284
Pro Pundits - Az March 10

Why FPL managers should target teams battling for top four and fighting relegation

284 Comments
Share

With 11 Gameweeks of the Fantasy Premier League season left, it could make sense to target teams battling at the top and the bottom of the league after the disappointment of Double Gameweek 26.

I had really pinned my hopes on an attacking approach paying dividends in Double Gameweek 26, but it all turned out to be a bit… meh.

When we reflect on what’s going on now compared to what we saw at the beginning of the season, it all appears to be heading towards a flatline.

But let’s not lose hope. There are 11 weeks of the season left and while Manchester City look like they’ve all but wrapped up the title, there will be more twists and turns in the battle for the top four and relegation.

Race for the Champions League

1

There are eight teams (excluding Manchester City) with a shot at the top four this season. Manchester United and Leicester are in pole position, with Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Liverpool and Aston Villa all hoping they can qualify for the Champions League next season. I’m not counting Arsenal, I think their race is run.

I am half-tempted to exclude Liverpool from this list. They are now seven points behind Chelsea, with absolutely no momentum going forward. The lack of chances they are creating is simply unbelievable and players like Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) look like shadows of their former selves.

I will be selling Salah this week. A tricky game against Wolves is followed by a blank and Jurgen Klopp could shift his priorities to the Champions League, as the race for the top four looks like too high a mountain for the Premier League champions to climb.

The player could have the biggest significance in our FPL seasons is Diogo Jota (£6.6m), who forced a smart save from Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) at the weekend. I fancy Jota to get back up to speed pretty quickly and will likely be used to allow players like Salah and Sadio Mané (£11.8m) to get a bit of rest in-between Champions League matches. He is the Liverpool only player I am tempted by in my Wildcard in either Gameweek 30 or 31.

Leicester have built up an impressive points tally this season but are now hampered with injuries to several key players. I was very tempted to jump aboard the Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) train, but it seems to still be stuck at the station. Looking at Leicester’s players, there is no one I would consider until James Maddison (£7.2m) returns from injury. If Leicester are going to get into the top four, it will be by crawling over the line rather than by any strong finish, so I’ll be avoiding their players too.

Outside of this, teams like Chelsea, Everton, Spurs and West Ham all have the wind in their sails. Chelsea perhaps look the strongest, but outside of Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m) and the solid if unspectacular pick of Mason Mount (£7.0m), there’s no one else I would consider at this stage due to the huge amount of rotation, although Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.7m) has still started every match of the Thomas Tuchel era at Chelsea.

Encouragingly for Fantasy managers, the other three teams have plenty of players for us to consider. Brave managers may elect to go against the popular Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) with suggestions from Carlo Ancelotti that his position may change to get more out of the supremely talented Richarlison (£7.9). I’m also struggling to think of a better defender out there than Lucas Digne (£6.2m) at the moment, who looks so dangerous every time I see him play.

1

For Spurs, I couldn’t be happier to see Gareth Bale (£9.4m) back in form. He’s one of my favourite players of all time and he’s showing signs that he’s not just thinking of getting a birdie on hole nine.

The trouble is, his minutes will surely continue to be managed so you’ll likely have to put up with a 60 to 70 minute appearance. He’s been devastating recently even with reduced game-time, but the logical side of my brain is telling me that Son Heung-min (£9.5m) is the better pick as Jose Mourinho continues to work him relentlessly with no sign of a rest in the league. The ownership difference between them is stark, at 5% vs. 55%, and if Bale continues to deliver, acquiring him over Son could be a season-defining move.

Lastly, we have West Ham and Villa. Two teams who, if you had told me would be fighting for a top four spot at this stage of the season, I’d have laughed you out of the building.

Other than Jack Grealish (£7.5m), I find it hard to recommend any Villa attackers for your teams, with Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) surely a contender for the unluckiest player of the season. He’s a great player and a fantastic purchase for Villa, but I’m not sure about him as an FPL option. Especially now the Villains are struggling for goals which I think will ultimately mean they fall short of playing the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich next season. Instead, it’s all about their defence, with Emiliano Martinez (£5.4m) in the running for a spot on my wall of fame next season, and the likes of Matt Target (£5.0m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) offering great value in defence.

