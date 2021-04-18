48
Dugout Discussion April 18

Arteta explains Leno benching as ill Aubameyang misses out again

48 Comments
Arsenal v Fulham is one of just two Premier League matches that takes place on a less-busy-than-usual Sunday.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 13:30 BST.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t part of the Arsenal matchday squad, with the Gunners confirming on Saturday that he “will continue to be supported and assessed by the medical team in the coming days” after contracting malaria.

Martin Odegaard also misses out with an ankle issue but “is hoping to be back in light training next week”.

Aubameyang’s absence means a fifth successive competitive start for the in-form Alexandre Lacazette, who has six Fantasy Premier League attacking returns in as many top-flight appearances.

The Frenchman was the fourth most-bought player of Gameweek 32, attracting 270,608 transfers in.

Mikel Arteta makes five changes to the Arsenal side that started the 3-0 win over Sheffield United, with a benching for Bernd Leno the most eye-catching decision.

Mat Ryan starts in goal for the hosts this afternoon, with Hector Bellerin, Gabriel, Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe also recalled.

Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari drop to the bench.

Arteta explained his line-up ahead of kick-off:

It’s rotation, it’s precaution, there are players who haven’t recovered from the [Slavia] game and we have to be very careful because we don’t want to lose them.

And then there are others who deserve to play, for example like Mat [Ryan] in goal. He trains like a beast, he’s been really positive around the place, he’s doing really well and he deserves a chance.

Scott Parker has matched his opposite number and made five changes to his starting XI.

Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo are among the quintet to make way, with the former testing positive for COVID-19 and the latter out for the season with a knee injury.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Harrison Reed drop to the bench, meanwhile.

Ademola Lookman is back from injury and starts, while Tosin Adarabioyo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Josh Maja and Ivan Cavaleiro are also thrown back into the fray.

This is the reverse fixture of the Gameweek 1 clash at Craven Cottage, a match that the Gunners won 3-0.

Arsenal XI: Ryan, Bellerin, Gabriel, Holding, Saka, Ceballos, Elneny, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Fulham XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Robinson, Zambo Anguissa, De Cordova-Reid, Adarabioyo, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Lookman, Maja.

48 Comments
  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Surely no-one picked Leno when Holding only cost 4.2m

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      on a WC i'd guess not but surely lads here have him

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      I picked him for two gameweeks before my GW33 WC. Sold Martinez

      Open Controls
      1. chesterCITY
          23 mins ago

          you sold Martinez?

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            ... yes

            Martinez had Liverpool + Man City
            Leno had Sheffield + Fulham

            Open Controls
            1. chesterCITY
                5 mins ago

                that is how I underestimated Dallas against City and ended up hauling.

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Makes no sense

                  Open Controls
                  1. chesterCITY
                      just now

                      Martinez should just be subbed not sold.

                      Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              16 mins ago

              Oooof

              But one way of looking at it would be Martinez and Leno could both end up on 6 points over the two fixtures. Reaching I know.

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                15 mins ago

                Yeah hope so! Still a waste of a transfer, but I had 2 and nothing much else to do, so it's not so bad unless Martinez hauls.

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  WC33 could be an interesting play.

                  How are you dealing with Spurs in 34?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Not sure on anything yet, but will likely have Kane on the bench, maybe Lloris/Reguilon. Losing a Son fixture is a small price to pay to maximise elsewhere imo

                    Open Controls
          2. Milkman Bruno
              22 mins ago

              Surely no one picked Arsenal defence

              Open Controls
              1. Revival
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Pick defenders based on fixtures, sorry I didn't go double Wolves defence myself. At least I got a bargain price Holding.

                Open Controls
            • Eddie - Back to Square Owen
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              20 mins ago

              I have both. I see some Arsenal cleansheets over next few weeks.

