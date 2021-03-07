300
Pro Pundits - Seb March 7

How to use effective ownership to make differential FPL decisions

300 Comments
Share

As we enter crunch time in the Fantasy Premier League season, many will be turning to differentials to catapult them up the ranks whilst others are closely monitoring ownership in attempt to maintain that hard-earned lead. But what is ownership and how can we best take advantage of differentials?

Let us take a look (for those well versed in these concepts, feel free to skip to the Strategies section).

Ownership

Ownership itself, somewhat obviously, is the percentage of all managers in the game that own that player. This is represented as ‘TSB’ or ‘Teams Selected By %’ on the official site. At the time of writing, Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m)is currently the top of this metric, with 57.4%, followed by Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.8m) on 54.4% and 52% respectively. 

There are even players with 0.0% ownership, of which one, Matt Phillips (£5.1m) scored and received two bonus points in Gameweek 22. Whilst TSB does not extend to enough decimal places for us to know for sure, I find it mildly entertaining that those nine points might have been received by absolutely no one.

The most immediate use of ownership is to help us decide how much impact a certain player returning (or not returning) points will have on our rank. For example, if Fernandes scores 10 points this weekend and you do not own him, that is a lot of other managers earning points that you are not. In isolation, this would likely lead to a fall in rank. But it is not quite as simple as that, so we need to go deeper.

Effective Ownership

Which chips are FPL managers using for Double Gameweek 26?

Effective ownership is ownership with a few modifications. These modifications take into account how many of a player’s owners started that player, how many captained him and how many even Triple Captained him. 

In this way it can model the actual points a player brought their owners in that week. It does this by simply summing the aforementioned modifications to produce an effective total.

In this way, effective ownership can exceed 100%, such as when 75% of managers own a player and 50% captain him, for a total of 125%. When this number starts exceeding 100%, you need to be doing more than simply owning the player to gain a rank rise from their performance. 

However, ownership in this scenario still provides some level of insurance against a popular pick, bringing you at least some of those points, potentially softening the blow. We would want our alternative picks to be making up the ground here.

Effective ownership gives a more accurate picture than pure ownership over what affect a player returning points will have on your rank. That same Fernandes 10 point return is effectively 20 points if everyone who owned him captained him whilst you do not own him at all.

However, this impact is not equal across the board. Effective ownership will treat you differently at different ranks. Onto ownership within a certain band of rank we go.

Ownership and Effective Ownership in Top 10k

FPL players made to sweat as Pep Guardiola hints at changes ahead of DGW19

As the title suggests, this metric simply takes ownership and effective ownership and applies them to the current top 10k. In this way, it is only the ownership of that player within the top 10k managers that is considered. This is useful for identifying what needs to happen for you to move rank within a certain boundary, or for comparing yourself to managers of others ranks.

There are other similar breakdowns available for various rank levels, such as 100k and 1k, but this is the one we see used most often given its psychological and historical significance as an indicator of ‘successful’ Fantasy Premier League management.

Differentials

Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19: The key player and team stats

At Fantasy Football Scout, we often define a differential as a player that is owned by fewer than 5% of managers. Your own definition may vary based on what you are trying to achieve; ownership inside the top 10k, ownership in your mini-league, etc. However, most will agree that anything above 10% overall ownership is not classed as a differential.

Personally, I have some caveats on what I consider to be a useful differential and what is simply a player with low ownership. Time to look at some strategies.

Strategies

If we had perfect knowledge of the points each player would score before it happened, there would be absolutely no need for any of this. You would simply choose the players that score the most and win. After all, it does not matter if you captain a 60% owned player or a 1% owned player if they both score 10 points. The points gain and thus the rank change is identical. Likewise, your selection has failed if your overall team score is beaten by everyone else, no matter where those points came from.

In its simplest form, the reason these concepts become relevant is because we do not have perfect knowledge, and while we can and do make decent points predictions, we need to apply a layer of risk and reward to this. FPL is a game of relative predictive decisions.

A highly-owned player is generally considered ‘safer’ to own as you will move with the crowd no matter what happens. A differential is generally considered ‘riskier’ to own as you are moving against the crowd. All else being equal, a differential will see your rank move amplified based on if they scored well or poorly compared to higher owned assets, with a non-differential producing the opposite effect.

