Allsvenskan Fantasy 2021 – Scout Picks GW3

Forwards have flattered to deceive so far and the defenders are by and large justifying their new premium price tags. Will this continue into GW3 or will we see a reversal of fortunes?

Gameweek 2 review

This section is intended to house some personal thoughts alongside community reviews going forward, the content contained within dependant on available time and interest from the community here and on Twitter. We will try to keep it somewhat short and sweet with the key takeaways taking the central stage.

Allsvenskan Fantasy contributor @poohdini59 on Twitter has provided these superb summaries of data points from GW2:

Maroky Ndione was the clear leader in terms of npxG (non-penalty expected goals) with 1.86, while Blair Turgott failed to register amongst the top five in this category despite scoring a hattrick (from 3 shots). Elfsborg in general had a good game against Varberg, registering 4 big chances and an xG of 2.77, which could bode well for Djurgården in GW3. Djurgården also tops the carts for shots inside the box (14).

Malmö has started this season well and a surprise inclusion for some might be Franz Brorsson as number 5 on the npxG chart.

Be sure to check out @BitacoraFantasy on Twitter who continues to contribute to the community, this time with an article on players to watch after Gameweek 2.

Scout Picks

The Scout Picks selection are 11 players hand-picked as the best options for the week, with no more than 3 players from one team and within a 83.5m budget. The picks for Gameweek 3 are:

Lucas Hägg Johansson (5.5m)

Johan Larsson (8.0m), Simon Strand (5.5m), Aslak Fonn Witry (8.1m), Elohor Godswill Ekpolo (7.0m), Jonas Knudsen (7.1m)

Anders Christiansen (12.1m), Tobias Sana (8.5m), Edward Chilufya (7.1m), Magnus Eriksson (8.5m)

Marokhy Ndione (5.2m)

The Captain Pick this week is Aslak Fonn Witry.