West Ham have a frankly unbelievable number of players that wouldn’t look amiss in anyone’s team. Michail Antonio (£6.6m) looks almost unplayable and I quickly remedied my decision to get rid of him last week by bringing him back in immediately. The likes of Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) are offering great value in an attack that promises goals almost every game and Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) looks a snip at his price. Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m) is getting a bit pricey now, but if you’ve got him in your team I can’t think of any reason to let the highest-scoring defender in the game go – but I do think if you’re in the market for a defender than Coufal looks perhaps better value for the run-in.

The battle to avoid the drop

It pains me to say this as a Brighton fan, but I think we’re in big trouble.

Fulham have got something about them as they put in consistently impressive performances – and crucially pick up points. Josh Maja (£5.5m) looks a great signing – he has so much energy and if he can start to add a few more goals to his game, should help to propel Fulham up the table. The likes of Ola Aina (£4.5m) and Areola look like solid options too and, against all odds, Scott Parker’s team could be fine this season.

West Brom have been playing better lately, but, like Sheffield United, are too far gone. I think it’s going to be a two-way battle for the third relegation spot – with the Seagulls battling the Magpies to avoid having their wings clipped and a drop down to the Championship.

Looking at the teams, Brighton surely have more than enough to stay up. But the fact is, we just can’t win a game. An impressive victory against Liverpool aside, it is now five games in a row without taking three points, despite some really impressive performances, particularly against Crystal Palace and West Brom, which resulted in no points.

Ryan benched, Maupay not in squad and Trossard up front as Potter

There’s something wrong with us up-front and there has been for two seasons now. Do not invest in our attack, that’s my main message. I’ve had messages from people who are wondering who the best options are, as Brighton have a match in Blank Gameweek 29, but none of them can be trusted.

The only players I’d consider investing in are Joel Veltman (£4.3m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.9m). With Lamptey now ruled out until the end of the season, Veltman could be a steal at his price if Brighton can start to pick up some points. He’s performed well in all the games I’ve seen him play, and I believe he is a much stronger option than the likes of Dan Burn (£4.2m) and Ben White (£4.4m) because of his attacking threat.

Dunk to me is still the standout in our team and probably our main source of goals however odd that sounds. I’m thinking of switching John Stones (£5.3m) for him before Blank Gameweek 29. He’s been a great servant, but with the threat of Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m), long term I now think that Ruben Dias (£6.1m) is the most sensible defender to own.

I’ll keep my piece on Newcastle short. The injuries mean that there is no one in their team that I would consider and while I’m pessimistic about Brighton going forward, I just can’t see how Newcastle are going to score any goals. Joelinton (£5.7m) has to be one of the worst signings in Premier League history and as Jermaine Beckford said last week, “he’s not exactly a player that you can rely on”. Too right. In fact, I’m targetting teams playing Newcastle – both with the hope they’ll lose enough games to keep Brighton safe, but also because their squad is perhaps the weakest in the league, particularly in terms of a lack of any real attacking threat.

My Double Gameweek plans and why the Wildcard/Bench Boost tactic has its downside
Should FPL managers hold or sell Salah amid poor Liverpool form?

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

284 Comments Post a Comment
  1. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Have no idea what to do here;

    Martinez
    Ricardo Digne Cancelo
    Bruno Son KDB Gundo
    Diagne Kane Antonio

    Sanchez Raphinha Veltman Dallas

    Zilch ITB and 1 FT

    7 players for blank GW so far.

    Open Controls
    1. Coaly
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Fixtures this week a bit meh aren't they. Ricky P not pulling up any trees, but is a keep for this week. Hold I guess.

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Decent team that but I'd put Veltman first sub in case either KdB or Gundo rests instead of Cancelo. Think he's a better prospect than Raph this week.

      Like your 29 defence and those 7 plus 2 should be ample.

      If you go this week then KdB to Bale would be the gamble. Are City going to pick Fulham apart? Could happen.

      Open Controls
  2. Coaly
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Which is best?

    a) Salah to Bale
    b) DCL to Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Farewell Mo

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Keep both for 1 more GW, save FT and do both

      Open Controls
      1. Coaly
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Got 2FT already

        Open Controls
        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Salah to Bale then, or try get White in for a cheap defender not playing 29

          Open Controls
          1. Coaly
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 23 mins ago

            Thanks. Got 3 defenders playing already (if Strujik is fit) and have my 2FT for next week earmarked to do Stones to either a Brighton def or Lascelles and 5th mid to Rafinha

            Open Controls
  3. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    https://theathletic.com/2437087/2021/03/10/the-football-index-crash-more-akin-to-a-ponzi-scheme-than-betting-platform/?amp#click=https://t.co/7D4YPNy5mo

    Article in the Athletic about the beloved Football Index.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      I am not terribly bright, but as it was all built on sand, surely this was always going to happen.

