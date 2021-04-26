235
Scout Notes April 26

Leeds defenders continue fine form with another positive ‘big six’ showing

235 Comments
Leeds United 0-0 Manchester United

Bonus:  Aaron Wan Bissaka (£5.7m) x3, Luke Shaw (£5.4m) x2, Diego Llorente (£4.4m) x1 

The Uniteds of Leeds and Manchester played out a curiously sterile draw from which only those Fantasy managers with key defenders in their teams profited.

Just as well, then, that three of the five most popular players in action brought in clean sheet points, with visiting full-backs Luke Shaw (£5.4m and 16.5%) and Aaron Wan Bissaka (£5.7m and 17%) garnering two and three bonus points respectively for good measure.

The other well-owned defender, Leeds’ Stuart Dallas (£5.2m and 25.9%), was again employed in his now almost customary midfield role. 

He ended up with a team-leading two attempts on the day, although neither he nor any other Leeds player ever truly stretched away keeper Dean Henderson (£5.2m).

No Offence

If Henderson was hardly tested, his opposite number Illan Meslier (£4.7m) did at least have a tricky save or two to make, most notably when pushing away an excellent Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) free-kick.

One player who failed to trouble the keeper was FPL’s most popular player, Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m).

The 57%-owned midfielder was never backward in coming forward, leading the way on the day for attempts (five). 

But none were on target and he missed with one very presentable chance inside the area, which is indicative of a man short of form, even if the excellent man-marking job done on him by Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) was a major mitigating factor.

One Manchester midfielder having a much happier time of it is Mason Greenwood (£7.1m), with his ownership more than doubling in anticipation of a fourth straight haul.

The omens looked even better when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dropped Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) to the bench, with Greenwood nominally playing as a lone striker.

But he ended up rotating positions with his fellow frontmen and the fact he led the way for shots on target (three), which was three quarters of the team’s entire output, was cold comfort for his new owners.

At the other end of the pitch, the 43.9%-owned forward Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) could only dream of such figures. 

He had no shots at all, and just the one penalty area touch, as he failed to score for a fourth straight Gameweek.

Getting Defensive

.

Despite a 6-2 win for the Red Devils in the reverse fixture this season, a goalless draw was perhaps not such a surprise after all.

Leeds have developed a taste for frustrating clubs with European Super League pretensions recently, beating Manchester City, drawing with Liverpool and playing out a stalemate with Chelsea.

Coach Marcelo Bielsa seemed to suggest his players have become less gung-ho as the season has progressed:

The group of players have constructed a solid group. Throughout this time they’ve made errors and learned how to correct them. I have the feeling that there has been a growth in the maturity and experience to manage these games.

Indeed, over their last 10 matches, they have conceded on only eight occasions.

While they’ve allowed more shots than any other Premier League club in that time, the opportunities they have given away have been of relatively low quality: only four sides have conceded fewer ‘big chances’ from Gameweek 25 onwards.

If they can display similar solidity over their final five fixtures, involving Brighton, Burnley and Southampton away and visits from Spurs and West Brom, then their cut-price defensive options could prove to be fruitful investments.

Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) is especially cheap and has clean sheet points from two of his last four starts.

As for Solskjaer’s men, the competitively-priced Shaw remains an attractive option, particularly as he offers so much going forward.

He led the way for chances created at Elland Road, with five, and produced twice as many crosses (12) as his nearest rival on the day, Fernandes.

Post-match, Solskjaer couldn’t help but mention the Europa League semi-final first leg to come on Thursday:

We are looking forward to the semis. We have felt the disappointment too many times in semis and we are looking forward to attacking these games. They are challenges for us and great tests for the group.

With United needing only four points from their final five matches to sew up a spot in next season’s Champions League, there is a question of whether Solskjaer now throws his weight behind the tilt at the Europa League and rests key players on the domestic front – starting with the Gameweek 34 and 35 fixtures that follow the two-legged semi-final against Roma.

Solskjaer does have a strong enough squad to chop and change his attacking line-up, with Paul Pogba (£7.6m) another to be benched on Sunday.

Perhaps if a clash with a Sheffield United or a Southampton was scheduled for next weekend, the United boss would more seriously contemplate fielding an under-strength side.

The fact that it’s the old enemy does, however, maybe make it less likely.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski; Phillips; Dallas, Hélder Costa (Klich 72), Roberts (Koch 77), Harrison (Poveda-Ocampo 68); Bamford.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred (van de Beek 89); Fernandes, James (Pogba 76), Rashford (Cavani 86); Greenwood.

