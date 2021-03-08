374
Scout Notes March 8

Coady’s new-found threat puts him on FPL radar for Gameweek 31 fixture swing

Aston Villa 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bonus Points: Conor Coady (£4.8m) x3 Ahmed El Mohamady (£4.3m) x2 Emiliano Martinez (£5.3m) x1 Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) x1 Jonny (£5.4m) x1

Aston Villa and Wolves played out a goalless draw remarkable mostly for some of the season’s more comical misses.

The worst culprit was visiting defender Romain Saiss (£4.9m), who contrived to blast over an open goal from two yards out after Conor Coady‘s (£4.8m) close-range header had hit the post.

And at the other end, Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) managed to hit the bar when scoring was probably easier before slashing another decent chance wide with one of the last kicks of the match.

Chances Would Be A Fine Thing

All of that profligacy was not a huge surprise, however.

Wolves have managed 28 goals from as many matches this season, and just seven from their last nine.

As for Villa, their form has been patchy over the last eight matches – three wins, three defeats and two draws – and their attacking output wretched, with only five goals in that run.

Manager Dean Smith remained upbeat post-match about that lack of attacking output:

No, it’s not an issue. If we’re creating big chances it’s never a concern. We’ve created a number of big chances in the last two games and, unfortunately, haven’t scored. Ollie’s (Watkins) play up front was excellent. He thundered the bar. I’ve got no concerns, goals will certainly come.

Smith might not be concerned, but the 26.9% of FPL managers invested in Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) endured a fifth straight game without a goal from their man.

The striker, much like the rest of the side, is clearly missing the attacking influence of Jack Grealish (£7.3m), with the Villa manager delivering a vague injury update:

I haven’t sat down with the medical staff yet but he was running on the AlterG (anti-gravity treadmill) yesterday, which is a positive because if he’s running it means he’s pain-free.

As Villa are one of only eight teams with a Gameweek 29 fixture, it would seem unwise for managers to sell their assets just yet.

But Grealish’s return can’t come soon enough for a team looking increasingly toothless without him.

Centre Half-Decent Returns

At least Villa have kept things tight while not scoring – they’ve managed as many clean sheets as goals during those last eight matches.

That meant yet another return for FPL’s most productive (and most popular) goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez (£5.3m and 40.0%), although he had one stop taken away from him yesterday, which cost his owners a save point and the chance of more bonus as well.

Ahmed El Mohamady (£4.3m) continued his role as a cut-price Matty Cash (£5.0m) with an eight-point haul, but it was a case of what might have been among Wolves’ centre-backs.

The Saiss miss was hurtful for his 5.1% ownership, while the 4.6% on Coady should have been looking at a monster haul.

He earned maximum bonus despite missing two superb chances that would have more than doubled what was already a season’s-best nine points.

Having scored his first goal of the season last time out, against Manchester City, this new-found goal threat is no coincidence, either, as manager Nuno Espirito Santo explained post-match:

The header from Coady, I think he should have done better with his close-range header, but credit to him because we’re encouraging him to get in the box. Hopefully, we’ll find more solutions for him to score.

With three clean sheets from the last six starts, Coady and his crew are looking a lot more like last season’s Wolves now.

And while he might struggle to add to his goals tally against Liverpool and West Ham on either side of a Blank Gameweek 29, the schedule that follows should put Wolves defenders back on the Fantasy radar.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-2-1): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, El Mohamady; McGinn, D Luiz, Sanson (Barkley 61); Trézéguet (Davis 78), B Traoré (Ramsey 83); Watkins.

Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Semedo; Neto, Willian J (Silva 78), A Traoré.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-2 Leicester City

  • Goals: Adam Lallana (£6.2m) | Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m), Daniel Amartey (£3.9m)
  • Assists: Neal Maupay (£6.1m) | Youri Tielemans (£6.4m), Marc Albrighton (£5.2m)
  • Bonus Points: Iheanacho x3 Amartey x2 Lallana x2

Brighton continued their critically-acclaimed ‘How Not To Win At Football’ series with a modern take on the classic game of two halves routine.