It is in this way that we use ownership, effective ownership and differentials to help guide our decisions. However, I would always advocate first deciding which player(s) you think are going to score the most outright. 

If you have a good gauge on this, and get it right, the rest barely matters. Ownership should only come into play as a tie breaker between two players that we believe will score very similarly. At this point we can then decide whether a safer or riskier approach better suits our own personal circumstances.

Joe of Scoutcast fame quotes a “sword” and “shield” strategy. This defines players as an aggressive move intended to climb ranks (swords) or a defensive move intended to protect against rank drops (shields). 

This can work well in scenarios where we can clearly identify the spread of ownership between players, such as a mini-league. Say you are in second place, you could protect your position from those chasing by ensuring that you have a core of players that each of your competitors owns (shields), meaning you all receive equal points in those positions, whilst also opting to bring in a few players that the manager in first place does not own (swords) in order to attempt to gain a positive differential over them in the form of earning points they do not have access to. Of course, this only works if your team overall still outscores the others.

Differentials do not operate in isolation, however. There may be a scenario where Fernandes, Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) are all individually owned by 30% of managers, but only 3% of managers own all three at once. In this way, we can differentiate our team whilst technically not actually differentiating the players within that team.

Cancelo finally delivers big haul as Gündogan shines in KDB's absence 17

Another move that can pay dividends is doubling or tripling-up on a certain team, such as we have seen with Manchester City recently. Many managers have opted to own the maximum of three City assets, in order to maximise the returns from arguably the best team in the league. 

We can take this one step further by owning two or three players from the same position in that team, such as those that opted to make their three Manchester City players three defenders in Joao Cancelo (£6.2m), Ruben Dias (£6.1m) and John Stones (£5.2m). 

While many have identified the Citizens as the strongest defence in the league, most will still look to diversify and ‘spread the risk’ between defenders from several teams. By opting for this strategy we are able to make gains on those more cautious managers. 

After all, if we believe City defenders will score the most points, we should own as many as possible. There will be weeks of boom and weeks of bust, while those other managers achieve more consistent returns, but in the end we will be aiming to have accumulated more points, no matter which weeks they came in.

One caveat here is that we can only own three players from a single team, so if you are looking to bring in Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) or Kevin De Bruyne any time soon, owning three of their defensive colleagues could make that a headache worth avoiding. The famous SAS, or Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, is another good example of this from days of Liverpool-past.

A further strategy centred around focusing on a single team is that of hedging against a highly-owned player with a lesser-owned differential. This is often best combined with targeting the cheaper of the two, allowing the extra funds to be funnelled elsewhere, or doubling up away from that popular player. 

An example of this is the move I made this week, bringing in Gareth Bale (£9.5m) to complement Son as a hedge against Harry Kane (£11.2m). This also allows me to retain the mid-priced frontline of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m), Patrick Bamford (£6.8m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.6m), with an eye on Michail Antonio (£6.5m) (who has a mins/xGI of 116, the best in the league amongst regular starters, and some strong fixtures on the horizon), whilst still exposing myself to a reinvigorated Spurs attack.

Let us truly define what we want from a differential. As we have identified above, low ownership is not enough on its own. We need that player to outscore the more highly owned alternatives for the differential to actually pay off. Therefore, I personally pay very little attention to ownership itself and prefer to look for changing circumstances that may indicate I can steal an edge before others identify the same opportunity.

Rüdiger forcing way into Chelsea picture ahead of appealing fixtures

Take Thomas Tuchel being appointed Chelsea manager, gifting us Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m); the fixture swings around Gameweeks 31 to 33, which sees, amongst others, Leeds United transition from Manchester City (away), Liverpool (home) and Manchester United (home) to Brighton (away), Tottenham (home), Burnley (away), Southampton (away) and West Brom (home); or the underlying stats that identified Brighton as a solid defensive unit well before they actually started achieving defensive returns.

Ultimately, the best move is to pick the players that we believe are going to score the most points before anyone else does. However, seeing as that is an imperfect game, we can apply a little situation dependent strategy. Through the use of differentials, defined not by ownership but by situation, that we have identified ahead of the crowd and tailored to our own specific needs, we can gain an edge and close out that mini-league win or cement our final rank.

Looking to gamble it all on that first top 10k finish? Differentiate yourself from the pack, but do not do it for the sake of it, do it with reasonable and researched picks that have a change of fortunes on the horizon or a statistical shift that no one else has noticed yet.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

300 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Great article. I've become a big believer in EO this season.

