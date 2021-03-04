Exclusive free FanTeam event for Fantasy Football Scout users in Gameweek 27

Sponsored by FanTeam

FanTeam are teaming up with Fantasy Football Scout to launch an exclusive free event for readers of this site.

This Free Roll tournament takes place this weekend and there is €500-worth of prizes on offer, in the form of tickets for future events:

Rank Prize 1st 3 x €20 Open tickets 2nd 2 x €20 Open tickets 3rd-20th €20 Open ticket 21st-40th €2 Open ticket

This is a tournament that essentially gives Fantasy managers the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for nine specified upcoming Gameweek 27 matches:

To enter, click the below link and enter the following Entry Code: Lundstram21

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €105m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

Captains score double points, as usual.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up this event, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

GAMEWEEK 27 WEEKLY MONSTER

For those Fantasy managers looking for an even bigger prize pool, FanTeam have a €75k Weekly Monster event running simultaneously in Gameweek 27.

The rules and scoring system are the same as the above Free Roll event, with entries costing €20.

18+. begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT