79
Members March 9

Should FPL managers hold or sell Salah amid poor Liverpool form?

79 Comments
Share

Another four-match run of blanks and Fantasy Premier League managers are shipping Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) in their droves.

The question we must ask is whether these sellers are making a mistake or gifted visionaries improving their team ahead of the curve.

That’s what I’m here to investigate.

303, 259 and 233. These are Salah’s points totals from the past three seasons. He was the top FPL scorer for the first two, pipped only by Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) in year three. 

In a year where so much was uncertain, one thing managers could rely on was handing the Egyptian the armband in a home fixture for Liverpool against bottom six opposition. This theory started well, with a hat-trick against Leeds on the opening day.

Salah blanks against bottom-half club again as Fulham's defence continues to impress

However, the injury to Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) in Gameweek 5 was something of a turning point in Liverpool’s season, especially as other centre-backs dropped out and forced some of their key possession-sustaining midfielders in defence. 

The Reds did have some success in the early winter months, including a 7-0 win at Crystal Palace in Gameweek 14 but things have gone south very quickly since then.

Salah accumulated a total of 13 points from the following six fixtures (Gameweeks 15 to 20) with the Reds failing to score in four of them. Just when most of us were about to lose patience, he reminded us of his pedigree with a brace against West Ham in Gameweek 21. 

In the subsequent seven Gameweeks, he has notched 25 points with just a solitary goal from open play. Ignoring the West Ham haul, he has amassed a paltry total of 38 points in 13 matches, that’s an average of below three per match for the most expensive asset in FPL. 

We all know that’s not good enough but the decision to move Salah on is often harder than with other Fantasy assets based on his pedigree.

The best way to assess his credentials moving forward is to have a look at the Egyptian’s numbers in comparison to other midfielders in the league over the last six matches. 

THE FIXTURES DILEMMA

Once the Wolves fixture in Gameweek 28, Blank Gameweek 29 and the trip to Arsenal in Gameweek 30 are out of the way, Liverpool play only one side (Manchester United) from the so-called ‘big six’. 

There can be a case made for selling Salah short term but with that schedule I would want him back in my side in Gameweek 31 for sure. 

LACK OF REPLACEMENTS

Further to this problem, there is a distinct lack of players I think who could replace Salah in my team. I want to bring in a captaincy option rather than a budget midfielder so the list of replacements is thin.

De Bruyne

He has not looked very sharp since return from injury and I think two defenders and Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) remains the value play. City aren’t exactly free scoring either like previous years.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang extends scoring run as Blank Gameweek 29 beckons

Arsenal’s premium midfielder has posted decent numbers of late but the Europa League remains a major concern for me. 

He started and played 90 minutes against Burnley and you would expect him to start both the Europa League ties with Olympiakos. 

The Gunners’ league position is hardly promising in terms of achieving a top four finish so Mikel Arteta might prioritise his minutes in European competition. 

Spurs midfielders

1

This could perhaps be the play, especially with Spurs featuring in Blank Gameweek 29. If you don’t own Son Heung-min (£9.6m) or the in-form Gareth Bale (£9.4m), the switch appeals. 

However it must be said that Son’s goal threat has dipped considerably recently, Jose Mourinho opting to use him more as a creator. Not necessarily a reason to avoid, but something to understand before signing him.

Meanwhile, I still have some doubts at the back of my mind about Bale’s minutes/fitness. It’s not that I don’t think he’s a great option, I just wonder at what point Mourinho starts managing his game-time. Like Arsenal, Spurs also need to pay attention to progress in the Europa League.

Move the money into forwards 

Johnstone owners profit as Newcastle devoid of ideas without attacking stars 3

If you don’t own Harry Kane (£11.2m), then I would definitely prioritise selling Salah over someone like Fernandes. 

The England international is arguably the most in-form heavy hitter around at the moment and plays in Blank Gameweek 29. 

Apart from Harry though, there isn’t much out there in terms of captainable premium forwards. 