    I think people saying it's irrelevant and all that matters is 'who you think will score the most points' are missing something. EO isn't just a number - it is generally a fair reflection of who the FPL community at large -thinks- are going to score the most points. If you bet against it frequently, you believe that your opinion of who will score the most points is more reliable than the aggregate of everyone else's. A few years ago this was fine but with the amount of tools/knowledge/analysis out there now, it doesn't work.

    I see a lot of differentials, especially on bigger players, as people just trying to be different for the sake of it. If you enjoy the game that way, that's one thing - but that's different to claiming you're actually using the most effective strategy.

    For me, being aware of EO is important, but so is choosing the right areas to ignore the template. Some of my better moves this season have been picking players (Dallas, Soucek) who would go on to become template picks. Some of my worst (e.g. selling Martinez) have been betting against the highest-owned players for flawed reasons.

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      One thing I would say judging EO solely on top 10K is too small a sample size these days, should be atleast top 25K.

      Open Controls
      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Honestly I'd be surprised if there's a huge difference at this stage. But I think earlier in the season this is a very valid point. Top 10K articles after two weeks are a bit silly.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          I'm going the opposite way as I'm playing catch-up. I dropped Bruno and Gundog this week and have captained Cancelo. Should make a big difference to my ML ranking - one way or the other.

          Open Controls
        2. Fred54
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          World class to excellent FPL slumming it out in the 50-100Ks+ aside, I think these days with all the spoon feeding, info sharing and FPL longevity the pool of competent FPL managers gets ever bigger.

          I know you will say current #1 OR has no history, but being that far is almost a statistical anomaly of nailing every single decision.

          Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      You can't just own a player because the community think he's going to do well though. Kane last week example, tons of people were bringing him, but some of us didn't because we thought Son/Salah/Bruno could match his score pretty much. Turns out they did. Playing the game based on EO i.e. captaining a player because their EO will be over 100 even though you don't truly believe that player will score the most points, isn't a fun way to play and isn't the right way to play either. People who win FPL don't win it by basing their decisions on what the herd is doing.

      I've also seen many people this season say that the game is very predictable this season and too hard to make up ground, which is true in some aspects but there have been many chances in recent weeks to gain ground. Like bringing in Aubameyang for Leeds and captaining, Bale for the DGW, captaining Fernandes in the 9-0 win against Southampton over Salah who played a defensively sound Brighton. There are always chances to make up ground and if you don't take them, that's on you.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        In the end we're just aiming towards a ranking, which in 6 months time will be irrelevant to most of us and we'll be aiming towards another rank 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Careful now - that mental health survey the other day would have us believe we'll all be slitting our throats.

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            I prefer not to speak about that 🙂 You may or may not have seen what the reaction was.

            Open Controls
          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 2 mins ago

            Got a link to the article for that Andy?

            Open Controls
      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Yes I agree, loads of things people aren’t doing which seem reliable punts. My mate captained Richarlison last week- and the rationale was sound based on his form. I’ve punted on a big back 5; Reguilon and Digne done well, Pereira less so but he’s posting good stats and no problem keeping for Shef. Chelsea’s fixtures look excellent and while my punt of Werner looks a bit optimistic, Mount must be a strong and reliable differential

        Open Controls
      3. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        So yes, I definitely agree on the opportunities to make up ground given the recent examples.

        I don't think the Kane example is right though. I brought him in, but TC'd Salah, knowing it was a risk, and - given the several big chances Kane missed - consider myself extremely lucky to get away without further damage. I think the hivemind was right on that one.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Sure, but the example pretty much was that many had Son but couldn’t captain, yet Kane was by far the most popular choice. I captained Son and he out scored Kane. I didn’t own Kane. But it’s just funny how Son was completely ignored as a strong captain candidate when the only times Kane has hauled, so has Son. That’s what I mean by fomo and the herd copying each other.

          Open Controls
    3. Stejson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      You won't win the game by copying the crowd, but you'll get a pretty decent rank. This would probably do you good in the local work mini league.

      Open Controls
    4. Dino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      The problem with eo is it is slow to change so you are always following the followers imo. It's OK when the likes of Bamford and dcl keep up their pace like this season but this is an anomaly in general. Usually players pick up form for a month to two months maybe and gradually their EO increases but once their form tails away (usually coinciding with change of fixture difficulty or big player coming into team changing a players role etc which can be predict) the EO takes a long time to reduce due to the amount of not so dynamic managers (sheep) who are always following the crowd.

