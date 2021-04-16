Kane and Son start first DGW32 match as Mourinho benches Moura

Harry Kane (£11.7m) comes into Double Gameweek 32 with an exceptionally significant level of backing.

A whopping 95.5% of the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers have captained him for their two matches against Everton and Southampton.

Off the back of five goals and two assists since Gameweek 27, the Spurs forward starts at Goodison Park tonight, joined by Son Heung-min (£9.5m) in the starting line-up.

However, those who took a punt on Lucas Moura (£6.6m) have been left frustrated at the first hurdle, the Brazilian left on the bench for what looks like a rather defensive Spurs line-up.

José Mourinho has gone with a three-man defence of Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m), Joe Rodon (£5.0m) and Eric Dier (£4.6m).

Sergio Reguilón (£5.5m) and Serge Aurier (£5.2m) are afforded wing-back roles but Mourinho has gone for three central midfielders between them, namely Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£4.9m), Moussa Sissoko (£4.7m) and Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m).

Meanwhile, Everton remain without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m), Richarlison (£7.9m) ploughing a lone furrow for the hosts tonight.

Alex Iwobi (£5.9m), Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) and James Rodríguez (£7.7m) support him from attacking midfield.

Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups

Everton XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Digne, Keane, Godfrey, Holgate; Allan, T Davies; Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Rodríguez; Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-5-2): Lloris; Alderweireld, Rodon, Dier; Reguilón, Højbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Aurier; Son, Kane.