CONCLUSION

It feels surreal that I have written almost a 1,000 words on the merits of selling the highest-scoring FPL asset of two of the last three seasons. I am a die-hard Salah loyalist and I can’t remember a time when I didn’t own him while fit and at Liverpool.

However, the Reds are simply unrecognisable at the moment from the team that stormed to the title the last year. A lack of passionate support at Anfield, injuries in key areas and a slump in confidence have caused many of us to lose patience.

Personally, I am giving Salah the Wolves match in Gameweek 28 and will decide in Blank Gameweek 29 if I am going to shift him to Aubameyang, depending on Arsenal’s Europa League results and how the Reds fare in the Champions League/against Wolves.

As Fernandes showed us on a weekend where he was sold by 300,000 managers, losing faith in proven FPL assets can be perilous. Especially those on penalties. I still believe in Mohamed Salah. For now. 

Coady’s new-found threat puts him on FPL radar for Gameweek 31 fixture swing
The best value Southampton attackers following Ings’ latest injury

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

79 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Issue in article

    Open Controls
  2. Babit1967
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    What to do with 2 fts, fh and bb left

    Martinez/ Sanchez
    Dias Cancelo Mee / Holding Coufal
    Son Bruno Rashford Gundo / Saka
    Cavani Kane DCL

    0.8 itb

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      56 mins ago

      You've got five (plus Holding) so far for GW29 by my count? You could get that up to 9/10 with a hit with say Rashford to Bale, Mee to Dallas, Cavani/DCL to Maupay and one other? Then FH it in the GW33? Alternatively I'm going to FH29 and then manage my City/Spurs (and Fulham) players up to the blank

      Not sure about BB but GW30 looks like a friendly SGW.

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate was actually looking at bb 30

        Open Controls
  3. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    🙄

    Open Controls
  4. A Kun & Mateta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Something does seem rotten in the state of Kloppville. I've binned Mo until he fires again.

    Open Controls
  5. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Easy sell with the next 3 fixtures and can then bring him back on WC31

    Open Controls
  6. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    This is a bad move right?

    Salah to Bruno
    Neto to Bale
    Maja to fodder

    would give me (fh29)
    Marti Sanchez
    Dias Cancelo, Pereira, Reguilon, Digne
    Bruno Bale Raph Gundo Son
    Rich Werner Mumbongo

    I'm thinking Salah to Bruno is the sensible move but I'm trigger happy!

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have pulled the trigger due to pricing out, so did Jorginho/Salah to Bale/Fernandes (c) -4

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks Warby. Sounds great. Think it's right to be bold at this time of the season. Good luck

        Open Controls
  7. Ooh Ah Cantona
      58 mins ago

      If anything this authors article supports the theory that you shouldn't play FF blinkered by history or loyalty, and instead should make choices based on form.
      Tldr, sell Salah buy Bale

      Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      Haven’t binned yet.

      I think the key thing is that, aside from Bale, there isn’t really any other premium mid that really looks like a must have replacement. I have Son and Kane already, so not sure about tripling up on Spurs with Bale, though.

      Plus there’s that feeling Salah will haul the moment you sell him.

      Like the writer of the article, I may keep and reassess after Wolves game.

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Exactly this. I need captain option, and with no other standout options it’s hard sell.

        Will do the same and reassess after Wolves game.

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Fair

        I simply sold to get Kane and he and Bruno were the only two rational routes I had. Bruno I kept simply because he looks tired and will hopefully get a rest over IB: Liverpool look broken. But as you say Salah himself is being outpaced only by Kane and Bruno - despite all those blanks.

        Open Controls
    • waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      I, slightly stupidly, doubled up on Liverpool, brought in jota.
      So for me, I think Salah and ings to bale and Kane (-4) has to be the move!

      Open Controls
    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Anyone had any fun (or enjoyed a match) in the last couple of weeks?