      Open Controls
      1. sully29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Whether it was always going to happen depends on how dependent they were on a constant supply of new customers.

        There was always a *risk* of it happening though because of their Ts&Cs and the way they were regulated.

        Unfortunately their adoption of stock market terminology may also have duped some people into thinking it was something other than straightforward gambling. Not sure how else you'd explain the below:
        https://twitter.com/SiFI50065872/status/1368613402638180361?s=20

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          That tweet is awful.

          Yes, that is what I meant, stock market values do have some link to something real, but FI was all pretend.

          Open Controls
        2. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          That is sad, not sure what he was thinking puting his life savings into football index though

          Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      easy money making gone wrong...

      Open Controls
  4. Vazza
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Thoughts on this team -

      ——————Areola——————
      ———Veltman Dias Stones———
      —Bruno Salah Gundo Son Bale—
      ————-Watkins Kane————-
      Bench: Forster, Antonio, Lowton, Struijk

      0.0ITB, 0FT.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Beautiful presentation.

        Certainly nothing worth a hit. G2G.

        Open Controls
      2. One of Those Days
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Nice team and good TV

        Open Controls
      3. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Let’s get back to talking about the beautiful layout of this post

        Open Controls
    • gogs67
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Good article, some nice pointers.
        Must admit as a long time Digne owner I'm still waiting on these promised double digit returns. At least Cancelo has done it once lol

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon...

          Open Controls
          1. gogs67
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              He's out the door if it doesn't happen 'soon'. Cancelo's going next week, getting to the business end of the season where hangers on are gone!

              Open Controls
        2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Good to roll a transfer?

          Martinez
          Konsa Dias Stones
          Salah Bruno Gundo Saka
          Kane DCL Bamford
          Mccarthy Mee Lookman Robinson

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            Ja, for sure

            Open Controls
        3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Gundo Haul tonight Pleaseee

          Open Controls
          1. fclackless [Brazil Nuts]
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            I'll be happy if he starts

            Open Controls
        4. Hryszko
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Anything worth a transfer here, or roll so I've got 2FT to play with next week for the blank?

          Martinez
          Stones - Dias - Shaw
          Son - Gundo - Salah - Raphina
          DCL - Kane - Bamford

          Bench: Areola - Soucek - Coufal - Dier

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            Hold

            Open Controls
        5. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Reallyyy need Kev to play tonight... hoping Pep will start him to try get his form and fitness back. Has looked completely shite last few games

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            I think he could play and then get 30 mins against Fulham before starting ucl but it’s just a guess

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              This would be the logical thing to do. So expecting the opposite

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 49 mins ago

                Literally, you just never know

                Open Controls
          2. Mr. O'Connell
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            God knows what the team is gonna be. I'm beyond caring now tbh as can't do anything about it.

            Open Controls
            1. Bubz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              They’ll probably all blank anyway

              Open Controls
        6. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Gtg with this lot? Or take a hit for sterling > Auba if he starts tonight

          Mendy
          Maguire cancelo konsa
          Sterling gundo son (c) souceck Bruno
          Kane dcl

          Areola coufal bamford holding

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            G2G. No hits.

            Open Controls
        7. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          I would bite your hand off for a sterling (c) 4 points tonight

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            https://i.pinimg.com/originals/dd/5b/94/dd5b9426f39c7ada71e1ad2c235c27d3.gif

            Open Controls
        8. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          A) Digne or B) Shaw in for Mee?

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Shaw is so hot right now

            Open Controls
          2. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            Shaw

            Open Controls
          3. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Shaw

            Open Controls
        9. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Martinez
          Cancelo Dias Digne
          Salah Bruno Son Gündo Raphinha
          Kane DCL

          (Fabri Burn Struijk Brewster)
          1FT & 1.4m

          Save FT this week?

