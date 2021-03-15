135
News March 15

Az joins the Fantasy Football Scout team to oversee Members content and tools

135 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce a fresh addition to the team – or, at least, a familiar face in a new capacity.

Az Phillips is to become our Membership Strategy Manager and will be working hard to make sure we continue to provide the very best content, tools and services for all Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

He’ll also be generally more involved with various Scout activities on the site and beyond.

Many of you will know Az from his appearances on the Scoutcast and other Fantasy Football Scout videos over the years, as well as his Pro Pundit articles.

He’s also one half of the refreshed FPL BlackBox, a Scout Network podcast in which he and Mark Sutherns look at how we can learn from our mistakes to improve as FPL managers.

Az first joined the site over 10 years ago, initially as a moderator and a community writer.

He has three top 10k overall ranks to his name in FPL, the best of which saw him finish 817th in 2017/18.

We’re delighted to welcome Az on board in a more involved role and we look forward to him helping further improve our Premium Membership offerings in the months and years ahead.

  1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Salah(c), Mane and Kabak tonight. What can possibly go wrong?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Neto goal, Mane YC and Salah goal.

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Why so many liverpool. You a fan?

      Open Controls
      1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        No - just punted on them turning it around with nice fixtures. Worked well last week with 3 points between them.

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Salah is bound to score tonight. Can't see him blanking yet again.

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            I admire your efforts to make me feel better 😉

            Open Controls
    3. djman102
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Given how poorly most of the other (C) options fared this week and how many people ditched Salah, a haul is on the cards. I still own him, so at least I hope that's the case.

      Open Controls
  2. InterUranus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Think they'll ever address the Football Index partnership fiasco?

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      The big broom has already come out and swept it right under the carpet. Expect it never to be spoken of again.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/12/win-a-share-of-e75000-in-fanteams-gameweek-28-weekly-monster/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23587298

      Open Controls
  3. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Can't wait for my salah 2x2 points tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. JohnWick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      3x2 minimum 🙂

      Open Controls
  4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Good man AZ best of luck with this! 🙂

    To start you off - can we get filterable FPL points, ability to select non-sequential gameweek samples, more than 10 stats in custom member tables (like the predefined tables which have >10 stats)

    Some other bits & pieces suggested below (It's nice to see that the matches screen was updated to reverse chronological order for this season - i find it a small but helpful improvement - now let's get some game changers to elevate the members area)

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/06/25/jimenez-scores-again-but-fails-to-dazzle-in-laboured-win-over-bournemouth/?hc_page=5&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_21950962

    Some better formation analysis would also be neat, the heatmaps/average position graphs are just a bit messy/don't really do it for me

    Take some inspiration from the Football Manager interface, it's nice & clean & informative & all elements are clickable/drill downs etc!

    Open Controls
    1. Az
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Thanks Maximus! Much appreciated 😀

      I'm going to be doing a full evaluation of the site and collecting comments from as many different sources as I can. Your comments, and all of those in the thread you've linked, are absolutely crucial in this, so know that I'm on the case and will add it to the data that I'm collecting about what works and what can be improved. Awesome stuff.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Great stuff cheers AZ, looking forward to it & best of luck! 🙂

        Open Controls
  5. Az
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    Just wanted to say hi and I'm really happy to be part of the FFScout team where I've been knocking around for the best part of ten years now.

    As it says in this lovely article (I didn't write it for myself, honest), my role is going to have me overseeing how FFScout evolves for premium members.

    To say I'm passionate about FPL is an understatement. I believe Scout is the best tool out there for any FPL managers, but I'm aware that it can be even better. I'd love to hear your feedback on what works - and what doesn't work - and you can email me at az@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

    I'll also be looking to find out more about what you guys all think about the various tools and offerings the members area has too, and what can be tweaked and improved to make your experiences on the site even better.

    Real privilege to be here 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Congrats Az, here's to an improved Members' section going forward 🙂 I also think it would be a good idea to get members involved more in video content that FFS produces... a way for us to feel more involved and to contribute too.

      Open Controls
    2. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      I think an app would be epic. The mobile interface is sometimes a bit difficult for me to navigate on a small device.

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Second this. And if it could include a slicker comments system that'd be ace. Eg it updates live so you don't have to keep refreshing

          Open Controls
        • Delph & Safety
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          I agree. And having all the data is brilliant but it the effort of going through it and actually knowing how to find key stats puts me off.

          Open Controls
        • Az
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Oh believe me, I know how great an app would be.
          It's very high on the list.

