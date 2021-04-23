420
Spot the Differential April 23

Alexander-Arnold FPL form boosts Mané’s differential potential for BGW33

420 Comments
Share

Blank Gameweek 33 is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Liverpool, Arsenal and Wolves who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Sadio Mané

  • FPL ownership: 4.9%
  • Price: £11.7m
  • GW33-37 fixtures: NEW | mun | SOU | wba | bur

Sadio Mané (£11.7m) has struggled for form at Liverpool this season, particularly since the turn of the year, but was back among the goals in Double Gameweek 32 as he helped the Reds to a 1-1 draw at Leeds United.

The Senegalese forwards first-half strike at Elland Road represented his first in the Premier League since netting against Tottenham Hotspur back in January, and the hope is now that a weight has been lifted off his shoulders, and he can finish the season strongly.

His lack of form in 2021 is hard to explain. He has underperformed his expected goals (xG) by 3.43 in the league, compared to an overperformance of 3.89 in 2019/20, when he scored 18 Premier League goals and provided 10 assists. However, he is shooting more often this term, but has perhaps been missing that explosiveness in certain moments which makes his such a threat in the final-third.

Pleasingly for FPL managers, in light of Liverpool’s exit from the Champions League, the focus for Jürgen Klopp’s side is now entirely geared towards finishing in the top four. That should mean that rotation is kept to a minimum, and with a favourable run of fixtures till the end of the season, which starts with Newcastle United tomorrow, pairing Mané with Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) could be a shrewd move for those willing to move away from the midfield template.

Crucially, the recent return to top form of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) could make all the difference. He is Liverpool’s top chance creator over the last six matches and, excluding Fantasy assists, the right-back has provided more assists for Mané (eight) than any colleague since his Premier League debut.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are second-worst for giving up headed attempts on goal during the same period, in which Mané is second only to Nathaniel Phillips (£4.1m) for aerial shots among Liverpool players.

It is fair to say we’ve seen a dip in Mané’s usual standards this year, but with his confidence growing, and circumstances elsewhere in the team, he could be a nice differential pick for the run-in, especially in Blank Gameweek 33.

Gabriel Martinelli

  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW33-37 fixtures: EVE | new | WBA | che | cry

Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m) returned from an injury problem earlier this season, but has found first-team opportunities limited over the past few months. However, he has now started back-to-back Premier League matches and made a real impact.

Against Sheffield United, he took his chance and scored, and was then handed another start against Fulham on Sunday. Playing most of the match off the left, his clever movement tormented Ola Aina (£4.5m) throughout, and he was perhaps unfortunate not to return again, given his good underlying numbers and -1.36 expected goal involvement (xGI) delta.

Game time has been the only issue holding the Brazilian back, but with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) currently unavailable having contracted malaria, plus Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) out with a hamstring injury, Martinelli should keep his starting spot in Gameweek 33. He may even take up a central role with Mikel Arteta suggesting centre forward is his best position.

Whilst Arsenal will have one eye on their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal next week, tonight’s fixture against Everton remains an important one as they look to finish as high as possible in the Premier League. After that, they travel to relegation battling Newcastle United, before returning home to the Emirates for a tie against West Bromwich Albion, another team hoping to avoid the drop.

In a relatively short space of time, Martinelli has proven he has the ability to thrive in the Premier League, and could be a useful budget asset for the run-in.

Daniel Podence

  • FPL ownership: 1.1%
  • Price: £5.3m
  • GW33-37 fixtures: BUR | wba | BHA | tot | eve

Despite a stop-start first full season at Wolverhampton Wanderers, largely due to injuries, Daniel Podence (£5.3m) is showing signs that he is almost back to full fitness.

The 25-year-old was among Wolves’ best players in the opening weeks, netting a goal as well as providing two assists in six appearances between Gameweek 1 and 7. However, two separate injuries stalled his progress and have forced him to miss the majority of 2021.

Now back in the starting XI, he was unfortunate not to register an assist against Fulham in Gameweek 31, after Willian José (£6.8m)’s goal on the stroke of half-time was ruled out by a tight VAR call. And while it’s fair to say he was nowhere near his top-level against Sheffield United last weekend, he did play a key role in starting the attack for the game’s only goal.

The number 10’s appeal is further boosted by the visit of Burnley on Sunday. Uncharacteristically, the Clarets have been making lots of defensive errors recently, keeping just two clean sheets in their last 15 matches. It is also worth noting that over the last six, only the Blades’ have conceded more big chances.

