167
Scout Network March 9

The best FPL assets fighting for safety from relegation

167 Comments
Share

As the business end of the Fantasy Premier League season approaches, it is becoming increasingly important to invest in players with something to play for.

When relegation comes calling, it can often bring out the best in some individuals although these players are usually hidden gems before the final run-in.

Differential picks are now more important from one Gameweek to the next and teams at the wrong end of the Premier League table can often throw up some good suggestions.

We asked the Scout Network for their thoughts on the best options among teams in the bottom half of the top flight.

FPL Nymfria

I like the look of Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) who returned from injury at half-time against Spurs in Gameweek 27 and is owned by 8.3% of managers. Considering the length of absence caused by his injury, it is easy to forget he has nine goals and three assists this season, finding the net as often as Harvey Barnes (££6.8m), Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) and Peirre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m).

Fulham have registered nine clean sheets since the start of the season, four of those in the last six Gameweeks. Ola Aina (£4.5m) offers both defensive returns and attacking potential too with two goals and one assist so far. Fulham face Leeds in Blank Gameweek 29, an important consideration in any transfer decision right now.

FPL Nymfria

El Statto

Che Adams (£5.8m) scored his first goal since December in Gameweek 27. With Danny Ings (£8.4m) likely to be out until April, the responsibility of leading the line will fall on Adams. Between Gameweeks 28 and 32 Southampton will hope to pick up a few wins and put any risk of relegation to bed if they are to achieve this they will need Adams at his best. Editor David Munday also looked at Nathan Tella (£4.3m) and James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) in a recent Scout Notes article.

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) is owned by just 0.3% of managers. Fulham are showing real fight and have built their revival around being much tighter defensively. Anderson has kept five clean sheets in the last seven matches. I wouldn’t rush to bring him in for a Gameweek 28 clash with Manchester City but, after that, the Cottagers play Leeds (home), Aston Villa (away), Wolves (home) and Arsenal (away).

El Statto

FF Titans

Neal Maupay (£6.1m) will play Newcastle in Blank Gameweek 29 which is a huge plus when looking at differentials right now, especially as Brighton also boast a winnable fixture against Southampton in Gameweek 28. Maupay registered an assist in Gameweek 27 and is pivotal to the Seagulls’ attack. At 3% ownership he could be a great differential.

Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) has definitely been passing the eye-test in recent Gameweeks. He has had several chances over the last two games and has been unlucky not to be on the scoresheet. His expected goals (xG) score is also high. Over the past five games, his xG of 3.03 ranks fifth in the Premier League. 

FF Titans

FPL Family

Gameweek 21 Scout Picks features another Man City triple-up

Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) has now kept clean sheets in three of his last four Premier League matches. While Fulham have a difficult fixture in Gameweek 28, following that there are plenty of opportunities for defensive returns sheets. At just £4.5m, Areola makes a great second goalkeeper option for managers who still hold their Bench Boosts, as well as as a set-and-forget goalkeeper.

While Brighton have not been had the best few Gameweeks from a defensive view point, Joel Veltman (£4.3m) continues to look like a great value differential. The versatile defender scored in Gameweek 25, highlighting his attacking potential, and also has two fixtures across Gameweeks 28 and 29 (against Southampton and Newcastle). Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m) missing the rest of the season also bodes well for Veltman’s chances of consistent starts.

FPL Family

FPL Froggies

Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) could be West Brom key man in the battle against relegation. Sam Allardyce has lately started a more offensive side (with Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) and Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) together) which allows Diagne to post some great underlying stats lately leading us to think Diagne could soon come good.

Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) has the chance he never really got at Liverpool to step up in Danny Ings‘ (£8.4m) absence. Southampton can now capitalise on the return of Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) which should free him from defensive duties allow him to operate as a number 10 or a forward in a 4-4-2. We are backing him to be amongst the points in the next gameweeks. 

FPL Froggies

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19

Last week FPLFamily‘s Sam was joined on Scout The Gameweek by David from FPL In The Dugout to discuss Gameweek 26 and look ahead to Gameweek 27.

This week Sam will be joined by Brett from FPL Shake ‘n’ Bake to look ahead to Gameweek 28.

FPL Family

Sam has been busy behind the scenes working with the Premier League on a video series about Women in FPL. On International Women’s Day, the first video was released with the Premier League FPL presenters. Sam has also recorded a further video with some of the female FPL content creators which will be released in short form on the Premier League website and channels.

The longer form videos will be released on the FPLFamily YouTube channel over the next few weeks.

FPL Nymfria

FPL Nymfria released her recent Gameweek video where she reviewed her Triple Captain chip and looked ahead to her plans for Gameweek 27. Her new watchlist section has gone down well too.

El Statto

El Statto has taken an early look ahead to Blank Gameweek 29 by reviewing all four games and highlighting who he believes will perform well.

After a sixth-straight defeat at Anfield, El Statto has also looked at where Liverpool have gone wrong this season. He was also inspired by a question Joe asked on the Scoutcast last week “which team, when they’re on form, can absolutely take another team to the cleaners?” and so took at look at the seasons stats to come up with an answer it for him.

FF Titans

Over the past week, FF Titans have spoken to five FPL managers who are still in the FPL Cup and to track their journeys. Their assembled panel also backed Gundogan as the Gameweek 27 captain. In UCL Fantasy, they picked Haaland to star again after his two goals against Bayern over the weekend.