          Open Controls
        • Sam FPLFamily
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Fudgy, an app is definitely something that is high on the agenda, is there anything in particular that you would like to see in an app?

          Open Controls
          1. Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I don't know if I've replied too late but when I use the members section on mobile and zoom out I don't see all the information on the home page and the information I see is very small. I think solving this issue with an app would be great.

            Open Controls
      2. riot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours ago

        Well deserved!

        Open Controls
      3. Disco Pat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Well Done Az. Delightes for you. Love the blackbox podcast with yourself and Mark. Good luck on this venture.

        Open Controls
      4. Cometh The Aouar...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Hi Az, love your work on the Black Box and here of course! I think the Scout site can improve by updating the fixture ticker and player projections as soon as a Gameweek is finished. I find it rather slow in updating and doesn't necessarily reflect changes such as team news, injuries, etc. up until the last minute.

        Open Controls
      5. Sam FPLFamily
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Welcome to the team Az!

        Open Controls
      6. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Great to have you joining Az 🙂

        Open Controls
      7. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Hi

        Good job on the good job.

        Can I put something forward - just so you can reject it out of hand 🙂

        Having run a large website I understand the impetus to maintain a high flow of articles. From the user end I wonder it there may be almost too much content being produced. I spend way too much time on here and cannot keep up.I'm not suggesting here that you rein back on content but simply how it is accessed. If you're looking for something specific it's a tough navigation. Search bars etc are not an optimal solution as they rarely if ever get used.

        Is there a solution where there's a clearer distinction between match reports, weekly previews, opinion pieces etc if only on an improved drop down menu? You already have it in a modified way under the content tab over but I suspect that can be bettered.

        Good content. Format getting iffy.

        Open Controls
      8. Trippier Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Congrats Az, an improvement I'd like to see is all articles being given more equal prominence - we don't need a separate community article section but all articles on the same article feed. Important ones could be pinned, but that way community articles get more exposure? Might also encourage more people to submit articles?

        And a resounding yes to a better comments system - maybe that isn't linked to article pages, but maybe by date or something? But that probably means more moderation....

        Open Controls
      9. ritzyd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Honestly thought you were already on the payroll! I would like to see an enhanced members only chat/comments section with added functionality to post pics, screenshots, etc so that we can easily discuss stats/info from the members area.

        Open Controls
      10. Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Welcome Az!!

        Open Controls
      11. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Congrats Az. One little thing I would enjoy was someone tracking how the scoutpicks would do in OR. Just adding the points each GW, including C and autosubs, and see what rank it would correlate to.

        Open Controls
        1. Bouncebackability
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          38 mins ago

          It would win you’d think. It’s a wildcard every week.

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            30 mins ago

            Would be incredibly embarrassing if it didn't, which is probably why they wouldn't do it. That and there being little point.

            Open Controls
      12. Rossendale Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Welcome back again! Main issue from me is providing some guidance on how to make the most of the data, what’s important, what’s the key data set say for attackers(shots in box, xg involvement etc). There’s just so much data that I just don’t think I get the most out of it. Cheers!

        Open Controls
      13. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        - Mobile app for iOS and Android

        - Notification Centre for replies to your posts comments

        - A bit controversial maybe, but a downvote/ignore button for the comments section

        I’m not a member but that’s my twopence for the general use of the site.
        If you was to add in a notification centre then the emails sent for notifications can be turned off.

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          They took downvote away because we were naughty. Mods only now

          Open Controls
      14. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Economize common comments/questions into a FAQ / metaSearch function with sort by features (member comments, ratings, key words combos) to make it easy to search comments across articles for key pieces of information. FAQ would involve promoting good questions/answers that are flagged by members as helpful and categorized by the flagger (team news, injury news, press conference. Etc)

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Oh and congrats! Glad to see you more involved.

          Open Controls
    3. tbos83
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Based on Salah's eo will a haul do anything for non-cappers tonight?

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Yes . Will help a bit. Don't have him so not going to help me much.

          Open Controls
          1. tbos83
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Thanks. I have him but really regret not capping.

              Open Controls
        2. richarlison2348
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            30 Plus Salah (C), was almost top of my mini league but have gotten smashed down the rankings :/

            Open Controls
            1. tbos83
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                You should be in better shape later - Salah could well explode tonight

                Open Controls
            2. Cometh The Aouar...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              So Fury and AJ has been confirmed, I don't think AJ stands a chance against this guy.

              Open Controls
              1. A.J.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                I agree.

                Open Controls
                1. gogs67
                    just now

                    I'm sure you could beat him at fpl!