With Pedro Neto (£5.6m) requiring surgery and ruled out for the remainder of the season, his absence could allow Podence to thrive, and rediscover his best form in the final six games.

The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 33

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

420 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Invincibles
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Best Leicester defensive option? Really want the upside of Pereira, but have no idea how much longer he’ll need to get back into the team. Was hoping he’d play last night.

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Castagne delivers same threat and is nailed so him

      Open Controls
    2. Sean
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      From watching last nights game Castagne looked good,

      Open Controls
    3. bigwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Going on last night, 100% Castagne

      Open Controls
  2. BARIO MALOTELLI
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this wc team
    Schmeihel
    Taa, Rudiger, saiss
    Salah,Jota, Bruno, Traore
    Watkins, Nacho, Vardy (C)

    Sanchez,Dallas, lingard,Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Any plans for Spurs GW34?

      Open Controls
  3. fcsaltyballs
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Is Mendy >> Schmeichel worth a FT?

    I mean even if Mendy starts this week, Kepa could play Fulham next week?!

    Open Controls
    1. chelseabrad
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  4. BurnMyBread
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      With Laca and Auba out, is Pepe a good punt for the next 3 gameweeks? He's been in good form too.

      Open Controls
    • chelseabrad
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Good to save this week?

      Schmeichel
      TAA Azpi Shaw Saiss Holding
      Salah Jota Mount Lingard
      Iheanacho

      (Forster Wood Kane Son)

      BB'ed last week hence the expensive def.

      Open Controls
      1. NETFLIX & CHILWELL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yes, I think so.

        I'm in a similar position with a lot of the same players.

        Open Controls
      2. BERGKOP
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
    • Esalman
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Anyone still holding on to Raphinha?

      Open Controls
      1. Neo-Viper
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        moi

        Open Controls
      2. Boly Would
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Just sold for Martinelli to allow Laca + Reguilon to Watkins and TAA (-4)

        Open Controls
    • HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      what are the move(s) here with 2FT?
      looking at a way to do Laca to Vardy but currently 1m short
      Might keep Mendy in the hope he plays
      Losing Gund won't get me much
      Maybe Jota out to someone like Harrison who is a good play after United

      Mendy Forster
      Trent Coady Rudiger Fofana Holding
      Salah Bruno Lingard Jota Gundogan
      Kane Laca Nacho

      Open Controls
      1. chelseabrad
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Forster > Sanchez maybe in case Mendy doesn't play?

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          seems a decent punt this week but prefer something like mendy to meslier....but feel losing laca is main priority

          Open Controls
          1. chelseabrad
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Can you afford Mendy & Laca > Vardy & Sanchez?

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              0.3m short
              would have to move jota or gund -4

              Open Controls
              1. chelseabrad
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                I'd do it and take the hit

                Open Controls
                1. HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                  cheers just trying to read up on jota injury rumours

                  Open Controls
    • Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Punt before WC
      Kane to Vardy for a hit, worth it?
      Else I have to play Raphina who is doubtful and is playing ManU so 2 pointer likely (Coufal 1st sub)

      Open Controls
      1. chelseabrad
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Not a bad punt

        Open Controls
      2. Sean
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        yep

        Open Controls
      3. Neo-Viper
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Raph is out. Vardy is hard to ignore, so yes!

        Open Controls
    • Emp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      why are people considering taking out jota?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Injury rumours

        Open Controls
    • pjomara
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      1. Does Castagne play OOP?
      2. Anyone going for Trossard?
      Brighton fixtures Sheff U, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham, Man City, Arsenal

      Man City will have league won, Arsenal may have EL final 3 days later.

      Open Controls
      1. Sean
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Trossard Subbed off after 60 mins in 2 out of last 3 games, what's the story there? He is an interesting option alright

        Open Controls
        1. pjomara
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Good point. Might be in danger of being dropped.

          Open Controls
    • Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Any news about Kane? Will he be back after the blank?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Press conference in evening

        Open Controls
      2. pjomara
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Two 'Airplane!' actors on successive comments - Nice!

        Open Controls
      3. Steiger
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Apparently he has trained ahead of the cup this weekend. Seems like he'll be ok.

        Open Controls
    • Quan MisTaka
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Rate this FH team.

      Sanchez
      TAA, Dunk, Coady
      Salah, Mane, Bruno, Greenwood
      Vardy, Nacho, Cavani

      Forster, Vetlman, Holding, Jorgingho

      Open Controls
      1. BARIO MALOTELLI
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Pretty good

        Open Controls
      2. BERGKOP
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Like it. Gtg!

