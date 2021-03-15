Az joins the Fantasy Football Scout team to oversee Members content and tools

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce a fresh addition to the team – or, at least, a familiar face in a new capacity.

Az Phillips is to become our Membership Strategy Manager and will be working hard to make sure we continue to provide the very best content, tools and services for all Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

He’ll also be generally more involved with various Scout activities on the site and beyond.

Many of you will know Az from his appearances on the Scoutcast and other Fantasy Football Scout videos over the years, as well as his Pro Pundit articles.

He’s also one half of the refreshed FPL BlackBox, a Scout Network podcast in which he and Mark Sutherns look at how we can learn from our mistakes to improve as FPL managers.

Az first joined the site over 10 years ago, initially as a moderator and a community writer.

He has three top 10k overall ranks to his name in FPL, the best of which saw him finish 817th in 2017/18.

We’re delighted to welcome Az on board in a more involved role and we look forward to him helping further improve our Premium Membership offerings in the months and years ahead.