          Will make 3 transfers for -4 next week to get GW29 players.
          Looking at selling Cancelo, DCL, Brewster for Antonio, Bamford & West Ham def.

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Karan, you got this.

            Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
          3. Vazza
              3 hours, 22 mins ago

              Why Antonio over Watkins?

              Open Controls
              1. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 18 mins ago

                Better stats, plays for a better attack, much better fixtures long term.

                Open Controls
          4. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            Don't normally do this, but not much going on here so...

            Sanchez
            Stones/Cancelo/Digne/Targett
            Gundo/Mo/Raph/Son
            Kane/DCL
            Pope, Bamford/Dallas/JLingz

            1FT, 2.9 ITB, WC, BB, FH still available

            A. Hold and watch some of the games
            B. Hold and do something that will bring me more joy

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              B and start Lingard

              Open Controls
              1. Killitzer
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 23 mins ago

                I thought that he could not play against Man U??

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 22 mins ago

                  He wanted to do something that will bring more joy, bench points may help 😉

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Thanks Holmes, think I'll do this.

                    Open Controls
            2. wulfranian
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 25 mins ago

              a

              Open Controls
          5. OneTreeTwoStars
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            - 4 to bring in Mount as captain? Think it could pay off well, maybe?

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Read your own comment out loud and decide

              Open Controls
          6. Cilly Bonnolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            Brought Reguilon in last week as my third Spurs player along with Son and Kane and now I feel like I should have got Bale. My closest rival has Bsle, Son and Kane and he killed me with them this week, especially since he captained Kane.

            Should I just accept I messed up and take an extra hit before 29 to get Bale? Basically Gundogan was going to become someone like Grealish (maybe not him but that kind of price) so Reguilon and Grealish/someone else or Dunk and Bale (-4)?

            Hope that makes sense.

            Open Controls
            1. Cilly Bonnolly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 36 mins ago

              Nothing worse than spotting a typo 0.03 seconds after hitting ‘post’.

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 33 mins ago

                No there osn't.

                Open Controls
                1. Cilly Bonnolly
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 17 mins ago

                  😆 Very good.

                  Open Controls
            2. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              You haven't messed up. Mou was looking to close the game out at 2-1 and I can see him parking the bus at 2-0 or 1-0 when the game is for the taking. I'd say Kane, Reguilon and one of Bale/Son is the optimal trio.

              Open Controls
              1. Cilly Bonnolly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 15 mins ago

                Thanks pal. If I was thinking in terms of overall rank I probably would be along those lines but this minileague is all I really care about which is why I’m considering it.

                Open Controls
            3. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 31 mins ago

              Wow, great week for your rival, sorry!

              I think just hold steady for now, I expect Davies to play Thursday so reg is nailed for arsenal, I would hold him for that

              If reg starts Thursday and bale gets 60 or less then you can think about your move again

              Open Controls
              1. Cilly Bonnolly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 13 mins ago

                I know. I’m still about ten points ahead of him with my Dias (c), Cancelo and Gundogan to his Ederson, Cancelo and Gundogan so I should still be okay.

                Yeah I’ll keep an eye on their midweek game and decide from there. Cheers.

                Open Controls
            4. Vazza
                3 hours, 25 mins ago

                It’s a tricky one as you don’t want to be chasing last weeks points. Personally, I think Bale is the way forward given his form and pedigree. There are plenty of defenders to choose esp from Chelsea so Reguilon is not really a must have for me. I think the earlier you load up on Spurs triple attack the better as they are going to be fighting for top 4 in the closing stages of the season.

                All the best pal

                Open Controls
                1. Cilly Bonnolly
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Yeah I’m only really concerned about this minileague so a defensive move to close off his advantage/differential feels like the right thing to do. I’ll decide after their game tomorrow night.

                  Open Controls
            5. Vazza
                3 hours, 31 mins ago

                Who to start this week

                A. Antonio (mun)
                B. Watkins (new)

                Open Controls
                1. Killitzer
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Tough choice but maybe Antonio squeezes it

                  Open Controls
                2. CONNERS
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  As good as WH have been of late, the United defence has been very solid recently and Newcastle look awful.

                  I think I'd start Watkins.

                  Open Controls
                3. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 17 mins ago

                  B if Grealish is fit otherwise A.

