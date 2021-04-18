Arteta explains Leno benching as ill Aubameyang misses out again

Arsenal v Fulham is one of just two Premier League matches that takes place on a less-busy-than-usual Sunday.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 13:30 BST.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t part of the Arsenal matchday squad, with the Gunners confirming on Saturday that he “will continue to be supported and assessed by the medical team in the coming days” after contracting malaria.

Martin Odegaard also misses out with an ankle issue but “is hoping to be back in light training next week”.

Aubameyang’s absence means a fifth successive competitive start for the in-form Alexandre Lacazette, who has six Fantasy Premier League attacking returns in as many top-flight appearances.

The Frenchman was the fourth most-bought player of Gameweek 32, attracting 270,608 transfers in.

Mikel Arteta makes five changes to the Arsenal side that started the 3-0 win over Sheffield United, with a benching for Bernd Leno the most eye-catching decision.

Mat Ryan starts in goal for the hosts this afternoon, with Hector Bellerin, Gabriel, Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe also recalled.

Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari drop to the bench.

Arteta explained his line-up ahead of kick-off:

It’s rotation, it’s precaution, there are players who haven’t recovered from the [Slavia] game and we have to be very careful because we don’t want to lose them. And then there are others who deserve to play, for example like Mat [Ryan] in goal. He trains like a beast, he’s been really positive around the place, he’s doing really well and he deserves a chance.

Scott Parker has matched his opposite number and made five changes to his starting XI.

Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo are among the quintet to make way, with the former testing positive for COVID-19 and the latter out for the season with a knee injury.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Harrison Reed drop to the bench, meanwhile.

Ademola Lookman is back from injury and starts, while Tosin Adarabioyo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Josh Maja and Ivan Cavaleiro are also thrown back into the fray.

This is the reverse fixture of the Gameweek 1 clash at Craven Cottage, a match that the Gunners won 3-0.

Arsenal XI: Ryan, Bellerin, Gabriel, Holding, Saka, Ceballos, Elneny, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Fulham XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Robinson, Zambo Anguissa, De Cordova-Reid, Adarabioyo, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Lookman, Maja.