                    Open Controls
                2. Bouncebackability
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Any heavyweight always has a chance. It only takes one punch.

                  Open Controls
                3. Hryszko
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Disagree with this, based off their last fights. No doubts it'll be a blockbuster but I can't see it being a Fury walkover, no way.

                  Open Controls
              2. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                Who is on penalty now for Brighton? Welbeck? Gross?

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Deciding which one to avoid?

                  Open Controls
                2. Bouncebackability
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Ederson.

                  Open Controls
              3. CaptainKazuru
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  Appreciate any thoughts here team;

                  Martinez*
                  Dallas* / Dunk* / Coufal* / Ricky.P
                  Gundo / Raph* / Soucek*
                  Kane* (C) / Bamford* / DCL

                  pope / salah / kevin / stones

                  Really want shaw + chelsea double up + upgrade coufal to cresswell for GW30 on wards - Do I work towards these moves now, or
                  Ricky.P > Fulham Def
                  Gundo > Bale
                  DCL > 3.9 Enabler

                  Gives me 10 for GW29

                  Thanks all!

                  Open Controls
                • Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 51 mins ago

                  Would you do Gundo to Lingard for free this week?
                  (Assuming Son is fit else I'll keep Gundo and sell Son)

                  No WC so unlikely to get Gundo back.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Christina.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 25 mins ago

                    son wont be fit I reckon

                    Open Controls
                  2. RECKLESS
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 19 mins ago

                    Wait till friday, Son has hamstring injury even though he has high recovery rate

                    Open Controls
                  3. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Son wont recover, hamstrings usually means a few weeks out

                    Open Controls
                    1. Danno - Emre Canada
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      Also if Son plays it means he will have to go off and captain S Korea

                      Open Controls
                • shirtless
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                  Bloke in my ML took a -12 this week to bring in Iheanacho, Shaw, Kane and Ward-Prowse. He's on 60 (-12) with another 29 on his bench!

                  Open Controls
                  1. richarlison2348
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      My god

                      Open Controls
                  2. KUNingas
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                    Take a hit for one more BGW player?

                    A) Gross/Trossard (NEW)
                    B) Auba (whu) + Dunk (NEW) (-4)

                    Open Controls
                  3. RECKLESS
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 28 mins ago

                    2 Queries
                    1)When will the next dgw be scheduled? gw 30 or gw 31?
                    2)Want to decide If I should
                    a)Lowton to Veltman or
                    b) DCL to Antonio/Watkins
                    1) Will help decide I shoupd keep dcl.for CPL

                    Open Controls
                  4. kinghenry14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 27 mins ago

                    on FH

                    A) trossard antonio
                    B) lingard maupay

                    cheers!

                    Open Controls
                    1. RECKLESS
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      b but welbeck

                      Open Controls
                  5. richarlison2348
                      1 hour, 25 mins ago

                      Anyone remember that one guy last week who asked "Iheanacho (C)?"
                      Everyone told him no...
                      Anyone have updates on whether it was followed through?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        Yep it was me and I missed the deadline

                        Open Controls
                      2. Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        I'm distraught

                        Open Controls
                      3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        I was one to encourage him

                        Open Controls
                      4. Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        The world is cold

                        Open Controls
                      5. richarlison2348
                          1 hour, 6 mins ago

                          This is a true modern day tragedy

                          Open Controls
                          1. Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                            Did 0 transfers due to fri night transfer deadline. A new low

                            Open Controls
                            1. Pep bites Kun
                              • 4 Years
                              48 mins ago

                              Oh that is rough!! Good call though mate

                              Open Controls
                        • Firminoooo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          «The majority is always wrong»: H. Ibsen.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Original - Wolves Ay We
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            14 mins ago

                            So was H Ibsen

                            Open Controls
                            1. Firminoooo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              If mostly disagree with you, you are probably right.

                              Open Controls
                        • HashAttack
                          • 4 Years
                          25 mins ago

                          My ML leader transferred in and captained Iheanacho 🙁

                          Open Controls
                          1. tbos83
                              22 mins ago

                              Helluva call

                              Open Controls
                              1. HashAttack
                                • 4 Years
                                14 mins ago

                                Fair play - he took a -8 to sell Brewster, Sterling and Lewis for Iheanacho, Mount and Shaw

                                Open Controls
                                1. Chrisitis
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  That just doesnt make sense
                                  -4 to bring in shaw and bench awb?

