. I put the C on him ahead of Bamford for this week. Amazing to get 2 bonus from a losing side in a 1-0 even if it could have been more.

          Open Controls
      5. Lubic87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Currently thinking about keeping Raph, and switching Bamford to Watkins. Will see how the next game goes. If I get DCL it would probably be a hit for Ings.

        Open Controls
      6. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks for the suggestions. Will look at the players mentioned - I already have Watkins. Its going to be DCL and a 4.5 mid or else Barnes and a 5.4 forward. But I think I fear DCL more with those fixtures.

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Ings > Kane for TC DGW 26?

      Martinez,
      Dias, Cancelo, Shaw, Dallas,
      Salah, Bruno, Son, Raphinha,
      Ings, Bamford C

      Sanchez, Watkins, Gundo, Aina

      4m

      Open Controls
      1. Abra Dubravka
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Leaning that way

        Open Controls
    4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is Targett worth the extra over Konsa folks?? Didn’t realise he was 4.9 now!!

      Open Controls
    5. The Littlest Robbo
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Mane & Sane with 1 point during a dgw week, Kane triple captainers beware

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I think Liverpool might find some form

        Open Controls
    6. MOZIL
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      how long until price change?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        1:30 UK time

        Open Controls
    7. RED_ARMY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      a) Ings + Raphinha to DCL + Grealish
      b) Bamford to DCL

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Grealish could be injured. I would be reluctant to lose Bamford

        Open Controls
    8. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Which one? Cheers guys

      A) Antonio, Ings, Alioski and Justin to Kane, Watkins, Targett and Veltman for -8pts?
      B) Antonio, Ings and Justin to Kane, Watkins and Konsa for -4pts?
      C) Antonio, Bamford, Ings, Soucek and Justin to Kane, Watkins, DCL, ESR, and Konsa for -12pts

      Big fan of C but unsure if it's worth the -12pts

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        I like B personally

        Open Controls
        1. jonnybhoy
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers done that just now and will add the other transfers on later if needs be

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Good shout

            Open Controls
    9. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ings & Soucek to Kane & Jorginho -4?
      Need to do tonight or will be outpriced. Yes or no?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Jorginho?! No

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Just hold and get a cheaper bench fodder

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
            • 4 Years
            just now

            This

            Open Controls
        2. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          On pens for Chelsea. He's really all I can afford (4.7)

          Open Controls
      2. Stram Dunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Make your own decision

        Open Controls
      3. jonnybhoy
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Id do it to get Kane

        Open Controls
      4. KAPTAIN FUDGY
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wait, and get Kane and Anguissa if need be

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Anguissa of Fulham yeah? Haven't seen much of him, bigger threat of goal than Jorginho on pens??

          Open Controls
    10. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Have 8 DGWers for next week already so probably just a -8 to get 3 more is fine, right?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Depends who they are

        Open Controls
      2. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yep. Same thoughts here

        Open Controls
    11. grumpyman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Three players tonight and they all blanked. Rank rise from 77k to 66k. Very odd.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Expecting a lot of Adama captainers in the to 100k?

        Open Controls
      2. faux_C
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        You fail to mention that you captained Raph, so not really a blank.

        Open Controls
    12. Wılly
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      WC this team ? Or use 1FT

      Only 9 Doublers including Brewster and Adams

      Pope
      Tarkowski Cancelo Dallas
      Salah Sterling Bruno Son Raphinha
      Bamford Adams

      Forster - Coufal Branthwaite Brewster

      Open Controls
    13. ALI_G
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      utterly peeved off with the Meslier OG
      that should have been a 10 pointer which no doubt by sub Martinez will now score

      I also chose great week to get Dallas as well after him scoring 58 points every week for my rival

      Open Controls
      1. faux_C
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        It's one game out of 12. No need to be upset yet.

        Open Controls
    14. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Attack the GW with Kane/Vardy up top!!

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Vardy especially may be a big differential this week

        Open Controls
    15. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Does anybody know if city are scheduled to have a DGW later on? Saving the TC this week then putting it on KDB down the line later in theory sounds like a nice option

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        GW27.

        After that, not likely.

        Open Controls
      2. BeWater
          just now

          I've owned KDB a lot this year and captained him a few times. He's left so many points on the table. I'm not considering him for TC until I see him play a couple of games.

          Open Controls
      3. Garfield1001
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would you wildcard this squad. 2 FTs and TC left.

        Pope Mccarthy
        Dias Stones Dallas Lowton Coufal
        Salah Fernandes Soucek Raphinha Gund
        DCL Ings Bamford

        Opinions appreciated

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          No way. A 4 point hit could easily facilitate Kane

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
          • 2 Years
          just now

          What's your WC Draft?

          Open Controls
      4. Vazza
          3 mins ago

          What to do here guys?

          A. Grealish => Barnes/Maddison (free)

          B. Areola => Martinez (free)

          C. Grealish, Fodder => ESR, DCL (4pt hit)

          D. Areola, Grealish, Fodder => Martinez, ESR, DCL (8pt hit)

          Note: ESR will be a bench fodder for most weeks..

          Open Controls
        • Mooster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Is Grealish injured?

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Few murmurs that he is, but nothing confirmed

            Open Controls
          2. Vazza
              just now

              No official confirmation yet but could be the case

              Open Controls
            • _Ninja_
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Not in training pics
              A few villa players and staff transferred him out this week..

              Open Controls
            • Thomas Magnum
              • 5 Years
              just now

              There’s speculation as some teammates and people within the club sold him from their fpl sides

              Open Controls
          3. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Kane + Maja
            Dcl + Watkins

            Open Controls
          4. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            DGW 26 play all DGW players & bench Leeds?

            Play a Leeds & bench DGW player?

            Martinez,
            Dias, Cancelo, Shaw, Aina
            Salah, Bruno, Son, Gundo
            Kane TC, Watkins

            Sanchez, Bamford, Raphinha, Dallas

            Open Controls
            1. Major League Shocker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              GTG

              Open Controls
          5. jammie26
              just now

              Any news on grealish being out for the season?

              Open Controls
            • Tomsk
                just now

                Is it just best just to bench boost with any 15 players that you think will play at least once in a gameweek now.
                I seem to have been trying to build a Bench Boost since about GW14

                Open Controls
              • Muscout
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Any twitter account more useful than Ben Crellin’s? The man is a gift!

                Wonder if he has an anonymous account on FFS

                Open Controls

