Scout Notes March 8

The best value Southampton attackers following Ings’ latest injury

Sheff Utd 0-2 Southampton

  • Goals: James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m), Che Adams (£5.8m)
  • Assists: Nathan Tella (£4.3m), Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m)
  • Bonus points: Ward-Prowse x3, Ryan Bertrand x2 (£5.0m), Kyle Walker-Peters x1 (£4.7m)

INGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER

In their 2-0 win over Sheffield United, Southampton demonstrated they can still find the back of the net even with Danny Ings (£8.4m) facing another spell on the sidelines.

James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) and Che Adams (£5.8m) scored at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon while Nathan Tella (£4.3m) flourished in a more advanced role and placed himself on the Fantasy Premier League radar.

Both of the Saints goals against Sheffield United came after Ings was taken off in the 13th minute, who could be out for several weeks, according to the latest update from manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

“I think it was again a muscle problem, but it doesn’t look good to be honest. I don’t know when we will have him. Muscle injuries we are normally waiting for a minimum of four weeks I think, so we will have a look. It’s a little bit fitting to the history we’ve had in these past weeks. It’s horrible this season, we have so many problems and as soon as players are coming back others are injured again.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

While Ings’ latest absence is unlikely to damage too many Fantasy teams, he has just two goals in his last 14 league appearances, it could unlock some budget alternatives.

The most appealing of those is Tella who, priced at just £4.3m, lined-up as a centre-forward in Double Gameweek 27.

He was rewarded with an assist for winning Southampton’s first-half penalty and was an exciting, direct threat all afternoon.

With both Ings and Michael Obafemi (£4.6m) in the physio room and Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) operating in midfield against Sheffield United, Tella can probably fancy his chances of more starts out-of-position, making him an exciting Fantasy prospect moving forward, especially for Wildcarders.

“(Tella) did a good job today. His runs in behind were great and we played good long balls today. We had more threat on the pitch, this is why we won today. I was always convinced about this guy. He is, for me, the most interesting youth player we have. Today he showed it. He can be a threat against everybody because he is quick, even on the ball, he is calm. He can relax in some moment. He had a good chance to score but I think his mentality is brilliant. He is never nervous, he is never arrogant and he has a good mixture of enjoying what he is doing and staying calm on the pitch. When you see our shape, we are so flexible you need to have all the qualities. He has shown us that he can play as a ten and a striker, in front.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

Whether or not Adams can offer the same level of value as Tella is hard to say. With the forward £1.5m dearer the budget midfielder, Fantasy managers would probably expect a little more than they have seen of late.

His incredible Double Gameweek 27 goal was Adams’ first since Gameweek 12, the last time Southampton faced Sheffield United. 

In fact, the ex-Blade has now netted four times against his former club, those goals accounting for 44% of his tally in the Premier League.

As for his general play, even Hasenhüttl was the first to admit that Adams has issues underpinning his ability to score spectacular goals with reliability handling easier chances.

“The tough ones he scores, the easy ones he sometimes doesn’t. This will do his confidence good as it is normal when you have not scored for some times and you have low confidence as a striker. It was a brilliant goal for him and I am happy for him. He did a good job today, to be honest. He had a few opportunities – but I am happy for this one goal.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

Meanwhile, Ward-Prowse now has uncontested access to Southampton’s penalties in Ings’ absence.

Such duties helped him to an 11-point score against Sheffield United, his fourth double-digit haul of the campaign. He has seven goals in all competitions this season, already his joint-best return in a Southampton shirt, six of which have come from dead-ball situations (five direct free-kicks and one penalty).

Saints’ set-piece taker has flown a little under the radar in 2020/21, his latest exploits taking him to 117 points for the season, one more than the similarly priced Pedro Neto (£5.7m).

Just nine midfielders have a higher season score than Ward-Prowse at the time of writing, which means he also performs very well for value.

Among midfielders, only Ilkay Gundogan (21.6), Tomas Soucek (21.1) and Neto (20.4) have produced more points per million spent than Ward-Prowse thus far (19.8).

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Ampadu, Baldock; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood (McBurnie 46′), Lundstram, Bogle; McGoldrick (McGoldrick 58′), Brewster (Sharp 68′).

Southampton XI (4-4-2): Forster; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Minamino (Djenepo 88′), Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong; Tella (Redmond 77′), Ings (Adams 13′).

  1. Thia6o
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Already have Kane and Son but would you go triple with Bale for GW29?
    Looking to swap Salah for 1 of Bale /Aubameyang

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Get Auba

      Open Controls
    2. Thia6o
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I keep saying I'll hold with Salah for 1 more week as they have a good fixture! At the moment no fixture is a good fixture for Liverpool. Sorry Salah the time has come for me to say Farewell...

      Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Wait till the EL games are done.

      Open Controls
    4. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Do you really expect Spurs to put a few past Villa?
      The anti climax would be 0-0 of course

      Open Controls
  2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Gundo captainers, are we confident he starts vs Saints??

    Open Controls
    1. jennmenn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Jess we are!

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Never know how Pep sets up after the loss!

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

Yes

        Yes

        Open Controls
      • Zladan
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Yep. He had his rest.

        Open Controls
    4. Live Scoutcast Tues 8pm - leave your questions here
      J0E
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      SCOUTCAST Tues 8pm!

      David and Seb will be joining me to look ahead to GWK 28.

      Feel free to let us know your questions.

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Is Spurs attack triple up a viable strategy?

          Open Controls
        • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Should we all sell Bruno before Man City? His record against the big 6 isn't great and he has tough fixtures after it

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Deja Vu!

            Open Controls
          2. J0E
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Are you stuck in a time machine 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Apologies I thought it was last week for a second! 🙂

              Open Controls
        • mcsteely
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours ago

          When to free hit if you still have it? BGW29 v BGW33

          Open Controls
          1. Zladan
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Maybe target a future double?

            Open Controls
        • Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Is it time the jump off double City def?

          Keep Dias & sell Cancelo/Stones?

          Open Controls
          1. Zladan
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Keep stones sell Cancelo for me I think. But not until wildcard.

            Open Controls
        • tisza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Balance of City assets particularly with 2 blanks coming up.
          Liverpool - Salah in particular - lot of money for nothing?

          Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Have 8 still left to play this GW. But three of those are KDB, Gundo and Stones. No guarantees there I guess.

        Open Controls
      3. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Chances of Dias Stones and Gundogan starting on wed.

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          40% 60% 50%

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Probably one of them will start (worst case scenario)

          Open Controls
        3. Party time
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          90%
          90%
          49%

          Open Controls
        4. Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          0-99% chance for everyone one

          Open Controls
        5. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          I own Gundogan and am praying that he gets benched - my ML rival has triple captained him!

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            I've him captained.

            Open Controls
          2. Thia6o
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Jesus on the bench and Gundogan up front waiting on the through balls from KDB...

            Open Controls
        6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Score prediction for tonight? Leeds to bounce back?

          Open Controls
          1. Party time
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

3-2

            3-2

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              This GW needs a game like that. Too dull!

              Open Controls
          2. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Don't know to be honest. West ham are very good.I got in Antonio so don't expect Leeds to keep a clean sheet. Hopefully a two one win to us. Wouldn't bank on it though.

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              I hope Leeds smashes them. Absolutely love the team and the manager!

              Open Controls
              1. DA Minnion
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Phillips playing would be a big plus. Hope he's fit.

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Hope so too!

                  Open Controls
        7. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Great to see people still, after all these years of heartaches, trying to predict Pep....

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            It's fun.

            Open Controls
        8. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          58 mins ago

          75/90/75

          Open Controls
      4. KirkhamWesham
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Any suggestions? I've got a few issues.

          Martinez
          Dallas AWB Dias
          Raphinha Salah Son G'dogan Foden
          Kane Watkins

          Meslier Dunk Cresswell Ings

          1ft
          FH to be used in gw29
          WC available
          2.1m itb

          Open Controls
          1. jennmenn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Ings->Antonio,
            Make to more transfers next gw, and save FH

            Open Controls
          2. Zladan
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            AWB to GW29 defender

            Open Controls
            1. Zladan
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

Fh nvm

              Fh nvm

              Open Controls
        • Hryszko
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Bottomed:

          Got 5.8m in the bank and 1FT, was aiming to do Dier > Rudiger & Gundo > KDB for a -4, but now leaning more to rolling the FT?, anything worth moving here?

          Martinez
          Stones - Dias - Shaw
          Salah - Gundo - Raphina - Son
          DCL - Kane - Bamford

          Subs: Areola - Soucek - Coufal - Dier

          Open Controls
        • Party time
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Dcl brace
          Antonio brace
          Bamford brace

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. Thia6o
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Lingard Brace

            Open Controls
          2. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Raphinha hatty

            Open Controls
          3. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Hopefully it doesnt end like Ings brace

            Open Controls
          4. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Coufal hatty

            Open Controls
        • thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Morning chaps!

          What to do with Salah?

          I'm pretty much at the end of my tether with him now...

          He's a bit of a differential in my ML now - but what good is a super expensive differential who doesn't score any points to me?