Adam Lallana (£6.2m) scored his first goal of the season to give the Seagulls a deserved lead at the interval.

But they failed to build on that early dominance and were outplayed by the visitors during a dispiriting second half.

None of that was a major surprise, however.

Brighton haven’t scored more than one goal in a match since Gameweek 17 – and only six times all season – while Leicester have now picked up 34 points on the road, which is the league’s best record.

Not that many Fantasy managers felt the benefits.

The most popular player on the pitch, and by some margin, was the 20.1%-owned Jamie Vardy (£10.2m), who made it just one goal in 11 appearances with a third straight blank.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has started his star striker in tandem with Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m) for three consecutive matches now, and the pair are building a nice understanding.

But it is the Nigeria international who has reaped the more tangible rewards, with a second straight goal, maximum bonus and nine-point haul – a run enjoyed by a mere 0.4% of FPL managers.

Vardy had one shot (off-target) all match, while five players had more than his three penalty area touches and his minutes-per-touch average of 2.9 was the worst of any player, starter or sub, at the Amex.

Iheanacho, by contrast, is joint-second among FPL forwards for shots over the last two Gameweeks.

Leicester don’t have a Gameweek 29 fixture and will face Manchester City and West Ham directly afterwards, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Vardy’s ownership dropping below the million mark for the first time all season once next weekend’s visit from Sheffield United is done.

In the continued absence of attacking midfielders James Maddison (£7.2m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.8m), the excellent Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) maintained his solid recent form with an assist for Iheanacho’s goal – his second attacking return in three matches.

And Rodgers handed starlet Sidnei Tavares (£4.5m) his first-ever league start, with the midfielder impressing, particularly when his sweetly-struck half-volley forced Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) into a brilliant save.

Brighton’s next two fixtures – away at Southampton, home to Newcastle – look vital for their Premier League survival as they’ll then face Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea during a nasty little start to April.

That Newcastle match is in Gameweek 29, however, so those with Brighton defensive assets in their FPL squads will probably sit tight for now.

But having kept five clean sheets in six matches up to Gameweek 24, the Seagulls have now gone three games without one, while finding ever more hurtful ways of losing.

Brighton XI (4-1-4-1): R Sánchez; Burn, Dunk, White, Veltman; Bissouma (Jahanbakhsh 90+1); Trossard, Mac Allister (Alzate 68), Lallana, Groß; Maupay (Welbeck 79).

Leicester XI (3-5-2): Schmeichel; Söyüncü, Fofana, Amartey; Castagne, Tielemans, Tavares (Albrighton 72), Ndidi, R Pereira; Vardy, Iheanacho (Choudhury 90+1).

374 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Labile
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Sh!tting it after benching Bamford.. hope West Ham keeps him out

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      What, out out?

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Nice comment to read whilst eating my breakfast

      Open Controls
  2. Vazza
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Would you do

      Robertson, ESR => Veltman, Bale

      Would give me a benching headache as I also have Salah, Bruno, Son, Gundo, Antonio, Watkins and Kane

      Open Controls
    • Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Is having all three of Kane/Son/Bale good enough reason to play FH in GW29, instead of using transfers ?
      Wouldn't want to lose Bruno for either going ahead (Salah will make way for one of them). And tripling up is too much from GW30 onwards

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Yes same thinking here .

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Flip side is FH will be very valuable in BGW30 as well, with City and Spurs blanking. For me though due to poor planning I currently only have 6 BGW29 players, so additional reason to play FH

          Open Controls
          1. Kitman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            6 BGW29 players at this stage is fine - add 2 more in with free hits and 8 is good to go

            Open Controls
            1. Pompel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Probably right. Might take a hit (only a -2 you know ..=) to field 9 anyway.

              Open Controls
      2. GuenDoozy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Is it really too much? One of those teams who will likely have champions league football to play for till GW38! United will secure 2nd, City will win the league...Spurs triple up is looking good

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          As I want to keep Bruno, and obviously keeping Lingard and Raphina for GW29, I'd have to lose Gündo and finding additional funds if I were to use FT's to field those three for GW29 without FH.