  1. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Have TAA, Jota, Salah, Shaw, Greenwood and Bruno - poor planning!
    Would you play all of them against each other?

    Mendy Forster
    TAA Castagne Shaw Veltman Holding
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Jota Lingard
    Kane Nacho Vydra

    Open Controls
    1. chesterCITY
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        too much eggs in one basket.

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 50 mins ago

          Yep, I agree. Who to bench though?!

          Open Controls
          1. 12steps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 47 mins ago

            I am probably benching Jota and Greenwood, if I dont transfer Greenwood or Bruno out for Son

            Open Controls
            1. 12steps
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 46 mins ago

              Have similar except Shaw

              Open Controls
            2. waltzingmatildas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 38 mins ago

              Yeah very tempted by Bruno to Bale or Son. Thanks!

              Open Controls
      • DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Bench Greenwood and Jota

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      • Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        I also have all 6 of them but can bench two of them and sell one.
        Probably benching Greenwood & Shaw and selling Jota or Bruno.

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          Cheers. Bruno to Son/Bale seems sensible

          Open Controls
    2. Ruinenlust
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      When will double be announced

      Open Controls
      1. Indpush
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Soon

        Open Controls
    3. buzzkill
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Probably too early to be asking this but I switched Kane to Vardy (c) on my WC last week specifically for tonight's game but now do I reverse the move for Spurs v Sheffield (and probably captain Kane)?

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Vardy got southampton

        Open Controls
      2. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Have the same issue. If it was a straight swap I’d probably do it but really need to see how baddy plays tonight.

        Open Controls
        1. Eastman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 51 mins ago

          Vardy

          Open Controls
    4. More Cowbell
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Pop quiz...

      Which FPL player in the game do you think currently represents best value this season?

      By best value I mean current total points scored / current FPL price.

      Open Controls
      1. Ruinenlust
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Dallas?

        Open Controls
        1. More Cowbell
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 49 mins ago

          Nope

          Open Controls
      2. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Martinez probably.

        Open Controls
        1. More Cowbell
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 49 mins ago

          Not quite, he's second by my maths, but very close!

          Open Controls
          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 46 mins ago

            Ah right. Now I see. Interesting, wouldn't have thought. Not gonna say who though, maybe someone will still have fun

            Open Controls
      3. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        Dallas

        Open Controls
        1. More Cowbell
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Nope

          Open Controls
      4. buzzkill
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Gundo?

        Open Controls
        1. More Cowbell
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          No - probably would have been in with a shout if he's played more at the start of the season though

          Open Controls
      5. teneighty
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Dallas wouold have been my first guess as well. What about Soucek?

        Open Controls
        1. More Cowbell
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          Not quite, but he's in the mix (top 10 for sure)

          Open Controls
      6. buzzkill
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Meslier

        Open Controls
        1. More Cowbell
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 39 mins ago

          Winner winner chicken dinner!

          30.42 points per £m

          Martinez a VERY close second (30.37), Dallas (28.46) and Bamford (25.38) not far behind either.

          Open Controls
          1. More Cowbell
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 37 mins ago

            Leeds players providing most bang for your buck on the whole.

            Open Controls
          2. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            Wouldn't have guessed it. Good quiz! +1

            Open Controls
          3. Ruinenlust
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            How is this correct?

            Both started at 4.5m. Martinez currently has 21 more points than Meslier.

            Surely Martinez has been the better value player??

            Open Controls
            1. More Cowbell
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 36 mins ago

              Fair point... I based it on "current" best value i.e. current total points scored / current FPL price. But, yeah, points vs. starting value, would put Martinez on point. Was only a silyl quiz 🙂

              Open Controls
    5. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Would you rather play Welbeck or Jota? I have a feeling Jota may be benched for that United game.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        I would start Jota over Welbeck. Welbeck up against a vastly improved Leeds def and Birghton aren't exactly clinical in attack either. Jota can get something from the bench.

        Open Controls
        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          I don't think that coming from the bench will be good for Jota. He got some goals this way this season, but I don't think we can count on this to happen often. Probabilities are against you. And Welbeck still has great stats. Only Leeds defensive form is a concern.

          Open Controls
    6. anish10
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      When are people planning to use their WC and BB? Fixtures not annoucned yet so hard to know when.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        It depends on how your team is currently set up. If your team is behind and missing in-form players I would consider using the WC this GW

        Open Controls
      2. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        There's 5 weeks left 😀

        Open Controls
    7. dshv
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Mendy (button)
      Taa shaw rudiger (coady, mitchell)
      Salah jota bruno son lingard
      Kane iheanacho (davis)

      1ft 0itb

      What change i can do??