          Open Controls
          1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Aye. I keep thinking the team will come good eventually but it's just not happening. Regular 2 pointers from a 12.5 is heartbreaking.

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            I'm keeping him for the Wolves game and may shift to Auba in 29

            Open Controls
            1. Joey Tribbiani
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

this

                this

                Open Controls
            2. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              He’s due hahahaha

              Excluding penalties and own goals, Liverpool have failed to score with each of their last 115 shots at Anfield in the Premier League (including 16 today). Since we have exact times of shots available in the competition (2006-07), this is the longest such scoreless run of shots on home soil by any side.

              Open Controls
            3. Zladan
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              I think I will sell soon. Not this week though unless we figure out it’s his turn to be rested.

              He just doesn’t seem to want to shoot in the box. He is more interested in trying to win a penalty.

              Open Controls
            4. Lemongrab
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Same, he's getting the Wolves game and then he's gone after the blank (probably to KDB for me). Now that Jota is back I can easily get him in for one of my cheaper mids if Liverpool look like they're coming back in to a bit of form.

              Open Controls
          3. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Save FT here? I want KDB but would mean selling Stones or Cancelo and selling Salah. 2.5m ITB.

            Martinez

            Cancelo, Stones, Maguire, White

            Fernandes, Salah, Gundogan

            Kane, DCL, Watkins

            Subs: Pope, Soucek, Raphinha, Mitchell

            Open Controls
          4. Rhodes your boat
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            How best to use 1FT 0.8itb. Not sure when to use FH

            Martinez areola
            Stones shaw targett holgate rudiger
            Salah Bruno son gundo foden
            Kane bamford watkins

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Wait for second city game
              FH33

              Open Controls
          5. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Need to get Bruno back. Salah > Bruno a no brainer?

            Open Controls
            1. Zladan
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Yep. Good captain option this week too

              Open Controls
            2. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              I’ve done it without hesitation, also allows Jorginho to Bale

              Open Controls
          6. jimmy.floyd
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Veltman, White or Burn?

            Open Controls
            1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

Veltman

              Veltman

              Open Controls
          7. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Save FT here? 3.2m ITB. Double Leeds against Chelsea my main negative I feel.

            Martinez
            Dias, Cancelo, Digne
            Bruno, Son, Gündo, Raphina
            Kane(C), DCL, Bamford
            (McCarthy, Soucek, Coufal, Dallas)

            Open Controls
            1. tomasjj
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Yes, save.
              Player you would transfer out to get more GW 29 players have good fixtures this week.

              Open Controls
          8. dshv
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            The plan was like that

            Now .. mitchel to dunk
            For 29 .. barnes to raphinha..
            Bb 30.. with mendy, raphinha, dunk, dallas.
            Wc31

            Question is.. salah for bale/auba for -4 or 8 players is enough for the blank ??

            Open Controls
            1. Zladan
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Unless you need to use a BB, why wouldn’t you keep Mitchell at 3.8m and plays every other game when fit?

              Open Controls
          9. Zladan
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Another Leeds 3-0 victory would be delightful.

            Dallas Raph Bamford involvements again.

            Open Controls
          10. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            If Everton get the double in 28 would you rather have a extra player for that (Digne) then a player less for 29?

            Open Controls
          11. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            repost from old article

            Beginning to wonder how the logic of FH31 is stacking up

            Chelsea look good of course but they have been for a while. Liverpool have a major fixture turn but so they did in GW8 or so. That turned out poorly enough. Leicester also have a nice turn but they look dicey prospects and only a fit again Maddison really appeals. That really leaves Arsenal and Wolves as clubs with a major fixture turn - both mid table for a reason.

            Seems to me a gradual turnaround of deadwood is as likely to pay dividends. I'm certainly not concerned about no WC right now.

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              WC31 even

              Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              I havent really looked at players that I will bring.

              My WC31 activation will purely be to get rid of LEE/BHA/FUL/MANC players, maybe WHM as well along with Aubameyang, Martinez and Son.

              Will be tricky if Liverpool are still meh at that time, Mane-Salah double up for that period could be exciting

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Ah if you're on BHA and Fulham then I see the case.

                But even then I suspect Fulham may well end up lower midtable - 14th or so. No stretch to see them finishing ahead of Burnley and Palace and possibly putting them in danger if Newcastle pick up. Brighton could too of course but they need to turn it around. I fear the negative spiral there.

                Open Controls
              2. Malkmus
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                What are the thoughts to WC in gw31 rather than gw30? I'm probably making changes in BGW29 that I'll want my wc to rectify for the next gw.