              Open Controls
            • Rags-Snow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 mins ago

              Some GK annoyance lately with Leno today and Mendy apparently benched vs Brighton this gameweek

              Open Controls
          3. Sharkytect
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            32 mins ago

            Hopefully mat Ryan in goal = goals for Fulham

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Want goals from both teams(just not Lava for Arsenal I guess or Rowe).

              Open Controls
          4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 10 Years
            26 mins ago

            Martinelli is such a bargain

            Open Controls
          5. mr messi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            21 mins ago

            What's all this talk about Mendy not playing against Brighton?

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              Tuchel comments, said something about maybe giving Kepa a chance since he played so well against City. Something along those lines.

              Open Controls
            2. Carefree Crew
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              Mendy will play.
              Tuchel has started previously that Mendy is number one.
              Tuchel man management / towing the club line on Kepa would be my take.

              Open Controls
            3. Rags-Snow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 mins ago

              He did that once before so there is precedent. It would be and though when the top four race is so tight

              Open Controls
              1. Rags-Snow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                'Mad' of him to do it I meant.

                Open Controls
          6. ClassiX
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            19 mins ago

            Sky commentary: "I think Lacazette loves having all those younger legs behind him..."
Er.....
            Er.....

            Open Controls
          7. Jason M
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            Hey, if budget was no object, who is the midfielder to get for the remainder of the season?

            Currently have Bruno, Jota, Lingard, Raphinha and Auba.

            Plan to replace Auba but for Who? Salah the obvious choice or are there any gens out there looking good to finish the season?

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. ClassiX
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              13 mins ago

              James Rod on my radar

              Open Controls
            2. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              13 mins ago

              Don't overthink it

              Open Controls
            3. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              Maybe Havertz?

              Open Controls
              1. Jason M
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Interesting. Managed to get him in on my draft team but not sure I could handle double Havertz especially as a Chelsea fan 🙂

                Open Controls
            4. Revival
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Wouldn't look past Salah who faces Newcastle, Southampton, WBA, Palace and Burnley in the run in and is going for the golden boot.

              Open Controls
              1. Jason M
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Yeah has to be really doesn't it. Was hoping Auba himself would be a good differential with arsenal's fixtures but he doesn't seem to be shaking off this illness anytime soon

                Open Controls
            5. Carefree Crew
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Salah, form/ stats, fixtures, Captain option. No brainer.

              Open Controls
          8. Gudjohnsen
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            How's Saka looking?
            Finally gonna bag me some points?

            Open Controls
          9. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            laca down

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              13 mins ago

              Is he SCREAMING?

              Open Controls
          10. tibollom
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            is kdb injured? got kane, raph and cresswell jnjured as well, only 1 Ft and 0.6 ITB, what do you suggest guys?

            Lloris Areola
            Cresswell awb dias veltman struijk
            bruno kdb raph jota lingard
            kane watkins ihenacho

            Open Controls
            1. Gudjohnsen
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Raphinha injured?

              Open Controls
            2. REDMOND IN SANDALS
                just now

                depends on how long they are out for. i guess raph will be fit for MU

                Open Controls
            3. REDMOND IN SANDALS
                11 mins ago

                dang..Holding own goal would have been perfect

                Open Controls
              • Lucky Z
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                Why Mitrovic find himself on the bench so often? He is a pretty good striker, also losing the place not to someone who scores 20+ goals a season

                Open Controls
              • Hy liverpool
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                https://youtu.be/fyXJER1BO04

                Open Controls
              • dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Perhaps as part of loan deal Ryan has to play certain number of games for Arsenal

                Open Controls
              • The Mandalorian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Fulham look terrible, if they score it will probably come from a deflection or an own goal.

                Open Controls
                1. GGMU
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  shots are 3-2 arsenal, on target 1-0 arsenal. fulham aren't that bad

                  Open Controls
              • kennethrhcp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                do ye think we'll know more about fixture dates (DGW/BGW) before next deadline?

                Open Controls
              • Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Holding a Harlem Globetrotter?

                Open Controls
              • Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Elneny?
                Oh-no-y.

                Open Controls