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Probably best to roll

        Open Controls
    8. greggles
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      I have 2 FTs, and would quite like Son and a Man City midfielder in for next week's fixtures. Who would you ditch? I have too many Man United and Liverpool players. 2.3 ITB.

      Mendy / Forster
      Holding / Lowton / Rudiger / TAA / Coady
      Salah / Fernandes / Lingard / Greenwood / Jota
      Davis / Iheanacho / Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Probably lose Bruno but bear in mind Utd may have a double in 35 against villa an LEI

        Open Controls
        1. greggles
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          Thanks. I still have my free hit, so could get him then. Bit fed up with him and Salah to be honest, though I fear the consequences of selling.

          Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Prob Bruno to Son. Jota to Foden perhaps? Depends which City mids play in other games.

        Open Controls
        1. greggles
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          good shout. I will ponder!

          Open Controls
    9. Jet5605
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Might finish with my best ever ranking. Currently just over 2300 and I've spent far less time watching live football this season. Crazy stuff. Do we have any top 10 players here on FFS?

      Open Controls
      1. Indpush
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Nice. Congratulations

        Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Excellent rank. Well done! Hopefully a mod can tell you if there are other top-ranked players in our midst's.

        What do you reckon has worked for you this season seeing as you've watched less live-footie? 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Thanks mate.

          I'd say it's a combination of things. Captain picks have worked better than previous seasons, I've not been afraid to ship out players for the odd hit and I managed to get players like Lingard in early. I also held and used my WCs as late as possible.

          Open Controls
    10. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Planning to use FTs to load up in potential DGW35 & FH in blank.

      Couple of questions:
      1. Who would you transfer out and bring in?
      2. Who would you drop for Dallas?

      2FT 0.3ITB FH36
      Mendy
      TAA Rudiger Shaw
      Son Salah Lingard Jota Bruno
      Kane Nacho
      (Forster Dallas Holding Davis)

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Anyone?

        Open Controls
      2. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        I guess the obvious targets are Mendy and Rudiger after this game week.........Son could also be potentially disposable

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          Even though on paper Chelsea have tough fixtures after Fulham, they have showed they can keep CS against top teams. Rudiger is great value at the moment. Mendy is definitely disposable as it is 2 points or 6 points max. I'll probably look to lose Son in the potential double in 35

          Open Controls
    11. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      play jota or gundogan next week ?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Got to be Gundo vs Palace (if you think he will start)

        Open Controls
      2. Sterling Archer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        see if Gundo plays against PSG

        Open Controls
    12. AzzaroMax99
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Which one would you sell to get Kane (have Son also)?

      A) Bamford
      B) Nacho
      C) Wood

      I am closer to sell Bamford but let’s hear vox populi xD

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        A but wait for team news.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        That is a difficult one. Both Nacho and Wood have a bit of form but Bamford has the better fixtures for the run-in. Probably lose Bamford then switch out Woods in 35 to bring him back

        Open Controls
        1. AzzaroMax99
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          Thx. Probably will do that.

          Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    13. Indpush
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Bam

      Open Controls
      1. teneighty
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        spam

        Open Controls
    14. Sean
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      1) Is Leno going to get dropped?
      2) Is Pickford nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        If Ryan trains like a "beast" again then yes I can see Leno being dropped.
        Pickford is nailed

        Open Controls
    15. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Which 2 of these defenders to play this week?

      A) Shaw (Liverpool away)
      B) Phillips (Man U home)
      C) Coady (WBA away)
      D) Veltman (Leeds home)

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        AD

        Open Controls
      2. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        A for sure then its a toss up

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Definitely A and probably D if Leeds are missing Raphinha again. Leeds attack has been poor since he got injured

        Open Controls
      4. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Thanks all

        Really struggling to pick between A, C & D.

        I guess given Shaw is attacking and Liverpool’s goal scoring issues at a field it makes sense to play him. Just don’t love playing a defender in a game against 2 of my attackers (salah & Jota)

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          I prefer A, but C+D are also options, If Raphinha isn't back

          Open Controls
      5. xw416
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        I will go with A&D as well. Wolves is imbalanced missing Jimenez and Neto and WBA is fighting for their lives.

        Open Controls
    16. JBG
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Which one?