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Taking advantage of Martinez vs Fulham, Leeds vs Sheffield, triple Spurs vs Newcastle

                  Its team dependent really

                  Open Controls
                  1. Malkmus
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    OK thanks

                    Open Controls
            3. Hotdogs for Tea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              thought FH 33 was the way to go ?

              Open Controls
            4. gogs67
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Leeds have a great run in from 34 onwards as well

                Open Controls
            5. Lemongrab
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Thinking of jumping off double city defence. Who would you sell...

              A) Stones
              B) Cancelo

              Open Controls
              1. Benteke Fried Chicken
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                B. Flatters to deceive and will get less game time.

                Open Controls
              2. gogs67
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Already sold Stones, Cancelo is next in 29

                  Open Controls
                • Fit_to_drop
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  B - costs more, more likely to get subbed on, has Walker looking over his shoulder. Yes Laporte a threat to Stones but Stones tends to start or not start so can be covered better by first sub.

                  Open Controls
              3. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                I'm in a really annoying spot where I'm not happy with my team, but I also don't want to change it now with the blank coming up. I had a coherent plan to get through 29 and I think I'm just gonna stick with it and try to weather until GW31. Another week without Kane...

                Martinez Pope
                Digne Cancelo Stones Reguilon Burn
                Salah Fernandes Son Gundo Raphinha
                DCL Bamford Watkins

                Plan is to roll FT, then Salah + DCL > Kane + Lingard/Saka

                I think I'm just gonna roll with my slightly subpar team until WC31 and then attack the run-in properly with a strong WC. Is there another plan here that works?

                Doing Salah (wol) + DCL (BUR) > Kane + Lingard/Saka this week for -4 doesn't appeal with their respective fixtures (or none in Lingard's case...)

                Open Controls
                1. Warby84
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  I think that team can get you successfully through GW 28,

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    On paper it's fine.

                    Martinez
                    Digne Cancelo Stones
                    Salah Fernandes Son Gundo Raphinha
                    DCL Watkins
                    (Pope Bamford Reguilon Burn)

                    Not amazing, but fine.

                    Open Controls
                2. Hotdogs for Tea
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  just take some hits and enjoy the ride ... 🙂

                  Open Controls
                3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Could get bamford + salah out this week then get bamford back for DCL in 29

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Bamford > Kane -- okay that makes sense.
                    Salah > ??? -- who would that person be? Would need to have a good fixture in 28 and a game in 29.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Utopsis
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 3 mins ago

                      Why not Lingard? Bench him for 28 (not playing anyway), Kane takes his place in your XI, you play 3-4-3.

                      This is a very aggressive move heavily geared towards getting Kane in, but might pay off in the NLD.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Utopsis
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      Or, or, just do Salah to Bale and hope for the best

                      Open Controls
                    3. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      56 mins ago

                      Saka?

                      Spurs aren't keeping cs after all and he's as likely as anyone. It's a minus 2 if you factor in 29 and assume he doesn't get rotated before EL.

                      That leaves a move in 29 itself based on injuries and form etc. Below I suggest a different goalie or Antonio.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        I don't like getting rid of anyone that plays in 29 seems backwards.

                        Open Controls
                    4. tomasjj
                      • 6 Years
                      50 mins ago

                      Auba?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        If I buy Auba I have no Kane.

                        Open Controls
                    5. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                      • 1 Year
                      12 mins ago

                      Traore?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        He fits I suppose but don't love him as an FPL option.

                        Open Controls
                4. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Reguilon is the key for you I suppose as he locks you out of Bale.

                  Had a similar front line but then decided that neither Bamford or Watkins was that enticing for 29 and Martinez a possibly iffy prospect too if you believe in Spurs attack.

                  Think Antonio is the other forward to be on in 29 - fitness providing. But next week? Dunno.

                  Can't see anything immediately but in 29 I'd either double down on Brighton with Sanchez or get Antonio

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    I don't think triple Spurs attack interests me much anyway. Seems a little kneejerky to get all 3.

                    Open Controls
                    1. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Newcastle in 30 is the real draw

                      Burnley Palace Newcastle all have a similar feel. Given your WC31 plan it'd make sense. But you're locked out of it anyway.

                      Do like Kane and Saka in for a hoped for minus 2. Even with the Saka blank you're in essence backing Kane to outperform Mo by 2 points. Seems reasonable no? A hit with loads of upside and a fairly small downside if you back Wolves and Chelsea defence and Liverpool form and very variable Leeds attack.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        I'd be losing Bamford who has a game in 29.

                        Plan A - Roll FT 28, Salah + DCL > Kane + Saka
                        Plan B - Salah + Bamford > Kane + Saka -4, DCL > Antonio/Bamford GW29

                        I'd still have the same number of players in GW29 with Plan B. The whole -2 argument falls apart. It's not -2. It's -4.