          Open Controls
          1. GuenDoozy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            If finds not an issue i think Bale is a better choice than Lingard and Raph till GW38

            Open Controls
            1. GuenDoozy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              funds*

              Open Controls
            2. Pompel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Nah, doesn't make sense to use FT's to transfer out GW29 players to me

              Open Controls
    • Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Bit of a dilemma to be honest...

      Dier looks to have lost his place, would you do Dier > Rudiger for free? Or is there any other pressing issues here. (annoyingly benched Shaw this week)

      Martinez
      Stones - Dias - Dier
      Salah - Gundo - Soucek - Raphina - Son
      Kane - Bamford

      Bench: Areola - DCL - Coufal - Shaw

      Open Controls
      1. GuenDoozy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Dont bench Shaw! Roll FT

        Open Controls
        1. Hryszko
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Yeah I won't be benching him for the next GW, but that was my team for current GW! Do you think Dier needs to go?

          Open Controls
          1. GuenDoozy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Yeh he probably does but only when you need to make that transfer.

            Open Controls
      2. LC1
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Benching DCL at home to Burnley?

        Open Controls
      3. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        I benched him too.

        Didn't see a cleanie coming - who could?
        And, I most certainly didn't see his second PL goal coming either - don't even think he saw it coming!

        Not gunna beat myself up over it. Just one of things that happens from time to time.

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Well said, absolutely no regrets about my Shaw benching either.

          Bruno on the other hand...

          Open Controls
    • GuenDoozy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours ago

      Thoughts on this team going into next GW?

      Martinez
      Cancelo Dias Shaw Targett
      Salah Bruno Son Gundo
      Kane Antonio
      Areola Bamford Strujik Barnes*

      0.0 ITB and 1FT

      A) Save and have 2 FTs for GW29
      B) Salah > Bale
      C) Anything else?

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        A or B, think I'd prefer B

        Open Controls
        1. GuenDoozy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Thinking the same, thanks

          Open Controls
      2. Maeki2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        I did B, he proved himself now

        Open Controls
        1. GuenDoozy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
      3. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Presume you have no FH?

        Open Controls
        1. GuenDoozy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          I do, Ill use it in GW33 - Better fixtures to pick differentials and try to maximise the advantage from FH chip

          Open Controls
    • Mikei
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Martinez
      Stones Cancelo Targett
      Salah Gundo Bruno Son Lingaard
      Kane Antonio
      Subs: Bamford, Dallas, Veltman

      Keep
      or Salah => Auba/Bale?

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
    • LC1
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      How many point hits has everyone taken this season?

      I'm currently on 40 and will most probably take a -8 in BGW29.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        24

        Open Controls
      2. Party time
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        138

        Open Controls
        1. Party time
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          but it’s been a fun season

          Open Controls
          1. LC1
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Blimey!! Did you forget to hit the WC button one week or something?!

            Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        44

        Open Controls
        1. LC1
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Similar to me then!

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            Yup what is your rank?

            Open Controls
      4. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        On 38 so far - pretty much par for the course for me.

        Transfers have been fine so far and ahead on them pretty much - apart from a nasty blip between 21 and 23. One and a half wretched WCs another matter altogether.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          I only count the number of hits and not the points!

          Open Controls
      5. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        44. I should've taken more actually. Almost every time I didn't take a points hit I would've benefited had I done it. I have been burnt twice by injuries though.

        Open Controls
      6. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        72

        Open Controls
      7. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        52 mins ago

        40

        Open Controls
    • manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      2FT don't want to burn a transfer so need to sell a gw29 blanker for a gw29 player....

      A) Salah > Bale (would bring back gw31)
      B) other idea??

      Martinez
      Stones Dias Shaw
      Salah Bruno Son Gundo
      Kane DCL Bamford

      areola konsa raphinha dallas

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I think the Bale move can wait until GW29 since Salah has Wolves in 28. Who are the other players you are considering for 29?

        Open Controls
    • Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Fernandes on 206 points. If he continues at his current rate (7.4 PPG for final 10 games), he'll hit 280 points, just 3 short of Ronaldo in 07-08 and 4 short of Lampard's best ever. Insane.

