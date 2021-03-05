229
How Bale’s 19-point haul in Gameweek 26 translated into Football Index dividends

You’ve heard it before and you’ll hear it again now – form is temporary, class is permanent.

This equates, in recent Fantasy Premier League (FPL) terms at least, to 19 points. Or it does if your name is Gareth Bale.

That’s the whopping great haul he brought in at the weekend when he starred in Tottenham’s 4-0 drubbing of Burnley.

But did that star turn prompt a Bale bounce on Football Index?

Football Index is a real-money betting platform where you can buy and sell shares in footballers.

These players’ value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to FPL, seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

The short answer to the Bale question? Yes.

The Welshman, golfer and Real Madrid staff member (in that order) had an FI share price on the day before the Burnley game of £0.83. It began to rise in the hours leading up to the fixture and then peaked post-match at £1.49. It was bobbing along around the £1.40 mark ahead of Thursday’s Spurs trip to Fulham.

Even if things calm down, it’s worth noting that the winger’s price was as low as £0.48 just over a month ago – a classic example of FI’s basic game plan to buy low and sell high and a reminder that even those players advancing in years can still return high yields.

But the potential for winnings doesn’t stop there, and it certainly didn’t for Bale owners over the weekend.

His Burnley blockbuster caught the eye of the media, that’s for sure. Bale topped the FI media rankings on both the day of the game (February 28) and the day after, bringing in 10p per share of Media Dividends over that 48-hour period.

Unsurprisingly, his 19-point haul on FPL had him as the top scorer in the Kings of the Gameweek team – even before the Fulham fixture.

And on FI, his Sunday special earned him the overall winner slot in the Match Day Dividends, which meant another 14p per share for his owners.

The next burning Bale question is: can he now deliver on a consistent basis?
A look at Tottenham’s domestic schedule suggests he can.

The next few matches aren’t entirely trouble-free, with a north London derby, a trip to Aston Villa and a visit from Man United offset by Crystal Palace at home and Newcastle away.

After that, there’s a similar mix of wheat and chaff, plus a re-arranged visit from Southampton still to be given a date.

Spurs will also be involved in UEFA Europa League Round of 16 action, against Dinamo Zagreb, from next Thursday.

And then there’s the matter of Wales.

A match-fit and in-form Bale hasn’t got that many international tournaments left in him, which could make the timing of this summer’s European Championships especially tasty.

No FPL manager likes an international break, but those FI traders with a more than passing interest in Bale might welcome the end of March, when Wales will start their World Cup qualifying campaign with matches against Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Should Bale re-find his international mojo, there’s the chance of more Media Dividends to come before, during and after the Euros, with Spurs deciding whether to make his loan move permanent a potential summer saga in the making.

And if you can’t bear Bale, there’s always Harry Kane (£3.67), who should also be in action this summer and whose recent share price peaked at £7.35 just over a year ago.


  1. RedJive79
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Am I GTG?

    Martinez
    Cancelo / Shaw / Stones
    Salah / Bruno / Gundo (c) / Son / Lingard
    Kane / Bam

    3.8 / DCL / Struijk / Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Champione
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Captian:

      A) Gundogan
      B) Sterling

      On A) atm.

      Open Controls
      1. doher.ty
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Where have I seen this before

          Open Controls
          1. Champione
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            below maybe?

            Open Controls
      2. Champione
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        looks good!

        Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Will grealish be back for 29. May as well keep him if so.

      Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Sterling owners what we saying? Chucking him the armband ? Own gundo, Kane and cancelo as well

      Open Controls
    4. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      A) Bale, Cancelo
      B) KDB, Konsa

      Best option?

      Open Controls
      1. Champione
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Traction Engine Foot
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        B as they will get more minutes. A potentially more explosive though.

        Open Controls
    5. Champione
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Captain:

      A) Gundogan
      B) Sterling

      On A) atm.

      Open Controls
      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    6. Mattious8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I have triple C left.
      A) KDB
      B) Gund
      C) Wait

      Open Controls
      1. doher.ty
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          I do as well I'm on c atm

          Open Controls
        • Traction Engine Foot
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Think I'm keeping mine for now

          Open Controls
          1. Mattious8
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            I was thinking KDB. He's due and has best chance of playing play both.

            Open Controls
        • Enrico Palazzo
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            I have the same quandary. Not sure if there are many other DGW's left to use it though?

            Open Controls
            1. Mattious8
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Yes. This is my thought. DGW aren't always the best as many people chose Kane or DCL this past week and got nothing.

              Open Controls
          • Enrico Palazzo
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              KDB would be my pick. He's on pen's and some set pieces too

              Open Controls
          • Traction Engine Foot
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Can't decide here, any help appreicated

            A Bruno/Salah to Son -4
            B DCL to Antonio -4
            C Good to go

            Ederson
            Dias, Targett, Dallas
            Salah, Bruno, Gundogan, Lingard
            Richarlison, DCL, Kane

            Sanchez, Digne, White, ESR

            Open Controls
            1. OptimusBlack
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
          • Manani
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            save FT?

            Martinez
            Cancelo Diaz Dunk
            Salah Son Gundogan Rahinna
            DCL Bamford Kane

            Coufal Holding Grealish

            Open Controls
            1. Traction Engine Foot
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
          • Vovhund
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Play McCarthy or Johnstone in goal?