                        So I'd need Saka and Kane to score 4 more points than Salah + Raphinha this week basically. Not sure of that. If Saka was playing an easier team maybe I can justify it.

                        Open Controls
                        1. pingissimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          Yep sorry

                          To make it work as a minus 2 you'd need to lose DCL this week not Bamford. Not sure about that. The minus 4 only works if you're backing Fulham defence. I have been over the last 2 weeks by not attacking them.

                          That run could of course come to an end but they are remarkably solid. One goal conceded to Spurs and Liverpool quite on merit.

                          Open Controls
                5. Party time
                  • 2 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  Your team is ok. No need to kneejerk, just gradual surgery

                  Open Controls
                6. Hotdogs for Tea
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Salah, Bruno & DCL to Kane, Auba & someone else ... the get Bruno back after 29

                  Open Controls
                7. Al-Chemy
                  • 1 Year
                  46 mins ago

                  If it's any consolation I'm in the exact same situation as you, with same 11 as you for next week.
                  The only real concern is no Kane, but DCL could quite possibly outscore him, though Kane does love playing Arsenal.
                  Personally I'm going to roll and then either do the Salah transfer, or a defender for someone cheap just to sit as third choice on my bench.

                  Open Controls
                8. DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 1 Year
                  35 mins ago

                  What are you considering for WC31? I'm curious as to how you're planning on navigating the City/Spurs blank in GW33......

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    I'll cross that bridge later 😛 Frankly I don't want to start my wildcard process prematurely. I'll make it there and then we will see. I will plan it then.

                    Open Controls
              4. Wılly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Which moves for next week?

                A. KDB, Gundogan & Pereira to Aubameyang, Bale & Veltman (-4) (11 players for 29)

                B. Keep KDB, Gundogan & Pereira to Grealish, if fit, & Reguilon (10 players for 29)

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  Prefer A - more aggressive moves

                  Open Controls
              5. marcos11
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Did Hassenhuttl mention anything about the goalkeeper situation in his interview? Or just presumed Forster will start?

                  Open Controls
                • Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  What does the safety score mean on livefpl

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    Determines whether it is a green or red arrow for your rank

                    Open Controls
                    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      I take it , it changes throughout?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        Yes

                        Open Controls
                  2. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    Points needed to avoid a red arrow.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      I take it , it changes throughout?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Karan14
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        Yes

                        Open Controls
                • Benteke Fried Chicken
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  Any more doubles apart from villa Everton and spurs Southampton on the horizon?!

                  Need to burn my TC somewhere!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    I think there is a possible DGW around 36-38. Discussions to get fans in the stadiums towards the end of the season

                    Open Controls
                • Mile Plankton
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  Will there be another blank GW like 29? Is it worth saving FH for later?

                  I have 6 players who play in 29 and I could get 3 more for free. Is that enough and is there a reason in saving FH for something later? (Still have WC too)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    GW33 is a blank for Spurs, City, Soton & Fulham

                    Open Controls
                  2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    GW33 will have 4 teams blanking. Spurs, City, Fulham and soton

                    Open Controls
                • KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  59 mins ago

                  2 points off the top 1k with Bamford, Dallas, Cancelo, KdB & Gundogan left to play.

                  Can I do it this week?
                  Would have had Ings left to play too but he’s now crocked 🙁

                  Open Controls
                  1. Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Yep but need some luck, I can see West Ham winning that by a couple but maybe I’m just bias because I have souceck and coufal playing!

                    Argh! I also have bamford

                    Open Controls
                • Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  58 mins ago

                  Is the 3 cheap 6-6.5 strikers up top dead with Kane around?

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    I guess but can easily have 2 of them plus Kane

                    Open Controls
                  2. Hotdogs for Tea
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    Kane is a must

                    Open Controls
                  3. Christina.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    For future DGW's

                    DCL+Kane+Ollie

                    Open Controls
                • DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 1 Year
                  40 mins ago

                  Bench Dallas or Dunk?

                  Open Controls
                • Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Anyone want to play the Tuchel raffle?

                  Who will Chelsea play tonight?

                  Mendy
                  Azpi Christensen Rudiger
                  CHO Kovacic Jorginho Alonso
                  Mount Giroud Werner

                  Figure they'll play Alonso for the height vs DCL and Rich. Giroud upfront because there won't be as much space in behind. Werner looked sharp vs Pool - deserves to start as an inside forward.

                  I reckon they prefer the passing of Jorginho to Kante's ball-winning/press.

                  This is almost harder than Pep Roulette...

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.