FPL Froggies

You can catch podcast number 21 from the FPL Froggies online right here

The best value Southampton attackers following Ings’ latest injury

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

167 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Random Name
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    I really do hope Liverpool sack Klopp because that would be the nail in the coffin to their status as a top club

    Open Controls
    1. seanie3
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Never going to happen, so say they sack Klopp (which is crazy) which top top manager are they going to bring in.

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      They will 100% do this - and bring in Stevie G - it is inevitable now

      Then Super Stevie will be sacked after another ~18-24 months and so it will go on

      Open Controls
  2. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    What a frustrating season, keep doing stupid things and not learning.

    Took Fernandes out for De Bruyne this week in an attempt to make up some ground.

    Transfer this week will be Salah to Son, working towards 29 (no FH).

    Is KDB back to Fernandes for a hit madness? I refused to do the same with Martinez earlier in the season and it killed me (probably directly cost me 70 points).

    Or do I just stick with it until after the blank? Danger is that Fernandes is heavily captained versus West Ham. And although West Ham are looking decent, every time I watch them they look like conceding 3 or 4.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      If you are not planning to WC anytime soon, I would get Bruno for -4

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        wildcard gone

        Open Controls
    2. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      of course it's a madness, you wouldn't even consider it if it wasn't for one penalty

      Open Controls
      1. seanie3
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        not really as Bruno could get a nice score against the hammers.

        Open Controls
        1. jomikijiq
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          yeah, unlike KDB vs Fulham

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            18 mins ago

            KDB hasn't displayed enough to warrant it, which is why I am frustrated with myself for picking him.

            Open Controls
            1. jomikijiq
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              I did the same, it was a good move.

              Don't judge decisions by outcomes

              Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bruno was just lucky, Jesus made stupid foul. Ederson was actually pretty close to save it. Nothing changed, that possibility was always there.

      Open Controls
  3. More Cowbell
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Hi All,

    Anyone willing to have a punt on the best XI for GW29?

    Open Controls
    1. Random Name
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Martinez.

      Open Controls
    2. tbos83
        26 mins ago

        Sanchez
        Reguilon Dunk Dallas
        Son Grealish Auba Lookman Raph
        Kane Bamford

        Open Controls
        1. More Cowbell
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          No bale?

          Open Controls
      • jomikijiq
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        I'd have something like this on FH:

        Lloris
        Dunk, Veltman, Burn
        Auba, Son, Raphinha, Lookman
        Kane, Bamford, Antonio

        Open Controls
    3. Michelle Davin
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      KDB brace tomorrow?

      Open Controls
      1. ppv
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        KDB rest incoming

        Open Controls
        1. seanie3
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Sterling rest coming, he needs it after all those dreadful attempts at finishing..

          Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hoping for a cameo

        In both cups the score is tied for me. Each comes down to captain Ederson versus captain KdB and who gets defender appearances

        And well KdB has scored one goal from open play all season.

        Open Controls
    4. Captain_Shirokov
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      It's been two weeks and there is STILL no good Barnes replacements. FML.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        6-7m strikers and 5-7m mids have dried up in the last few weeks.

        Open Controls
      2. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Where have you been the last 4 weeks?

        Open Controls
        1. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Ireland

          Open Controls
      3. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Salah, Bruno, KDB, Son, Bale, Gundogan and Raphinha.

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          stopped reading at Salah

          Open Controls
        2. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Have Bruno/Son/Gundogan/Raphinha.

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            let me get a spoon....

            Jesse Lingard

            Open Controls
    5. Roysgotnoboys
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Pope > Martinez

      OR

      Salah/ Son > Bale?

      Open Controls
    6. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      My cup opponent benched Meslier, Bruno, Shaw!

      Open Controls
    7. Azathoth
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      If Bale doesn't play vs DZ should i bring him in (probably Salah out) ?

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        dunno. Nice differential versus Son. Every time I try a differential it bites me.

        Open Controls
    8. Nespinha
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pope
      Stones Cancelo Targett
      Salah Bruno Sterling Raphinha
      Bamford Watkins DCL

      Subs - Areola Rudiger Lookman

      WC for 30/31. Any ideas? 2FT

      Open Controls
    9. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Points prediction for Gundogan tomorrow?

      I´m saying 11 which would ease the pain of Kane VC slightly.

      Open Controls
      1. Captain_Shirokov
        • 2 Years
        just now

        3

        Open Controls
    10. sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Friends, a little help please?

      Martínez / Pope
      Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Digne /  Dallas
      Salah / Bruno / Gündogan / Raphinha / Soucek
      Kane / DCL / Watkins

      I think I'll roll so I have two FT for BGW29, which leads me to an extra free transfer — already got two. Pope to Areola/Forster, in order to make funds? Or something else? Maybe Soucek to Lingard?

      Open Controls
    11. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      What a week so far... currently sat on 33 (-4) with 30! Points on the bench.

      Open Controls
    12. barton fc
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Eyeing up a one week punt on havertz, question is do i give him the arm band

      Would be Salah > havertz this week havertz to son next week

      Open Controls
    13. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Johnstone-Areola
      Mee-Digne-Dallas-Cancelo-Cresswell
      Salah-Gundo-KDB-Son-Soucek
      Bamford-Antonio-Watkins

      Best move for GW29?:

      Salah, Gundo, Mee to...

      A: Auba, Raphinha, Dunk
      B: Auba, Willian, Veltman
      C: Saka, Bale, Reguilon
      D: Bale, Moura, Dawson
      E: Auba, Lingard, keep Mee
      F: Other?

      Please pick one.

      Leaning heavily towards A tbh.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.