                  Open Controls
              • Killitzer
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 28 mins ago

                morning all

                Not quite sure what to do but should could have a full time for BGW29-

                Martinez Pope
                Coufal Dallas Targett Cancelo Stones
                Raphinha Soucek Son Gundogan Salah
                Bamford Kane (C) DCL

                Thinking this week-
                1. Salah --> Bale
                2. Salah --> Bruno (annoying as transferred him out last week and won't play BGW29)
                3. save FT

                The week after one of the Man City defenders has to go which should give at least 10 for the BGW.

                Any thoughts would be appreciated!

                Open Controls
                1. CONNERS
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 20 mins ago

                  I swallowed my pride and got Bruno back, with Salah the one to make way.

                  That's the move I'd make.

                  The Bale move is tempting, but Spurs would need to win big every week to make the triple-up worthwhile and I don't see that happening.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Killitzer
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    good point but would only be a for a few games before using the WC

                    Open Controls
                2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  1 or 3. 1 I guess, get him while he is hot

                  Open Controls
              • jia you jia you
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 27 mins ago

                Going Sterling over Gundo as KdB replacement has been so painful... please Pep and Raheem, just let my captain haul to ease this pain a wee bit!

                Open Controls
                1. Rassi
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 19 mins ago

                  I am with you in this one. His XG and missed sitters makes it even more painful.

                  Open Controls
                  1. jia you jia you
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 18 mins ago

                    yup

                    Open Controls
                2. Rains of Castamere
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours ago

                  I own Sterling too. The weird thing with City assets is that if they're benched, it's frustrating but then they immediately become captain options for the following GW.

                  I fully believe KDB/Sterling/Gundo will all get similar minutes and points between now and the end of the season so there's little point in jumping on and off. Gundo is a hold at his price and I'll be looking to captain Sterling against Leeds in GW31.

                  Open Controls
              • Rassi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                I suppose no news on Grealish?

                Open Controls
                1. DA Minnion
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 5 mins ago

                  No news is bad news in this case.

                  Open Controls
              • LC1
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 19 mins ago

                If price is no issue, would you go for Dunk, White or Veltman?

                I was set on Dunk due to his goal threat, but see a lot of others going for White / Veltman.

                Cheers

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Dunk

                  Open Controls
                2. Sepp Blattered
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Probably goes Dunk, Veltman, White, Burn in

                  Open Controls
                3. CONNERS
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 12 mins ago

                  I went Veltman because, other than GW33, he will be a permanent bench-warmer.

                  Price wasn't an issue, but the .6m could come in useful in future weeks.

                  Open Controls
              • Sepp Blattered
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 19 mins ago

                What does everyone prefer?

                A) 11 players for Blank GW29
                B) 10 players for Blank GW29 + Mount for GW28

                Open Controls
                1. Rassi
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Depends on the 11th player.

                  Open Controls
                2. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Depends who that 11th player will be in 29

                  B for me

                  Open Controls
                3. Rains of Castamere
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 50 mins ago

                  I'd love Mount in 28 but I can't see who I'd lose when you factor in I need Raphinha for 29 and 30.

                  Bruno - Son - Gundogan - Sterling - Raphinha

                  Open Controls
              • DA Minnion
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 9 mins ago

                Nothing like the anticipation of waiting on a Man City line up.
                How disappointed will I be with Gundogan captain , Dias and Stones.

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 8 mins ago

                  If you expect all of them to get benched, you wont be disappointed...

                  Open Controls
                2. CONNERS
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 49 mins ago

                  I wouldn't call it anticipation. More like fear.

                  Open Controls
              • Jässi
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                1 FT, planning to WC GW31, no FH left so need players for BGW29 as well.

                A) Salah to Aubameyang
                B) Salah to Bale
                C) Robertson to Dunk
                D) Save and make 2 FTs in next GW

                Open Controls
                1. SharkyT
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  D

                  Open Controls
              • Labile
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                Salah and Barnes -> Son/Bale and Bruno -4?

                Open Controls
              • SharkyT
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Marty
                Cancelo Dias Dallas Mee
                Gundo Bruno Raph Salah
                DCL Kane(c)
                (Steer Kilman Ings* Lingard*)
                0.9ITB 1 FT

                A) GTG
                B) Ings to Antonio
                C) Ings to Watkins
                D) Salah to Bale

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.