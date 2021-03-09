FPL’s top chance creators and how they can improve your overall rank

In my latest column, I’m going to revisit my ‘creators’ table and have a look at the players creating the most chances in 2020/21. I’ll also touch upon a few targets for my own team, plus the usual Gameweek preview.

As I write this, it’s so far, so good in Double Gameweek 27.

The Bench Boost I discussed in my last article which targeted two specific fixtures (West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United, West Ham United vs Leeds United) paid off and leaves me on 78 points.

However, I’m fully aware an İlkay Gündoğan (£6.2m) haul or Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) rest on Wednesday could undo a lot of that good work, so let’s see how things play out over the next few days.

THE CREATORS

For those that missed it last year, this table show’s each team’s best creator using the chances created metric. It’s something I always like to keep track of, and as it’s been a while since I last shared it, I thought I’d give it an update.

This time, I’ve added an additional column too which focuses solely on data from the last six Gameweeks, in an attempt to identify any recent developments.

Familiar faces like Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Jack Grealish (£7.5m) and De Bruyne appear again, but there are also some lesser-spotted names too.

Team Most Chances Created – last six Most Chances created – overall Arsenal Granit Xhaka (9) Bukayo Saka (27) Aston Villa Ross Barkley, Grealish (8) Jack Grealish (75) Brighton Pascal Groß (19) Pascal Groß (51) Burnley Lowton, Dwight McNeil (12) Ashley Westwood (37) Chelsea Mason Mount (16) Mason Mount (68) C.Palace Eberechi Eze (8) Andros Townsend, Eze (29) Everton Gylfi Sigurdsson (7) James Rodriguez (31) Fulham Ademola Lookman (19) Ademola Lookman (47) Leeds Raphinha (21) Raphinha (45) Leicester Youri Tielemans (11) James Maddison (42) Liverpool T. Alexander-Arnold (15) Andy Robertson (45) Man City Kevin De Bruyne (15) Kevin De Bruyne (69) Man United Luke Shaw (20) Bruno Fernandes (77) Newcastle Ryan Fraser (15) Jonjo Shelvey (25) Sheff United Oli McBurnie (6) John Fleck (24) Southampton Stuart Armstrong (8) James Ward-Prowse (40) Spurs Son Heung-min (17) Son Heung-min (53) West Brom Matheus Pereira (10) Matheus Pereira (39) West Ham Aaron Cresswell (11) Aaron Cresswell (41) Wolves Pedro Neto (16) Pedro Neto (57)

PEDRO NETO

This season, Pedro Neto (£5.7m) has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best young players, and looking at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ schedule, Gameweek 31 looks like a good time to invest.

Wolves’ fixtures Gameweek 31 to 35

The 21-year-old has already been directly involved in 12 league goals this season, and now being used as an inverted winger on the right more often, I’m sure he’ll add a few more.

It all becomes a bit predictable when I watch him on the left as he tends to stay wide, hit the byline and whip in a low cross, so this positional switch which has happened a few times is a real positive for me, and something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Pedro Neto’s average position by Gameweek

MASON MOUNT

I’ve always liked Mason Mount (£7.0m) as a player, but under Frank Lampard he was playing deeper and deeper and Fantasy Premier League returns were too sporadic. However, since Thomas Tuchel’s appointment, he’s been used in more attacking positions behind the striker which you can see here.

Mason Mount’s average position by Gameweek

Against Liverpool he was stationed on the left of a front three, but he’s also featured on the right and as more of a traditional no. 10. But regardless of position, he is playing closer to goal and I like the look of him from Gameweek 30 to 34 when Chelsea’s fixtures ease.

THE DEFENDERS

This table tends to be dominated by midfielders, so when a defender appears I’ll always take a closer look.

In the last six Gameweeks, it’s no surprise to see Matthew Lowton (£4.5m) feature, given that he is now taking on more responsibility in the final-third. Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m) are also included, but it’s Luke Shaw (£5.1m) who is the star man with 20 created chances.

It feels like Shaw has been talked up enough in recent weeks and I’m not sure how much more I can add, but I will say he does look fitter than he has done for a long time now and is overlapping in a way that seemed impossible a few seasons back.

The numbers highlight just how good he has been, and finding a spot for him in my own team will be a priority once Blank Gameweek 29 is out of the way.

JACK GREALISH

There has been a definite drop-off in Aston Villa’s performances in recent weeks, and they are struggling to find the right balance in midfield.

We’re seeing a lot of chopping and changing, probably too much, with Douglas Luiz (£4.8m), John McGinn (£5.5m), Ross Barkley (£5.9m), Morgan Sanson (£5.5m), Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) and Marvelous Nakamba (£4.3m) all in the mix for the central positions, and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) and Trézéguet (£5.2m) stepping in for Grealish on the left.

Barkley was signed to help in these kinds of situations but has looked well off the pace, and as a fan, I’m a little worried. Villa are a good top-half team, but having scored just two goals in the four outings without Grealish, it’s clear we need him back as soon as possible.

Only Crystal Palace and Newcastle have created fewer chances than Villa over the last six matches

So, with a few of those mentioned above now on my Watchlist, focus turns to Gameweek 28.

Here’s how I’m currently setup.

Captaincy isn’t straightforward this week and I’ll likely make a late call on that closer to deadline, but for now, De Bruyne and Harry Kane (£11.3m) are in contention.

I’m also hoping to save a transfer, so I can make two in Blank Gameweek 29 to get me up to at least eight starters.

