Should we now be looking at Fulham’s defence in FPL rather than targeting it?

Fulham’s strong recent performances, especially in defence, have seen the Cottagers climb to one point off safety.

After losing their first six games at the beginning of the season and conceding 14 goals in the process, many classed the west London outfit as the top-flight whipping boys.

But manager Scott Parker has completely turned their fortunes around, and no club has conceded fewer Premier League goals than Fulham in their last six matches.

Their improvements at the back have not resulted in any kind of Fantasy bandwagon, however, with their highest-owned defensive player being goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (£4.5m).

Instead of targeting the Fulham defence, should we now be looking to add their defenders to our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams?

The best FPL assets fighting for safety from relegation

  1. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Martinez
    AWB Cancelo Targett
    Gundo Sterling Son Bruno
    Watkins Kane(c) Antonio

    (Pope Raph Dallas Lowton)

    1ft, 0.2itb

    GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. Captain_Shirokov
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      See how City get on tonight, I would really be tempted to sell Sterling if I were you. Auba/Bale could be nice options.

      Open Controls
      1. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks. Sterling to bale is the plan for next week. Should I do it for GW28 then?

        Open Controls
        1. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          see if Bale is rested in europa first

          Open Controls
          1. Von Lipwig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            much obliged

            Open Controls
    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      looks good

      Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (480 teams)

    Current safety score with autosubs = 43
    Top score = 87
    LMS average = 52.18 (-1.0) = 51.18
    Players played = 7.84/12.08
    Captains players = 4.38%

    1 game left

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  3. Vazza
      20 mins ago

      Who to start this week

      A. Antonio (mun)
      B. Watkins (new)

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Antonio for me. Watkins cannot finish his dinner

        Open Controls
      2. NateDogsCats
          3 mins ago

          Antonio

          Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        I was planning to roll FT but I could potentially have 0/3 City players playing in GW28 and effectively having one playing sub, which transfer would you bring forward for GW28?

        A. Holding to Dallas
        B. Barnes to Bale
        C. DCL to Antonio
        D. Salah to Auba/Saka
        E. Another suggestion

        WC31 FH33

        1FT 2.6itb
        Martinez
        Cancelo Stones Digne Cresswell
        Gundo Raphinha Son Salah
        Kane DCL
        (Fabri Bamford Holding Barnes)

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Vazza
            13 mins ago

            Barnes to Bale without a doubt

            Open Controls
          • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Thanks, since you two picked Bale, who would you bench for him?

            Open Controls
            1. _figu
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Creswell

              Open Controls
        3. royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          Your help is needed please

          What is the better set of transfers for the next few GWs for this team

          Ings & Salah > Kane & Lingard (-4)
          Ings > Antonio

          Martinez Johnstone

          Dias Aina Stones Dallas Mee

          Bruno Salah Son Raphina Gundogan

          DCL Watkins Ings

          No FH or WC 1FT 0.3 ITB

          Any ideas would be welcomed

          Open Controls
          1. Top Dog
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            Top option

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Kane is a must have so A

            Open Controls
        4. Zlatan F.C
            15 mins ago

            Best Mee replacement for the next two GW's? I have Martinez, Coufal, Cancelo, Dias,Dallas

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              Veltman (SOU and NEW) or Targett/Konsa (NEW and TOT)

              Open Controls
            2. _figu
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Dunk

              Open Controls
          • Original - Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            I hope Sterling and Dias don't eat those specially prepared cookies I sent them yesterday. Apparently they give you stomach pains for 3 days. 😉

            Open Controls
          • MiechuPL
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            Hi, Veltman or Dunk and why?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Veltman - See stats in the link and Lamptey has had an injury setback so should be nailed for a while. 0.6 cheaper so can be your 5th def on the bench after 29

              https://twitter.com/FPL_Swe/status/1368119752430878725?s=19

              Open Controls
          • Binny
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            Do people really think Salah should be sold. Pool been bad but he still looks capable of hauling

            Open Controls
            1. Rassi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              I am thinking of captaining him and hoping Kane, Bruno & co will score less.

              Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Not this week imo.

              Open Controls
            3. Binny
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              I’m def keeping

              Open Controls
            4. _figu
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              Keeping. Would consider selling for Bale or Son. Kane for sure if you wouldn't have him already.

              Open Controls
            5. NateDogsCats
                6 mins ago

                Did it last week for Auba although really only planned it as a short term move, will keep a close eye on Salah and Liverpool in general until GW30 and will leave the possibility open of getting him back, but this looks like much more than a small blip

                Open Controls
              • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                Depends on your team. I would keep him for now but he is definitely worth a downgrade to afford another premium like Kane

                Open Controls
              • TheBiffas
                  just now

                  Holding for 28 then selling for bale in 29

                  Open Controls
              • _figu
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                Martinez
                Cancelo Dias Maguire
                Salah Son Gundogan Raphinha
                Kane (c) DCL Watkins

                Pope Soucek Dallas Coufal

                A) Save
                B) Maguire to Dunk
                C) something else

                Wildcarding 31.

                Open Controls
                1. Rassi
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  easy save

                  Open Controls
                3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  A

                  Open Controls
              • Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                1.8 itb 0 ft

                Martinez
                Konsa Dias Stones
                Salah Bruno Gundo Saka
                Kane DCL Bamford
                Mccarthy Mee Lookman Robinson

                A) Roll
                B) Mee > Veltman (play over bam/saka)

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  You can't roll 0FTs...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    1ft **

                    Open Controls
              • Labile
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                28- Salah and Barnes -> Son/Bale and Bruno -4
                29- Ricardo to Reguillon

                And then GTG for 29?

                Emi/Areola
                Reguillon Elmo
                Raphina Son/Bale Auba
                Kane Antonio Bamford.

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Prefer Dallas or Cresswell over Reguillon for 29

                  Open Controls
              • NateDogsCats
                  2 mins ago

                  Ederson
                  Dias Cresswell Pereira AMN
                  Gundo Auba Bruno Mount(C)
                  Kane Antonio
                  (Martinez Raphinha DCL Burn)

                  Does this look worth a BB? Any particular reason why I might be best to hold it for another week? Fixtures aren't bad IMO and only have a few players directly in competition which will likely leave me with one definite blank (Bruno and Cresswell). Thinking I will move at least one mid or forward to fodder soon so I'm thinking now makes sense.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Players on the bench have decent fixtures this GW. I would be inclined to use the BB

                    Open Controls