                                  Open Controls
                        • Bury94
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 21 mins ago

                          Creswell, Dallas or Tierney? No FH, this is to bring in as a normal transfer. Thanks

                          Open Controls
                          1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                            Dallas as has sheffield the week after and probs in midfield

                            Open Controls
                          2. Bluejays and Horseplay
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 5 mins ago

                            Cresswell. He's the one I'd want until the end of the season.

                            Open Controls
                          3. djman102
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour ago

                            I'm bringing in Cresswell this GW, plan for the duration.

                            Open Controls
                        • richarlison2348
                            1 hour, 10 mins ago

                            Everyone's thoughts on Bamford playing next week?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Dreaming of glory
                              • 5 Years
                              27 mins ago

                              If it’s confirmed a dead leg he should play so wouldn’t sell esp with s Utd the week after

                              Open Controls
                            2. Yank Revolution
                              • 9 Years
                              24 mins ago

                              Cant wait for news - sold last night

                              Open Controls
                            3. TheDragon
                              • 2 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Based on 0 information - I think he plays

                              Open Controls
                            4. tbos83
                                just now

                                I reckon it might be more than a dead leg (based on how long he was down) and he won't play

                                Open Controls
                            5. Little Red Lacazette
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 7 mins ago

                              Salah(c), time for you to find your GW1 form. 🙂

                              Open Controls
                              1. Daniel - WC Active
                                • 11 Years
                                17 mins ago

                                2, 3, 4 or 5 goals for sure

                                Open Controls
                              2. Bushwhacker
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                Could grab one, Wolves defense ain’t bad.

                                Open Controls
                            6. Daniel - WC Active
                              • 11 Years
                              59 mins ago

                              How many goals is Salah going to score tonight: 2. 3. 4 or 5 goals? He was waiting for me to sell him obviously and now he is going to explode. The question is how much?

                              Put your number.

                              Open Controls
                              1. mdm
                                • 9 Years
                                42 mins ago

                                2

                                Open Controls
                                1. Daniel - WC Active
                                  • 11 Years
                                  just now

                                  That would be the less painful option

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Fit_to_drop
                                • 1 Year
                                40 mins ago

                                Jota will score tonight

                                Open Controls
                              3. Holmes
                                • 7 Years
                                38 mins ago

                                -1

                                Open Controls
                              4. HashAttack
                                • 4 Years
                                31 mins ago

                                45 points in 11 weeks, including the freak 15 points vs CPL - can't regret selling him whatever happens tonight

                                Open Controls
                                1. TheDragon
                                  • 2 Years
                                  23 mins ago

                                  What if he scores 100 goals tonight? Surely you’d regret it a bit then as you’d be 500 points behind Salah owners

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Pep bites Kun
                                    • 4 Years
                                    19 mins ago

                                    Now you're talking!! 🙂

                                    Open Controls
                              5. Pep bites Kun
                                • 4 Years
                                30 mins ago

                                +44 1 236.. oh sorry, 1 I reckon

                                Open Controls
                              6. Bushwhacker
                                • 1 Year
                                26 mins ago

                                1

                                Open Controls
                              7. TheDragon
                                • 2 Years
                                26 mins ago

                                4 goals, 1 assist

                                5-0 Liverpool

                                Open Controls
                                1. Bushwhacker
                                  • 1 Year
                                  just now

                                  Lol

                                  Open Controls
                              8. Baines on Toast...
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                22 mins ago

                                3

                                Open Controls
                              9. Little Red Lacazette
                                • 4 Years
                                just now

                                2 goals, 2 assists to Jota.

                                Open Controls
                            7. CaptainKazuru
                                47 mins ago

                                2 FT 0.7M ITB

                                Ricky P > Rudiger
                                Gundo > Bale
                                DCL > Maja
                                (-4)

                                Good moves? Gets me 10 for GW29 and one Chelsea def for the run in

                                Open Controls
                                1. poulteren
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 6 Years
                                  29 mins ago

                                  Chelsea dont have a game. So surely just wait and avoid minus 4?

                                  Open Controls
                                2. CaptainKazuru
                                    28 mins ago

                                    Ricardo is 5.9 and Rudiger is 4.6... I dont have enough cash to do just Gundo > bale & DCL > Maja

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. TheBiffas
                                        just now

                                        Ricardo to a Brighton def

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. CaptainKazuru
                                        just now

                                        Thanks - already have Dunk

                                        Open Controls
                                    3. Messiah Hazard
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      41 mins ago

                                      How long is Son out for? If its a hammy, then probably 3-4 weeks right?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. tbos83
                                          just now

                                          Yup

                                          Open Controls
                                      2. Pep bites Kun
                                        • 4 Years
                                        37 mins ago

                                        On Son: Mar 14: "I don't know how long it is. It's muscular. Muscular is usually not easy. He's normally a guy who recovers quickly."