      A) Salah to Son
      B) Salah + DCL to Son and Vardy/Nachos -4
      C) DCL to Nacho

      Yes I sadly still have DCL, I know he has a double GW soon, be he is awful atm. :/. Have Kane who I will C, but my ML rival who is 20-30pts behind doesn't have Son, but has Vardy.

      My ML has to get rid of Bruno or Salah himself if wants Son.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        I don't like the move of losing Salah. Lose someone like Bruno instead

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          I will get Salah back in.

          Open Controls
    17. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      I've got TAA Shaw Dallas and Rudiger, they're all unbencheable, correct?

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Depends who your front 7 are.

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          yeah, I've got a headache - benching Jota this week

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        I have the same def with Dallas as 1st bench. I need to drop someone from my mid or attack

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          What do you reckon, bench Dallas or Jota?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 59 mins ago

            Well it probably go down to benching Dallas, Jota or Bruno for me. Probably Jota as I don't see Liverpool player 4 up front against Utd. Klopp will go with his usual front 3.

            Open Controls
    18. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Fanteam game, Jota is listed as a fwd, with no other pressing concerns Jota to Kane (cp) for free worth it?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        yes

        Open Controls
    19. AzzaroMax99
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      I need a suggestion for 5th mid. Playing 3-4-3 formation.
      Up to 5.7 mil.

      A) Pereira
      B) Saka
      C) Soucek
      D) ???

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Pereira by a long way out of those

        Raphinha if/ when fit

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          this

          Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    20. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Start ?

      A Jota (mun)
      B Watkins (eve)

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    21. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Needed an opinion on a crucial transfer. I did that Kane to Vardy move last week, But rather than reversing it I'm thinking of using 2 FT's to switch Bruno to Kane.

      The problem is I have exact funds for Bruno, Davis to Kane, Raphinha and there is a high chance of Bruno falling soon which would price me out...

      So I'm a bit tempted to make the move after the Leicester game tonight if Bruno looks set to fall

      I never make early transfers but it's so tempting this time.
      If Raphinha doesn't play this week it's fine because I have Jota and Shaw to cover, will be benching him in 35 anyway so just need to have him back for GW36

      Open Controls
      1. HaffNanner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        I am plotting the exact same moves. Go for it.

        Open Controls
      2. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        I like the moves.

        Open Controls
      3. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        I like it.

        Open Controls
    22. HaffNanner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Fernandes and Vydra > Kane and which mid?

      A. Raphinha (can bench until 36)
      B. Pereira
      C. Saka

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        I would go for Raphinha (if it becomes clear that his injury is short-term)......if West Brom had held on last night Pereira would have been an excellent shout

        Open Controls
    23. Nedvěd11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Bruno out?

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Double coming up though. But maybe for Greenwood?

        Open Controls
    24. fpork
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Who to bench?
      1) Coady
      2) Rüdiger
      3) Reguilón
      4) Shaw
      5) Greenwood
      6) Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Nedvěd11
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Sigurdsson worth it?

        Open Controls
      2. Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
    25. Sterling Archer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      after bringing in Coady this week, think he's going straight to the bench next week!

      Open Controls
    26. fcsaltyballs
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Would you use an FT to transfer out Mendy?? Forster my sub keeper...

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        I have the same combo and am holding.

        Open Controls
        1. fcsaltyballs
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Staying strong

          Open Controls
    27. Live Scoutcast Tues 8pm - leave your questions here
      J0E
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Live Scoutcast Tuesday evening at 8pm

      Feel free to leave your questions here on GWK 34 and beyond.

      Joining Seb and I is Flapjack from FPL Surgery. 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        If you have the FH chip left. What is the best approach to DGW35 & BGW36?

        Build to 35 with FTs and then FH 36 or FH 35 and build with FTs for 36?

        Will most teams have DGW players anyone and will get more bang for your FH buck in the blank, not sure.

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          *anyway

          Open Controls
      2. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Is it time to drop Bruno, upgrade 3rd fwd and go to a front three of say Vardy Kane & Nacho for the next few?

        Open Controls
      3. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        The Watkins assist gate. Its the rule wrong or don’t FPL practise their own rules? Still waiting for my Chilwell assist 10 GWs ago.

        Open Controls
      4. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Is Vardy a better punt than a half fit Kane, particularly as we should know if there’s a DGW35 before the end of the week?

        Open Controls
    28. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Bench 1:
      A- Dallas
      B- Bowen
      C- Shaw
      D-Jota

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    29. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Will dgw 35 be the best remaining week of this season for FH if able to field 11 in bgw 36?

      Open Controls

