115
Pro Pundits - Tom March 9

FPL’s top chance creators and how they can improve your overall rank

115 Comments
Share

In my latest column, I’m going to revisit my ‘creators’ table and have a look at the players creating the most chances in 2020/21. I’ll also touch upon a few targets for my own team, plus the usual Gameweek preview.

As I write this, it’s so far, so good in Double Gameweek 27.

The Bench Boost I discussed in my last article which targeted two specific fixtures (West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United, West Ham United vs Leeds United) paid off and leaves me on 78 points.

However, I’m fully aware an İlkay Gündoğan (£6.2m) haul or Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) rest on Wednesday could undo a lot of that good work, so let’s see how things play out over the next few days.

THE CREATORS

For those that missed it last year, this table show’s each team’s best creator using the chances created metric. It’s something I always like to keep track of, and as it’s been a while since I last shared it, I thought I’d give it an update.

This time, I’ve added an additional column too which focuses solely on data from the last six Gameweeks, in an attempt to identify any recent developments.

Familiar faces like Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Jack Grealish (£7.5m) and De Bruyne appear again, but there are also some lesser-spotted names too.

TeamMost Chances Created – last sixMost Chances created – overall
ArsenalGranit Xhaka (9)Bukayo Saka (27)
Aston VillaRoss Barkley, Grealish (8)Jack Grealish (75)
BrightonPascal Groß (19)Pascal Groß (51)
BurnleyLowton, Dwight McNeil (12)Ashley Westwood (37)
ChelseaMason Mount (16)Mason Mount (68)
C.PalaceEberechi Eze (8)Andros Townsend, Eze (29)
EvertonGylfi Sigurdsson (7)James Rodriguez (31)
FulhamAdemola Lookman (19)Ademola Lookman (47)
LeedsRaphinha (21)Raphinha (45)
LeicesterYouri Tielemans (11)James Maddison (42)
LiverpoolT. Alexander-Arnold (15)Andy Robertson (45)
Man CityKevin De Bruyne (15)Kevin De Bruyne (69)
Man UnitedLuke Shaw (20)Bruno Fernandes (77)
NewcastleRyan Fraser (15)Jonjo Shelvey (25)
Sheff UnitedOli McBurnie (6)John Fleck (24)
SouthamptonStuart Armstrong (8)James Ward-Prowse (40)
SpursSon Heung-min (17)Son Heung-min (53)
West BromMatheus Pereira (10)Matheus Pereira (39)
West HamAaron Cresswell (11)Aaron Cresswell (41)
WolvesPedro Neto (16)Pedro Neto (57)

PEDRO NETO

This season, Pedro Neto (£5.7m) has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best young players, and looking at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ schedule, Gameweek 31 looks like a good time to invest.

Wolves’ fixtures Gameweek 31 to 35

The 21-year-old has already been directly involved in 12 league goals this season, and now being used as an inverted winger on the right more often, I’m sure he’ll add a few more.

It all becomes a bit predictable when I watch him on the left as he tends to stay wide, hit the byline and whip in a low cross, so this positional switch which has happened a few times is a real positive for me, and something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Pedro Neto’s average position by Gameweek

MASON MOUNT

I’ve always liked Mason Mount (£7.0m) as a player, but under Frank Lampard he was playing deeper and deeper and Fantasy Premier League returns were too sporadic. However, since Thomas Tuchel’s appointment, he’s been used in more attacking positions behind the striker which you can see here.

Mason Mount’s average position by Gameweek

Against Liverpool he was stationed on the left of a front three, but he’s also featured on the right and as more of a traditional no. 10. But regardless of position, he is playing closer to goal and I like the look of him from Gameweek 30 to 34 when Chelsea’s fixtures ease.

THE DEFENDERS

This table tends to be dominated by midfielders, so when a defender appears I’ll always take a closer look.

In the last six Gameweeks, it’s no surprise to see Matthew Lowton (£4.5m) feature, given that he is now taking on more responsibility in the final-third. Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m) are also included, but it’s Luke Shaw (£5.1m) who is the star man with 20 created chances.

It feels like Shaw has been talked up enough in recent weeks and I’m not sure how much more I can add, but I will say he does look fitter than he has done for a long time now and is overlapping in a way that seemed impossible a few seasons back.

The numbers highlight just how good he has been, and finding a spot for him in my own team will be a priority once Blank Gameweek 29 is out of the way.

JACK GREALISH

There has been a definite drop-off in Aston Villa’s performances in recent weeks, and they are struggling to find the right balance in midfield.