      For me EO is of limited value unless you are looking at defending a lead and can see some high EO players that have good fixtures and are likely to go on a decent run with fixtures etc and you have to get them in or if you are looking to jump up the OR and look to high EO players who might gave a drop in form for one reason or another. The only probem with this is these are players that you would be bringing in or dropping regardless of EO anyway imo

      Open Controls
  2. sunzip14
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    This Martinez guy really is a pain in the a**. At least Forster got a CS for me to compete with his score. Do I simply bow down and get Martinez in for DDG or is Lloris a better pick now given Villa play Spurs in 29?

    Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Has FFS said when they’ll make their official statement about Football Index? I presume they’re preparing one right now, as an official partner and all that.....

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        😉

        Open Controls
    2. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Maybe they'll suspend commenting like their partners have..

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        They’re heading off into the sunset....

        Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I posted the Guardian article earlier - folks read it?

      Open Controls
      1. Rash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        No not seen it..

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          copy:

          FOOTBALL INDEX

          Does FFS really want to be associated with this lot? Seems punters are being shafted:

          https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/06/football-index-customers-furious-market-crash

          Football Index customers furious as terms alterations spark market crash

          Price falls follow 28 days’ notice of drop in dividend payments

          Open Controls
          1. Rash
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Thanks, think myself and other fools are screwed tbh

            Open Controls
      2. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        I did thanks Andy, was interesting. I’m now keen to hear from the forum I have paid membership with 😛

        Open Controls
      3. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Posted it on an article that's last comment was 5 hours before that.

        Open Controls
    4. The Tinkerman
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      In fairness it is hard to blame FFS for advertising FI initially, I’m sure it paid well and without digging to niche corners of the internet it appeared a legitimate enterprise months ago.

      But now that it is fairly clear what is wrong, it would be poor to continue pushing their content. Find a new advertiser.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        True & agreed Tinkers, hence the need for a statement, I’d have thought?

        Open Controls
        1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Maybe they'll put out a competition for members to write the best apology statement. The one chosen will get a free £5 bet with Skybet.

          Open Controls
        2. The Tinkerman
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yes, if it were my company, I would be doing so.

          Open Controls
      2. Keeptrying
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        A clear statement would help.
        I am not quite sure what is happening here. Site has grown and of course they wanted to monetize a lot.
        Fair play. But if you do that, then you should also have the guts and professionalism, or some call it integrity, to make a statement when something like Football Index happens.

        Open Controls
    5. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      I wonder how people who operate gambling sleep at night. What an achievement to take to the grave, that you've contributed towards destroying so many lives

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yup agreed, I don’t gamble myself, but know many folks lives who have been ruined by it. It’s not pretty.

        Open Controls
        1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Based upon your FPL picks, I think it is wise you don't gamble 🙂
          I mean Joelinton (c) says enough

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            This is a fair point. Although I’ve stuck with him long enough, he should come good soon....

            Open Controls
            1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Today. Have faith

              Open Controls
      2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        What about the Bet365 partnership? From the B365 website regarding affiliate schemes:

        "When a visitor to your site (or subscriber of your newsletter) becomes a referred customer (by clicking on your affiliate click-thru referral link to the corresponding bet365 site, fully registers and makes an initial deposit), you will earn a 30% commission, based on any net win for the life of the customer."

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          “...for the life of the customer.” - geez, that sounds a bit dark 😮

          Open Controls
        2. Rash
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Jeeze

          Open Controls
        3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          The lure of riches destroys men

          Open Controls
        4. jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          “... What about the Bet365 partnership?...”. Partnerships like this also expose FFS to potential legal problems ...

          Open Controls
    6. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      I know someone who had £30k in there at one time..

      Open Controls
    7. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I can
      imagine that FFS is carefully assessing its legal culpability ...

      Open Controls
  4. che
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    For anyone (like me) looking for some solace from this season. The current world No.1 has a career best rank of 1.6million

    Open Controls
    1. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      This time last year I was at 1100, last week I dipped outside the 1m mark! I was at 377k after Xmas!