      Open Controls
      1. riot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        I had fun before the DGW started and I had hope

        Open Controls
      2. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Kane captainers I suppose

        Open Controls
      3. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        No and the worst thing is that even when my player hauls like Kane on sunday I'm not enjoying it because I didn't captain him. So the lows far outweigh the highs.
        Time for a new hobby me thinks.

        Open Controls
      4. Blush Response
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yes I’ve enjoyed some games recently. Leeds Villa was good. I don’t really link FPL to how much I enjoy football.

        Open Controls
      5. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yes watching Spurs and admiring Fulham

        It may not qualify as a great escape if they achieve it but watching a side rise from the doldrums has long been a pleasure for me. The bottom of the table is typically where the real intrigue lies.

        They're still fairly conservative but good enough to watch.

        Open Controls
      6. IfYouTinkerYou'llHaveA…
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Having fun this week with a differential wild card (for a change)

        Open Controls
    • Pep Pig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Hi all. My BB last week got me 14 points.
      This week, my bench got me 33. All single GW players... can't bloody write this season

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Who were they? I’m on 23 and hoping that Forster doesn’t go negative

        Open Controls
      2. sunzip14
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think I wouldn't feel too bad if I get 14 points on my planned BB on GW30 but understand what you are saying.

        Open Controls
      3. Pep Pig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Sanchez
        El Mo
        Jorginho
        Shaw

        Open Controls
    • sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Better option? Looking to BB30 and WC31.

      A) Salah+DDG+Mitchell> Auba+Lloris+Konsa (-4)
      B) DDG+Mitchell+Cancelo> Martinez+Konsa+Targett (-4), Then sell Salah next week for either Bale or Auba.

      With B, gamble for Villa CS on gw28 (New) and gw30 (FUL) even if they fail to keep CS against Spurs on 29? If they get dgw30 even better.

      Open Controls
    • Dele
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Time to ditch Gundogan?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. YEAH PITCH!
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Not for me. Who you thinking?

        Open Controls
        1. Dele
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Gundo > JLingz in GW29

          Open Controls
      3. CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Will be doing KDB & Gundo to Auba and Lingard for the blank which leaves me with just Stones from City.

        Most likely getting Dias after the blank and stick with just double defence.

        Open Controls
    • DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      %chance that KDB starts tomorrow? Is it 50/50 or 80/20?

      Open Controls
      1. Blush Response
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        No point worrying about it.

        Open Controls
      2. CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        CL game is a week away so I doubt he'll be rested.

        Open Controls
    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Highly owned template players that are expendable on GW32 wildcard:

      Martinez
      Bamford
      Gundogan
      Cancelo/Stones
      Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Interested to know why WC32. Seems the fixture turn is 31 onwards

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Deciding to go against logic right now as logic isn't working

          Open Controls
      2. The Point About It Is
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Liv run of opponents will mean Salah will come back into peoples thinking from GW32. Also I would add DCL.

        Open Controls
    • Blush Response
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/news/football-index-dividends-shares-fans-b1813864.html%3famp

      What a surprise, Football Index was a con after all. FFS should be ashamed of itself for promoting this absolute bollox.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        I’ve been waiting for a couple of weeks for something to come out on this. There have been plenty of rumblings that it’s a scam recently.

        Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Wonder if FFS will do any kind of statement or acknowledge this at all

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          You gotta be joking. Not a chance.

          Open Controls
        2. Blush Response
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Well back in September Geoff told me they were gonna put an opt out for gambling articles but they never did.

          Money talks.

          Open Controls
        3. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          There will be people who signed up for this scam based on the promotion through this site. I hope they didn't lose too much.

          Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        The worship of Mammon trumps all else these days.

        Open Controls
    • Atimis
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Anything against Salah to Bale?

      Open Controls
      1. Blush Response
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        No. However I would wait until EL is out the way.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Not against the move. Wait after the Europa game on Thurs

        Open Controls
      3. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Rights mates with waiting, not done it yet.

        Open Controls
      4. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ditto comments about waiting

        One possible issue is which chips you have left and how committed you are to City. It can be done but if you are chipless the transfers up to GW33 need to be thought through carefully.