We’re seeing a lot of chopping and changing, probably too much, with Douglas Luiz (£4.8m), John McGinn (£5.5m), Ross Barkley (£5.9m), Morgan Sanson (£5.5m), Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) and Marvelous Nakamba (£4.3m) all in the mix for the central positions, and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) and Trézéguet (£5.2m) stepping in for Grealish on the left.

Barkley was signed to help in these kinds of situations but has looked well off the pace, and as a fan, I’m a little worried. Villa are a good top-half team, but having scored just two goals in the four outings without Grealish, it’s clear we need him back as soon as possible.

Only Crystal Palace and Newcastle have created fewer chances than Villa over the last six matches

So, with a few of those mentioned above now on my Watchlist, focus turns to Gameweek 28.

Here’s how I’m currently setup.

Captaincy isn’t straightforward this week and I’ll likely make a late call on that closer to deadline, but for now, De Bruyne and Harry Kane (£11.3m) are in contention.

I’m also hoping to save a transfer, so I can make two in Blank Gameweek 29 to get me up to at least eight starters.

How to use effective ownership to make differential FPL decisions

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

115 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Please start, KDB.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      This.

      On a miserable 47 so far...

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        Pleased with my score (72 (-4)) however currently very displeased with my decision to TC KDB 😀

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          Nice going.

          I imagine you played Shaw. Was on him all week in expectation of 0-0 but ducked out at last minute.

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            21 mins ago

            Annoyingly, no! Started Konsa, Cresswell and Dias over him. I was expecting anything but a United CS, didn't even consider starting him to be honest 🙁

            Open Controls
    2. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      please

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Hoping not

      If he misses out I’m still on for the cup double. All even in both matches and it comes down to Ederson C versus KdB C and defender appearances

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        KDB haul and two Ederson penalty saves should do the trick then!?

        Open Controls
  2. Lateriser 12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    One of the most fun pods. We laughed a lot. One of our better episodes. Watch this one on YouTube.

    https://twitter.com/lateriser12/status/1369304917945552912?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. Sz21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Cheers LR!

      Open Controls
    2. Dele
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      You’re the man!

      Open Controls
    3. fclackless [Brazil Nuts]
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      +1

      Open Controls
  3. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Anything standing out to change here?

    2 ft's. 0.1m ITB. No chips remaining..
    Martinez.
    Shaw, Cancelo, Stones.
    Salah, Raphinha, Son, Gundo, Bruno.
    Kane, Watkins.
    Areola, Bamford, Dallas, Burn.
    8 starters for 29 atm so can afford to look beyond with the moves.

    Salah -> Bale, Cancelo -> Cresswell/Azpi, Watkins/Bamf-> Antonio some things I am considering. Like the look of Lingard too but not this week at least

    Open Controls
    1. Dele
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Bale, Son, Kane might be too much on the days Jose goes for a 1-0.

      Open Controls
    2. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Cancelo to Azpi

      Open Controls
      1. seanie3
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Cancelo to Rudiger

        Open Controls
  4. Mufc202020
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Ederson
    Digne Perrira Vestergaard Konsa
    Gunda KDB Bruno
    Kane DCL Watkins

    Would you

    A) BB - Johnson Saka Alonso Neto (-4)
    B) Not play BB and bench Johnson Saka Dallas Lookman and roll over the FT

    Going to free hit GW29

    Open Controls
  5. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Really tempted to punt on Alonso!

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Looked great yesterday from what I saw in the highlights

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Agree just shame he's not nailed with Chilwell in the picture also

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yes if he was nailed he’d probably be in every side

        Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Could work out, but you just know he'll miss out on some of those plum fixtures with Chilwell lurking.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        True

        Open Controls
    4. NateDogsCats
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Definitely tempting although I can see Chilwell playing against Leeds to deal with their pace on the flanks

        Open Controls
      • Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        Straight in the Team but only if Chilwell got injured.

        Open Controls
      • WE GO FOR IT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        I had got him in GW25 WC as a punt. Luckily I decided to take him out for Digne on a hit in DGW26 when I BB. Worked out well.

        Alonso is playing well and looks like he's being benched for the stronger games. So, if you have a decent cover on bench and are willing to take the occasional 1 pointer, he could be gold.

        Open Controls
      • Africa United
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Nice punt but after the blank?

        Open Controls
    5. sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Lads, some help here please?

      Martínez / Pope
      Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Digne /  Dallas
      Salah / Bruno / Gündogan / Raphinha / Soucek
      Kane / DCL / Watkins

      I have 2 free transfers, and I want to have to for BGW29. Which imposes me one now.