      Open Controls
    2. Dino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Tbf this season is a random a season as there has ever been. Players form that they have never previously shown and will likely never be able to sustain in the future, no discernable home advantage, dodgy penalty rules

      Open Controls
  5. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Grateful as a Konsa and Keane owner last couple of weeks but there could have been so many more points!

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Konsa, Keane and Watkins*

      Open Controls
  6. wonkeydonkey
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Anyone want to have a go at a GW31 WC team?

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Leno
      Dias - Kabak - Tierney (Coufal, Coady)
      Salah - KDB (C) - Son - Jota - Saka
      Kane - Antonio (Brewster)

      KDB -> Bruno GW32/33

      Draft I'm on currently.

      Open Controls
      1. wonkeydonkey
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Obviously a long way off but looks decent. Other players I'm considering are:

        Forster, Rudiger, TAA, Shaw, Neto etc. Think I could even go without a City Def if they're likely to be rotated.

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Forgot Rudiger and Forster, yeah I'd definitely want them. TAA out of budget and this side is banking on Spurs vs Everton being rescheduled for 32. I like Neto but I think Saka is the better pick due to playing for a more offensive side. Did well vs Burnley too.

          Open Controls
          1. wonkeydonkey
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 23 mins ago

            TAA attacking more though and Liverpool will need to push for the Top 4.

            Will be interesting to see where Villa v Everton goes. If it's pre-GW31 that's ideal cause happy to go without Villa cause of their run-in.

            Feel loading up on Def/Miss might be the way to go as team continue to tire. Plus not many attacking options that I like so Saks/Neto in a midfield 5 could work, with 3 big hitters.

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              Agree on Villa, will go from 5 Leeds/Villa to 0 the moment the deadline updates unless a game is rescheduled for after which would be suboptimal.

              Open Controls
          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            *Spurs vs Southampton, I'm all over the place!

            Open Controls
  7. Danstoke82
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Hi all, building my team for GW29, appreciate on advice on which move;

    Lowton >

    A) Targett
    B) Konsa
    C) Mings

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      C probably not worth the money. I'm pretty happy with B, but Targett is a better option.

      Open Controls
    2. John Nerdelbaum
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      May as well get Konsa if you're considering Mings

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Targett or Konsa then

        Open Controls
    3. Fodderx4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I done B this morning

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  8. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Prediction’s for Liverpool Fulham? Am I kidding myself that Salah will finally come good? Is it going to be a big return to everyone’s essential list for Jota? Or Fulham’s good form to turn into some positive results and goals for Maja?

    I’m thinking it’s going to be a battle between an out of form attack against a resolute defence most of the match with a sneaky goal at the other end: 2-1 Liverpool, Mane and Oxlade Chamberlain with a couple of Trent assists, with RLC / Maja combo at the other end

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      0-0

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Absolutely no way they won’t score. I see at least a goal for Fulham.

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          You're right, Liverpool have been scoring so many goals at home recently and Fulham are such a free scoring side that a 3-2 seems inevitable.

          Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      0-1 Mitro G

      I also own Salah. It has low scoring written all over it, so watch it be 5-4

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Yes I own Salah too and I’m expecting another depressing afternoon. I used to own Mitro and after the stress he caused earlier in the season, it would be ironic if he starts going on a goal spree.

        Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Liverpool fan... 1-0 fulham

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          1-0 Liverpool: controversial penalty converted by Salah, leaving me feeling semi-guilty for owning him.

          Open Controls
      • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Salah has to return

        He simply has to - there is no alternative scenario

        Otherwise he’s genuinely going to struggle to break 200 this year

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          His stats are good, better than Bruno and Bale in the last few if I remember rightly. It’s got to turn into points soon. Have faith!!!!

          Open Controls
    4. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Any BHA fans?

      Veltman or Burn nailed long term? Or is it better to spend more for Dunk?

      Need a gw29 def who can be benched most weeks so Veltman/Burn fit the budget

      Open Controls
    5. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Your captain for gw28?

      Open Controls
      1. JohnWick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Timo Werner

        Open Controls
      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Bruno currently here!!

        Open Controls
      3. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Same as this Gw - Cancelo

        Open Controls
    6. Life_Ban
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        This is a bad week for points...

        Has anyone recently had their house exterior rendered and/ or removed the pebble dash?

        Open Controls
        1. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I'm about to pebble dash the bathroom if that helps?

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.