            Open Controls
            1. Traction Engine Foot
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Johnstone. Doubt McCarthy starts anyway

              Open Controls
          • quayle99
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Bench two

            A. Coufal
            B. Targett
            C. Tierney
            D. Rafinha
            E. Bamford

            Open Controls
          • Hooky
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Those Newcastle fixtures look great. I assume everyone is bringing in 1 or 2 of their prizes assets this week?

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              I have transferred in Lewis for the next 3. At 4.2 can easily become a fodder till the end of the season.

              Open Controls
          • Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Do you think the PL will announce DGW28 today? I'm still holding out hope... My team is so well setup for it!

            Open Controls
            1. Traction Engine Foot
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              It would really help me so I doubt it!

              Open Controls
            2. Hy liverpool
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              If it's gw28, they will announce it just after gw27 deadline to annoy us

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Making my GW29 moves this week to allow me a DGW move next if needed.

                Open Controls
                1. Hy liverpool
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Good plan

                  Open Controls
              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Possibly. But the deadline is midday Saturday so I doubt it.

                If they're gonna do it, it'll be tonight. I think the chance of it happening sinks a lot if they don't announce today.

                Open Controls
                1. Hy liverpool
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Makes sense

                  Open Controls
            3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Same

              Thoughts on Bale Camzy?
              I have Kane and Son but still considering Bruno to Bale and WC31...

              Shouldn't think too much about triple-up as it's just a short-term punt and most will have Kane/Son/Kane+Son

              How is Bale in isolation as a pick is all I need to worry about

              Open Controls
            4. Ruth_NZ
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              No, I don't think they will announce it at all because there's absolutely no reason to expect it to happen. It's no more than a faint possibility.

              Open Controls
          • Kellz86
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Salah to score on Fulham, (c) time

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Score 2pts

              Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              If he does - most everything points to one goal as the limit. Spurs and City have much higher likely ceilings

              Open Controls
            3. Nedvěd11
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              1-1 incoming

              Gini and Loftus-Cheek owners

              Open Controls
          • Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Team good to go? Subs in correct order? Anyone who should be benched?

            Pope
            Targett Dias Coufal
            Sterling Gundogan(c) Rashford Son
            Kane Bamford Watkins

            McCarthy Soucek Dallas Mitchell

            1.8m itb, 0FT, WC BB FH left

            Open Controls
            1. Lord_Trumpington
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              I'd play Soucek over Bamford personally

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                That's my dilemma atm

                Open Controls
          • Vovhund
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Start one:

            A) Dallas
            B) Raphinha
            C) Bamford
            D) Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. jimbo90
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Bobby Digital
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              D

              Open Controls
            3. Nedvěd11
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              D, B, C, A

              Open Controls
          • The White Pele
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Start
            A) Dier
            B) Holding

            Open Controls
          • jimbo90
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Martinez
            Shaw Cancelo Dias (Elmo Burn)
            Salah Bruno Gundo Raphinha Son
            Kane Watkins (Bamford)

            0.0ITB 1FT

            Worth doing Shaw > Dallas ahead of GW29?

            Open Controls
          • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            RMT
            Martinez(Fabri)
            Cancelo Stones Konsa(Coufal)(Dallas)
            Salah Bruno Son Gundo Raphinha
            Kane DCL Watkins

            1FT, 0itb

            No FH for 29, WC in 31

            A) Bruno to Bale
            B) DCL to Antonio
            C) Save

            Open Controls
            1. jimbo90
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
          • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Would you rather have Bamford vs Fulham or Antonio vs Arsenal for 29?

            Open Controls
          • artvandelay316
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Repost... Advice please!

              Looking for a replacement for Barnes, but also thinking of swapping a City defender for a midfielder or replacing one of the forwards....

              My squad:
              Pope
              Dallas, Cancelo, Stones
              Barnes, Rashford, Gundo, Salah, Bruno (C)
              Bamford, DCL

              Subs: Forster, Holding, Cavani, Mitchell

              I am thinking:
              A) Barnes > Mahrez + Stones > Lowton (who I will bench for Holding)
              B) Barnes > Mahrez + Cancelo > Targett (or similar price)
              C) Barnes > Lingard + Cavani > Richarlison (benching DCL or Bamford for him)
              D) Barnes > Lingard (benched) + Cavani > Antonio (benching Lingard for him)

              Any thoughts on best option here?

              Open Controls
            • FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Can I get some quick opinions on cap between gundo and dias. Why is everyone so heavily favoured to gundo?

              Manchester Derby most likely 0-0 surely with the way things have gone this year. Is gundo not likely to be benched 2nd game in prep for weekend and champs league?

              Is dias not more nailed for both games, with the Southampton game another very likely clean sheet. Feel like all year when I've had a choice between attack vs defence, defence has always won. This seems another one of those dilemmas? Please give your arguments for why gundo is a better pick to help me decide 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Traction Engine Foot
                • 3 Years
                1 hour ago

                I guess it's just because Gundo has the potential to score several goals and is more exciting. Also City's annoying habit of conceding to the one chance they allow per game seems to have come back

                Open Controls
            • Obi Wan Elokobi
              • 9 Years
              53 mins ago

              Thoughts on Barnes and DCL to Ings and Lingard

              I still have a free hit so not worried about 29 and if Everton do get a double I'd bring Rich in for Ings anyway

              Open Controls