      A. Pope to Forster (just so I don't lose FT, funds)
      B. DCL to Bamford (downside: good fixture for DCL)
      C. Digne to Targett (downside: good fixture for Digne, double up on Villa defence)
      D. Salah to Bale/Son (downside: ditch Salah)
      E. Something else?

      Open Controls
      1. rackus
          51 mins ago

          D looks decent.

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 4 Years
            45 mins ago

            Cheers, mate!

            Open Controls
        • adam wigan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          How set are you on keeping Stones? Could do stones to rudiger which would set you up well for their good upcoming fixtures

          Open Controls
      2. CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Seeing as it's quiet, what do you think of my prospective GW29 team?

        Areola
        Dallas - Veltman - Tierney
        Auba - Son - Lingard - Raphinha
        Bamford - Kane - Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. 1966
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          59 mins ago

          Looks good although Villa have been crap without Grealish, creating very few chances. I’d only pick Watkins if Grealish was fit and starting.

          Open Controls
        2. CONNERS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          53 mins ago

          Thanks

          Its not a FH team by the way, I already own Watkins and am just planning on adding Auba and Lingard next week.

          I agree he's not one to bring in based on Villa's current form.

          Open Controls
          1. 1966
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            32 mins ago

            Really good team team without FH. I have 8 players including Watkins but I foolishly sold Fernandes last game to get Lingard as I was planning for GW 29.

            Now I don’t know whether to save my FT and get 10 players for 29 or transfer Salah our for Fernandes so that I can captain him in 28.

            Open Controls
            1. MightyGar
                17 mins ago

                Do you have Kane? If so he is a good enough Captain choice this week so you can go back to your wk29 plan

                Open Controls
                1. 1966
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  I do have Kane but not sure I fancy him away at Arsenal. Arsenal have been pretty solid lately and Mourinho tends to be more defensive against the bigger teams.

                  Open Controls
                  1. MightyGar
                      5 mins ago

                      I am hoping for old clown feet Luiz fouling Bale in the box and Kane dispatching the penalty, followed by a Xhaka red card and Kane assist for Moura

                      Open Controls
                      1. 1966
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        You’re asking for a lot there but I’d be happy with that too haha.

                        Open Controls
          2. Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Who would you play in BGW29? Will play Targett as well.

            A. Areola
            B. Martinez

            Open Controls
            1. Peter Ouch
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour ago

              A if you have another Villa def
              Fulham 6 Cs in 7 games!

              Open Controls
            2. CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour ago

              I have both and playing Areola.

              Don't see Villa keeping Spurs out for 90 mins. May get some decent save points perhaps...

              Open Controls
            3. Hy liverpool
              • 7 Years
              56 mins ago

              Areola for me

              Open Controls
            4. WE GO FOR IT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              37 mins ago

              Areola if playing Targett.

              Open Controls
            5. Pep Roulette
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              Cheers everyone!

              Open Controls
          3. dogtanion
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Changing captaincy from kane to Sterling afew mins before the deadline has ruined me 🙁 have a feeling Sterling won't even appear for a minute tomorrow

            Open Controls
            1. CroatianHammer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              As a fellow captainer I hope you're wrong and that he hauls... it seems like he's done nothing, but he's been a steady performer, for Citeh if not for FPL

              Open Controls
              1. dogtanion
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Yeah me too man..he was rested v West Ham so maybe he might play..clutching here !

                Open Controls
          4. rackus
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              captain salah.

              Open Controls
              1. Gudjohnsen
                • 4 Years
                46 mins ago

                Why on earth?

                Open Controls
              2. 1966
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                43 mins ago

                Was thinking the same. Liverpool and Salah been much better away than at home.

                Open Controls
                1. NateDogsCats
                    25 mins ago

                    That's not really saying much though is it

                    Open Controls
                    1. 1966
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Well Liverpool have won 4 out of the last 5 away games scoring 11 goals and Salah has 4 of them. That’s a decent record. Salah also scored 2 goals at old Trafford in the FA cup.

                      Open Controls
                      1. NateDogsCats
                          8 mins ago

                          They've only won 3 out of the last 6 away in the PL (one of those being Sheffield Utd) with Salah only scoring in 2 of those and blanking in the other 4, not exactly an amazing record

                          Open Controls
                          1. 1966
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            Leipzig have one of the best defences at home in Europe conceding only 9 goals in 12 games and Salah scored against them.

                            If you don’t want to include champions league and only the Premier League, Salah has 3 goals in his last 5 away games and 7 goals in his last 10 away games. As I mentioned, Liverpool have been a much better team away from home than at home since mid to late December.