        Open Controls
    • Perthite
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Is obvious trade Kane->Vardy?

      Martinez (Forster)
      TAA Coady Dallas Coufal (Dias)
      Salsh Jota Lingard Peirera (Son)
      Iheanacho Bamford (Kane)
      0.6m 1FT

      Open Controls
      1. Sean
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Maybe consider losing Jota if he's injured.

        Open Controls
        1. Perthite
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Yeah was thinking maybe Jota-> Greenwood in thst situation

          Open Controls
    • Finding Timo
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Please help! I was going to do lloris & vydra to Sanchez & Watkins but now can’t afford that so any ideas please? I have mendy as other keeper plus son, Kane & holding on bench.

        Open Controls
      • BurnMyBread
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Pepe a good punt for this week, Newcastle, and the possible double?

          Open Controls
        • Konstaapeli
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Son & Cresswell > Salah (C) & Coufal for a hit?

          Open Controls
          1. Perthite
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Does it also avoid a blank?

            Open Controls
            1. Konstaapeli
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              What do you mean?

              Open Controls
          2. Traction Engine Foot
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Yes. I'd prefer a Brighton defender this week though.

            Open Controls
        • G Banger
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Ok ok how about this one (2FT 0.0ITB):

          Mendy* Forster*
          Rudiger Shaw Fofana Phillips* Dias*
          Salah Bruno Lingard Jota Son*
          Nacho Vydra* Kane*

          a) Dias + Jota + Vydra => TAA + A.Toure + Davis (-4)
          b) Other suggestion?

          Open Controls
          1. BERGKOP
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Do you need the hit? If you can wait for Pool presser then hold on the Jota trade.

            Open Controls
        • Traction Engine Foot
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Is Raphinha definitely out?

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Looks like it

            Open Controls
            1. Traction Engine Foot
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Thanks. Annoying...

              Open Controls
        • The Invincibles
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          He’s yet to feature in training this week. That’s all the info we have.

          Open Controls
          1. Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Kane?

            Open Controls
            1. chelseabrad
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Jota

              Open Controls
        • dark91
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Would you start Schmeichel (CRY) or Martinez (WBA) who both play Home

          Open Controls
          1. chelseabrad
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Sch

            Open Controls
        • Reacher
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          On the back of the Raphina news is it worth taking a hit to get 11 starters?

          If so who to

          A, Mount

          B, Maddison

          C, Other (already have Jota and Greenwood)

          Open Controls
          1. Steiger
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Sounds like Jota is out too. But I'd go for Maddy either way.

            Open Controls
            1. Reacher
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Nightmare, cheers

              Open Controls
        • chelseabrad
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Azpi > Veltman this week?

          Open Controls
          1. Reacher
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            No Azpil should start IMO

            Open Controls
            1. chelseabrad
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Is he more likely to get a CS though?

              Open Controls
              1. Reacher
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Possibly, so maybe for a free, im keeping Azpil myself

                Open Controls
        • chelseabrad
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          is there a liverpool presser before the deadline?

          Open Controls
          1. Ha.
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Yes - soon

            Open Controls
        • AppleDunk
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Is Siggy a good option?

          Open Controls
          1. Ha.
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            I wan him to be, but his minutes are always a concern

            Open Controls
          2. BERGKOP
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Yes imo

            Open Controls
        • BERGKOP
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Getting TAA will require a hit so will avoid at my own peril. Best Cresswell replacement for free?

          A) Dunk
          B) Castagne

          Open Controls
        • rnrd
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Maddison a good shout as a Differential captain this week?

          Open Controls
          1. BERGKOP
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Yes. Big differential though. High risk

            Open Controls
            1. rnrd
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Can’t get any worse this year anyway

              Open Controls
              1. BERGKOP
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                Know the feeling. Good luck!

                Open Controls
        • Slitherene
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Okay to go without TAA...

          Sanchez | Areola
          Alonso Shaw Coady
          Salah Bruno Lingard Saka Pereira
          Vardy Iheanacho
          | Phillips* Dias Kane

          1 FT, 0.1 ITB

          Or should I be taking a hit to get him in?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Get him in if you can afford to do so.

            A hit is okay occasionally.

            Open Controls
        • AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Is Rudiger or someone else the best pick for a Chelsea defender in my squad?

          Also have Dunk. TAA. Semedo. Castagne.

          Any better picks on a wild card?

          Open Controls