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. TheDragon
                                          • 2 Years
                                          33 mins ago

                                          After what happened last time you cannot trust a single word mourinho says about injuries

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Baines on Toast...
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 10 Years
                                            32 mins ago

                                            We can trust what we saw...

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. TheDragon
                                              • 2 Years
                                              just now

                                              Yes .... unless you were hallucinating.

                                              Open Controls
                                          2. Christina.
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 11 Years
                                            5 mins ago

                                            He is inj. Im 100% sure

                                            Open Controls
                                          3. WHUFCSmith23
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            1 min ago

                                            If it wasn't bad, he wouldn't go off after 20 minutes in their biggest game of the season. Did even try to run off whatever muscle injury it was unlike say Bamford.

                                            Open Controls
                                      3. Baines on Toast...
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 10 Years
                                        35 mins ago

                                        Wondered why my selling price for son was so low then realised he actually started at 9.0. Insane.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. TheBiffas
                                            23 mins ago

                                            That seemed a lot a t the start of the season, he's never exploded like this before

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. KAPTAIN KANE
                                              • 4 Years
                                              21 mins ago

                                              He never used to be nailed and that was the issue, still pretty explosive but the random benchings put most of us off

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. The Suspended One
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 7 Years
                                                just now

                                                Huh?

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. The Suspended One
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 7 Years
                                              just now

                                              Umm, what?

                                              Open Controls
                                        2. Hryszko
                                          • 3 Years
                                          30 mins ago

                                          So if Son is indeed ruled out for a few weeks, is Bale the obvious replacement? At the moment, assuming Son doesn't play.. I'm only fielding 7 players this week, one of them being Dier who lets be honest is most likely not going to play either. What is my best move here? I've got 5.8m in the bank and 2FT. Thinking about doing Dier > Dallas & Son > Bale so I can at least field 8 players. Thoughts?

                                          Martinez
                                          Coufal - Dier - Dias
                                          Son - Gundo - Soucek - Raphina
                                          DCL - Kane - Bamford

                                          Bench: Areola - Shaw - Stones - Salah

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. TheBiffas
                                              20 mins ago

                                              Similar situation, bale vs auba is the big question

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Hryszko
                                                • 3 Years
                                                1 min ago

                                                Do you trust Auba to start after this weekend?

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. TheBiffas
                                                    just now

                                                    If he was only benched because he was late then yeah probably

                                                    Open Controls
                                              2. UNDERWORLD7
                                                • 9 Years
                                                16 mins ago

                                                Not the obvious choice no

                                                Open Controls
                                              3. CaptainKazuru
                                                  6 mins ago

                                                  Dont overthink it - Son > bale and then you also have Bale for Newcastle the week after and potential of DGW in 33 etc

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Christina.
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 11 Years
                                                    3 mins ago

                                                    nothing is guaranteed with bale

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. The Suspended One
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 7 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      Laziness? Good volume on his man bun? A tee time arranged an hour after match?

                                                      Almost guaranteed?

                                                      Open Controls
                                                • Magic Zico
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 2 Years
                                                  3 mins ago

                                                  Bale or Moura, which one do you prefer? GW30 NEW away

                                                  Open Controls
                                              4. El_Gigante
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 4 Years
                                                14 mins ago

                                                What's the obvious moves here? One of the City defenders to Cresswell or Dallas?

                                                Martinez
                                                Konsa, White
                                                Raphinha (vc), Lingard
                                                Kane (c), Watkins

                                                Forster; Cancelo, Dias, Digne, Gundo, Fernandes, DCL, Salah

                                                2FT, 0.8itb

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. WHUFCSmith23
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  just now

                                                  Dallas if he gets through the next game and international break uninjured has a nice fixture in 30. If you are wildcarding in 31. He seems the safest pick. If no wildcard then Cresswell if those are your 2 options.

                                                  Open Controls
                                              5. Magic Zico
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 2 Years
                                                4 mins ago

                                                Seems that it's going to be a painful GW next one. A game on Friday, a game on Saturday and two on Sunday ... imagine a sizeable red arrow on day one then the agony to wait for the captain to save the GW! Love and hate FPL.

                                                Open Controls
                                              6. jdp219
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 4 Years
                                                just now

                                                Best defender to bring in bgw29? Only have Coufal at the moment.

                                                1) Dunk
                                                2) Veltman
                                                3) Dallas

                                                Open Controls

                                              You need to be logged in to post a comment.