                            Open Controls
                2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not "available" to succeed Joachim Low as manager of his native Germany. The German Football Association has announced that Low will leave the role after this summer's European Championships. "Am I available for the job after the summer? No," said Klopp.

                  Looks like Klopp's off to Germany then so...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hy liverpool
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                    Looks like you can't read

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hy liverpool
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      I have a feeling he is going.. I hope not thou

                      Open Controls
                    2. Hy liverpool
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 20 mins ago

                      Oh boy.. Can*
                      Sorry max

                      Open Controls
                  2. Scholes Out Forever
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    Klopp to Germany, Stevie G to Liverpool

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hy liverpool
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 19 mins ago

                      As much as i love stevie i hope klopp stays

                      Open Controls
                    2. seanie3
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 18 mins ago

                      Not this year, maybe in a couple more.. Gerard doesn't have enough experience yet to manage Liverpool.. look what happened to Frank Lampard at Chelsea

                      Open Controls
                  3. seanie3
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                    Liverpool would be crazy to let Klopp go..

                    Open Controls
                  4. seanie3
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    That isn't what he said..

                    Open Controls
                3. Scholes Out Forever
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  Would you BB this lot?

                  Martinez - Veltman - Dallas - Bamford

                  Open Controls
                  1. Peter Ouch
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    58 mins ago

                    Yeah nothing to lose

                    Open Controls
                  2. Hy liverpool
                    • 7 Years
                    57 mins ago

                    I don't trust leeds or brighton at all... May wait till gw30

                    Open Controls
                  3. CONNERS
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    I wouldn't this week. GW30 perhaps...

                    Open Controls
                  4. WE GO FOR IT
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    I'd hold

                    Open Controls
                  5. Africa United
                    • 8 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    Not against Chelsea and probably Villa will concede

                    Open Controls
                    1. popey
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      against Newcastle...?

                      Open Controls
                4. DavvaMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Hi Guys

                  Needs some advice. Below is my current set up.

                  Martinez

                  Digne | Cancelo | Stones | Shaw
                  Son | Gundogan | Fernandes
                  Antonio | Kane | Watkins

                  Pope | Dallas | Raphinha | Barnes

                  I need to replace Barnes, and was thinking of perhaps

                  A. Jota
                  B. Mount
                  C. Any suggestions?

                  Should I also get more BGW29 players in and if so from what team?

                  I plan to WC in GW31

                  Thanks everyone!

                  Open Controls
                  1. mcsteely
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Mount a good pick for those games then WC.
                    A Chelsea defender would be good as well, maybe Stones to Rudi

                    Open Controls
                    1. DavvaMC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      just now

                      HI

                      I was thinking Rudiger and also at some point Dias, so just one city defender. For now would you say transfer Stones or Cancelo?

                      Open Controls
                5. fplking14
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  48 points behind my ML leader, i have BB and WC, he has TC and BB. Is it possible to catch up?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brehmeren
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    You can make that up in 2 gws

                    Open Controls
                6. FantasyClub
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Bale or Son?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Forever In Our Shadow
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      52 mins ago

                      Both. 😎

                      Open Controls
                    2. Brimble82
                      • 2 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      If only one - Bale.
                      I’m a Son owner, and have watched Spurs last few games. In the poor games against WHU/FUL he looked isolated out on the wing. And even with the better performances against BUR/CRY he was still really wide.
                      Bale is coming inside a lot more and getting ‘in the mixer’

                      And - personal opinion - he looks tired and a shadow of his best self. Only 5 attacking returns in 11.

                      Roll the dice on Bale’s fitness if it were me.

                      Open Controls
                  • Flynny
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Hi. What move would you look to make here - and who to captain? Transfers to 29. Wildcard 31. 2.6mitb....thanks

                    Martinez
                    Cancelo dias pereira (dallas coufal)
                    Salah son gundog raphinha (lingard)
                    Kane dcl Watkins

                    Open Controls
                    1. CONNERS
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      34 mins ago

                      Salah to Auba then DCL to Antonio next week perhaps?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Flynny
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        That's an option....think I may actually save ft......thanks

                        Open Controls
                  • RAFA THE GAFFA
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Why isn’t Antonio on pens? Sorry if this has been asked already

                    Open Controls
                    1. Forever In Our Shadow
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      Because Lingards a greedy fit.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Forever In Our Shadow
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        *git

                        Open Controls
                        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Haha, but Rice is on them now

                          Open Controls
                    2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                      • 7 Years
                      27 mins ago

                      Because his celebration is not as lucrative on social media

                      Open Controls
                      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        25 mins ago

                        Does rice have a lucrative celebration like?