        Open Controls
    • pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Losing BamBam in 32?

      He actually has a very decent run in and that Liverpool fixture is grey at worst and certainly not a red one on Liverpool form. He has been blanking a fair bit recently but some very marginal decisions against him.

      May well be getting him back in depending on how the DGWs fall

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        RF Mr O'Connell

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I think I'd rather Raphinha and there's no way I'm doubling up on Leeds attack anymore, it's just pain.

          Open Controls
    • One of Those Days
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Expected MCI/SOU lineup according to Rotowire:

      GK Ederson
      DL O. Zinchenko
      DC A. Laporte
      DC John Stones
      DR Kyle Walker
      MC Fernandinho
      MC Riyad Mahrez
      MC Phil Foden
      FWL F. Torres
      FWR B. Silva
      FW S. Aguero

      Open Controls
      1. JohnWick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        Who is rotowire and what's his relationship with Pep?

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Rotowire Guardiola, it's peps brother

          Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        That would be ideal for me!

        Open Controls
      3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wouldnt suprise me at all - this is their 4th game in 11 days & they were definitely jaded/leggy at times vs. utd

        Pep may want to both freshen them up and avoid any injury risks

        Open Controls
      4. Mr Ozil
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        no Gundogan and No Cancelo?

        Open Controls
      5. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Lol right.

        Just bench my 3 City players.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Haha yeah that's all 3 of mine players rested, including Gundo C.

          Open Controls
      6. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        More chance of winning at Football Index than Pep Roulette!

        Open Controls
    • drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Kane captain next gameweek looks easy peasy

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        What you reckon about Spurs teamsheet Thurs night?

        If he's rested then it's a no brainer - but if he starts it's a very quick turnaround for both teams to Sunday, could be a lethargic/bore-fest of a game rather than freescoring

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          True

          But I'm not seeing any free scoring ones this week. Wolves and Fulham are stubborn and WH United doesn't reek of goals either - haven't checked but I assume it's the same turnaround.

          Chelsea to spank Leeds? Could happen but no C choice there really.

          Open Controls
        2. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Hard one to call, I see Vinicius starting with Kane on the bench but could be wrong, we can still get into the top 4 so depends what Jose wants to prioritise

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I'm taking him at his word that he is prioritising both.

            Does Vinicius necessarily get in without Kane? He's got some decent options now with Bale and Moura and even Alli to add to the other two.

            Could Son perhaps be the one sacrificed to EL and not Kane?

            Open Controls
    • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Think it's better to just observe Salah (And Liverpool) for the wol, blank, ars GW28,29,30 run

      Just leave a path to getting him for GW31 if needed, the final 7 GW's might be where he pops up from 170 to 230-240 points, if he's going to do it at all

      Open Controls
      1. zøphar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think it depends on the makeup of your team.

        Open Controls
      2. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Question is, do I sell this GW for Bale/Son, or wait until GW29?

        Open Controls
    • Killitzer
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Morning all

      In typical fashion I transferred out Bruno last week (for Son) and now am wondering what to do.

      Martinez Pope
      Stones Cancello Dallas Coufal Targett
      Salah Son Gundo Soucek Raphinha
      Kane DCL Bamford

      £4m itb only WC left

      1. Salah ➡️ Bale
      2. Cancello ➡️ Shaw/cresswell
      3. Something else?

      Cheers for any input.

      Open Controls
      1. CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I swallowed my pride and transferred Bruno back in (and ditched Salah).

        That's the move I'd make.

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        2

        Open Controls
    • Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Should I give Salah the Wolves game or just get son now?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        You know what to do.

        Open Controls
    • Vazza
        6 mins ago

        Who to bench next week

        A. Antonio (Man U)
        B. Watkins (New)..

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Antonio probs

          But it's a good choice to have.

          Open Controls
      • Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        easy sell.
        not (c) material currently and no serious fpl manager will even consider (c) him.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.