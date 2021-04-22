GW3 Allsvenskan Fantasy – Ones to Watch

I’ve selected five players who are likely to stand out in GW3 for various reasons. Once again, I’ve included some under the radar picks in case you’re looking for differential assets.

Jonas Knudsen (7.1)

The former Ipswich Town man was owned by just over 7.0 % of managers before the start of the season. With one attacking return in each of the first two gameweeks of the season it is no surprise Knudsen is the most bought defender ahead of GW3. At home to Östersunds FK, the in-form Danish left-back can reward managers with both attacking and defensive returns.

The underlying stats indicate he’s the best value option out of all the Malmö FF defenders and he can come away with his first clean of the season on Sunday. He was the top chance creator against BK Häcken and it seems his potential for bonus is unrivalled amongst Malmö defenders at the moment.

Ari Freyr Skulason (6.0)

Recently signed from Belgian side KV Oostende, the Icelandic international started the season in style with a debut goal against Sirius. Playing in an advanced wing-back role, Skulason can thrive in open play and chip in the occasional goal here and there. He may have had a very average game vs Djurgårdens IF last time out, but his price makes him an appealing option given his potential for assists.

Judging by what we’ve seen so far, the experienced wing-back might be given more freedom to attack when he is up against weaker teams. IFK Norrköping faces two of the newly-promoted teams alongside Örebro OSK ––who have struggled up front––in the next four fixtures. Owned by merely 5.4% of managers, he’s a promising differential.

Magnus Eriksson (8.5)

The Djurgårdens IF midfielder can be found in only 3.6% percent of Allsvenskan Fantasy squads before his encounter against Varbergs BoIS FC, a side that struggled in defence last season. They conceded 3 goals at home to Elfsborgs in GW2 and have allowed their opponents a total of 21 shots inside the box over the first two gameweeks of the season.

Djurgårdens IF have impressed over the two first gameweeks of the season with two back-to-back wins against teams that finished in the top 6 last season. He looked very lively against IFK Norrköping: as well as providing one assist, he created 2 big chances and delivered 4 key passes. He registered the joint second-highest number of shots (6) in GW2 and he faces a side that has shown defensive complacency ever since they were promoted to Allsvenskan last season.

Carl Gustafsson (4.5)

Probably not the most aggressive pick of the lot, the young Kalmar FF midfielder seems to be the best budget midfielder so far due to his potential for bonus points. Being in charge of taking corners, Gustafsson has produced 8 crosses and 6 key passes so far. Only Aslak Fonn Witry (8.1) delivered more key passes than him in GW 2.

While his potential for attacking returns may depend on set pieces, he has shown some early signs of creative flair. He was the stand-out creator against Degerfors IF having created 4 chances. He also attempted 10 crosses in that game, having completed 6. He can be the perfect enabler to fund a move for a premium asset. His underlying stats suggest he can earn the odd assist to his name.

Ola Toivonen (10.0)

The ex-PSV Eindhoven striker has started both of his side’s matches and is set to start against Östersunds FK on Sunday given his teammate Antonio Colak (9.6) is still recovering from illness. He is yet to score this season but, given his potential for hauls, his inclusion can be a differential move with a high ceiling.

Last season Toivonen delivered an attacking return in each of his two matches against Östersunds FK and he can exploit weaknesses in the opposition. This season he may have produced only two shots but his chance-creation ability is still there having produced 1 big chance and 4 key passes in 144 minutes of action. The fact Malmö have scored 5 goals in two matches can’t be overlooked. Östersunds FK look more defensively organised this season but they have a tough test ahead of them and the former Sweden international can be the key to break down the Östersunds FK backline. He delivered 15 attacking returns in 21 matches last season.