                        Open Controls
                        1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          He's mates with Mount so that counts for something

                          Open Controls
                    3. Baines on Toast...
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      He's only taken one in his career, I don't think he fancies them.

                      Open Controls
                  • Sterling Malory
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    56 mins ago

                    Any thing worth a hit?

                    Martinez
                    Shaw Digne Cancelo Stones
                    Gundo Bruno Son
                    Kane Watkins DCL
                    Areola Raphinna Lowton Barnes

                    Open Controls
                    1. Africa United
                      • 8 Years
                      32 mins ago

                      DCL to Werner and Captain

                      Open Controls
                    2. CONNERS
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      32 mins ago

                      Nope, all good.

                      Open Controls
                  • Africa United
                    • 8 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    Amazed by Meslier 9 points on my bench in a 2-0 loss to Westham !! ;D

                    Open Controls
                  • Africa United
                    • 8 Years
                    53 mins ago

                    Any Doublet for Everton /Villa ? Any idea?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Africa United
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Double*

                      Open Controls
                  • Ohh1454
                    • 3 Years
                    46 mins ago

                    What are the chances spurs have a double in gw32 ? Would highly consider triple spurs attack then considering they play in 29 double in 32,free hit 33 they play Sheffield 34 and then get rid for Liverpool ?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Major League Shocker
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      That's an FA Cup week, right? If so, it would only be possible if Bournemouth knock Saints out of the FA Cup. Could happen.

                      Open Controls
                  • Major League Shocker
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    45 mins ago

                    A player with a form rating of 6.6 points per match and playing Newcastle should be a captain option, right?

                    Open Controls
                    1. popey
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      if thats Martinez then no - Newcastle toothless so he scores either 2 or 6

                      Can you see Newcastle having 3 shots on target?

                      Open Controls
                  • mcsteely
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    41 mins ago

                    Martinez/Areola
                    Targett, Dallas, Veltman
                    Bale, Raphina
                    Kane, Antonio, Bamford

                    Could get to this with a -4 in 29, means selling Cancelo and DCL though who might have a double.

                    Would you FH?

                    Open Controls
                    1. popey
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      no way would I FH that, given ownership of spurs/city players and alternative options FH 33 likely your best bet?

                      Open Controls
                    2. Brimble82
                      • 2 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Solid. Bank it for later

                      Open Controls
                  • G Banger
                    • 2 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    1FT and 1.1ITB with:

                    Martinez
                    Cancelo, Stones, Coufal
                    Salah, Bruno, Gundogan, Raphinha,
                    Bamford, Kane, DCL

                    (Pope, Dallas, Holding, Lingard)

                    Knowing that GW29 is on the horizon, I only want to make moves if they increase player numbers, any advice with the above?

                    Open Controls
                    1. OLLY G
                      • 4 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Save

                      Open Controls
                      1. Brimble82
                        • 2 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        Concur.
                        Lots of movement on Salah/Bruno out. But I’d say you’re pretty well set.
                        Roll the tfr.

                        Open Controls
                  • Echoes
                      31 mins ago

                      Is it okay to start triple Brighton(2 def + Sanchez) in DGW29 or should I spread the risk a bit and start Martinez instead?

                      Open Controls
                      1. mcsteely
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        trip Brighton is a legit tactic for FH, not sure I would want them all in my team for the long run unless WC after

                        Open Controls
                      2. Brimble82
                        • 2 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Given that Newcastle are led by Joelinton and... Dwight Gayle!?!
                        I’d say having triple Brighton could be inspired.
                        High risk - high reward though right!

                        Open Controls
                      3. Athletico Underachieving
                          15 mins ago

                          I’ll probably go double just for my own health but if you’re feeling brave it could pay off big time!

                          Open Controls
                        • MightyGar
                            8 mins ago

                            High risk reward, and the average score for the week is likely to be low so could be a big rank gain if it pays off. I would think about turning my phone off and going for a walk during the game though, it would be excruciating to watch

                            Open Controls
                            1. Brimble82
                              • 2 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Hard agree.
                              I hate watching a game when I’m hoping for a CS from more than one player. Having three eggs in that one seagul basket could be horrifically stressful!

                              Open Controls
                        • OLLY G
                          • 4 Years
                          30 mins ago

                          Best Villa defender to buy?

                          Thanks.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Forever In Our Shadow
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            20 mins ago

                            Targett imo. Martinez if you don’t have him

                            Open Controls
                          2. Brimble82
                            • 2 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            Depends when Cash is back.
                            Targett until then

                            Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.