      (historical list: https://allaboutfpl.com/2020/12/highest-scoring-fpl-players-in-a-season-since-the-start-of-fpl/)

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        He goes alright
        Mo got 46 G+A in 2017/18, little bit ridiculous

        Open Controls
    • Vazza
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Would you do

        Robertson, ESR => Veltman, Bale

        Would give me a benching headache as I also have Salah, Bruno, Son, Gundo, Antonio, Watkins and Kane.

        Open Controls
        1. Vazza
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Anyone please?

            Open Controls
          • Lazaretti
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Sounds good. No need to keep Robertson and ESR injured.

            Open Controls
          • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Is it with FTs or a hit? I would do one of them in 28 and the other in 29

            Open Controls
            1. Vazza
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                I’m bringing another player for free next week to give me 9 players for the blank

                Open Controls
          • tibollom
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            what to do here guys, got 2 FT and 0.9 Itb, still got my WC and TC left..tiime to get rid of salah..

            LLoris Areola
            AWB Dias Mee Cancello Struik
            Salah bruno son raph gundo
            bam watkins dcl

            Open Controls
            1. Lazaretti
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              Salah to Bale will be popular move. Salah out anyway but not sure who to bring in. Bale, Auba maybe

              Open Controls
            2. Vazza
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                No Kane no bale could be a problem

                Open Controls
              • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 45 mins ago

                Looks like you are trying to navigate 29 with FH so get some 29 players especially the likes of Kane and Antonio

                Open Controls
            3. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              How many are you looking to get out in 29? I have 7 nailed atm + holding so thinking with 1 free into 29 i should be fine with 8 that I includes son and Kane, possibly to do sterling > Auba or bale

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                8 or 9(-4)

                Open Controls
              2. Kabayan
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 27 mins ago

                7 or 8 (-4)

                Open Controls
              3. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                Currently 7 and looking to roll transfer this week for extra moves in 29.
                Having 2x Leeds vs Areola or 2x Spurs vs Martinez is far from ideal.
                Can’t see high scoring gameweek

                Open Controls
              4. Thia6o
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                10 no hits

                Open Controls
              5. Utopsis
                • 1 Year
                39 mins ago

                Currently have 8, with 2 FTs until 29. Might take a hit to get 11, still undecided.

                Open Controls
            4. Lukakwho
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              Any more DGW’s before end of season?

              Open Controls
              1. Kabayan
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                TOT - SOU
                AVL - EVE

                Open Controls
            5. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Spurs form will be good if your planning to free hit 33, be plenty of teams with double spurs and triple city when they don’t play

              Open Controls
              1. Pompel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                Torn between FH29 and FH33 for this reason. Thinking FH33 is the best choice, even though I might be down to only 2 players from each team then

                Open Controls
              2. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                May well be zero City by 32

                Look at the returns of individual players and ignore City dominance and only Gundo has been a real winner this season. Even the defence - on form - has been matched for value elsewhere.

                Open Controls
              3. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                i will never have more than 1 spurs offense,time to sell 2 of 3 city as well, just will bench the 2 remaining

                Open Controls
            6. The Big Fella
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              I was going to WC in GW31 and FH in GW30 but my team is slowly losing ground every week now and I can change quite a few players and so I am thinking of wildcarding this week. Stick with the original plan or hit the WC?

              Open Controls
              1. Kabayan
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                FH in 30?

                Open Controls
                1. The Big Fella
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Typo - I meant 33 sorry

                  Open Controls
              2. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Are you planning on keeping 5+ city/spurs on wildcard?
                If so, FH33 would be the plan

                Open Controls
                1. The Big Fella
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Typo - I meant to say FH33, sorry

                  Open Controls
            7. The Big Fella
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Repost with correction: I was going to WC in GW31 and FH in GW33 but my team is slowly losing ground every week now and I can change quite a few players and so I am thinking of wildcarding this week. Stick with the original plan or hit the WC?

