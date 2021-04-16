589
Dugout Discussion April 16

Kane and Son start first DGW32 match as Mourinho benches Moura

589 Comments
Share

Harry Kane (£11.7m) comes into Double Gameweek 32 with an exceptionally significant level of backing.

A whopping 95.5% of the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers have captained him for their two matches against Everton and Southampton.

Off the back of five goals and two assists since Gameweek 27, the Spurs forward starts at Goodison Park tonight, joined by Son Heung-min (£9.5m) in the starting line-up.

However, those who took a punt on Lucas Moura (£6.6m) have been left frustrated at the first hurdle, the Brazilian left on the bench for what looks like a rather defensive Spurs line-up.

José Mourinho has gone with a three-man defence of Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m), Joe Rodon (£5.0m) and Eric Dier (£4.6m).

Sergio Reguilón (£5.5m) and Serge Aurier (£5.2m) are afforded wing-back roles but Mourinho has gone for three central midfielders between them, namely Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£4.9m), Moussa Sissoko (£4.7m) and Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m).

Meanwhile, Everton remain without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m), Richarlison (£7.9m) ploughing a lone furrow for the hosts tonight.

Alex Iwobi (£5.9m), Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) and James Rodríguez (£7.7m) support him from attacking midfield.

Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups

Everton XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Digne, Keane, Godfrey, Holgate; Allan, T Davies; Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Rodríguez; Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-5-2): Lloris; Alderweireld, Rodon, Dier; Reguilón, Højbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Aurier; Son, Kane.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

589 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Londongeezaa
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Beautiful goal 🙂

    Open Controls
  2. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mourinho is just crap these days isn’t he

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Ha been for a few years now

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yep. Consistently average

        Open Controls
  3. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Siggy TC anyone? 😆

    Open Controls
  4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Well done siggy triple cappers

    Open Controls
  5. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Well done Siggy cappers.

    Open Controls
  6. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ohh ohh ohh oh. Seamus Coleman

    Open Controls
  7. Captain Berbarossa - arrrrr…
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Lovely team goal

    Open Controls
  8. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Such a good goal

    Open Controls
  9. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Moura coming on

    Open Controls
    1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Lamela too

      Open Controls
  10. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Cut 'em like butter.

    Open Controls
  11. moment
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Tottenham defense was a trap

    Open Controls
    1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I learnt from the first DGW when I had Reguillon. 10 points was welcome then

      Open Controls
  12. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Coleman does in 1 minute what the expensive Digne hasn’t done for weeks!
    Get out of my team!!

    Open Controls
  13. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Atleast spurs will have to go for it now

    Open Controls
  14. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Goalman rolling back the years.

    Open Controls
  15. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    What a goal

    Open Controls
  16. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    What a good finish.

    Open Controls
  17. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Lamela and Moura on for Ndombele and Regulion

    Open Controls
  18. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Regullion fail

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Lloris fail

      Open Controls
  19. UNDERWORLD7
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Jesus! Absolutely no urgency from Spurs what so ever!!

    What has happened to them?!!

    Open Controls
  20. Roy Hudd
    • 4 Years
    just now

    TC kane and Siggy. In dreamland! You beauty!

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      just now

      You triple captained both?!

      Open Controls
  21. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Erik Rabona Red Card Lamela on.

    Open Controls
  22. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Reggy off with the CS

    Open Controls
  23. JBG
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Come on now Lucas get the equalizer.

    Open Controls
  24. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Reguilon has been my worst signing this season bar none. Unreal how bad he’s been

    Open Controls
  25. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Imagine bringing in a Spurs defender

    Open Controls
  26. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Reguilon owners happy at least.

    Open Controls
  27. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Kane winning goal baps gone

    Open Controls
  28. Tango74
      just now

      Moura is on wahooooo

      Open Controls
    • Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kane to United. AMEN.

      Open Controls
    • gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Top 4 over for Spurs. Kane rested for Southampton to be ready for cup final.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.