              Open Controls
              1. Vazza
                  2 hours, 24 mins ago

                  Would you mind posting your team so we could evaluate it for you

                  Open Controls
                • Pompel
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  A good rule is to use WC when you feel your team really needs it, so in your plave I'd do it now. Remember, you'll get a fresh transfer every week to adjust and you still have your FH chip

                  Open Controls
                • Lazaretti
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Well I had same plan but went and WC before this GW27. Quite happy now as I had Robbo, Salah, R.Pereira, Foden, Pope, Diagne all gone now. Also had Fernandes and Maguire who both have gone too.

                  Open Controls
              2. wulfranian
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Conor Coady has accumulated the highest xG of gw27 so far (1.08).

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  Still could not stop Martinez from getting that CS. All these stats look good only on paper. The only thing that matters is xG without the x!

                  Open Controls
              3. Vazza
                  2 hours, 25 mins ago

                  Would you do

                  Robertson, ESR => Veltman, Bale

                  Would give me a benching headache as I also have Salah, Bruno, Son, Gundo, Antonio, Watkins and Kane..

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 18 mins ago

                    With Son and Kane there why do you want to bring in Bale? The goals they have scored are against Burnley and Palace. Burnley always performs poorly against Spurs and City. Palace has been rubbish in defense.

                    Open Controls
                • Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  If you have Kane would you plan to get:

                  A) Bale
                  B) Son
                  C) Auba

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jordan.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    C at a push

                    Open Controls
                  2. Maeki2
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 33 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  3. thegaffer82
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 29 mins ago

                    At this point, I'd take a big punt on Bale.

                    He looks so bright and hungry these last couple of games.

                    No way he gets dropped now - minutes managed, yes.

                    But he's on fire and you should probably strike while the iron is hot!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 27 mins ago

                      Great point!

                      Open Controls
                    2. Lord_Trumpington
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 22 mins ago

                      Agree - I've tripled up with Kane and Son in readiness for GW29

                      Open Controls
                • Vazza
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    I feel like a fool for getting rid off Robertson to fund Bale type acquisition

                    Open Controls
                  • thegaffer82
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 42 mins ago

                    What to do with Salah?

                    I'm pretty much at the end of my tether with him now...

                    He's a bit of a differential in my ML now - but what good is a super expensive differential who doesn't score any points to me?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 26 mins ago

                      I am keeping him for the next GW. if he fails, Bale comes in for him as suggested by you. Good exit and entry points respectively.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Thia6o
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 25 mins ago

                      Bale or Aub in for salah in my team now...

                      Open Controls
                    3. Utopsis
                      • 1 Year
                      36 mins ago

                      Keeping for GW28 - he will almost certainly be sold in 29 though

                      Open Controls
                    4. fplking14
                      • 6 Years
                      32 mins ago

                      If Bale plays in the EL I will get Son for him, if he doesn't play I will get Bale.

                      Open Controls
                    5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      Probably worth steering clear until at least GW31

                      Even if he starts scoring the odd G & A, it’s still nowhere near enough for his price

                      He needs to be bracing on the regular (& with the armband too) to be value

                      Open Controls
                  • pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    Beginning to wonder how the logic of FH31 is stacking up

                    Chelsea look good of course but they have been for a while. Liverpool have a major fixture turn but so they did in GW8 or so. That turned out poorly. Leicester also have a nice turn but they look dicey prospects and only a fit again Maddison really appeals. That really leaves Arsenal and Wolves as clubs with a major fixture turn - both mid table for a reason.

                    Seems to me a gradual turnaround of deadwood is as likely to pay dividends.

                    Open Controls
                  • Original - Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Hits have cost me 152 points this year.

                    Can anyone beat that?

                    No "holier than tho", smarmy, self appointed experts need respond.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      will probably take 5-6 seasons to unlock that achievement 😉

                      Open Controls
                    2. shirtless
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      I've gone two seasons without a hit! Last year 2.6k, this year 900k. So who knows what is the best way to play!

                      Open Controls
                  • fplking14
                    • 6 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    57 points behind my ML leader, can I catch up?

                    I have WC and BB, he has TC and BB

                    Open Controls

